How does your brain make split second decisions?

Researchers explore the "complex web of connections" in your brain that allows you to make split second decisions.

Jaimee Bell
13 October, 2020
person at turn in the road
Credit: encierro on Adobe Stock
  • Two studies done several years apart uncover more about the split-decision-making process.
  • While it was previously thought that the cerebellum was in charge of these decisions, it's been uncovered that it is more like a "complex web of connections" through the brain that goes into how you make a choices.
  • If the decision to change is made within 100 milliseconds (of being presented with the choice), the change of mind will succeed in altering the original course of action.

You are driving down the highway listening to music and thinking about a beach vacation in Hawaii when you realize your exit is sooner than you thought. Do you quickly change lanes to try to make your turn or do you keep going and take the next exit?

This is a split decision. Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus wanted to explore how the brain makes these quick "go---no go" decisions. Previous research on this same topic is discussed in this article of Medical News Today.

"We wanted to know how this kind of decision making takes place," said the study's senior author Diego Restrepo, Ph.D., professor of cell and developmental biology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

    While it was previously thought that the cerebellum was in charge of these decisions, it's been uncovered that it is more like a "complex web of connections" through the brain that goes into how you make a quick decision or choice.

    Susan Courtney, a professor of psychological and brain sciences, found in her 2017 study that these quick decisions involve extremely fast coordination between an area of the premotor cortex and two areas in the prefrontal cortex.

    The research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus focused specifically on the molecular layer interneurons (referred to as MLIs) in the cerebellum. According to HealthLine, the cerebellum is the part of the brain that receives information from sensory systems, the spinal cord, and other parts of the brain, and then regulates motor movements accordingly.

    In this particular study, mice were given sugar water rewards if they licked a water spout in the presence of a specific, pleasant odor. They avoided a "timeout" when they refrained from licking the spout in the presence of unscented mineral oil.

    The first attempt of this study showed the MLI responses did not differ between odors. However, as the trails went on, the "reward odor" prompted a large increase in MLI calcium responses in the mice. When the stimuli were reversed, the MLI switched accordingly.

    "Our data indicate that the MLIs have a role in learning valence," Restrepo explained to Science Daily. "That is, it helps determine whether something is good for me or not."

    "A lot of learning goes on inside the cerebellum…"

    The results of this study explain the function of the cerebellum, long associated primarily with movement, and plays a key role in cognition and emotion. It's also associated with non-motor conditions such as autism spectrum disorders.

    The cerebellum also coordinates both motion and decision making (when to go or not to go).

    "We found an entire subset of brain cells that change after learning. It sheds further light on how the cerebellum functions and the complex web of connections that go into quick decision making."

    How long does it take to make a split decision and have good results?

    The researchers in Courtney's study highlighted that timing is everything when it comes to these quick decisions. If the decision to change is made within 100 milliseconds (of being presented with the choice), the change of mind will succeed in altering the original course of action. However, if it takes at least (or more than) 200 milliseconds, the chances of the change succeeding are significantly less.

