Follow Us
Get smarter, faster. Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
"What to Expect When You’re Expecting Robots"
New book explores a future populated with robot helpers.
As Covid-19 has made it necessary for people to keep their distance from each other, robots are stepping in to fill essential roles, such as sanitizing warehouses and hospitals, ferrying test samples to laboratories, and serving as telemedicine avatars.
There are signs that people may be increasingly receptive to robotic help, preferring, at least hypothetically, to be picked up by a self-driving taxi or have their food delivered via robot, to reduce their risk of catching the virus.
As more intelligent, independent machines make their way into the public sphere, engineers Julie Shah and Laura Major are urging designers to rethink not just how robots fit in with society, but also how society can change to accommodate these new, "working" robots.
Shah is an associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics at MIT and the associate dean of social and ethical responsibilities of computing in the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing. Major SM '05 is CTO of Motional, a self-driving car venture supported by automotive companies Hyundai and Aptiv. Together, they have written a new book, "What to Expect When You're Expecting Robots: The Future of Human-Robot Collaboration," published this month by Basic Books.
What we can expect, they write, is that robots of the future will no longer work for us, but with us. They will be less like tools, programmed to carry out specific tasks in controlled environments, as factory automatons and domestic Roombas have been, and more like partners, interacting with and working among people in the more complex and chaotic real world. As such, Shah and Major say that robots and humans will have to establish a mutual understanding.
"Part of the book is about designing robotic systems that think more like people, and that can understand the very subtle social signals that we provide to each other, that make our world work," Shah says. "But equal emphasis in the book is on how we have to structure the way we live our lives, from our crosswalks to our social norms, so that robots can more effectively live in our world."
Getting to know you
As robots increasingly enter public spaces, they may do so safely if they have a better understanding of human and social behavior.
Consider a package delivery robot on a busy sidewalk: The robot may be programmed to give a standard berth to obstacles in its path, such as traffic cones and lampposts. But what if the robot is coming upon a person wheeling a stroller while balancing a cup of coffee? A human passerby would read the social cues and perhaps step to the side to let the stroller by. Could a robot pick up the same subtle signals to change course accordingly?
Shah believes the answer is yes. As head of the Interactive Robotics Group at MIT, she is developing tools to help robots understand and predict human behavior, such as where people move, what they do, and who they interact with in physical spaces. She's implemented these tools in robots that can recognize and collaborate with humans in environments such as the factory floor and the hospital ward. She is hoping that robots trained to read social cues can more safely be deployed in more unstructured public spaces.
Major, meanwhile, has been helping to make robots, and specifically self-driving cars, work safely and reliably in the real world, beyond the controlled, gated environments where most driverless cars operate today. About a year ago, she and Shah met for the first time, at a robotics conference.
"We were working in parallel universes, me in industry, and Julie in academia, each trying to galvanize understanding for the need to accommodate machines and robots," Major recalls.
From that first meeting, the seeds for their new book began quickly to sprout.
A cyborg city
In their book, the engineers describe ways that robots and automated systems can perceive and work with humans — but also ways in which our environment and infrastructure can change to accommodate robots.
A cyborg-friendly city, engineered to manage and direct robots, could avoid scenarios such as the one that played out in San Francisco in 2017. Residents there were seeing an uptick in delivery robots deployed by local technology startups. The robots were causing congestion on city sidewalks and were an unexpected hazard to seniors with disabilities. Lawmakers ultimately enforced strict regulations on the number of delivery robots allowed in the city — a move that improved safety, but potentially at the expense of innovation.
If in the near future there are to be multiple robots sharing a sidewalk with humans at any given time, Shah and Major propose that cities might consider installing dedicated robot lanes, similar to bike lanes, to avoid accidents between robots and humans. The engineers also envision a system to organize robots in public spaces, similar to the way airplanes keep track of each other in flight.
