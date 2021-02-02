Follow Us
How your social media data can become a ‘mental health X-ray’
In the future, you might voluntarily share your social media data with your psychiatrist to inform a more accurate diagnosis.
Stephen Johnson is a St. Louis-based writer whose work has been published by outlets including PBS Digital Studios, HuffPost, MSN, U.S. News & World Report, Eleven Magazine and The Missourian.
- About one in five people suffer from a psychiatric disorder, and many go years without treatment, if they receive it at all.
- In a new study, researchers developed machine-learning algorithms that analyzed the relationship between psychiatric disorders and Facebook messages.
- The algorithms were able to correctly predict the diagnosis of psychiatric disorders with statistical accuracy, suggesting digital tools may someday help clinicians identify mental illnesses in early stages.
For the 20 percent of people with a mental illness, early identification of the condition is key to getting the best treatment. But people often suffer symptoms for months, even years, without receiving clinical attention. Part of the problem is that psychiatrists have few tools to identify mental illnesses; they rely mostly on self-reported data and observations from friends and family.
The field is, in some ways, "stuck in the prehistoric age," according to Michael Birnbaum, MD, an assistant professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and an attending physician at Zucker Hillside Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital at Northwell Health.
But digital tools could help bring psychiatry into the modern age.
"It became apparent, in my work with young folks, that social media was ubiquitous," Dr. Birnbaum told Big Think. "So, we started to think about ways that we could potentially explore the utility of the internet and social media in the way we diagnose our patients and the care that we provide."
The results of a recent study, conducted by Feinstein Institutes researchers and IBM Research, suggest that social media activity can provide useful insights into who's at risk of developing mental illnesses like mood disorders and schizophrenia spectrum disorders.
Published in the journal njp Schizophrenia, the study used machine-learning algorithms to analyze millions of Facebook messages and images, which were provided voluntarily by participants, ages 15 to 35. The data represented participants' Facebook activity for 18 months prior to hospitalization.
...the health disparity between people with mental illness and those without is larger than disparities attributable to race, ethnicity, geography or socioeconomic status.
Identifying psychiatric disorders
The goal was for the algorithms to analyze patterns in these datasets, then predict which group participants belonged to: schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD), mood disorders (MD), or healthy volunteers (HV). The results were promising, showing that the algorithms correctly identified:
- The SDD group with an accuracy of 52% (chance was 33%)
- The MD group with an accuracy of 57% (chance was 37%)
- The HV group with an accuracy of 56% (chance was 29%)
The study also showed interesting differences in Facebook activity among the groups, such as:
- The SSD group was more likely to use language related to perception (hear, see, feel).
- The MD and SSD groups were far more likely to use swear words and anger-related language.
- The MD group was more likely to use language related to biological processes (blood, pain).
- The SSD group was more likely to express negative emotions, use second-person pronouns and write in netspeak (lol, btw, thx).
- The MD group was more likely to post photos containing more blues and less yellows.
These differences tended to become more apparent in the months before a patient was hospitalized. But even 18 months before hospitalization, the results revealed signals that hinted participants might be on the path to developing a psychiatric disorder. That's where these tools may someday help improve early-identification efforts.
"In psychiatry, we often get a snapshot of somebody's life, for 30 minutes once a month or so," he said. "There's the potential to get much greater granularity with some of these new assessment tools. Facebook, for example, can allow us to understand somebody's thoughts and behaviors in a more real-time, longitudinal fashion, as opposed to cross-sectional moments in time."
Dr. Birnbaum noted that everyone has a unique style of online behavior and that certain behavioral changes may contain clues about mental health.
"The way that we're understanding this is that everybody has a digital baseline, a way they typically act and behave on social media and the internet," he said. "So, ultimately here we would want to identify this baseline for each individual—a fingerprint—and then monitor for changes over time, and identify which changes are concerning, and which are not."
Using digital tools to better identify psychiatric conditions could someday reduce the number of people who suffer without treatment.
