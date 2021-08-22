Follow Us
Isolating carbon from human ashes to create diamonds
In just 11 months, this lab can grow a memorial diamond from the ashes of a loved one. Can they change how we cope with loss?
ETERNEVA CLIENT: This is my mom, and the diamond was made from her ashes.
NARRATOR: This is a story about a radical death care company called Eterneva. With backing from Mark Cuban, Eterneva is turning people's lost loved ones into diamonds.
CLIENT: Wow! Welcome home, honey.
ADELLE ARCHER: The way people react when they hear about this, it was either like, "This is the most amazing and incredible idea I've ever heard," or like "I don't know, this is kind of weird."
NARRATOR: They believe that America's cultural response to loss is broken, leaving people without rituals to help them heal.
ADELLE: Grief is an experience we're all gonna go through. It's one of the most shared human experiences there is, and yet it's governed by just tradition and obligation. That's doing more harm than good. And so we have to overcome every obstacle because the cost of our mission not being seen out is too high.
ADELLE: I'm literally fundraising right now, and all VCs do is cut you off, so I'm very used to it. This is one of our machines. This one is under pressure. So we are currently actively growing a diamond right now. At these stations...
NARRATOR: Adelle Archer is the co-founder and CEO of Eterneva, and she's on a mission to transform the way that we grieve. After completing her MBA, Adelle got the idea for Eterneva in 2015 after losing her good friend and mentor, Tracey.
ADELLE: When Tracey passed, she actually had her ashes split between three of us. And she was just like, "Hey, go do something meaningful that you think both of us would really like." So we started doing a ton of research. Everything felt really like trinket-y and cheap and transactional. And nothing kind of really spoke to me.
NARRATOR: But then Adelle had a conversation with a diamond scientist.
ADELLE: He's like, "Well, if we can get the carbon out of Tracey's ashes I think we could grow you a diamond." And I mean, as soon as he said it, I was like, "This is the idea. This is the thing that I'm meant to work on." She was the first diamond that we ever made. This is her black diamond. I wear it every single day.
ETERNEVA STAFF: I'm so excited to introduce y'all to Peggy. We are growing two beautiful diamonds, one for her daughter, Laurie and another for her grandson, Alex.
ETERNEVA TEAM: Yay, Peggy!
GARRETT OZAR: Any time you start a company it's like a huge rollercoaster. One of the challenging things about starting Eterneva was just, it was so unknown in so many different ways. I mean what we do has so much pressure, you know? We're handling someone's most valuable possession basically. And you have this incredibly difficult thing to do which is growing a diamond from carbon.
ADELLE: In the beginning when we started, this was a crazy supply chain to set up. A lot of these scientists don't even exist in the United States. We were hunting down scientists internationally. Flying to Europe, convincing them to get coffee with me and having to learn how to negotiate in completely different business cultures. A lot of this technology actually came out of Russia.So dealing with Russian business culture it's so different than the United States. Honestly, that was kind of my first encounter with a bit of misogyny. Gosh, I learned a lot. But Lord, the lows can be excruciating. We've had moments where our entire supply chain went away. They basically were like, "Good luck."
NARRATOR: And then in 2019, Eterneva caught a big break. A $600,000 deal with Mark Cuban.
ADELLE: Going on Shark Tank, I mean, that was a moment. We were the first death care company ever to go on Shark Tank. That was really a turning point, too, in how people started seeing this. They're like, "Oh wow! What if diamonds become the new urn?"
NARRATOR: Eterneva commissioned grief research from Baylor University to investigate the diamond's impact on the recipients' mourning experience.
CLIENT: This is like, John coming home.
ADELLE: John coming home.
NARRATOR: Early reports suggest that Eterneva's months-long diamond making process supports the vast majority of participants through their grief journey.
ADELLE: You know, going into this, we thought that this was all about the diamond, but what we ended up finding, was every time we shared an update with the family, we would just get these unbelievable responses.
CLIENT: I wanted something that when I had her diamond and people would ask me, "That's so beautiful, where'd you get it?" And I can say, "This is my daughter. And this is how beautiful she really was."
OZAR: Some of the biggest problems that we have are things that we don't talk about that much. Death and grief is one of those. That's what I think that we at Eterneva can make a mark on this planet is by helping remove that stigma.
And I can tell you that your dad would be so proud of who you are. And for that reason, we would love to grow his diamond for you.
Hey Cecilia, this is Garrett. This is going to be the starting point to create your beautiful diamond of Cali.
ADELLE: We have Cali's diamond. We are going to grade and certify her diamond.