In 1965, the Federal Aviation Agency was created, partly in response to a catastrophic crash between two planes flying through a cloud over the Grand Canyon. Prior to that crash, airplanes were virtually free to fly where they pleased. The FAA began organizing airplanes in the sky through innovations like the traffic collision avoidance system, or TCAS — a system onboard most planes today, that detects other planes outfitted with a universal transponder. TCAS alerts the pilot of nearby planes, and automatically charts a path, independent of ground control, for the plane to take in order to avoid a collision.
Similarly, Shah and Major say that robots in public spaces could be designed with a sort of universal sensor that enables them to see and communicate with each other, regardless of their software platform or manufacturer. This way, they might stay clear of certain areas, avoiding potential accidents and congestion, if they sense robots nearby.
"There could also be transponders for people that broadcast to robots," Shah says. "For instance, crossing guards could use batons that can signal any robot in the vicinity to pause so that it's safe for children to cross the street."
Whether we are ready for them or not, the trend is clear: The robots are coming, to our sidewalks, our grocery stores, and our homes. And as the book's title suggests, preparing for these new additions to society will take some major changes, in our perception of technology, and in our infrastructure.
"It takes a village to raise a child to be a well-adjusted member of society, capable of realizing his or her full potential," write Shah and Major. "So, too, a robot."
Reprinted with permission of MIT News. Read the original article.
- Why MIT scientists want to develop a robot drinking buddy - Big Think ›
- Study: Social robots can benefit hospitalized children | MIT News ... ›
Why making a real warp drive is possible
Recent advances indicate that the idea could work.
- Piggybacking on warp bubbles could get around Einstein's limitations for faster-than-light travel.
- Recent advances make this discarded idea look suddenly less laughable.
- Compressing and stretching space time may be the key.
The Alcubierre warp drive<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTE3ODYxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzE4NzQxMn0.1Pjpxa0Oaot9fCav_aabfCFBOSUUW9XhRY4iYFxfk-s/img.jpg?width=980" id="3dac6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a55e5f28617e02f9b0957f31fa9deb9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: pixelparticle/Shutterstock<p>According to the rules expressed in Einstein's Special Relativity Theory, the speed of light is simply a hard speed limit, and there's been no evidence anyone or anything can exceed it. (Quantum entanglement seems to happen faster than light, but it's by no means clear that anything is actually moving from one particle to another; it may just be something shared by both particles that somehow stays in sync.)</p><p>In 1994, physicist Miguel Alcubierre suggested a way to go faster by hitching a ride on a bubble in the space-time fabric using an <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcubierre_drive" target="_blank">Alcubierre drive</a>.</p><p>In the "Alcubierre metric," a wave could be employed to create a warp bubble that distorts space time, compressing the space in front of it while its back end stretched. In theory, a warp bubble's travel could far exceed the speed of light.</p><p>If a vehicle was inside such a bubble, it would be speedily carried along with it. Its own velocity would be of much less consequence than the bubble's. Since the ship itself would be traveling normally through its current region of space time inside the bubble, no relativistic effects would come into play. Think of a fly inside a moving, supplying its own forward, back, and side-to-side motion, but more significantly being carried forward by the car.</p>
Getting real<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTE3ODY0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzI3MzQwMH0.P2_cjIzT2pxoePaBgpc2zgxTDkoPe9G_uc1dQKSWRgc/img.jpg?width=980" id="c9def" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3d979ebc79aa40685a829cbc626825a0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: solarseven/Shutterstock<p>That's the idea anyway. There are a number of issues, though two significant obstacles stand out. We don't yet know how to create a warp bubble, and if we could, and got a vehicle inside one, we don't know how we'd get it back out once it reached its desired destination.