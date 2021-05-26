Follow Us
The impossible cool of Cowboy Bebop
The 1998 hit is making a comeback. Stop what you're doing and watch the original.
Adam Frank is a professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester and a leading expert on the final stages of evolution for stars like the sun. Frank's computational research group at the University of Rochester has developed advanced supercomputer tools for studying how stars form and how they die. A self-described “evangelist of science," he is the author of four books and the co-founder of 13.8, where he explores the beauty and power of science in culture with physicist Marcelo Gleiser.
- Cowboy Bebop is a genre-busting Japanese anime series.
- The stories, music, and science fiction are among the best I've ever experienced.
- The show is being rebooted on Netflix.
Every now and then in our movie/TV-show watching careers, there comes a moment when we are confronted with the shock of the new.
It could be that first scene in The Matrix when Trinity evades the cops by running sideways along the walls. It could be the opening of Doctor Strange when buildings peel apart like reality is being unzippered. Across a lifetime of watching as one mediocre story after another plays out within the expected bumper rails of its genre, every now and then we find something truly unexpected, truly creative.
That feeling of boundaries being busted was the essence of the hugely influential 1998 anime classic Cowboy Bebop. With a Netflix version of this seminal show on the way, it's a good time to remember (or be introduced to) a show that has been called "impossibly cool" for good reason.
Cowboy Bebop – Opening Theme – Tank! www.youtube.com
An (re)introduction to Cowboy Bebop
What's the best way to describe Cowboy Bebop? How about it's a Space / Western / Noir / Detective / Cyberpunk / Mob / Heist / Romance / Comedy show? Genre-busting was the point. These days, with streaming services pumping out series like water from a geyser, we've gotten used to writers trying to mash-up multiple genres. In many ways, however, Cowboy Bebop got there first and better and did it in all in animation.
To be explicit, Cowboy Bebop takes place in the year 2071. Earth has been rendered mostly uninhabitable by an accident with a new "stargate" technology that subsequently allows the solar system to be settled. Mars, the big moons of the gas giants, Pluto — they're all fully inhabited. But this new solar system is a lawless place, and the cops are forced to use bounty hunters, called cowboys, to wrangle the criminal population. The show follows the exploits of four of these cowboys and their ship "The Bebop" as they confront nefarious corporations, criminal syndicates, and their own pasts.
Cowboy Bebop is a remarkably adult, character-driven show, which is what made it so groundbreaking for anime at the time. As individuals, the crewmembers are not a particularly likable bunch. Spike Spiegel is an ex-hit man for the Red Dragon crime syndicate. Jet Back is an amiable ex-cop with a cybernetic arm who wants to forget his past. Faye Valentine is a cynical con-artist who can't remember hers. "Edward" is a teen girl and ingenious hacker.
As a team, they are neither deeply bound to each other nor very successful. This dissonance allows the show to work through the crewmembers' individual issues of loneliness and isolation. In addition, the animation was not afraid to represent the violence of its universe in stark colors. (Tarentino's wicked animation in Kill Bill Vol. I was directly inspired by Bebop). All these elements are what allow Cowboy Bebop to mix its science fiction DNA so successfully with its darker film noir elements. There are a lot of dive bars and rain-soaked, garbage-strewn alleys in the show.
Great music, plausible science fiction
Credit: Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS
And did I mention the music? As soon as the pulsing initial bass lines of its manic theme song "Tank" let loose, you know something wicked has been born. "Tank" is so compelling in its excellence, so "impossibly cool," it's as if the James Bond and Mission Impossible theme songs had a love child with "Secret Agent Man," who went on to overtake them. There's a reason "Bebop" is in the show's name, as each episode is called a "session." Composer Yoko Kanno and director Shinichirō Watanabe were looking to jazz as inspiration for the creative freedom they wanted the show to embody. But, like the show itself, there's more than one musical genre that gets explored. Kanno put together a band called Seatbelts for the show, and their work in jazz, blues and country are all worth consideration in own right.