"There's an alarming gap between the number of people who experience mental illness and those who receive care," said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. "It's especially troubling when you consider that the health disparity between people with mental illness and those without is larger than disparities attributable to race, ethnicity, geography or socioeconomic status."
A step toward the future of psychiatry
Credit: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
Although previous research has examined the relationship between online activity and psychiatric disorders, the new study is unique because it paired online behavior with clinically confirmed cases of psychiatric disorders.
"The vast majority of the data thus far has been extracted from anonymous, or semi-anonymous individuals online, without any real way to validate the diagnosis or confirm the authenticity of the symptoms," Dr. Birnbaum said.
But before clinicians can use these kinds of digital approaches, researchers have more work to do.
"I think that we need much larger datasets," Dr. Birnbaum said. "We need to repeat these findings. We need to better understand how demographic differences, like age, ethnicity and gender, can play a role."
Privacy is another consideration. Dr. Birnbaum emphasized that these kinds of approaches would only be conducted on a voluntary basis, and that the Facebook data used in the recent study was anonymized, and the algorithms examined only individual words, not the context or meaning of sentences.
"This isn't about surveillance, or that Facebook should somehow be monitoring us," Dr. Birnbaum said. "It's about giving the power to the patient. I imagine a world where patients could come into the doctor's office and express their concerns, but also provide some additional clinically meaningful information that they own."
Dr. Birnbaum said the long-term goal isn't for algorithms to make official diagnoses or replace physicians, but rather to serve as supplementary tools. He added that these tools would be used only for people seeking help or information about their risk of developing a psychiatric condition, or suffering a relapse.
"Hopefully one day, we'll be able to incorporate this and other information to inform what we do, the same way you go to a doctor and you get an X-ray or a blood test to inform the diagnosis," he said. "It doesn't make the diagnosis, but it informs the doctor. That is where psychiatry is heading, and hopefully this is a step in that direction."
Should we think of ‘Oumuamua as a rock or a scout?
The astronomer who suggested the mysterious object was an alien craft is back with a new book about it.
But it's a rock<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU2NzY3OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjk3MzEzM30.o4Xkw2tCZzSKWHDopEG-sKH5aaplnmifaQQ_krZ7rms/img.jpg?width=980" id="51620" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="999a0718d4434625d78514809104d2c8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1440" data-height="1721" />
Credit: M. Kornmesser, European Southern Observatory (top)/ K. Meech et al., NASA (bottom)<p>The visual image that comes to mind in thinking about 'Oumuamua is the artist's rendition, above top, that was released by the European southern Observatory when the object was discovered on its way out of our solar system in 2017. Listening to Loeb's claims, one may think, "What light sail? It's a rock."</p><p>However, it's all too easy to forget that this ubiquitous image is just an artists' rendition after all, based on the assumption that our visitor was a rock. It need not have looked like this at all. We have no idea what 'Oumuamua really looked like, since the image at the bottom shows the best look at the object we really got.</p>
What is a light sail?<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU2NzYzMC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Mjc3NzEzOX0.NzzXLgQ7Dlyg5YMsjslvzv_WvuaiGx6pN9IvIn5Y3Kc/img.png?width=980" id="fa6a3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1fa68ee4cbda3983b9f4ab54581e16f2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1652" data-height="2148" />
The camera on Planetary Society's Light Sail 2 capture an image of northern Brazil
