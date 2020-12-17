Follow Us
Loneliness is wired into the human brain. Here's what it looks like.
A large study shows changes in the brain scans of lonely people in the area involved in imagination, memory, and daydreaming.
- A study of 40,000 participants shows specific signatures in the brain scans of lonely people.
- Loneliness is linked to variations in grey matter volume and connections in the brain default network.
- This area of the brain is connected to the use of imagination, memory, future planning, and daydreaming.
COVID-19 has exacerbated the worldwide spread of loneliness that had been alarming researchers prior to the pandemic. A new study pinpoints a distinct signature that can be observed in the brains of lonely people and makes the case that social isolation leads to changes in the areas of the brain using memory and imagination.
The scientists defined loneliness as "the subjective perception of social isolation, or the discrepancy between one's desired and perceived levels of social connection." They based their findings on a large trove of information from about 40,000 participants aged 40 to 69. This was culled from UK's Biobank, an open-access to database for international health scientists. The researchers had access to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data, as well as genetics and psychological self-assessments.
The scientists compared the MRI data of the study participants who said they often felt lonely versus those who didn't and discovered key differences. These revolved around the default network, an area of the brain responsible for memories, as well as social cognition and imagination. It is employed when we focus on the past or think about the future or daydream about a different present.
Lonely people's default networks were wired together stronger and unexpectedly had more grey matter volume. Lonely people also seemed to show more preservation in the structure of the fornix—the nerve fiber bundle that transmits signals from the hippocampus to the default network.
What is responsible for the brain differences between people who feel lonely and those who don't? The scientists think the answer lies in the function of the default network. Lonely people tend to use their imagination, memories, and hopes more, contend the researchers, in an effort to manage their isolation.
Scientists show what loneliness looks like in the brain
The study's lead author, Nathan Spreng from The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) of McGill University in Canada, linked the use of the inner world by lonely people to their unexpected findings:
"In the absence of desired social experiences, lonely individuals may be biased towards internally-directed thoughts such as reminiscing or imagining social experiences," stated Spreng in a press release. "We know these cognitive abilities are mediated by the default network brain regions. So this heightened focus on self-reflection, and possibly imagined social experiences, would naturally engage the memory-based functions of the default network."
The scientists think their research can help paint a fuller picture of loneliness and how to treat it, as the amount of people experiencing such feelings grows, affecting their health. Studies on older people showed loneliness was linked to a stronger risk of dementia and cognitive issues.
"Human evolution has been shaped by selection pressures towards enhanced inter-individual cooperation, write the scientists in their study. "Social interactions are crucial for survival, and fulfillment. Our species' extraordinary reliance on other individuals has led to the characterization of humans as the "ultra-social animal". Consequently, the absence of sufficient social engagement can impose substantial physical and psychological costs."
Check out the study, published in the journal Nature Communications.
Can hospitals prevent gun violence? This ‘universal screening’ study will find out.
Gun violence is a public health crisis that is notoriously difficult to study because of politics. Finally, a new research initiative has the green light to collect life-saving data.
- New York's Northwell Health system recently received a $1.4 million grant for a new study on gun violence prevention.
- The study tasks doctors with asking all patients about their access and exposure to guns, and recommending interventions and safety tips as needed.
- The goal is to destigmatize doctor-patient conversations about guns, and reframe gun violence as a public health issue.
Reframing conversations on gun violence<p>One major goal of the study is to reframe how health professionals and patients discuss gun violence—an issue that's often couched only in political terms.</p><p>"Our big push is to consider <a href="https://www.northwell.edu/news/gun-violence-is-a-public-health-issue" target="_blank">gun violence as a public health issue</a>," said Dr. Sathya. "For decades, we've tried to get doctors to try to ask [patients about firearms access and exposure]. They won't, because it's not considered part of the usual care."</p><p>Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and Chief Research Officer for the American Foundation for Firearm Injury Reduction in Medicine, said talking about guns from a different angle can lead to meaningful reductions in injuries and deaths. </p><p>"When we reframe [gun violence] as a public health issue, then we're able to use the same strategies that we've used to decrease car-crash deaths, decrease infections and deaths from HIV, and reduce injuries and deaths from a host of other problems," said Dr. Ranney. "We don't waste our time arguing while death rates go up. Instead, we actually do something that we as individual Americans can take on."</p>
Moving forward on gun violence research<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0MTM0Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDAxMTIwMX0.Urx2J0MFe2lW2WAt9T1dwuo6ZubtKMisdtaQ_R4AZxg/img.jpg?width=980" id="f35eb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2db88a0c7cac7228bf26e73da87c1b20" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1426" data-height="934" />
Mortality rate vs funding for 30 leading causes of death in the United States.