CLIENT: It's really beautiful. Thank you so much.
ADELLE: A lot of death care has been transactional, right? You buy a coffin, you have a funeral, and then we're done. And that's not how grief works.
NARRATOR: The death care industry used to be funeral homes, burials and later cremations. In 2021, human composting, biodegradable coffins, trips to space. These are just some of the growing number of alternative options better suited to individual values.
ADELLE: I think what resonates with a lot of people about the diamond is you have that physical anchor to your loved one.
CLIENT: This is the most precious thing I own.
ADELLE: One of the things that I realized was that I really find a lot of purpose in helping somebody through a hard time and helping them find some brightness in it. Eterneva's mission is really to challenge culture and to shift people's perceptions of grief and loss. There's this window of time that they're forming meaning around what just happened. And if you can meet them in that window and you can help shape the messages that they tell themselves you can go and change the world.
- Eterneva is setting out to change the way we grieve loss — by turning ashes into diamonds. With its unique cremation diamonds, Eterneva is creating a new way to carry the memory of our loved ones with us long after their death.
- Transforming their customers' loved ones from ashes to diamonds consists of an intricate seven stage process. Once the company has received the ashes, its team gets to work isolating carbon from other elements found in the ashes. Once the carbon is fully extracted, the resulting carbon graphite powder is placed into a machine that can replicate growing conditions found under the earth. Through intense heat and pressure, over time the carbon crystalizes and begins to turn into a raw diamond
- For people grieving the death of a loved one, a memorial diamond can serve as a constant reminder of the beauty of a life once lived. It not only helps keep positive memories alive for longer, but can be passed down through generations to enrich one's connection to their family history.
If you knew the future, would you still choose your life?
If you had perfect foreknowledge of the blessings and tragedies that will come in your life, would you make the same choices anyway?
- When we decide to act, we either are incredibly bad at thinking through the implications or give very little thought to the future at all.
- A short story by Ted Chiang, "The Story of Your Life," asks us to imagine how things would be if we knew what would happen from our choices, especially tragic events. Would we still do them?
- Immanuel Kant argued that hope is essential to motivating our action. Without the hope that things will turn out well, why bother to do anything at all?
Ignorance is not only bliss; it is necessary.
Imagine what life would be like if you spent the entire time dwelling on the probabilities of how things might turn out. How would you behave if you had a flashing statistic saying, "One percent of the population will die in a car crash," every time you turned on the ignition? Or how would you feel if, as you got married, someone piped up from the back, "There's a high chance this won't last!"? And would you stop playing the lottery if you knew that you had a greater chance of being killed by a tornado, struck by lightning, or even hit by a meteorite than winning?
Humans are experts at either utterly ignoring what might happen in the future or being embarrassingly bad at basic probability. The result is that when we choose any action or decide on any path, we usually do not give much meaningful thought to the possible future outcomes or implications of that choice.
Now, imagine how different things would be if you knew, with perfect accuracy, everything that would happen in your life. What if you knew your best friend would betray you in three years' time? Or that your boss is going to fire you tomorrow? What if you knew the day of your death?
This is one of the many philosophical questions raised in the movie Arrival and the incredible short story by Ted Chiang it is based on, "The Story of Your Life." It concerns the role of foreknowledge in our actions.
There will be spoilers.
An alien way of seeing things
Chiang's story introduces an alien species that arrives on Earth with no obvious or discernible reason. A linguist, Louise Banks, is called in to decipher their strange language. We learn as the story moves on that these aliens do not write in a linear manner. Rather, the verbs, nouns, adjectives, subjects, objects and so on are all jumbled up. It is only when you read the sentences as a whole that sense can be made of them.
Like would it reconstruct you if be had to this sentence.
As the plot progresses, we find out that the aliens not only communicate like this but are somehow able (and we must suspend disbelief here — although not by much) to see time from above, as a whole. They see the past, present, and future as a block, and they see also their small role within that. The aliens act, knowing fully well what their actions will do.
Louise learns this language and comes also to see time in this way. She starts to see, with certainty, her entire life path, as well as a great tragedy up ahead. She knows that she will meet her husband, they will have a child, and that child will die young from some incurable disease.
Despite knowing this, she has the child anyway.
The ignorant optimism of hope
The question is: would you do the same? If you knew that your choice would end in such incredible grief and desolation, would you still commit to that path? Does knowing how something ends ruin the present?