Credit: Planetary Society<p>A light sail is a spacecraft constructed from panels of a lightweight, reflective material such as Mylar or polyimide treated with a metallic reflective coating. When photons from a star, such as our Sun, hit the sail, they give it a small push. When the photons bounce back off of the sail, they give it another one. It doesn't take much of a shove to move a light sail through a vacuum of space, and it's believed light sails can pick up quite a lot of speed as they go. Loeb himself is involved in the <a href="https://breakthroughinitiatives.org/initiative/3" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Breakthrough Starshot</a> project that envisions light-sail craft shooting through space at 100 million miles an hour.</p><p>The first functioning light sail, <a href="https://www.planetary.org/sci-tech/lightsail" target="_blank">LightSail Sail 2</a> was sent aloft by the <a href="https://www.planetary.org" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Planetary Society</a> in June 2019, and is currently orbiting the Earth. This year, NASA plans to deploy the <a href="https://www.planetary.org/space-missions/nea-scout" target="_blank">NEA Scout</a> mission that will send an 86-square-meter light sail off from Moon orbit to explore the near-Earth asteroid Itokawa.</p>
Loeb's clues<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU2NzYzNi9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDgzNDAzOX0.MbR_P4CZEhMLBQzLzB393zJHK-NOCWL4g3Q37nND8DU/img.gif?width=980" id="46bf2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b8fb9b4c5038302ee5eaf9dde67325f2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1440" data-height="810" />
'Oumuamua's trajectory during its visit here
Credit: HubbleESA<p>To Loeb, the object's apparent appearance and behavior doesn't suggest a rock.</p><p>First off, what appears to be 'Oumuamua's shape — described as being about 100 meters long and resembling either a cigar or pancake — doesn't describe previously seen comets or asteroids. Second, 'Oumuamua was also exceptionally bright, 10 times moreso than space rocks typically seen whizzing around our solar system. This high level of reflectivity would not be inconsistent with a shiny, metallic surface.</p><p>Finally, 'Oumuamua accelerated as it whipped around the sun as if it was picking up energy from the star. While such behavior is common when comets speed up, pushed forward by evaporating gasses from the sun's warm, no such gases were observed with 'Oumuamua.</p><p>With all this in mind, Loeb, along with co-author <a href="https://itc.cfa.harvard.edu/people/shmuel-bialy" target="_blank">Shmuel Bialy</a>, published a controversial paper in Fall of 2018 in the <a href="https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/2041-8213/aaeda8" target="_blank">Astrophysical Journal Letters</a> hypothesizing the object might be an extraterrestrial craft. The paper suggested that maybe "'Oumuamua is a lightsail, floating in interstellar space," perhaps "debris from advanced technological equipment." It also posited an admittedly more "exotic" possibility, "that 'Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization."</p><p>Needless to say, the paper was met with a great deal of excitement. Did 'Oumuamua signify the presence of intelligent life beyond our solar system, or — as many scientists felt — was such conjecture unworthy of serious consideration?</p>
Welcome to 2021<p>As the title of his new book implies, Loeb continues to assert the validity of his earlier analysis, demanding that the scientific community at least consider the possibility that 'Oumuamua was an exploratory craft.</p><p>One of the underlying themes of the book is Loeb's concern about the "health" of a scientific community that can't even entertain a hypothesis such as his and Bialy's. (This month, <em>Scientific American</em> published an extended and thought-provoking <a href="https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/astronomer-avi-loeb-says-aliens-have-visited-and-hes-not-kidding1/" target="_blank">interview</a> with Loeb.) In the book and interview, Loeb attributes his notoriety to an overreaction by the scientific community to his 2018 paper. While much of the book is autobiographical, Loeb claims he isn't interest in his own fame, and he recently stepped down from Harvard's Astronomy department.</p>
Why do ‘Kevins’ vote for far-right parties?
In Germany and France, having an Anglo-Saxon first name is a good predictor of extreme voting behavior
- Kevin (1), Cindy and other 'Anglo' first names are especially popular in some areas of France and Germany.
- These also happen to be the regions where far-right parties are very successful.
- The link: working-class whites, inspired by English-language pop culture and disaffected from mainstream politics.
Demonstration in Paris against French president Macron, by the so-called 'Gilets Jaunes' ('Yellow Vests'). According to a prominent French pollster, the fact that many of these have 'Anglo-Saxon' first names is sociologically relevant.
