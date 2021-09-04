Follow Us
AI avatars bring deepfakes to the business world
Deepfakes featuring your digital double could replace emails and zoom presentations.
A financial consulting firm has created AI avatars for its staff, which they can use to quickly create deepfakes of themselves for presentations, emails, and more.
The challenge: During the pandemic, remote work became the norm at many companies, and meetings that might have once taken place over lunch happened over the internet instead.
This transition was more difficult for some industries than others, and those that traditionally relied on face-time with clients to build relationships and secure deals may have struggled to find their footing.
"As opposed to sending an email and saying 'Hey we're still on for Friday,' you can see me and hear my voice."
—JARED REEDER
"[W]hile much has been written about how to collaborate remotely with coworkers … companies still are trying to figure out the best way to connect with clients over teleconferencing platforms," Snjezana Cvoro-Begovic and James Hartling, execs at the software company Cognizant Softvision, wrote in Fast Company.
Navigating this new online-first world isn't just a temporary problem, either — even if the pandemic ended tomorrow, experts predict that the emphasis on remote work would stick around.
AI avatars: EY, the firm formerly known as Ernst & Young, thinks "artificial reality identities" (ARIs) are part of the solution.
To create the AI avatars, you just read a script in front of a camera for about 40 minutes. Software developed by U.K. startup Synthesia then uses that data to create a virtual double of you.
After that, the double can be told to say anything you type out, even if it's written in a language you don't speak.
Simple Video Personalization Platform - Synthesia www.youtube.com
Personal touch: Synthesia's AI avatars aren't perfect, but EY employees have embraced them in emails, presentations, and more.
"We're using [them] as a differentiator and reinforcement of who the person is," EY employee Jared Reeder told Wired. "As opposed to sending an email and saying 'Hey we're still on for Friday,' you can see me and hear my voice."
The company has also fulfilled partners' requests for their own AI avatars, but only time will tell if the digital doubles have staying power — or end up being a pandemic-era novelty.
10 new things we’ve learned about death
If you don't want to know anything about your death, consider this your spoiler warning.
- For centuries cultures have personified death to give this terrifying mystery a familiar face.
- Modern science has demystified death by divulging its biological processes, yet many questions remain.
- Studying death is not meant to be a morbid reminder of a cruel fate, but a way to improve the lives of the living.
Black cloak. Scythe. Skeletal grin. The Grim Reaper is the classic visage of death in Western society, but it's far from the only one. Ancient societies personified death in a myriad of ways. Greek mythology has the winged nipper Thanatos. Norse mythology the gloomy and reclusive Hel, while Hindu traditions sport the wildly ornate King Yama.
Modern science has de-personified death, pulling back its cloak to discover a complex pattern of biological and physical processes that separate the living from the dead. But with the advent of these discoveries, in some ways, death has become more alien.
1) You are conscious after death
Many of us imagine death will be like drifting to sleep. Your head gets heavy. Your eyes flutter and gently close. A final breath and then… lights out. It sounds perversely pleasant. Too bad it may not be that quick.
Dr. Sam Parnia, the director of critical care and resuscitation research at NYU Langone Medical Center, researches death and has proposed that our consciousness sticks around while we die. This is due to brainwaves firing in the cerebral cortex — the conscious, thinking part of the brain — for roughly 20 seconds after clinical death.
Studies on lab rats have shown their brains surge with activity in the moments after death, resulting in an aroused and hyper-alert state. If such states occur in humans, it may be evidence that the brain maintains a lucid consciousness during death's early stages. It may also explain how patients brought back from the brink can remember events that took place while they were technically dead.
But why study the experience of death if there's no coming back from it?
"In the same way that a group of researchers might be studying the qualitative nature of the human experience of 'love,' for instance, we're trying to understand the exact features that people experience when they go through death, because we understand that this is going to reflect the universal experience we're all going to have when we die," he told LiveScience.
2) Zombie brains are a thing (kind of)
There is life after death if you're a pig...sorta. Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
Recently at the Yale School of Medicine, researchers received 32 dead pig brains from a nearby slaughterhouse. No, it wasn't some Mafia-style intimidation tactic. They'd placed the order in the hopes of giving the brains a physiological resurrection.