Finally, while science fiction is just one of the many genres in Cowboy Bebop, there are ideas in the show that I still find compelling. Many of the cities they visit, for example, reside inside miles-wide craters whose steep walls serve to hold in breathable atmospheres. This always struck me as an ingenious possibility that was easier to achieve than full terraforming and one that deserved real scientific exploration. Also, the spaceships and space battle scenes are some of the best around.
Put it all together and you can see why, in the more than 20 years since Cowboy Bebop first aired on Japanese and then American TV (Adult Swim), it has become iconic and is held up as an example of how to break the rules and then rebuild them for your own purposes. If you have never seen the show, now's a good time to become acquainted as the Netflix version should appear sometime in the next year. If you have seen it, this is a good time to go back and remember why it was so impossibly good.
"3,2,1… Let's jam!"
10 emerging technologies that will change our world
The revolution is already happening.
The following article was originally published by our sister site, Big Think Edge.
Business leaders know they must prepare for technological upheavals in the years ahead. But keeping up-to-date on new technologies—to say nothing of understanding their complexities and forecasting those shifts—is an overwhelming task.
To help organizations find their footing, the CompTIA Emerging Technology Community releases an annual list of the top 10 emerging technologies. What makes this list special is that it focuses on "which emerging technologies have the most potential for near-term business impact."
Here are CompTIA's picks along with a quick encapsulation of each technology and some potential business use cases.
Artificial Intelligence
The holy grail of artificial intelligence research is general AI, a machine that is self-aware and commands intelligence equal to a person's. These theoretical systems would be our intellectual equals—well, until v2.0 drops and we fall to a distant second.
Until then we have narrow AI, which are systems that perform very specific tasks. That may seem too limited, but narrow AI already powers systems like SPAM filters, Google Maps, and virtual assistants such as Siri. And its use cases are projected to diversify even more.
As Max Tegmark, physicist and machine-learning researcher, told Big Think in an interview: "What we're seeing now is that machine intelligence is spreading out a little bit from those narrow peaks and getting a bit broader."
Chatbots, logistics, self-driving cars, virtual nursing assistants, personalized textbooks and tutors, and even artificial creativity: These are just a few of the applications that narrow AI can improve or bring to light in the coming years.
5G and the Internet of Things
5G may not seem very exciting. We already have 4G, so what's another G? But the difference will be exponential. 5G networks may ultimately be 100 times faster than 4G, allowing many more devices to connect, reducing latency to practically zero, and providing more reliable signals.
This wireless technology will provide the backbone for the internet of things (IoT), which will expand the power of the internet beyond computers and across a wide range of objects, processes, and environments. The IoT is the keystone technology for such futuristic scenes as smart cities, robot-driven agriculture, and self-driving highway systems.
For businesses, this one-two combo will continue recent trends and power them to the next level. Remote offices become more dependable under the 5G paradigm, and real-time data sharing of, say, live events or desktop captures will be seamless. As for the IoT, it helps remove intermediate steps that bog down productivity. Why have someone waste their time collecting data from the factory floor when the factory floor can collect, curate, and send it to them?
Serverless Computing
Serverless computing isn't truly "serverless." Sans tapping into some seriously dark arts, it's impossible to provide computational resources without a physical server somewhere. Instead, this technology distributes those resources more effectively. When an application is not in use, no resources are allocated. When they are needed, the computing power auto-scales.
This technological shift means companies no longer need to worry over infrastructure or reserving bandwidth, which in turn promises the golden ticket of ease of use and cost savings.
As Eric Knorr, editor in chief of International Data Group Enterprise, writes: "One of the beauties of this architecture is that you get charged by the cloud provider only when a service runs. You don't need to pay for idle capacity—or even think about capacity. Basically, the runtime sits idle waiting for an event to occur, whereupon the appropriate function gets swapped into the runtime and executes. So you can build out a big, complex application without incurring charges for anything until execution occurs."
Biometrics
Biometrics allows a system to recognize users by biological markers such as their face, voice, or fingerprint. Many people already have one or several of these on their laptops and smartphones, but as the technology improves and becomes more ubiquitous, it may finally end the password paradigm.