Credit: Stéphane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images<p>We need to talk about Kevin. No, this is not about <a href="https://www.salon.com/2003/05/08/kevin/" target="_blank">that book</a>. This is about why areas of Germany and France with a lot of Kevins (and Justins, and other so-called 'Anglo-Saxon' first names, for that matter), tend to vote for extremist right-wing parties.</p><p><span></span>Take the two maps below. The one on the left shows where in Germany 'Kevin' is a popular first name. Quite clearly, Kevin is more prevalent in the former east, and especially so in Saxony, the southern state of the former GDR.</p><p><span></span>The map on the right shows the results of the so-called <em>Zweitstimme</em> ('second votes', or party list votes) in the German parliamentary elections of 24 September 2017. The right-wing <em>Alternative für Deutschland</em> (AfD) obtains its best score in Saxony, a.k.a. Kevin Country: 27%, more than double its national average (12.6%).</p><p><span></span>One caveat: the map on the left shows the popularity of the name Kevin for new-borns since 2006 – those kids were at most 11 years old at the time of the election on the other map. So it's not Kevins voting for AfD, but their parents. </p>
In Germany, Kevin Country (left) is also far-right AfD territory (right).
Credit: Doyen Mandelbrot<p>Or take the next map pair. The one on the left shows French new-borns in 1993 with an 'Anglo-Saxon' name. The highest share of Ambers, Dwaynes and other new-born 'Anglos' are found in areas colored various shades of red: light (13%), medium (14%) or dark (15% and up). Those areas are predominantly in the north and centre of the country – but excluding Paris and environs.</p><p>And now take a look at the map on the right, showing the results of Marine Le Pen at the second round of the 2017 presidential elections, held on 7 May. The winner was Emmanuel Macron (66%), but Le Pen, candidate for the far-right National Front (2) obtained just shy of 34% of the overall vote.</p><p>Ms Le Pen obtained her highest scores, up to 60% of the total, mainly in the north of the country, in a zone largely contiguous with the 'Anglo-Saxon' one on the other map – both zones perforated by a non-compliant Paris. <br></p>
According to Jerôme Fourquet, these twin phenomena are an indication of the 'archipelisation' of French culture.
Credit: Guillaume Durocher<p>In <em><a href="https://www.seuil.com/ouvrage/l-archipel-francais-jerome-fourquet/9782021406023" target="_blank">L' Archipel français</a></em>, Jerôme Fourquet, an executive at IFOP, the famed polling institute, provides some background to the correlation. His sociological portrait of France paints a picture of three related evolutions: the obliteration of the traditional left-right divide in society, the 'archipelisation' of French culture into diverging subcultures, and the deepening alienation of working-class whites from the political mainstream.</p><p><span></span>Fourquet charts social changes by analysing the first names in French birth registries. Take for example the fate of Marie: its decline as the name of 20% of new-born girls in 1900 to no more than 2% since the 1970s marks the retreat of conservative Catholicism. In wartime, patriotic first names like France or Jeanne (i.e. Joan of Arc) see their fortunes rise.</p><p><span></span>One of the most remarkable trends in recent decades is the rise of 'Anglo' first names, from a mere 0.5% in the 1960s to 12% in 1993 – many of those names are taken from the music and movie stars of English-language pop culture. The phenomenon is mainly restricted to the lower classes. France's metropolitan elites wouldn't dream of naming their offspring Kevin or Justin, Cindy or Britney.</p><p><span></span>Fourquet notes the prevalence of 'Anglo' first names among the <em>gilets jaunes</em>, the yellow vest-clad protest movement that plagued Macron during his first years in office.</p><p>It is from the same source of disaffected lower-class whites that Le Pen draws most of her support, the pollster argues. Hence the overlap between France's 'Anglo' zones and the Le Pen-voting parts of the country – evidence of the 'archipelisation' of French society.</p><p>It can be argued that a similar conjuncture between identification with English-language pop culture and disaffection with mainstream politics is at work in Germany. <br></p><p><em>Maps found <a href="https://twitter.com/Benoit03157452/status/13355282..." target="_blank">here</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/GuiDurocher/status/13353126659..." target="_blank">here</a> on the twitter accounts of <a href="https://twitter.com/Benoit03157452" target="_blank">Doyen Mandelbrot</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/GuiDurocher" target="_blank">Guillaume Durocher</a>.</em></p><p><em></em><strong>Strange Maps #1067</strong></p><p><strong></strong><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a><em>.</em><br></p><p>(1) 'Kevin' is in fact a name of Irish origin - it is the anglicised form of 'caoimhín', which means 'of noble birth'. However, from the perspective of non-Anglophone cultures, it is an 'English' name. <span></span></p><p>(2) The <em>Front National </em>has since been renamed <em>Rassemblement National</em>, or 'National Rally'.</p>
Which COVID-19 personality are you?
