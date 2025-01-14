Why “human-AI symbiosis” is essential for business and society

Sign up for the Big Think Business newsletter Learn from the world’s biggest business thinkers Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Today’s AI Renaissance is taking us on two different learning curves at once. The first has to do with method and technique. We need to learn to use the tools because they are changing everything we do at work. The second is broader: We need to understand the new landscape opening up before us at breakneck speed.

Both learning curves go beyond a pure technology orientation. The first—learning to use the tools—has as much to do with human capabilities as it does with automated systems. AI technology adoption isn’t primarily a computational affair. Its transformative potential extends beyond coding algorithms. We must learn to decide what to code, what data to use, and how to use it on behalf of people. When we work with natural language processing and GenAI, we must relearn our own human languages. Our current communications skills may seem familiar, but they don’t work with automated systems as they do with people.

The second learning curve is entirely related to managing AI’s impact on people. The value of AI stems from its ability to serve, augment, and collaborate with human activity. We need to understand, at a granular level, the crucial symbiosis between AI systems and the rich network of human emotions, biases, and expectations they encounter. We then need to translate that understanding into rules, guardrails, and practices that keep AI usage at its most beneficial for the largest number of people.

AI’s rapid integration into business brings questions about privacy, ethics, and transparency to the forefront. How do we ensure AI respects individual rights? How do we prevent misuse and misinformation? How do we strike the right balance between innovation and ethical considerations? When AI designs a revolutionary piece of architecture or a groundbreaking melody, who owns it? What’s the nature of creativity when the creator is a string of code?

There are emerging answers to these questions. They are not abstract considerations. They come up in everyday work in real-world use cases. Professionals in the field need to merge their technical acumen with domain-specific insights about human effects. Qualities like empathy, leadership, intuition, and creativity are among the foremost tiles in the AI mosaic. AI system developers will need to employ cultural sensitivity, concern for people, and intuition to discern the right from the not-quite-right.

This approach is human-AI symbiosis. It places connection with people at the heart of AI’s purpose. This represents a paradigm shift from conventional AI work. By placing humans at the epicenter, we are looking to go beyond mere technical prowess. We are creating empathetic AI companions capable of augmenting human capabilities, facilitating meaningful experiences, and upholding the values we hold dear. Yes, we still want our AI systems to be fast, smart, and productive. We also want them to be authentically understanding, consistently supportive, and attuned to the long-term needs of the individuals with whom they work.

With human-AI symbiosis, we elevate AI solutions from utilitarian tools to collaborative partners. We transcend the limitations of conventional AI, which often lacks the ability to grasp human nuances and emotions, by nurturing systems that replicate human behavior and are sensitive to every user’s emotional state, context, and intentions.

This concept envisions AI not just as a tool but as a catalyst for the flourishing of human businesses and society. For example, in healthcare, AI isn’t just crunching numbers. It’s helping doctors understand patients as unique individuals, combining everything from genetic data to lifestyle habits in order to create personalized care plans. In finance, it can create tailored investment plans. In retail, it can shape experiences to fit customer tastes. In all these cases, and many more, AI is here to boost, not dictate, the human experience.

The concept of human-AI symbiosis has its foundations in decades of academic research and discourse. It envisions an ongoing relationship between humans and machines, where both entities continually interact and influence each other over time. Humans and machines have a mutual interest in each other’s well-being, collaborating to optimize outcomes and support one another’s growth.

The value proposition of human-AI symbiosis goes beyond efficiency. The tools are no longer utilitarian; they become empathetic and supportive allies of human intuition and intent.

While academic computer science has sometimes embraced this way of thinking, it has only recently become prevalent in mainstream business, sometimes under the name “human-centered AI.” The value proposition of human-AI symbiosis goes beyond efficiency. The tools are no longer utilitarian; they become empathetic and supportive allies of human intuition and intent. For example, financial journalists like the Associated Press use AI-driven software to generate statistical reports and find patterns and correlations. However, it’s the human touch that refines these automated outputs, providing the indispensable nuance and context that brings the stories to life. In the visual graphics industry, AI might churn out thousands of logo ideas in minutes, but it’s the discerning human eye that selects the design most congruent with a brand’s philosophy. Without this iterative human interaction, AI would merely produce content that lacks relevance or impact, generating results that may never be seen or understood by those it aims to serve.

The same will be true of the operational and financial sides of business. Imagine a conglomerate of AI entities, each distinct in its reasoning, collectively brainstorming and devising groundbreaking solutions, pushing the boundaries of what businesses can conceive of and achieve. They may recommend investments. They may produce trades and execute contracts. In the end, however, a human decision-maker holds the capital and is accountable for the outcomes. If AI systems simulate that level of commitment, then they have transgressed past human values.