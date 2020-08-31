Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Scientists blow away sticky moon dust with electrons
Dust sticking to things on the moon is a serious problem researchers are trying to solve.
Astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt, who said it smelled like "spent gunpowder" and developed an allergy to the stuff, was no fan of the moon's peculiar brand of dust. Nor were any of his Apollo-era colleagues fond of the regolith that got kicked up from the lunar surface whenever they walked or drove around. The dust got into, and stuck to, everything.
"It's really annoying," says Xu Wang of the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at Colorado University Boulder, speaking to CU Boulder Today. "Lunar dust sticks to all kinds of surfaces — spacesuits, solar panels, helmets — and it can damage equipment."
The CU Boulder researchers have been working on a means of overcoming this little-known technical obstacle to moon exploration. Their research was recently published in the journal Acta Astronautica, and it involves a lunar dustbuster that disperses sticky moon dust with beams of electrons.
Sticky situation
Microscopic view of man-made "moon dust"
Credit: IMPACT lab/CU Boulder
Lunar dust is not much like the stuff settling on the surfaces of your home. For one thing, Wang reports, "Lunar dust is very jagged and abrasive, like broken shards of glass."
The reason that it's so stubbornly sticky is that it carries an electric charge not unlike that of a sock you've just removed from the dryer. The charge results from being continually exposed to the Sun's radiation as the dust sits on the lunar surface unprotected by an atmosphere like ours. The moon does have very thin atmosphere that contains odd gases such as sodium and potassium, says NASA, but it isn't thick enough to afford much protection from radiation.
Overload of electrons
The researchers explored the idea of shooting a beam of electrons at lunar dust to fill the spaces between its particles with negative charges that could push the particles further apart, away from each other and also off a surface to which they might be adhering. Says Wang, "The charges become so large that they repel each other, and then dust ejects off of the surface."
To test their concept, the researchers acquired lunar regolith stimulant from NASA, a substance formulated on Earth that's designed to replicate lunar dust. They placed objects of various materials that had been coated with the stuff in a vacuum chamber and fired electron beams at them. (The video above shows the dust's response.)
Speaking of the behavior of the electron-blasted dust on a number of tested surfaces, including spacesuit fabric and glass, "It literally jumps off," says lead author Benjamin Farr. However, the finest-grained regolith, the kind that gets stuck in brushes, remained unperturbed by the electrons. Overall, the electrons cleaned off about 75 percent to 85 percent of the dust. "It worked pretty well, but not well enough that we're done," says Farr. Looking forward, the team is exploring ways in which the electron beam's cleaning power can be increased.
This is not the first attempt at using electrons to clean up lunar dust. For example, NASA has explored using nanotube electrode networks in spacesuits to keep dust off. To keep regolith off other materials, NASA is also considered combining charge-dissipating indium tin oxide with paint that could then be applied to otherwise dust-collecting surfaces.
The CU Boulder team anticipates one day hanging up a spacesuit in a room or compartment where it can be bombarded with electrons for cleaning. Even more convenient would be facilities where "You could just walk into an electron beam shower to remove fine dust," says study coauthor Mihály Horányi of CU Boulder's Department of Physics.
- It Turns Out Cosmic Dust Is Everywhere - Big Think ›
- Dark Matter Dust Particles Could Cause Cancer in Humans ... ›
- Space Dust Could Be Bringing Alien Life to Earth - Big Think ›
- Science confirms: Earth has more than one moon - Big Think ›
You can invest in commercial real estate for as little as $500
DiversyFund allows you to enter a market previously open to only the 1%.
- Real estate investments are a great way to hedge against stock market volatility.
- Unfortunately, commercial real estate has long been available to only the wealthiest Americans.
- DiversyFund allows you to access high-value private real estate.
Near-impossibly massive neutron star detected
Astronomers have recently discovered the most massive neutron star to date, nearly at the theoretical limit for such stars. But it's only about the size of a small city.
- Researchers using the Green Bank Telescope recently discovered a star dubbed J0740+6620, a neutron star that's about as massive as they get.
- Neutron stars are unique, leftover cores of more massive stars. They're so dense that they're almost entirely composed of neutrons, which makes for some very strange physics.
- In J0740+6620's case, the astronomers were quite lucky: This star exhibited two phenomena that made it easier to spot and study. Examining stars such as this one bring us that much closer to understanding some of the most extreme physics in our universe.