Credit: Stark et. al. / JAMA<p>Over the past couple of decades, researchers have conducted many studies on gun violence. But hardly any received federal funding. To put it in perspective, a <a href="https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2595514" target="_blank">2017 study</a> found that the federal government spends about $63 on firearms research for every life lost to gun violence in the U.S. Compare that to $182,668 in funding for every life lost to HIV.</p> <p>The funding freeze stems largely from the <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5993413/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Dickey Amendment, which Congress passed in 1996</a> to ensure that "none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may be used to advocate or promote gun control."</p> <p>"It comes from a perception that research was done with an agenda of legislative change, which it isn't," said Dr. Ranney. "Research is done in order to advance health, and it ideally happens from a perspective that is independent of personal belief." </p><p>Focused on public health instead of politics, the new study aims to broaden the scope of firearms research.</p> <p>"The studies that have been conducted with respect to firearms have been so limited," said Dr. Sathya, noting as an example how doctors might ask about firearms only if a patient is suicidal. "Because there has been no funding, we're starting from scratch in many ways."</p>
Hospitals and gun violence prevention<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0MTY4MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjI5NDA1NX0.VawFYH1HlHUb_5PGFgG5H-XcsPexTYN-OEChswldgVU/img.jpg?width=980" id="17c92" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdcb8f981260299213e4c90d450277ad" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1546" data-height="1056" />
Dr. Sathya and Mr. Dowling are spearheading Northwell's gun-violence prevention efforts, including the "We Ask Everyone. Firearm Safety is a Health Issue" research study.
Credit: Northwell Health<p>One reason health professionals are uniquely suited to play a lead role in preventing gun violence is that they're often the first point of institutional contact for at-risk people. By normalizing doctor-patient conversations about guns, health professionals would be able to intervene early.</p><p>For example, they could connect at-risk patients with violence-prevention resources like the <a href="https://criminaljustice.cityofnewyork.us/programs/office-to-prevent-gun-violence/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">New York City Mayor's Office to Prevent Gun Violence</a>, which curbs gun violence through strategies like "<a href="https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/in-focus-shows/2020/11/15/interrupting-gun-violence" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">violence interrupters</a>," liaisons between communities and public officials, and funding for community-based activities to make neighborhoods safer.</p><p>Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling also noted that about 40,000 people die from guns every year in the U.S., while thousands more are injured. For the health professionals that treat the victims, these statistics aren't abstract.</p><p>"Gun violence is a public health problem, period," said Dowling. "As guardians of public health, <a href="https://www.northwell.edu/news/insights/where-are-health-care-ceos-in-the-fight-against-gun-violence" target="_blank">it is our responsibility</a> to address this scourge on our communities, and the clinicians who are knee-deep in the carnage."</p><p>In 2021, Northwell Health plans to begin sharing and discussing the results of its multi-year study with other health systems as part of its Gun Violence Prevention Learning Collaborative. </p><p>"We hope that it serves as a blueprint for other hospitals and health systems as to how to institute this universal approach so that doctors can start asking the question more and more, and so it isn't an awkward topic to talk about," said Dr. Sathya.</p>
Astronomer calculates the odds of intelligent alien life emerging
A new study discovers the likelihood of extraterrestrial life in the universe.
Do aliens exist? If they did, would we know?<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="GrRfHnDG" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="921a32fff7742d818189f3c3930027ec"> <div id="botr_GrRfHnDG_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/GrRfHnDG-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/GrRfHnDG-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/GrRfHnDG-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div>
Is rap music destigmatizing mental health disorders?