Many philosophers, such as Immanuel Kant, emphasize how important hope is to action. The reason we do things, or commit to someone, is because we hope that it will end well. For Kant, we cannot rationally or logically "prove" hope; instead, we must accept it with what he calls "practical reason." This is the phrase Kant usually uses for those things we have to accept in order for other things to work.
In this instance, we can only perform all our daily actions, moral or mundane, if we thought that there was some end point or product at the end of it. We have to hope that what we do will end well. This endpoint might be utterly unrealistic, idealistically naïve, or even statistically impossible, but the point is that we have to have hope in order to motivate agency.
The problem Chiang raises is this: if we knew the future, and so lost that ignorant optimism that defines hope, would we ever do anything?
Your life, for better or worse
Ultimately, Arrival and "The Story of Your Life," echo an idea made famous by Friedrich Nietzsche: amor fati ("love your fate"). It is the idea that knowing how things end should not devalue what we have. The path before us, for better or worse, is our path. That is what makes it beautiful, and that is what makes it valuable.
We all have our bags to carry and burdens to bear, but for Nietzsche, we ought to appreciate and love them precisely because they are ours. When all is said and done, they are all we are going to have. So, we will all meet with sadness in our lives. There will be pain, sickness, and death. We might live our lives as if these things are distant or apply only to other people, but they remain nonetheless. Yet, we carry on living anyway.
And so, in the story, Louise chooses to have a child. In spite of what she knows will happen, she plays, laughs, and hugs her closely. She relishes the joy, as long as it lasts.
Black holes caught eating neutron stars for first time
The stars stood no chance against the more-massive black holes.
This article was originally published by our sister site, Freethink.
Astronomers have observed a collision between a black hole and a neutron star for the first time — and then 10 days later, they spotted another one.
Two paths: Black holes and neutron stars are two of the densest, most extreme objects in the universe, and they both start out the same way: as massive stars.
When those stars run out of fuel, they expand into red supergiants that then explode as supernovae. After that, the stars either shrink into neutron stars or collapse and become black holes — the path they take depends on their original mass.
Gravitational waves: More than a century ago, Albert Einstein predicted that the movement of massive objects in the universe would cause tiny ripples in the fabric of space-time called gravitational waves. He also predicted that those waves would be impossible to detect.
In 2015, scientists at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) proved Einstein right and wrong by recording the gravitational waves caused by two black holes merging — an achievement that earned them the Nobel Prize in Physics.
Since then, scientists have detected gravitational waves caused by more black holes mergers and mergers between pairs of neutron stars, but never between a black hole and a neutron star — until now.
Amazing astronomy: How neutron stars create ripples in space-time | Michelle Thaller| Big Think www.youtube.com
What's new? Using data collected by LIGO and the Virgo interferometer in Italy, scientists have now discovered evidence of two such collisions.
Both events were detected in January 2020. The first took place approximately 900 million light-years away from Earth, while the second happened about a billion light-years away.
Unfair fight: Astronomers couldn't detect any light from the collisions, which suggests that the black holes swallowed their respective neutron stars whole.
"These were not events where the black holes munched on the neutron stars like the Cookie Monster and flung bits and pieces about," Patrick Brady, a spokesperson of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, said in a press release.
"That 'flinging about' is what would produce light," he continued, "and we don't think that happened in these cases."
Why it matters: The universe is rife with binary star systems in which two stars orbit the same point in space. It makes sense, then, that some of those pairs would die and become one black hole and one neutron star, but astronomers had never spotted such a pairing.
Now that they've detected these two collisions, they know that the events are rare but possible.
"It's an awesome milestone for the nascent field of gravitational-wave astronomy," study co-leader Rory Smith from Monash University said in a press release.
"Neutron stars merging with black holes are amongst the most extreme phenomena in the universe," he continued. "Observing these collisions opens up new avenues to learn about fundamental physics, as well as how stars are born, live, and die."
Why we can stop worrying and love the particle accelerator
By delving into the mysteries of the Universe, colliders have entered the Zeitgeist and tapped the wonders and fears of our age.
What would happen if you stuck your body inside a particle accelerator?
The scenario seems like the start of a bad Marvel comic, but it happens to shed light on our intuitions about radiation, the vulnerability of the human body, and the very nature of matter. Particle accelerators allow physicists to study subatomic particles by speeding them up in powerful magnetic fields and then tracing the interactions that result from collisions. By delving into the mysteries of the Universe, colliders have entered the Zeitgeist and tapped the wonders and fears of our age.
