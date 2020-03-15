Follow Us
8 courses to help you excel at Microsoft Excel
Land nearly 50 hours of expert Excel training for under $40.
- The boring realm of spreadsheets has become one of the most powerful data analytics tools around.
- Microsoft Excel has greatly expanded to become an essential visualization platform.
- In an era in which data is king, keeping track of information has never been so important.
Written language began with one of the most pedestrian tasks imaginable: accounting. The basis of poetry, epic mythologies, and novels initially involved marking down trades between livestock owners and grain suppliers. We rightfully think that literature is essential to the human spirit. But when contemplating how societies operate, spreadsheets are king.
Even in the age of technology, keeping track of your business remains a necessary administrative task. Since 1982, when Microsoft first released Multiplan (its first spreadsheet software) the tech giant has dominated the market. We might think spreadsheets to be antiquated, but great advancements in design and structure since Excel's launch in 1985—its Mac launch preceded Windows by two years—ensures that it remains one of the most important business suites in existence.
The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is a 45-hour deep dive into the best of what Excel offers. These eight courses offer 688 lessons, including master classes in data analytics, data visualization, data analysis expressions, and much, much more.
Right now this bundle is available for only $39, a 97% discount from the list price. You'd be hard-pressed find a better deal for one of the business world's legendary programs.
See the course: The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle
Microsoft Excel doesn’t have to be scary. This $29.99 training breaks it all down.
Get the absolute most out of what Excel can do with this incredible course and become a productivity master. Right now, it's 90% off the regular price.
- The Complete Microsoft Excel and VBA Bundle offers full Excel 2019, 2016 and 2013 training.
- The package also shows how to use VBA, Excel's key programming language.
- The $300 package is on sale now for just $29.99.
