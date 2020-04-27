The remote-learning response to COVID-19 is remarkable. It also highlights a problem.

Susan Cates is CEO of ACUE, which partners across higher education to prepare and credential faculty in research-based teaching practices that improve student achievement and close equity gaps. Ms. Cates has led growth and innovation in education through her work as an advisor, investor and business leader, with extensive experience within and in partnership with universities around the world. She previously served as the chief operating officer of 2U, Inc., and as president of Executive Development and founding executive director of MBA@UNC, the ground-breaking online MBA program at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School. She spent over a decade investing in and advising education companies as part of investment firms and banks in New York and Dallas, and is a partner at Leeds Equity Partners.