New research identifies 16 different COVID-19 personality types and the lessons we can learn from this global pandemic.
- New research by Mimi E. Lam at the University of Bergen explores the different "personality types" that have emerged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- According to Lam, recognizing various COVID-19 identities can refine forecasts of SARS-CoV-2 transmission and impact.
- Global Solutions Initiative, Population Matters, and AME explore how the world (and society) has changed due to COVID-19.
Are you a complier or non-complier personality type?<p><a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-020-00679-5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">New research by Mimi E. Lam</a> at the University of Bergen (Human and Social Sciences Communications) explores the different "personality types" that have emerged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.<br></p><p>Lam explains to Eurekalert: <em>"</em>...the COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that we are not immune to each other. To unite in our fight against the pandemic, it is important to recognize the basic dignity of all and value the human diversity currently dividing us."</p><p>According to Lam, "Only then, can we foster societal resilience and an ethical COVID-19 agenda. This would pave the way for other global commons challenges whose impacts are less immediate, but no less dire for humanity."</p><p>There are 16 different COVID-19 personality types, and they include the following:</p><ol> <li><strong>Deniers </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who downplay the viral threat and promote a kind of "business as usual" lifestyle.</li><li><strong>Spreaders </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who believe spreading the virus could actually be positive. These are individuals who believe in "herd immunity" and that passing the virus around will eventually allow things to return to normal.</li><li><strong>Harmers </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who intentionally attempt to harm others by spreading the virus (via coughing or spitting, not wearing masks, licking various public surfaces, etc.).</li><li><strong>Realists </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who recognize the reality (and potential harm) of spreading the virus and attempt to adjust their behaviors to not spread the virus.</li><li><strong>Worriers </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who stay informed and safe to manage their uncertainty and fear. These are also individuals who will have a lot of anxiety over the current state of the virus at all times.</li><li><strong>Contemplators </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who have taken "quarantine times" to isolate and reflect on their own lives. These are individuals who may attempt to better themselves (focusing on new hobbies or skills) during times of isolation.</li><li><strong>Hoarders </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who panic-buy and hoard products (such as <a href="https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/toilet-paper-is-a-giant-waste-of-resources" target="_blank">toilet paper</a>) in an attempt to quell their panic and worry over the spreading of the virus.</li><li><strong>Invincibles </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who believe themselves to be immune to the virus. These are also individuals who claim a kind of "if I get sick, I get sick" kind of attitude, not taking time to reflect on the idea that they could be carriers of the virus, spreading it to others.</li><li><strong>Rebels </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who defiantly ignore social distancing measures and various other rules put into place to protect the general public.</li><li><strong>Blamers</strong> — Those who fault others for their fears and frustrations.</li><li><strong>Exploiters </strong>—<strong> </strong>Those who attempt to exploit the current situation (taking advantage of vulnerable people/situations) for power, profit, or brutality.</li><li><strong>Innovators </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who attempt to design or repurposes resources in an attempt to fight the pandemic and contribute to society.</li><li><strong>Supporters </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who show support and solidarity to others around them in regards to fending off the virus or supporting loved ones.</li><li><strong>Altruists </strong>— Individuals who help the vulnerable, elderly, and isolated.</li><li><strong>Warriors </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals (such as front-line support workers and health care workers) who combat COVID-19 on the front lines, facing the harsh and grim realities of a global pandemic on a larger scale.</li><li><strong>Veterans </strong>—<strong> </strong>Individuals who have experienced a previous pandemic (such as SARS or MERS) and willingly comply with restrictions.