Because most people have inefficient passwords, use the same one for every account, and never change them, hackers typically need only one hit to enjoy carte blanche over someone's personal and professional data. Even those who do passwords correctly can find managing the system a nightmare.
For these reasons, biometrics promises much-needed security of sensitive data. A fingerprint is much more difficult to hack with raw computational power than a password, and that difficulty is increased by magnitudes when multiple markers are used in tandem.
Augmented/Virtual Reality
With hardware costs lowering, processing power increasing, and high-profile players such as Google and Facebook entering the game, virtual reality's day may have finally come. And the more widespread acceptance of augmented reality apps in smartphones may make such technologies an easier sell moving forward.
The recently announced Microsoft Mesh and its competitors hope to capitalize on our new remote-work era. The concept combines these "mixed-reality" technologies to create virtual shared spaces that business teams can use to hold meetings or work on projects.
And Peter Diamandis, chairman and CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation, imagines this technology can revolutionize the customer experience in retail. Customers could, for example, try clothes on a virtual avatar or sit in their amphitheater seats before making a purchase.
Blockchain
It may be surprising that Bitcoin, the much-hyped cryptocurrency, didn't make the list. But the technology's online ledger, the blockchain, has supplanted the digital denomination as the rising business star.
Unlike traditional, centralized records, a blockchain is decentralized. The permanent record is not stored in one location but exists on nodes spread across the system. This design makes it difficult to lose records or tamper with them.
As tech entrepreneur Elad Gil told Big Think in an interview: "[Blockchain] systems are effectively censorship proof or seizure resistant. In other words, the government can't come and take your asset if you're in a country that has very bad governance, or it means that no third party can suddenly, accidentally erase your data, or you can't hack a third party to access your data (although obviously, you can still hack a blockchain)."
This is why blockchain has caught the attention of organizations that need to store records (i.e., all organizations). And the potential use cases are impressive. Blockchain could be used by hospitals to store and share health records. It could underpin a secure online voting platform. It could track logistics across international supply chains. And, of course, there are numerous applications for cybersecurity, too.
Robotics
The first industrial robot punched the clock in 1962. Technological advancements have steadily widened robotics' workforce representation since, and in the coming years, robots will continue moving from factories to First Street to perform rudimentary tasks such as cleaning and delivery.
Such advancements have kept the Luddite fires burning for more than a century now, so one challenge faced by organization leaders will be reassuring their teams that the robots aren't here to replace them. In fact, as more people move into soft-skilled, human-focused jobs, they'll likely find the transition a beneficial one.
"Introducing robots into a workplace can be a complex and dynamic undertaking. While it may start with workers feeling like their jobs are being threatened, the end result is a warehouse full of happier, healthier humans who remain the centerpiece of a competitive business," writes Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics, for the World Economic Forum.
Natural Language Processing
Natural language processing is a subfield of AI that aims to develop systems that can analyze and communicate through human language. Sound easy? If so, it's only because you're reading these words with a mind endowed by evolution with the gift of language.
Algorithms aren't so lucky. They have trouble parsing the eclectic hodgepodge of symbols, gestures, sounds, and cultural cues that we use to express meaning and ideas.
"There's an obvious problem with applying deep learning to language. It's that words are arbitrary symbols, and as such they are fundamentally different from imagery. Two words can be similar in meaning while containing completely different letters, for instance; and the same word can mean various things in different contexts," writes Will Knight for MIT Technology Review.
When algorithms finally crack language, the business use cases will be substantial. Think chatbots, virtual editors, market analysis, instant translation of live conversations, resume readers, and phone auto-attendants that don't send every caller into a rage.
Quantum Computing
Quantum computing is "the exploitation of collective properties of quantum states, such as superposition and entanglement, to perform computation." Translation: It solves problems faster and more accurately—in some cases, ones that stump even modern supercomputers.