Outside of black holes, neutron stars are the densest objects in our universe, and the neutron star recently discovered by astronomers using the Green Bank Telescope (GBT) clocks in at the densest ever measured, approaching the theoretical density limit for such stars. J0740+6620, as the star is called, contains 2.17 times the mass of the Sun. But if you were to run a marathon, you'd have already traveled farther than the diameter of this neutron star, which is only 30 km across.
"Neutron stars are as mysterious as they are fascinating," said Thankful Cromartie, the principal author of the paper describing the new star. "These city-sized objects are essentially ginormous atomic nuclei. They are so massive that their interiors take on weird properties."
What are neutron stars?
As stars age and die, their final state depends on how massive they were. To understand how neutron stars form from these dying stars, we'll need to understand how white dwarfs form first. Most stars (97 percent) will eventually become white dwarfs, the next densest kind of star after a neutron star, because of a kind of built-in cosmic stop sign. Simply put, white dwarves are so dense that the atomic bonds of their material have broken up, transforming them into a plasma of atomic nuclei and electrons. But it's difficult to get much denser than this; electrons do not want to be in the same state as one another and will resist being compressed to the point where this would occur. Physicists call this electron degeneracy pressure.
Stars that start off with less than 10 solar masses tend to become white dwarfs, which themselves have an upper limit of about 1.44 solar masses. But if you start off with a denser star, one with 10 to 29 solar masses, you could produce a neutron star. At this point, the density of the star is so great that it overcomes electron degeneracy pressure. The electrons still don't want to occupy the same state, so instead they are forced to combine with protons, forming neutrons as a result and emitting neutrinos. Thus, neutron stars are — appropriately enough — composed almost entirely of neutrons.
Neutron stars are held up by neutron degeneracy pressure, which works similarly to how electron degeneracy holds up white dwarfs. But also like white dwarfs, there is an upper limit to how much pressure neutron stars can take.
"Neutron stars have this tipping point where their interior densities get so extreme that the force of gravity overwhelms even the ability of neutrons to resist further collapse," said Scott Ransom, a co-author of the paper. That's why J0740+6620 appears to be as large as a neutron star can get: just about 2.17 solar masses. If J0740+6620 had more mass, it would have collapsed into a black hole. "Each 'most massive' neutron star we find," continued Ransom, "brings us closer to identifying that tipping point and helping us to understand the physics of matter at these mind-boggling densities."
What makes J0740+6620 special?
Animation: BSaxton, NRAO/AUI/NSF
An artist's animation of the Shapiro delay. Pulsars shoot out beams of radio waves from their poles and spin rapidly. When they are in a binary system, we can measure the effect of their sister star's gravity (in this case a white dwarf) on the radio waves, which enables us to estimate the sister star's mass and, in turn, the pulsar's mass.
J0740+6620 also had another quality that it made it a lucky find for researchers. The star was actually in a binary system with a companion white dwarf. These two facts meant that the researchers were able to measure the new star's mass through something called the "Shapiro Delay."
As J0740+6620's white dwarf companion passed in front of the neutron star's beam of radio waves, astronomers on Earth could detect a slight delay in the incoming radio waves. This is because the white dwarf's gravity warped space around it, forcing the passing radio waves to travel a touch farther than normal. By measuring this, the astronomers were able to calculate the white dwarf's mass. Knowing the mass of one planet in a binary system makes it simple to calculate the mass of the partner; thus, J0740+6620 was discovered to be the most massive neutron star to date.
Does warm weather impact COVID-19?
Various studies examine the impact of humidity, temperature, rain, and sunshine on COVID-19.
- Researchers around the world have been working to analyze and understand this virus since the global pandemic started earlier this year.
- While the first SARS-CoV virus (2003) did not circulate long enough for researchers to distinguish any specific seasonal pattern, daily weather did have an impact on the number of cases.
- Other studies from China, Australia, Brazil, and the UK take a look at how our weather can impact the transmission of COVID-19.
How does weather impact virus transmission?<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU5OTg4OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTU1NjA2MX0.SvtcZz2PxVjC9AFLhC0sRpMDbcFp-RkAPJhuwTsZyWg/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C0%2C100%2C0&height=700" id="e5f2d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="92f1bc5a03e54cc3f2f981acd09d14e2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="COVID-19 virus SARS-CoV-2 under microscope weather virus" />
How does weather impact the COVID-19 virus?
