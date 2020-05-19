Higher ed isn’t immune to COVID-19, but the crisis will make it stronger

John Katzman is the founder and CEO of Noodle Partners, which has created a network of leading universities—U Michigan, U Virginia, Harvard, and Howard—helping them build excellent online and agile programs with flexibility, transparency, and efficiency. Prior to Noodle Partners, Katzman founded and ran both 2U and the Princeton Review. He has served on several for- and not-for-profit boards of directors, including those of Renaissance Learning, Carnegie Learning, the Woodrow Wilson Foundation, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, and the National Association of Independent Schools. He has authored many articles and five books.