As far back as 2008, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), operated by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), was charged with creating microscopic black holes that would allow physicists to detect extra dimensions. To many, this sounds like the plot of a disastrous science-fiction movie. It came as no surprise when two people filed a lawsuit to stop the LHC from operating, lest it produce a black hole powerful enough to destroy the world. But physicists argued that the idea was absurd and the lawsuit was rejected.
Then, in 2012, the LHC detected the long-sought Higgs boson, a particle needed to explain how particles acquire mass. With that major accomplishment, the LHC entered popular culture; it was featured on the album cover of Super Collider (2013) by the heavy metal band Megadeth, and was a plot point in the US television series The Flash (2014-).
Yet, despite its accomplishments and glamour, the world of particle physics is so abstract that few understand its implications, meaning or use. Unlike a NASA probe sent to Mars, CERN's research doesn't produce stunning, tangible images. Instead, the study of particle physics is best described by chalkboard equations and squiggly lines called Feynman diagrams. Aage Bohr, the Nobel laureate whose father Niels invented the Bohr model of the atom, and his colleague Ole Ulfbeck have even gone as far as to deny the physical existence of subatomic particles as anything more than mathematical models.
Which returns us to our original question: what happens when a beam of subatomic particles travelling at nearly the speed of light meets the flesh of the human body? Perhaps because the realms of particle physics and biology are conceptually so far removed, it's not only laypeople who lack the intuition to answer this question, but also some professional physicists. In a 2010 YouTube interview with members of the physics and astronomy faculty at the University of Nottingham, several academic experts admitted that they had little idea what would happen if one were to stick a hand inside the proton beam at the LHC. Professor Michael Merrifield put it succinctly: 'That's a good question. I don't know is the answer. Probably be very bad for you.' Professor Laurence Eaves was also cautious about drawing conclusions. '[B]y the scales of energy we notice, it wouldn't be that noticeable,' he said, likely with a bit of British understatement. 'Would I put my hand in the beam? I'm not sure about that.'
Such thought experiments can be useful tools for exploring situations that can't be studied in the laboratory. Occasionally, however, unfortunate accidents yield case studies: opportunities for researchers to study scenarios that can't be experimentally induced for ethical reasons. Case studies have a sample size of one and no control group. But, as the neuroscientist V S Ramachandran has pointed out in Phantoms in the Brain (1998), it takes only one talking pig to prove that pigs can talk. On 13 September 1848, for example, an iron rod pierced through the head of the US railway worker Phineas Gage and profoundly changed his personality, offering early evidence of a biological basis for personality.
And on 13 July 1978, a Soviet scientist named Anatoli Bugorski stuck his head in a particle accelerator. On that fateful day, Bugorski was checking malfunctioning equipment on the U-70 synchrotron – the largest particle accelerator in the Soviet Union – when a safety mechanism failed and a beam of protons travelling at nearly the speed of light passed straight through his head, Phineas Gage-style. It's possible that, at that point in history, no other human being had ever experienced a focused beam of radiation at such high energy. Although proton therapy – a cancer treatment that uses proton beams to destroy tumours – was pioneered before Bugorski's accident, the energy of these beams is generally not above 250 million electron volts (a unit of energy used for small particles). Bugorski might have experienced the full wrath of a beam with more than 300 times this much energy, 76 billion electron volts.
Proton radiation is a rare beast indeed. Protons from the solar wind and cosmic rays are stopped by Earth's atmosphere, and proton radiation is so rare in radioactive decay that it was not observed until 1970. More familiar threats, such as ultraviolet photons and alpha particles, do not penetrate the body past skin unless a radioactive source is ingested. Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko, for instance, was killed by alpha particles that do not so much as penetrate paper when he unknowingly ingested radioactive polonium-210 delivered by an assassin. But when Apollo astronauts protected by spacesuits were exposed to cosmic rays containing protons and even more exotic forms of radiation, they reported flashes of visual light, a harbinger of what would welcome Bugorski on the fateful day of his accident. According to an interview in Wired magazine in 1997, Bugorski immediately saw an intense flash of light but felt no pain. The young scientist was taken to a clinic in Moscow with half his face swollen, and doctors expected the worst.
Ionising radiation particles such as protons wreak havoc on the body by breaking chemical bonds in DNA. This assault on a cell's genetic programming can kill the cell, stop it from dividing, or induce a cancerous mutation. Cells that divide quickly, such as stem cells in bone marrow, suffer the most. Because blood cells are produced in bone marrow, for instance, many cases of radiation poisoning result in infection and anaemia from losses of white blood cells and red blood cells, respectively. But unique to Bugorski's case, radiation was concentrated along a narrow beam through the head, rather than being broadly distributed from nuclear fallout, as was the case for many victims of the Chernobyl disaster or the bombing of Hiroshima. For Bugorski, particularly vulnerable tissues, such as bone marrow and the gastrointestinal track, might have been largely spared. But where the beam shot through Bugorski's head, it deposited an obscene amount of radiation energy, hundreds of times greater than a lethal dose by some estimates.
