Why do big creatures live longer?

Humans could, in theory, one day use scaling laws to extend our lifespans.

 Geoffrey West

Geoffrey West is a theoretical physicist whose primary interests have been in fundamental questions in physics and biology. West is a Senior Fellow at Los Alamos National Laboratory and a distinguished professor at the Sante Fe Institute, where he served as the president from 2005-2009. In 2006 he was named to Time’s list of “The 100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Geoffrey West is the author of Scale

03 July, 2021

GEOFFREY WEST: All things scale in a very predictable way and they scale in a way that's non-linear. We developed this very elegant theory that what these scaling laws are reflecting are in fact the generic universal mathematical and physical properties of the multiple networks that make an organism viable and allow it to develop and grow. I think it's one of the more remarkable properties of life actually. Just taking mammals, the largest mammals, the whale, in terms of measurable quantities, is actually a scaled up version of the smallest mammal, which is actually the shrew. They are scaled versions of one another. If you have this theory of scaling laws, you can determine what the parameters are, the knobs that you could conceivably turn to change that lifespan. So it's a fantastic effect, it's a huge effect.

If you have this theory of networks underlying these scaling laws, manifesting themselves as scaling laws, you first ask, you know, is there a scaling law for lifespan? Every time you double the size of an organism, you would expect to double the amount of metabolic energy you need to keep that organism alive. Quite the contrary, you don't need twice as much metabolic energy. Systematically you only need roughly speaking 75% as much. So there's this kind of systematic 25% savings. Metabolic rate simply means how much energy or how much food does an animal need to eat each day in order to stay alive. Everybody's familiar with that as sort of roughly 2000 food calories a day for a human being. So here's this extraordinary complex process, yet it scales in a very simple way. Life span also increases following these quarter power scaling laws.

The scaling of these quantities is determined by the constraints of flows in networks. Those flows, they are dissipative, which simply means they involve wear and tear. Just as there's a lot of traffic going back and forth on the roads, and those roads wear out, they have to be repaired. And so it is, the traffic through our multiple network systems produce damage. The reason a large animal lives longer than a small one is because the metabolic rate per unit mass or per cell, gets systematically smaller, the bigger the animal corresponding to these quarter power scaling laws. So less damage is done at the cellular level the bigger the animal. When a given fraction of unrepaired damages occur, the system will become non-viable, that is it can no longer be sustained. That gives you a calculation of maximum lifespan. If you were to do the best you possibly could, this is as long as you could possibly live for a given size of mammal. And if you do that, you can understand where roughly speaking this hundred years for a human being comes from. More importantly, what could you do to make that go from a hundred to 200, for example? And there's two pieces of that, one is you could decrease, of course, the wear and tear or you could increase the repair. If you think about the damage that is occurring from metabolism, one way we could decrease damage is decrease the amount of food we take in. It may not be so pleasant in terms of your lifestyle but this would predict that you live longer. There have been some controversial experiments on monkeys which have not shown as big an effect, so this is still very much work in progress.

There's another way you could also decrease your metabolism and that's the way that it's very difficult for us. But interestingly is very easy, for almost all other organisms on this planet. And that's to do with the fact that we are unique in that we are what's called homeotherms mainly we keep the same temperature. If you look at insects, when they're cold in the morning, they can barely move. They have to wait till the sun comes up to warm themselves and then they can start flying around and moving around and so on, that's true of essentially everything that's around us. We are immune from that and that's been extraordinary powerful for us. It dissociates us from the external temperature, the environmental temperature. Everything else is subject to the ambient temperature in their environment. And here's why it matters, it's because metabolic rate is derived from chemical reactions, and chemical reactions depend exponentially from the temperature at which they're operating. That means a small change in temperature can have a huge effect. So a small change of temperature, small increase in temperature, increases your metabolic rate exponentially. That means that if we were to take drugs that could lower our body temperature, and this has actually been done for mice, you would decrease your metabolic rate and you would decrease therefore the damage and you can live longer.

One tangential remark to that, a critical one in our times, and that is to do with global warming. One of the things that is a bit mysterious to many people is that, why should one or two degrees change in the ambient temperature around us make any bloody difference to anything? After all where I live the temperature often changes by 40 degrees from night to day. The reason is that things like growth rates and death rates, the whole ecosystem, the whole biosphere is exponentially sensitive to a change in temperature. So one to two degrees change has an exponential effect and some of that is from our viewpoint, highly deleterious and some may actually be advantageous. But I think this is an incredibly important point that I'm afraid my colleagues who work in global warming have not been very good at getting this across.

  • Scientists have observed that in nature, all things scale with size in a way that is mathematically predictable.
  • Similar scaling laws hold for things like growth and lifespan. As theoretical physicist Geoffrey West explains, larger mammals generally live longer because of the inverse relationship between body size and the rate at which cells are damaged.
  • By having this theory of scaling laws, "you can determine what the parameters are, the knobs that you could conceivably turn to change that lifespan," says West. Instead of living to be 100 years old, humans could someday hack our cells to last for two centuries.



Scale: The Universal Laws of Life, Growth, and Death in Organisms, Cities, and Companies
List Price: $13.76
New From: $11.48 in Stock
Used From: $6.18 in Stock
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
animals biology science
Badge
Pfizer
Pfizer

How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine

How were mRNA vaccines developed? Pfizer's Dr Bill Gruber explains the science behind this record-breaking achievement and how it was developed without compromising safety.