The researchers connected the brains to an artificial perfusion system called BrainEx. It pumped a solution through them that mimicked blood flow, bringing oxygen and nutrients to the inert tissues.
This system revitalized the brains and kept some of their cells "alive" for as long as 36 hours postmortem. The cells consumed and metabolized sugars. The brains' immune systems even kicked back in. And some samples were even able to carry electrical signals.
Because the researchers weren't aiming for Animal Farm with Zombies, they included chemicals in the solution that prevented neural activity representative of consciousness from taking place.
Their actual goal was to design a technology that will help us study the brain and its cellular functions longer and more thoroughly. With it, we may be able to develop new treatments for brain injuries and neurodegenerative conditions.
3) Death is not the end for part of you
Researchers used zebrafish to gain insights into postmortem gene expression. Image source: ICHD / Flickr
There is life after death. No, science hasn't discovered proof of an afterlife or how much the soul weighs. But our genes keep going after our demise.
A study published in the Royal Society's Open Biology looked at gene expression in dead mice and zebrafish. The researchers were unsure if gene expression diminished gradually or stopped altogether. What they found surprised them. Over a thousand genes became more active after death. In some cases, these spiked expressions lasted for up to four days.
"We didn't anticipate that," Peter Noble, study author and microbiology professor at the University of Washington, told Newsweek. "Can you imagine, 24 hours after [time of death] you take a sample and the transcripts of the genes are actually increasing in abundance? That was a surprise."
Gene expression was shown for stress and immunity responses but also developmental genes. Noble and his co-authors suggest this shows that the body undergoes a "step-wise shutdown," meaning vertebrates die gradually and not all at once.
4) Your energy lives on
Even our genes will eventually fade, and all that we are will become clay. Do you find such oblivion disheartening? You're not alone, but you may take solace in the fact that part of you will continue on long after your death. Your energy.
According to the first law of thermodynamics, the energy that powers all life continues on and can never be destroyed. It is transformed. As comedian and physicist Aaron Freeman explains in his "Eulogy from a Physicist":
"You want the physicist to remind your sobbing mother about the first law of thermodynamics; that no energy gets created in the universe, and none is destroyed. You want your mother to know that all your energy, every vibration, every Btu of heat, every wave of every particle that was her beloved child remains with her in this world. You want the physicist to tell your weeping father that amid energies of the cosmos, you gave as good as you got."
5) Near-death experiences may be extreme dreams
Near-death experiences come in a variety of styles. Some people float above their bodies. Some go to a supernatural realm and meet passed-on relatives. Others enjoy the classic dark-tunnel-bright-light scenario. One thing they all have in common: We don't know what's going on.
A study published in Neurology suggests near-death experiences stem from a type of sleep-wake state. It compared survivors who had near-death experiences with those who did not. The researchers found that people with near-death experiences were more likely to also undergo REM intrusions, states in which sleep intrudes upon wakeful consciousness.
"People who have near-death experiences may have an arousal system that predisposes them to REM intrusion," Kevin Nelson, professor at the University of Kentucky and the study's lead author, told the BBC.
It's worth noting that the study does have its limitations. Only 55 participants were interviewed in each group, and the results relied on anecdotal evidence. These highlight key difficulties in studying near-death experiences. Such experiences are rare and cannot be induced in a controlled setting. (Such a proposal would be a huge red flag for any ethics board.)
The result is sparse data opened to a lot of interpretation, but it is unlikely that the soul enjoys a postmortem romp. One experiment installed pictures on high shelves in 1,000 hospital rooms. These images would only be visible to people whose souls departed the body and returned.
No cardiac arrest survivor reported seeing the images. Then again, if they did manage to sever their fleshy fetters, they may have had more pressing matters to attend to.
6) Animals may mourn the dead too
Elephants form strong familial bonds, and some eye witness accounts suggest they may mourn the dead, too. Image source: Cocoparisienne / Pixabay
We're still not sure, but eye witness accounts suggest the answer may be yes.