A new study shows that the top rap songs in the U.S. are making increasingly frequent references to depression and suicidal thoughts.
- The most popular rap songs in the U.S. are more frequently making references to mental health problems, particularly suicide and depression.
- A research team analyzed lyrics from the top 25 most popular rap songs released in the years 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2018, examining the lyrics of artists such as Eminem, Drake, Post Malone, Lil' Wayne, Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Jay-Z.
- References to suicide rose from 0% to 12%, and references to depression from 16% to 32% over the last 20 years.
Lyrics and mental health<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTMwNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzY1MTAzOX0.LucgHFKGAeqMPYhdVTgEZBN1qlPW1C2DX77M4A17PlE/img.png?width=980" id="520ba" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d770fd1d5acafd765747a28c344b3efa" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="944" data-height="573" />
Credit: Alex Kresovich et al. / JAMA Pediatr.<p>The lyrics were analyzed for references to anxiety (e.g. "Do you experience nervousness or shakiness inside, faintness and dizziness?"); depression ("Went through deep depression when my mama passed…"), and suicide or suicidal ideation ("Only once the drugs are done / Do I feel like dying.").</p><p>Overall, the researchers found that about about one-third of the 125 songs referred to anxiety, 22 percent to depression, and 6 percent to suicide. Alarmingly, these percentages had more than doubled in 2018 as compared to 1998. </p><p>Zooming in closer, general mental health-related metaphors in the lyrics had increased from 8 percent to 44 percent over the two decades. References to suicide rose from 0 percent to 12 percent, and references to depression from 16 percent to 32 percent over the last 20 years. Anxiety-related references did not increase significantly. </p>
America's youth is not okay<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e8c85c5d93f972abcb6a5aee50c5f14e"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BLKuqdAoGvg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This isn't just a rapper thing, as <a href="https://www.healthychildren.org/English/health-issues/conditions/emotional-problems/Pages/Anxiety-Disorders.aspx" target="_blank">research trends</a> over the years are indicating that young Americans are not okay. The trend in emotionally darker rap lyrics mirrors what has been referred to as the "mental health crisis" in the United States.</p><p>Some data has found that psychological stress and suicide risk as rocketed from 2008 to 2017, and that's particularly true among 18 to 25 year-olds. The prevalence of "major depressive episodes" among US adolescents <a href="https://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/138/6/e20161878" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">also increased from 2005 to 2014</a>. According to X, anxiety affects around 30 percent of adolescents, with 80 percent never seeking treatment. The crisis reached a fever pitch in 2017 when the suicide rate among 15 to 24 year olds in the United States peaked at its highest level since 1960. From 2007 to 2017, suicide rates among people aged <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db352.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">10 to 24</a> rose by a grim 56 percent. Another <a href="https://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/144/5/e20191187" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">analysis</a> found that suicide attempts among Black youth <a href="https://www.apa.org/news/apa/2020/01/black-youth-suicide" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">rose by 73 percent</a> from 1991 to 2017, while declining for whites.</p><p>The finding that rap lyrics have increasing references to mental health problems is significant because of the genre's popularity amongst American youth, who now spend nearly <a href="https://www.nielsen.com/us/en/insights/article/2017/time-with-tunes-how-technology-is-driving-music-consumption/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">40 hours per week</a> listening to music. The authors note that rap artists influence "the development of these young people's identities." </p><p>The researchers noted that they could not determine "whether these lyrical references to mental health are due to rap artists' desires to self-disclose or to instigate discussions about mental health," according to the study. "Because rap is an autobiographical art form, the artists and younger adults may have observed and reflected national trends of distress experienced by themselves or people close to them." </p>
Shifting social stigmas<p>Over the past two decades, rappers have begun to embrace emotional vulnerability in ways they hadn't previously, for example Kanye West and J. Cole. In fact, researchers of the study suggested that the increase of references was linked to Kanye West's 2008 album "808s & Heartbreak," noting that artists such as Drake, Juice WRLD, and Post Malone (all of whom had songs examined in the study) have nodded to West's album as having had influence on their music styles. Even before male emotional introspection and mental health were part of the mainstream discourse, they were being embraced in rap. </p><p>More research will be necessary, the authors write, to understand "how this music can improve the mental health of its listeners or how it might lead to greater risk." In conclusion, the authors highlight that the study underscores a need to examine rap music and now, depending on the messaging, it may be able to reduce stigma surrounding mental illness by putting it in the spotlight. </p>
Ultraviolet LED lights kill coronavirus cheaply and effectively, scientists report
Ultraviolet LED lights could soon be used to help disinfect air and surfaces in buildings, planes, subways and other spaces.