And yet, Bugorski is still alive today. Half his face is paralysed, giving one hemisphere of his head a strangely young appearance. He is reported to be deaf in one ear. He suffered at least six generalised tonic-clonic seizures. Commonly known as grand mal seizures, these are the seizures most frequently depicted in film and television, involving convulsions and loss of consciousness. Bugorski's epilepsy is likely a result of brain tissue-scarring left by the proton beam. It has also left him with petit mal or absence seizures, far less dramatic staring spells during which consciousness is briefly interrupted. There are no reports that Bugorski has ever been diagnosed with cancer, though that is often a long-term consequence of radiation exposure.
Despite having nothing less than a particle accelerator beam pass through his brain, Bugorski's intellect remained intact, and he successfully completed his doctorate after the accident. Bugorski survived his accident. And as frightening and awesome as the inside of a particle accelerator might be, humanity has thus far survived the nuclear age.
Joel Frohlich
This article was originally published at Aeon and has been republished under Creative Commons.
Steven Weinberg: the passing of science's most intellectual spokesman
As important as his Nobel Prize-winning technical accomplishments was his ability to communicate to the public.
- Theoretical physicist Steven Weinberg passed away on July 23.
- Due to his heavyweight intellect and unparalleled ability to communicate, he was science's most effective spokesman.
- His passing leaves a void in the world of science communication.
I recently read two Big Think articles (here and here) memorializing Steven Weinberg, who passed away last month. These articles were written by Marcelo Gleiser, a theoretical physicist, and they concern Weinberg's place in that field and its meaningfulness to a practitioner. Weinberg's role in creating the Standard Model and its candidate successor string theory rank him as possibly the greatest theorist of the last 60 years. He was also a giant in another field.
Weinberg was a science communicator — a writer, a speaker, a steady scientific advisor to decades of governments. In other words, he was a rare, true public intellectual. Beyond his Nobel Prize-winning technical accomplishments, he played a big part outside of his specialty: an exceptional spokesman for science.
Weinberg the spokesman
As a PhD student in his physics department — but more interested in science communication than in mathematical theory — I periodically encountered not the towering physicist but the spokesman. Walking along the theory floor I would occasionally see his door open. Men of Weinberg's stature have assistants, regulating the flow of visitors and maintaining a careful schedule. One time, his entire office was open and his assistant had stepped away, so I stuck my nose in. The rows of packed bookshelves were largely obscured. On that random day, a set of silvered umbrellas and stage lights were arranged about, preparing for the filming of some television show.
On film, Weinberg spoke for scientists on many matters: religion, philosophy, history, the meaning of mathematics, the story of everything. Many of these videos are freely available on the internet. These were not scripts for computer-generated movies of black holes. They were interviews and discussions. He professed himself to be "an unreconstructed believer in the importance of the word" despite "the ascendency of the culture of the image."
His book, The First Three Minutes — well before A Brief History of Time or The Elegant Universe — was one of the first books on cosmology written for the layman. Weinberg penned elegant essays on a wide array of topics outside of his research for publications such as The New York Times Book Review and Physics Today. These span astronauts to educated Texans and debates on Whig history to Israel. They have been published in a series of books over the past two decades, forming a style guide for a particular sort of popular science writing — not flashy but careful, intelligent, and clear of thought.
While Weinberg's fame was not as great as other science popularizers of recent decades, his gravitas outweighed them. Weinberg was widely read, carefully considered, and respectful of those with whom he disagreed.
Weinberg the statesman
His spokesmanship extended to government leadership and secret programs. Weinberg was an early member of the JASON advisory group. This body sought to recruit a panel of geniuses to advise U.S. government decision-makers on important matters. JASON's assessments included tactical nuclear weapons, magnetic gun fusion, the SDI ("Star Wars") program, the direction of the U.S. National Laboratories, and laser spacecraft propulsion. Much of this work is still classified.
Weinberg as an elder statesman carried an aura. His deep authoritative speaking silenced the room. (When Weinberg came to a talk, the speaker was given a mark of importance and might be visibly intimidated.) We badly need voices like Weinberg's — carefully considered and polymathic — speaking up in our public debates and advising our leadership. His death leaves a void in that world.