Sponsored by Pfizer
  • Wondering how Pfizer and partner BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time without compromising safety? Dr Bill Gruber, SVP of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, explains the process from start to finish.
  • "I told my team, at first we were inspired by hope and now we're inspired by reality," Dr Gruber said. "If you bring critical science together, talented team members together, government, academia, industry, public health officials—you can achieve what was previously the unachievable."
  • The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent COVID-19 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the emergency declaration unless ended sooner. See Fact Sheet: cvdvaccine-us.com/recipients.

Keep reading Show less
Health Science Innovation Technology Vaccines

Nazis created an anti-Semitic Bible and Aryan Jesus

A Nazi institute produced a Bible without the Old Testament that portrayed Jesus as an Aryan hero fighting Jewish people.

Credit: Pastor Marten Marquardt Kurt Plischke
Culture & Religion
  • Nazis created a special institute to erase Jewish presence in Christianity.
  • The institute produced a Bible that omitted the Old Testament and completely rewrote the New Testament.
  • Jesus was portrayed as an Aryan hero of human origin who fought Jewish people.
Keep reading Show less
history jesus christ christianity nazi war Bible Religion

Penn scientists correct genetic blindness with single injection into the eye

Antisense oligonucleotide therapy uses small molecules to alter RNA. Researchers have now used those molecules to alleviate a genetic form of blindness.

Credit: DDP via Unsplash
Surprising Science

This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have reversed a genetic form of blindness in a patient using just one course of antisense oligonucleotide therapy, Clinical OMICS reports.

The therapy, which takes aim at mutant RNA, was injected into the patient's eyes a year ago, in a trial treating Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA). LCA predominantly affects the retina, leaving people with severely impaired vision from birth, according to the NIH.

The trial, held at the Scheie Eye Institute at Penn's Perelman School of Medicine, focused on using antisense oligonucleotide therapy to treat LCA patients with one of the disease's most common mutations.

Augmenting RNA

Antisense oligonucleotide therapy works by altering the RNA, the messenger that carries instructions from your DNA to crank out proteins.

An article in Nature Reviews Neurology describes antisense oligonucleotides as "short, synthetic, single-strand" molecules, which can alter RNA to cause protein creation to be reduced, enhanced, or modified.

In the Penn study, the targeted protein was created by the mutated LCA gene.

The team, led by professors Artur V. Cideciyan and Samuel G. Jacobson, injected an antisense oligonucleotide (called sepofarsen) into the eyes of 11 patients.

In a previous study, according to Clinical OMICS, the team had shown that administering the therapy every three months increased the amount of the proper protein levels in 10 patient's eyes, improving their sight in daytime conditions.

But it's the experience of the eleventh patient that's the subject of their new paper, published in Nature Medicine.

One Shot

That eleventh patient chose to receive only one course of sepofarsen and turned down the additional doses.

The patient had suffered from poor visual acuity, reduced fields of view, and zero night vision, Clinical OMICS reports, but after one shot, the patient showed remarkable improvement over the course of the next 15 months — similar to people who got multiple, regular injections.

"Our results set a new standard of what biological improvements are possible with antisense oligonucleotide therapy in LCA caused by CEP290 mutations," Cideciyan told Clinical OMICS.

Interestingly, the effects of the shot had a delayed onset; while improvement was shown after one month, the gains peaked around three months later, the authors write. That slow uptake was unexpected, and it may hold insights into treating other diseases that impact retinal cell's cilia (aka, those little vibrating hairs), the physical cause of LCA.

Antisense oligonucleotide therapy may be effective because the tiny molecules can slip inside the cell's nucleus, but don't get swept out too quickly, so they can stick around until the job's done.

The therapy's success, and the unexpected success of a single injection, is inspiring other clinical trials.

"This work represents a really exciting direction for RNA antisense therapy."
SAMUEL G. JACOBSON

"There are now, at least in the eye field, a series of clinical trials using antisense oligonucleotides for different genetic defects spawned by the success of the work in CEP290-associated LCA from Drs. Cideciyan and Jacobson," Joan O'Brien, chair of ophthalmology and director of the Scheie Eye Institute, told Clinical OMICS.

Multiple antisense therapies have already been approved by the FDA, particularly for neurological conditions, and have shown success in treating spinal muscular atrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Per Neurology Genetics, antisense oligonucleotide therapy trials are currently being developed for Huntington's, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's disease, among others.

And now add genetic blindness to that list.

"This work represents a really exciting direction for RNA antisense therapy. It's been 30 years since there were new drugs using RNA antisense oligonucleotides," Jacobson told Clinical OMICS, "even though everybody realized that there was great promise for these treatments."

medicine biotechnology

Astronomer calculates the odds of intelligent alien life emerging

A new study discovers the likelihood of extraterrestrial life in the universe.

Image by IgorZh
Surprising Science
  • A Columbia University astronomer calculates the odds of extraterrestrial life emerging.
  • The probability comes out in favor of aliens existing.
  • The search for life in space should be encouraged, concludes the scientist.
    • Keep reading Show less
    astronomy extraterrestrial life nasa physics space alien cosmos universe

    Baby beasts: Love and evolution in the animal kingdom

    Evolutionary success is not about the number of one's children, but one's grandchildren: the children need to survive and pass on their genes.

    Photo by 42 North on Unsplash
    Surprising Science

    David Attenborough, asked a few years ago by journalist Joanna Nikodemska about the animal he finds most interesting, answered after some consideration that he's most fascinated by a three-year-old human child, whose potential for development and adaptation are simply limitless.

    Keep reading Show less
    animals birds biology evolution reproduction
    Quantcast