</p><p>The biggest problem, though, that would have to be overcome is the staggering amount of energy possibly required in the creation of a bubble: The energy equivalent of the mass of Jupiter. (This actually represents an improvement over earlier estimates that required an equivalent to the mass of the entire universe.) Scientists are hopeful that exotic matter may one day provide a means of producing the requisite energy through advances in quantum physics, quantum mechanics and metamaterials. NASA, on the other hand, is already been <a href="https://dailygalaxy.com/2019/03/warp-bubbles-nasa-manipulating-spacetime-to-achieve-faster-than-light-travel-weekend-feature/" target="_blank">exploring the creation of warp bubbles</a>, looking at using an object no larger than the Voyager spacecraft. "What this does is it moves the idea from the category of completely impossible to maybe plausible," said Harold White of NASA's Eagleworks Laboratories: Advanced Propulsion.</p><p>There will have to be a lot of technical progress to be made before we zip off to Alderon (Which. Is. A. Real. Place?), with Agnew mentioning the development of new superconductors, magnetic generators, and interferometers.</p>
A new hope<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMTE3ODY3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjYxMzIyM30.Q0qV5fGSKLn2HqPxhAqOjrEUrLL7VOi2IC04kptw1Us/img.jpg?width=980" id="62f82" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ffa3f4c4fc76790438b6d58f939e6168" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: Greg Rakozy/unsplash<p>Agnew says he's been thinking about the Alcubierre drive ever since high school, when he came across and read Alcubierre's original paper. Recently, investigations such as NASA's have caused some to take another, more serious look at the physicist's hypothesis. In fact, Agnew cites the chuckles the theory often elicits from physicists as one of the main obstacles to working through the questions it raises.</p><p>Other discoveries of the last few years have strengthened the feasibility of the Alcubierre drive, he asserts.</p><p>Agnew considers the recent <a href="https://bigthink.com/philip-perry/scientists-announce-new-era-in-gravitational-astronomy" target="_self">discovery of gravitational waves</a> by LIGO scientists to be proof that Einstein's <a href="https://bigthink.com/these-numbers-tell-the-story-of-einsteins-gravitational-waves" target="_self">predictions were correct</a>:</p><p><em>"The LIGO discovery a few years back was, in my opinion, a huge leap forward in science, since it proved, experimentally, that spacetime can 'warp' and bend in the presence of enormous gravitational fields, and this is propagated out across the universe in a way that we can measure. Before, there was an understanding that this was likely the case, thanks to Einstein, but we know for certain now."</em></p><p>Further progress toward determining the feasibility of Alcubierre's proposal will require funding, which Agnew concedes is often hard to acquire, especially for "out there" ideas. Still, he thinks it's worth it. As he says:</p><p><em>"The theory has borne out thus far that it is well worth pursuing, and it is easier now than before to provide evidence that it is legitimate. In terms of justifications for allocation of resources, it is not hard to see that the ability to explore beyond our Solar System, even beyond our galaxy, would be an enormous leap for mankind. And the growth in technology resulting from pushing the bounds of research would certainly be beneficial."</em></p>
Astrophysicists reconstruct the Milky Way's family tree
A team of astrophysicists uses AI to figure out which clusters of stars merged to become our galaxy.
- Scientists use artificial intelligence to reconstruct the globular clusters that merged to form our Milky Way galaxy.
- The researchers ran simulations on a neural network to discover the history and details about our galactic ancestors.
- Collision with a previous galaxy called "Kraken" was so powerful it transformed the Milky Way, found the astrophysicists.
Check out how E-MOSAICS simulations shows the formation of a galaxy like the Milky Way:<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9501816f4e3f2dea501e300adccb7ab3"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/v-v5bSnDZs8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
Galaxy merger tree of the Milky Way. The main progenitor of the Milky Way is shown by the trunk of the tree, with color representing its stellar mass. Black lines show the five identified satellites. Grey dotted lines demonstrate other mergers that the Milky Way likely underwent, but could not be connected to a particular progenitor. From left to right, the six images at the top list the identified progenitor galaxies: Sagittarius, Sequoia, Kraken, the Milky Way's Main progenitor, the progenitor of the Helmi streams, and Gaia-Enceladus-Sausage.
Credit: D. Kruijssen / Heidelberg University
Why schools should not teach general critical-thinking skills
Schools have become captivated by the idea that students must learn a set of generalized critical-thinking skills to flourish in the contemporary world.
When Christmas was cancelled: a lesson from history
Christmas was banned in 1647 and rebellions broke out across the country.