Image by MIA Studio on Shutterstock<p><strong>Studies of the first SARS-CoV (in 2003) might help us understand.</strong><br></p><p>While this virus did not circulate long enough for researchers to distinguish any specific seasonal pattern, daily weather did have an impact on the number of cases. <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2870397/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">According to this study</a>, new cases of SARS-CoV were 18x higher in lower temperatures (under 24.6°C). </p><p><strong>Cold weather impacts your likelihood of getting sick in different ways. </strong></p><p>One factor, according to <a href="https://sciencing.com/cold-weather-affect-immunity-22739.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Sciencing</a>, that may increase your susceptibility in cold weather is how your sinuses respond to the humidity and temperature changes. Your nose is a natural air filter for your body. When you spend time in cold temperatures, your nasal passages dry out due to the constriction of blood vessels. When you return to warmer temperatures (like coming inside after time spent out in the cold), the sudden influx of moisture can cause your nose to run.</p><p>This usually forces you to breathe through your mouth, robbing you of the filter and making you susceptible to viruses or bacteria in the air. </p><p><strong>Cold weather = more time spent indoors, which can increase the likelihood of transmission.</strong></p><p>Regardless of the weather, it takes exposure to a virus to get a virus. One common reason why virus infections may become more common during cold months is that more people are spending time indoors (and together). </p><p><a href="https://bigthink.com/politics-current-affairs/social-distancing-math" target="_self">As research has determined</a>, social distancing can heavily impact the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Being clustered closer together indoors can increase the likelihood of transmission, giving the effect of the virus spreading faster in the colder months. </p>
The weather and COVID-19 studies from around the globe<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU5OTg5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTcwNzgxNH0.t5SY7q3HULHvoWIz5SpPA-DnPHjcgZqa0fANRn8ksxI/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C52%2C0%2C52&height=700" id="fb167" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f3c84c531fb1b51decdb63e5f4a7c516" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="concept of condensation humidity impact COVID-19 condensation on window" />
How do things like humidity, rainfall and sunshine impact the spread of COVID-19?
Photo by matuska on Shutterstock<p>Laboratory and observational studies of COVID-19 patients have shown there is an impact of humidity on SARS-COV-2.</p><p><strong>Humidity and its impact on COVID-19:</strong></p><p><a href="https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/9/20-1806_article#r7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A lab-generated aerosol of SARS-CoV-2</a> was stable at a humidity of 53 percent at room temperature (23°C). The virus had not degenerated much, even after 16 hours, and was more robust than SARS-CoV. </p><p>Although laboratory studies cannot be used to explicitly explain how the virus will act in the real world, these findings are very important in deepening our understanding of the virus and its transmission. </p><p><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S004896972032026X?via%3Dihub" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Another study in China</a> (with more than 50 cases of COVID-19) found a link between humidity and reductions in COVID-19 cases. In this simulation, the team measured humidity as absolute humidity (the total amount of water in the air) and found that for every gram per cubic meter in absolute humidity, there was a 67 percent reduction in COVID-19 cases after a lag of 14 days. </p><p>Similar studies (with similar results) have been conducted in <a href="https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/tbed.13631" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Australia</a>.</p><p><strong>Rainfall and its impact on COVID-19:</strong></p><p>Rainfall may also impact the spread of the virus. <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969720325146?via%3Dihub" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Research out of Brazil</a> looked at rainfall worldwide and confirmed a pattern: for each average inch per day of rain, there was an increase of 56 COVID-19 cases per day. There was no link found between the COVID-19 deaths and rainfall. </p><p><strong>Sunshine and its impact on COVID-19: </strong></p><p>A Spain study found (after 5 days of lockdown) the longer the hours of sunshine, the more cases there were of the virus. This positive association held true with a lag (between sunshine hours and cases) of both 8 and 11 days. </p><p>However, it's important to note that this actually contradicts findings from Influenza research, which suggests a lower transmission with longer hours of sunshine. While influenza and COVID-19 are obviously different, it's interesting to note this contrast, as they are both viral infections.</p><p><strong>While all of these studies are interesting, does it really prove COVID-19 is impacted by weather? </strong></p><p><a href="https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.21.20108803v1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Research out of Oxford</a> actually lists reasons why people should not use these observational studies on the weather and COVID-19 cases to establish if the virus is more or less transmittable based on the season. </p><p>While it's important to note that there are still things we don't know about COVID-19 and that each country has different testing and studying methods, the more we know about how this virus behaves in different climates the more we can work to prevent further infection. </p>
Why the simple life is not just beautiful, it’s necessary
Living simply now strikes many people as simply boring.
Three thinkers on when we should call out harmful speech
What speech is harmful, how do we know, and what do we do if we find out?