While we shouldn't expect the quantum PC any time soon, we can expect quantum computers to become the backbone for the emerging technologies listed above. These machines already exist today, and IBM has announced plans to build a 1,000 qubit version by 2023, a milestone physicist Jay Gambetta told Science would reflect an "inflection point."
Adoption of this technology could make big data more manageable. It could cut costly and complex development time through speedy simulations and solve multivariable optimization problems with ease. Finally, it may make currently intractable problems manageable, such as those faced in the processing of natural language.
Quantum computing also illustrates why it's important that organizational leaders don't develop tunnel vision. To focus on one emerging technology or one model of the future is to risk your company's well-being. It's not a question of which technology will dominate, but the potentials each technology brings and how they may work together.
"The innovation that will be delivered by these technologies, especially as I said, when they're leveraged in tandem, will be staggering over the next few years and will enable customer solutions that will actually have paradigm shifting impact for those that act on them," Mike Haines, chair of the Emerging Technology Community's executive council, said on the CompTIA Biz Tech podcast.
Navigating these technological shifts will certainly challenge business leaders for years to come. But by keeping an open mind to the possibilities, they can chart a path that predicts dangers and capitalize on these emerging technologies.
Make innovation central to your organizational culture with lessons 'For Business' from Big Think Edge. At Edge, more than 350 experts, academics, and entrepreneurs come together to teach essential skills in career development and lifelong learning. Prepare for the future of work with lessons such as:
- Make Room for Innovation: A Framework for Creating a Culture of Innovation, with Lisa Bodell, Founder and CEO, Futurethink
- Worrying About the Robo-pocalypse Is a First-World Problem, with Bill Nye, the Science Guy, Mechanical Engineer, and TV Personality
- How to Supercharge Collaboration: The 4 Benefits of Remote Teams, with Erica Dhawan, Collaboration Consultant and Co-Author, Get Big Things Done
- Design for Good: How to Provide Products that Align with Consumer Goals—and Transform the Attention Economy, with Tristan Harris, Former Design Ethicist, Google, and Co-Founder, Center for Humane Technology
- Confront Inefficiencies: Essential Questions for Examining Your Organization in an Honest Way, with Andrew Yang, CEO and Founder, Venture for America
- Earn the Right to Win: Develop and Execute a Competitive Strategy, with Bill McDermott, CEO, ServiceNow, and Author, Winner's Dream
Request a demo today!
CRISPR gives mosquitos contagious infertility
Could this spell the end for mosquitos?
Researchers have used CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing to target a specific gene tied to fertility in male mosquitoes.
The researchers were then able to discern how this mutation can suppress the fertility of female mosquitoes.
Mosquitoes are one of humanity's greatest nemeses, estimated to spread infections to nearly 700 million people per year and cause more than one million deaths.
As reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the discovery represents a breakthrough in one technique for controlling populations of Aedes aegypti, a mosquito that transmits dengue, yellow fever, Zika, and other viruses.
Craig Montell, professor of molecular, cellular, and developmental biology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and coauthors were working to improve a vector-control practice called the sterile insect technique (SIT). To manage populations, scientists raise a lot of sterile male insects. They then release these males in numbers that overwhelm their wild counterparts.
The idea is that females that mate with sterile males before finding a fertile one are themselves rendered infertile, thereby decreasing the size of the next generation. Repeating this technique several times has the potential to crash the population. What's more, because each generation is smaller than the last, releasing a similar number of sterile males has a stronger effect over time.
CRISPR IS A BETTER ALTERNATIVE TO CHEMICALS
SIT has proven effective in managing a number of agricultural pests, including the medfly (Mediterranean fruit fly), a major pest in California. It has also been attempted with A. aegypti mosquitoes, which originated in Africa, but have since become invasive across many parts of the world, due in no small part to climate change and global travel.
In the past, scientists used chemicals or radiation to sterilize male A. aegypti.
"There are enough genes that affect fertility that just a random approach of blasting a large number of genes will cause the males to be infertile," says Montell. However, the chemicals or radiation affected the animals' health to such an extent that they were less successful in mating with females, which undercuts the effectiveness of the sterile insect technique.