<br></li></ol><p>According to Lam and her research, recognizing various COVID-19 identities can refine forecasts of SARS-CoV-2 transmission and impact. These viral identities can reflect values, social identities, situational contexts, and risk tolerances. Lam suggests that to forecast viral transmission within populations (accounting for different responses), these identified viral behaviors can be clustered by their "compliance" efforts.<br><br></p><ol><li><strong>Non-compilers </strong>are individuals who fall into the following categories: Deniers, Harmers, Invincibles, and Rebels.</li><li><strong>Partial compliers</strong> would be individuals who fall into the categories of: Spreaders, Blamers, and Exploiters.</li><li><strong>Compliers</strong> would be individuals who are in the categories of Realists, Worriers, Contemplators, Hoarders, Innovators, Supporters, Altruists, Warriors, and Veterans.</li></ol><p><strong>Lam suggests that liberal democracies need an ethical policy agenda with three priorities: </strong></p><ul><li>Recognize the diversity of individuals</li><li>Deliberate and negotiate value trade-offs</li><li>Promote public buy-in, trust, and compliance</li></ul><p>By projecting different impacts in COVID-19 transmission and deaths and then correlating those with variable behavioral responses such as the ones listed above, we can reveal the benefits of not only flattening the viral curve but shifting our behavioral curve in a joint human effort to induce more adaptive responses to the pandemic. More research needs to be conducted in this area. </p>
What has COVID-19 taught us as a society?<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1OTcwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDM2MDA5MH0.3RGt8n8Oll8KaVxfWZhf4scO4FuZTJnBiTo3l5V4nHg/img.jpg?width=980" id="66eb9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9d8a31cc3e346006aa361979e65af9d2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="image of shop closed due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic economy" data-width="7200" data-height="4050" />
Image by Corona Borealis on Adobe Stock<p><strong>The <a href="https://www.global-solutions-initiative.org/press-news/fundamental-lessons-from-the-covid-19-pandemic-global-solutions-summit-2020-opening-address/" target="_blank">Global Solutions Initiative</a></strong><strong> outlines a few questions and concerns that humankind has been faced with since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020:</strong></p><ul><li>We have been confronted with the true uncertainty and vulnerability of human life and our very existence.<br><br> </li><li>We have been made to face existential questions - what are we here for, what do we want to accomplish? Who are the people that matter most to us?</li></ul><p><strong><a href="https://populationmatters.org/news/2020/12/18/what-covid-19-has-taught-us-about-our-relationship-nature" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Population Matters</a> outlines a few more daunting questions about humankind's relationship with nature: </strong></p><ul><li>What is the link between population growth, environmental destruction, and pandemics?<br><br> </li><li>How has our society's exponential rise in consumption, trade, and population pressure driven a rapid increase in the risk of pandemics? </li></ul><p><strong><a href="https://www.ameinfo.com/industry/life/5-things-covid-19-has-taught-us" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">AME</a> outlines some essential things this pandemic has taught us about humanity and life: </strong></p><ul><li>The meat industry has played a large hand in transmitting this virus. According to a recent study, SARS-CoV-2 originated in bats and has likely been transmitted to human through a scaled mammal called a pangolin (which are highly traded in China despite being deemed illegal). </li></ul><ul><li>Nature can recover from our destructive efforts. Since the pandemic, the world has seen <a href="https://www.sfgate.com/living-in-sf/article/Coyotes-are-being-seen-on-the-empty-streets-15159105.php" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">coyotes on the streets</a>, <a href="https://www.wired.com/story/coronavirus-lockdown-conservation/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">wild boar roaming around in Barcelona</a>, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/apr/09/coronavirus-may-prove-boost-for-uks-bees-and-rare-wildflowers" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">more bees, and rare wildflowers in the UK.<br></a> </li><li>Many in-office employees can work from home. This pandemic has altered the way many businesses run and will continue to run in the future. This could cause less pollution and have positive impacts on the environment. </li></ul><p>The research conducted by Lam and subsequent research on how COVID-19 is impacting society can help us grow and adapt and perhaps become better equipped to deal with global pandemics in the future. </p>
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by Freethink Media, Inc. All rights reserved.