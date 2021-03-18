Cornell creates the world’s tiniest self-folding origami bird

The bird demonstrates cutting-edge technology for devising self-folding nanoscale robots.

 Robby Berman
18 March, 2021
Cornell creates the world’s tiniest self-folding origami bird
Credit: Cornell University
  • Scientists at Cornell University have developed a self-folding origami bird that's just 60 microns wide.
  • The bird is just one of many tiny robots roaming Cornell's labs.
  • One day, microscopic robots will be able to autonomously form themselves and get to work in all sort of itty-bitty spaces.

      • Cornell University has just announced what may be the smallest origami bird ever folded. While a typical origami animal is the product of an artist's dexterous hands, the Cornell bird was folded by the strategic application of small electrical voltages. It had to be: The material of which the bird is comprised is just 30 atoms thick.

      Creative expression isn't the point of the university's little avian — its construction previews principles and techniques that will lead to new generations of moving, nano-scaled robots that "can enable smart material design and interaction with the molecular biological world," says Dean Culver of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Army Research Laboratory, which supported the research.

      According to Cornell's Paul McEuen, "We humans, our defining characteristic is we've learned how to build complex systems and machines at human scales, and at enormous scales as well. But what we haven't learned how to do is build machines at tiny scales. And this is a step in that basic, fundamental evolution in what humans can do, of learning how to construct machines that are as small as cells."

      The lead author of the paper describing the tiny bird is postdoctoral researcher Qingkun Liu. The paper, "Micrometer-Sized Electrically Programmable Shape Memory Actuators for Low-Power Microrobotics," is the cover story of the March 17 issue of the journal Science Robotics.

      A minuscule swarm of helpers

      The project is the result of a collaboration between physical scientist McEeuen and physicist Itai Cohen, both of Cornell's College of Arts and Sciences. It's already resulted in a (very) small herd of nanoscale machines and devices.

      Cohen explains, "We want to have robots that are microscopic but have brains on board. So that means you need to have appendages that are driven by complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) transistors, basically a computer chip on a robot that's 100 microns on a side."

      The idea is that these minuscule workhorses—a metaphor, no nanoscale origami horses yet exist—are released from a wafer, fold themselves into the desired form factor, and then go on about their business. Additional folding would endow them with motion as they work, change shapes to move their limbs and manipulate microscopic objects. The researchers anticipate that these nanobots will eventually be able to achieve similar functionality to their larger brethren.

      Credit: nobeastsofierce/Adobe Stock

      How a tiny robot is made and works

      The project combines materials science with chemistry, since the folding is achieved with the strategic deployment of electrochemical reactions. Liu explains, "At this small scale, it's not like traditional mechanical engineering, but rather chemistry, material science, and mechanical engineering all mixed together."

      "The hard part," says Cohen, "is making the materials that respond to the CMOS circuits. And this is what Qingkun and his colleagues have done with this shape memory actuator that you can drive with voltage and make it hold a bent shape."

      The bots are constructed from a nanometer-thick platinum layer that's coated with a titanium oxide film. Rigid panels of silicon oxide glass are affixed to the platinum. A positive voltage creates oxidation, forcing oxygen atoms into the platinum seams between the glass panels, and forcing platinum atoms out. This causes the platinum to expand, which bends the entire glass-platinum structure to a desired angle.

      Because the oxygen atoms collect to form a barrier, a bend is retained even after the charge is switched off. To undo a fold, a negative charge can be applied that removes the oxygen atoms from the seam, allowing it to relax and unbend.

      This all happens very quickly — a machine can fold itself within just 100 milliseconds. The process is also repeatable. The team reports that a bot can flatten and refold itself thousands of times, and all it takes is a single volt of electricity.

      Artistry after all

      None of this really removes what one might consider the artistry. Working out how and where to apply voltages to effect the desired shape is not a simple thing to do. McEuen says, "One thing that's quite remarkable is that these little tiny layers are only about 30 atoms thick, compared to a sheet of paper, which might be 100,000 atoms thick. So it's an enormous engineering challenge to figure out how to make something like that have the kind of functionalities we want."

      Still, the group is getting quite good at microscopic robotics, and has already been awarded the Guinness World Record for assembling the smallest-ever walking robot. The little 4-legged dude is 40 microns wide and between 40 and 70 microns long. They're angling for a new record with their 60-micron-wide origami bird.

      Says Cohen, "These are major advances over current state-of-the-art devices. We're really in a class of our own."

      Badge
      Northwell Health
      Northwell Health

      How your social media data can become a ‘mental health X-ray’

      In the future, you might voluntarily share your social media data with your psychiatrist to inform a more accurate diagnosis.

      Social media data may be a useful tool in psychiatry, leading to more accurate diagnoses and better outcomes.

      Credit: I-Wei Huang / Adobe Stock
      Sponsored by Northwell Health
      • About one in five people suffer from a psychiatric disorder, and many go years without treatment, if they receive it at all.
      • In a new study, researchers developed machine-learning algorithms that analyzed the relationship between psychiatric disorders and Facebook messages.
      • The algorithms were able to correctly predict the diagnosis of psychiatric disorders with statistical accuracy, suggesting digital tools may someday help clinicians identify mental illnesses in early stages.
      Keep reading Show less
      depressions emotions health social media machine learning mental health science data medical research algorithm technology

      Iron Age discoveries uncovered outside London, including a ‘murder’ victim

      A man's skeleton, found facedown with his hands bound, was unearthed near an ancient ceremonial circle during a high speed rail excavation project.

      Photo Credit: HS2
      Culture & Religion
      • A skeleton representing a man who was tossed face down into a ditch nearly 2,500 years ago with his hands bound in front of his hips was dug up during an excavation outside of London.
      • The discovery was made during a high speed rail project that has been a bonanza for archaeology, as the area is home to more than 60 ancient sites along the planned route.
      • An ornate grave of a high status individual from the Roman period and an ancient ceremonial circle were also discovered during the excavations.
      Keep reading Show less
      ancient world europe Death history violence archaeology

      Can you be scientific and spiritual?

      Spirituality can be an uncomfortable word for atheists. But does it deserve the antagonism that it gets?

      The sun tries to break through the trees and mist of Cannock Chase Forest at Severn Springs in Stafford, England.

      Credit: Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
      13-8
      • While the anti-scientific bias of religious fundamentalism requires condemnation, if we take a broader view, does the human inclination towards spiritual practice still require the same antagonism? The answer, I think, is a definitive "No."
      • Rather than ontological claims about what exists in the universe, the terms spiritual and sacred can describe the character of an experience. Instead of a "thing" they can refer to an attitude or an approach.
      • One can be entirely faithful to the path of inquiry and honesty that is science while making it one aspect of a broader practice embracing the totality of your experience as a human being in this more-than-human world.
      Keep reading Show less
      science religion faith spirituality christianity buddhism islam judaism atheism nature humanity

      Mystery unsolved: ghost ships circling off California

      Circle spoofing is an advanced form of GPS manipulation – but nobody knows exactly how, or why.

      Not really there – and not moving in circles: 'ghost ship' patterns off the coast of northern California.

      Credit: Courtesy of SkyTruth/Global Fishing Watch/Orbcomm/Spire
      Strange Maps
      • 'Circle spoofing' is an as-yet unexplained version of GPS interference.
      • It shows ships moving in virtual circles while they're somewhere else.
      • Is this the cheaper, off the shelf version of a well-known cyberweapon?
      Keep reading Show less
      Technology visualisations science Maps