- Ultraviolet light has long been used to kill microorganisms.
- Ultraviolet LED is a relatively new form of the technology, and it may soon become a cheaper alternative than current forms of germicidal ultraviolet irradiation.
- In the study, the researchers found a range of wavelengths at which UV-LEDs effectively kill coronaviruses. The results suggest cheaper LED bulbs be used to eliminate viruses.
Dose (fluence) response curve of the HCoV-OC43 to UV-LEDs. N is virus count after the designated irradiation and N0 at time zero (without irradiation).
Credit: Gerchman et al.<p style="margin-left: 20px;">"UV light-emitting diodes (UV LEDs) are an emerging UV source for disinfection," wrote the researchers behind the new study, published in the <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1011134420304942?via%3Dihub" target="_blank">Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology.</a> "UV-LEDs allow for flexibility of design due to their small size and control of radiation patterns, have very short turn-on time, and require low voltage (and thus can be operated by a battery or a solar panel)."</p><p>But lower-wavelength UV-LEDs require high amounts of power, making the technology costly. That's one reason why the new study aimed to find the range of wavelengths in which UV-LEDs most effectively kill coronaviruses.</p>
Coronavirus
Credit: Pixabay<p>The researchers, from Tel Aviv University, found that a wavelength of 285 nanometers was about as effective at killing coronaviruses as a wavelength of 265 nanometers. That means cheaper LED bulbs could be used to kill the virus.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"We discovered that it is quite simple to kill the coronavirus using LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light," study author Hadas Mamane <a href="https://aftau.org/news_item/led-lights-found-to-kill-coronavirus-global-first-in-fight-against-covid-19/" target="_blank">told</a> Tel Aviv University American Friends News. "We killed the viruses using cheaper and more readily available LED bulbs, which consume little energy and do not contain mercury like regular bulbs. Our research has commercial and societal implications, given the possibility of using such LED bulbs in all areas of our lives, safely and quickly."</p><p>To be sure, the researchers didn't experiment on the novel coronavirus, but rather HCoV-OC43, which causes the common cold. But they wrote that "both human Coronaviruses HCoV-OC43 and SARS-CoV-2 are very similar, thus it is reasonable to suggest a human Coronavirus HCoV-OC43 as a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, and our future work will confirm these results by testing the impact of LEDs and their combinations on SARS-CoV-2."</p>
Safety concerns<p><br>UV-LEDs may effectively kill bacteria and coronaviruses. But the main way coronaviruses spread is through respiratory droplets passed from human to human, so the technology wouldn't be able to stop that kind of spread. </p><p>What's more, like all ultraviolet light, light from UV-LED bulbs is dangerous to humans. That's why the technology, if it becomes widely available, would need to be safely integrated into the infrastructure of buildings to disinfect air, or used by robots that can be sent into spaces to quickly disinfect surfaces.<br></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"The entire world is currently looking for effective solutions to disinfect the coronavirus," Mamane said. "The problem is that in order to disinfect a bus, train, sports hall, or plane by chemical spraying, you need physical manpower, and in order for the spraying to be effective, you have to give the chemical time to act on the surface. Disinfection systems based on LED bulbs, however, can be installed in the ventilation system and air conditioner, for example, and sterilize the air sucked in and then emitted into the room."</p>
New tech turns space urine into plant fertilizer
An important step toward figuring out our space station future.