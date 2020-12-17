Believe in learners. Education that empowers people, empowers society.

Ryan is Executive Director of the Charles Koch Foundation, which supports scholars, students, and partners developing creative solutions to help people transform their lives, achieve their potential, and make the world a better place for us all. Ryan also serves on the Boards of Directors for the Bill of Rights Institute and the Institute for Humane Studies and on the National Advisory Boards for the John M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University and the Woodbury School of Business at Utah Valley University. Ryan earned his bachelor's degree in liberal arts and his master's degree in political science from Utah State University. He is a certified member of the National Ski Patrol. Ryan lives in Mt. Sterling, Utah with his wife, Rebecca, and their four children.