Montell figured there had to be a more targeted approach with less collateral damage. He and his colleagues, including co-first authors Jieyan Chen and Junjie Luo, set out to mutate a gene in mosquitoes that specifically caused male sterility without otherwise affecting the insects' health. The best candidate they found was b2-tubulin (B2t); mutation of the related B2t gene in fruit flies is known to cause male sterility.
Using CRISPR/Cas9, the researchers knocked out B2t in male A. aegypti. They found that the mutant males produced no sperm, but unlike in previous efforts, the sterile studs were otherwise completely healthy. There was some debate over whether sperm—albeit defective sperm from the sterile males—was needed to render female mosquitoes infertile, or whether transfer of seminal fluid was all it took.
In one experiment, the researchers introduced 15 mutant males into a group of 15 females for 24 hours. Then they swapped the B2t males for 15 wild-type males, and left them there. "Essentially, all of the females remained sterile," Montell says. This confirmed that B2t males could suppress female fertility without producing sperm.
"THERE IS A PANDEMIC EVERY YEAR FROM MOSQUITO-BORNE DISEASES."
Next the team set out to determine how timing played into the effect. They exposed the females to mutant males for different lengths of time. The scientists noticed little difference after 30 minutes, but female fertility quickly dropped after that. Montell notes that females copulated twice on average even during the first 10 minutes. This indicated to him that females have to mate with many sterile males before being rendered infertile themselves.
Combining the females with the B2t males for four hours cut female fertility to 20% of normal levels. After eight hours the numbers began leveling out around 10%.
MOSQUITO MATING BEHAVIORS
With the insights from the time trials, the team sought to approximate SIT under more natural conditions. They added different ratios of B2t and wild-type males at the same time to a population of 15 females for one week, and recorded female fertility. A ratio of about 5 or 6 sterile males to one wild-type male reduced female fertility by half. A ratio of 15 to 1 suppressed fertility to about 20%, where it leveled off.
Now, Aedes aegypti populations could easily bounce back from an 80% drop in fertility, Montell says. The success of SIT comes from subsequent, successive releases of sterile males, where each release will be more effective than the last as sterile males account for an ever-growing proportion of the population.
Montell plans to continue investigating mosquito mating behaviors and fertility. They are devising a way to maintain stocks of B2t males so they are only sterile in the wild and not in the lab. In addition, they are characterizing male mating behavior to uncover new ways to suppress mosquito populations.
"We've become very interested in studying many aspects of behavior in Aedes aegypti because these mosquitoes impact the health of so many people," says Montell, who has conducted a lot of research using fruit flies in the past. "There is a pandemic every year from mosquito-borne diseases."
"When CRISPR/Cas9 came out several years ago it just offered new opportunities to do things that you couldn't do before. So, the time seemed right to for us to start working on Aedes aegypti."
Source: UC Santa Barbara. Original Study DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2105075118
Reprinted with permission of Futurity. Read the original article.
Is the universe infinite?
Searching for the edge of the universe pushes the limits of our knowledge.
Does the universe keep extending endlessly into the abyss of space, or does it have a defined end?
Of all the scientific questions you may ponder, "Is the universe infinite?" is one of the hardest. It is impossible to answer with certainty at this point. Scientists have proposed both possibilities, and each has its own supporters and detractors. Determining whether the universe has some kind of boundary ultimately depends on figuring out its shape, size, and how much of it we can actually observe.
What shape is the universe?
The shape of the universe would have a lot to do with its size. Cosmologists have theorized that a universe would likely come in one of three possible shapes, which are dependent on the curvature of space. As described in Discover Magazine, the universe could be flat, having no curvature, but spatially infinite. Or it could be open, shaped like a saddle (with negative curvature) and also infinite. Or it could be closed, look like a sphere, and be spatially finite.
So which shape really is it? Nobel Prize-winning cosmologist John Mather of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, also the chief scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope, maintains that recent observations of cosmic microwave background radiation (CMB) remaining from the time of the Big Bang support the idea of the universe being flat, without any curvature (at least to the limit of what is observable).
