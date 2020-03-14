Follow Us
Perfectionism wastes everyone’s time. Here’s how.
The goal should be satisfaction, not perfection—why good enough is good enough.
MELANIE KATZMAN: We often work to the point of exhaustion depleting ourselves, resources, taking up time that people don't have in the quest for this elusive perfect. The reality is that in most instances good enough is good enough. Research shows us that people who are satisfiers tend to be happier and just as effective as people who are maximizers. Maximizers are the people who are always looking for the absolute ultimate perfect solution. But it's not necessarily the best for the individuals or for the organization. I've also seen that groups will continue to work on something long beyond the point in which they're completed. Sometimes because they want it to be perfect. Other times they're just enjoying one another's company. We fall into a certain rhythm. Working on what we know is often easier than what we don't know. It takes courage to say completed. So I coach people to have the courage to say we're done. You can always recontract about the next set of goals, but scope creep is really debilitating for the individual who's delivering the work and sometimes for the person who's receiving it because they're waiting and you're taking longer in an effort to get something to a level of perfection that isn't needed.
Oftentimes in an effort to assert our value within an organization we seek to be more complicated than is necessary. The most beautiful answer is often the simplest, the clearest, the most parsimonious. But in an effort to demonstrate that we are expert, that we have knowledge, that we are in tune with the jargon we could create complex plans, flowcharts, PowerPoints that are not only exhausting to create but are exhausting for the audience to receive them. So I always encourage people to just stop for a minute and ask: am I asking the clearest, simplest question? Can other people tell you what the goal is in one sentence? If the group you're working with doesn't know where you're heading then you've got a problem. So can you put it onto one piece of paper, one sentence. That's a good sign.
People will sometimes hold back their work and refine it and refine it because they're not really sure what it is that they're meant to do. So take the time, clarify what the expectations are, don't get lost in your own thoughts, check it out with people and, if necessary, actually have a midpoint check-in and say am I on the right path. Is this the kind of information you need. Is this the quality and depth of work that is expected. And then you can make the adjustments. Don't wait until the last minute when you're right before the deadline to see whether or not it's good enough or perfect enough
To prevent coronavirus don't touch your face - but how can you avoid it?
In the fight against the new coronavirus there's one simple measure we can all take but that to many of us may sound almost impossible – we need to stop touching our faces.
- Stop touching your face to reduce your chances of catching coronavirus, experts say.
- Tactics include wearing woolly gloves and an app that sounds a warning if your hand moves to your face.
- But face-touching is an instinctive response to stress and a hard habit to break.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says we should particularly try to avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, which can be an effective way of halting the spread of diseases. Viruses can live for days on surfaces from desktops to door handles, and once on our hands can be transferred into our bodies through these entry points.
Hands off: How to stop touching your face
Is there anything we can do to help us give up this habit?
A new web-based app, donottouchyourface.com, uses artificial intelligence to help people avoid touching their faces. Via a webcam, it learns the user's behaviour patterns and sounds a warning if their hand strays to their face.
Dr Will Sawyer, a family doctor from Ohio, has created Henry the Hand, a website to encourage children to stay safe by avoiding the T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth – where the body's mucous membranes are vulnerable to infection.
Other experts have suggested wearing woolly gloves to make the sensation of face-touching unpleasant, although gloves may harbour the virus too.
Regular hand-washing and using a 70%-alcohol hand sanitiser can also help reduce the chances of having the virus on your fingers.
You probably don't realize how often you touch your face
For most of us, keeping our hands away from our faces may require a lot of willpower.
Academics in New South Wales, Australia, who trained a camera on students during a lecture, discovered their hands found their way unconsciously to their faces an average of 23 times an hour.
Another study of office workers showed they averaged 15.7 face touches per hour. By calculating how much virus might be on each person's hands, the researchers were able to confirm that the touching posed a serious risk of disease transmission.
A recent study found that, for most people, face-touching is a way of coping with stress, regulating emotions and stimulating memory. Researchers have established it's an instinct we share with monkeys and apes. Gorillas, orangutans and chimpanzees all exhibit similar face-touching behaviour.
Reprinted with permission of the World Economic Forum. Read the original article.
Masturbation boosts your immune system, helping you fight off infection and illness
Can an orgasm a day really keep the doctor away?
- Achieving orgasm through masturbation provides a rush of feel-good hormones (such as dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin) and can re-balance our levels of cortisol (a stress-inducing hormone). This helps our immune system function at a higher level.
- The surge in "feel-good" hormones also promotes a more relaxed and calm state of being, making it easier to achieve restful sleep, which is a critical part in maintaining a high-functioning immune system.
- Just as bad habits can slow your immune system, positive habits (such as a healthy sleep schedule and active sex life) can help boost your immune system which can prevent you from becoming sick.
This brain balancing act allows consciousness
Two types of thinking have a time-sharing deal going on in your brain.
- Your DMN and DAT neural networks cooperate by staying out of each other's way.
- FMRI scans reveal a surprising temporal dance.
- When both systems are at the same activity level, boom, you're unconscious.