"The universe is flat like an [endless] sheet of paper," shared Mather. "According to this, you could continue infinitely far in any direction and the universe would be just the same, more or less."
The geometry of the universe is determined by the density parameter Ω within cosmological Friedmann Equations.Author: NASA / WMAP Science Team
Measuring the size of the universe
Current calculations say that the observable universe extends 46.5 billion light-years in every direction, making its diameter 93 billion light-years across.
Consider this: The age of the universe is 13.8 billion years, which means it took 13.8 billion light-years for the light from the farthest edge of the observable universe to reach us. But in that time, the universe has continued to expand at a rate that appears to be speeding up. Now, the edge of the observable universe has moved and is 46.5 billion light-years away.
That vast amount of space includes anywhere from 200 billion to 2 trillion galaxies, according to varying estimates. And each galaxy has, on average, around a 100 billions stars.
These gargantuan numbers are almost impossible to grasp. How did scientists come up with them?
As shared in an interview with BBC by Caitlin Casey, an astronomer at the University of Texas at Austin, scientists use a variety of tools and methods called "the cosmic distance ladder" to estimate distances between objects in the vastness of space. They start out with distances they can actually measure directly, like through bouncing radio waves off nearby bodies in the solar system, noting the time required for the waves to come back to Earth.
For distances that are harder to gauge, like those for galaxies at the boundary of the universe, astronomers utilize inferences based on calculations and observational evidence.
For instance, they employ "parallax measurement" that relies on measuring a star's shift in relation to objects in its background, as well as "main sequence fitting," which takes advantage of our knowledge of stellar evolution. (Stars evolve over time, changing size and brightness.) Knowledge of how brightness is connected to distance is paramount in determining the location of distant objects. So is analysis of redshift, which involves measuring changes in the wavelengths of light coming from faraway galaxies.
What about the unobservable universe?
If you notice, the numbers above pertain to the observable universe, the ball-like part of the universe that can be somehow seen from Earth or detected using our space telescopes and probes. But what about parts of the universe we cannot see? Some portions of the universe may be just too far away for the light emitted after the Big Bang to have had sufficient time to reach us here on Earth.
One study from a group of UK scientists estimated that if you take that into account, the actual size of the universe could be at least 250 times larger. They found that if you refer to space in terms of a so-called Hubble volume, which is similar to the volume of space in the visible universe, a closed and finite universe would contain roughly 250 to 400 Hubble volumes.
Another possibility entertained by scientists like Nobel Prize-winning Roger Penrose is that the Big Bang was just one of the periods of cosmic regeneration that our universe has experienced. There could have been multiple Big Bangs, followed by Big Crunches, periods in which a universe would stop expanding and collapse upon itself.
If all we know about the universe is derived from how it expands after the latest Big Bang, the question of its size is almost moot. As is often the case, more study and confirmation of our theories is needed.
Our Observable Universe | How the Universe Works
Is there an edge to the universe?
Whether the universe is finite or an ever-expanding bubble, does it still have an "edge"? Is there some place you can go and say, "Yep, this is the end of the universe"? The simple answer is likely no.
As explained to LiveScience by Robert McNees, an associate professor of physics at Loyola University Chicago, the universe is isotropic. That means it follows the so-called "cosmological principle" and has the same properties and follows the same laws of physics in all directions.
If that is so, then the universe is much like the surface of a balloon. Imagine being an ant walking along a balloon. You wouldn't know there's an edge to it if you kept walking forward. You'd likely come back to where you started eventually, but the journey around and around could keep going without end.
If someone were to blow more air into the balloon as you keep walking along it, you'd experience some parts of the balloon moving farther away from you. Still, you'd be no closer to finding the balloon's edge.
Much like the ants, we're unlikely to get to the end of the universe. But we may still be able to answer one day if it is indeed infinite or has an actual boundary.
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by Freethink Media, Inc. All rights reserved.