Field researchers have witnessed elephants staying with the dead — even if the deceased is not from the same family herd. This observation led the researchers to conclude the elephants had a "generalized response" to death. Dolphins too have been seen guarding deceased members of their species. And chimpanzees maintain social routines with the dead, such as grooming.
No other species has been observed performing human-like memorial rituals, which requires abstract thought, but these events suggest animals possess a unique understanding of and response to death.
As Jason Goldman writes for BBC, "[F]or every facet of life that is unique to our species, there are hundreds that are shared with other animals. As important as it is to avoid projecting our own feelings onto animals, we also need to remember that we are, in an inescapable way, animals ourselves."
7) Who first buried the dead?
Anthropologist Donald Brown has studied human cultures and discovered hundreds of features shared by each and every one. Among them, every culture has its own way to honor and mourn the dead.
But who was the first? Humans or another hominin in our ancestral lineage? That answer is difficult because it is shrouded in the fog of our prehistorical past. However, we do have a candidate: Homo naledi.
Several fossils of this extinct hominin were discovered in a cave chamber at the Rising Star Cave system, Cradle of Humankind, South Africa. To access the chamber required a vertical climb, a few tight fits, and much crawling.
This led researchers to believe it unlikely so many individuals ended up there by accident. They also ruled out geological traps like cave-ins. Given the seemingly deliberate placement, some have concluded the chamber served as a Homo naledi graveyard. Others aren't so sure, and more evidence is needed before we can definitively answer this question.
8) Walking corpse syndrome
The medieval Danse Macabre fresco at the Holy Trinity Church in Hrastovlje, Solvenia. (Photo: Marco Almbauer/Wikimedia Commons)
For most of us, the line between life and death is stark. We are alive; therefore, we are not dead. It's a notion many take for granted, and we should be thankful we can manage it so effortlessly.
People afflicted with Cotard's syndrome don't see the divide so cleanly. This rare condition was first described by Dr. Jules Cotard in 1882 and describes people who believe they are dead, missing body parts, or have lost their soul. This nihilistic delusion manifests in a prevailing sense of hopelessness, neglect of health, and difficulty dealing with external reality.
In one case, a 53-year-old Filipino woman with Cotard's syndrome believed herself to smell like rotting fish and wished to be brought to the morgue so she could be with her kind. Thankfully, a regimen of antipsychotics and antidepressants improved her condition. Others with this debilitating mental disorder have also been known to improve with proper treatment.
9) Do hair and fingernails grow after death?
Nope. This is a myth, but one that does have a biological origin.
The reason hair and fingernails don't grow after death is because new cells can't be produced. Glucose fuels cell division, and cells require oxygen to break down glucose into cellular energy. Death puts an end to the body's ability to intake either one.
It also ends the intaking of water, leading to dehydration. As a corpse's skin desiccates, it pulls away from the fingernails (making them look longer) and retracts around the face (giving a dead man's chin a five-o'clock shadow). Anyone unlucky enough to exhume a corpse could easily mistake these changes as signs of growth.
Interestingly, postmortem hair and fingernail growth provoked lore about vampires and other creatures of the night. When our ancestors dug up fresh corpses and found hair growth and blood spots around mouths (the result of natural blood pooling), their minds naturally wandered to undeath.
Not that becoming undead is anything we need to worry about today. (Unless, of course, you donate your brain to the Yale School of Medicine.)
10) Why we die?
People who live to be 110 years old, called super-centenarians, are a rare breed. Those who live to be 120 rarer still. The longest-living human on record was Jeanne Calment, a Frenchwoman who lived an astounding 122 years.
But why do we die in the first place? Setting spiritual and existential responses aside, the simple answer is that nature is done with us after a certain point.
Success in life, evolutionarily speaking, is passing on one's genes to offspring. As such, most species die soon after their fecund days end. Salmon die soon after making their upriver trek to fertilize their eggs. For them, reproduction is a one-way trip.
Humans are a bit different. We invest heavily in our young, so we require a longer lifespan to continue parental care. But human lives outpace their fecundity by many years. This extended lifespan allows us to invest time, care, and resources in grandchildren (who share our genes). This is known as the grandmother effect.
But if grandparents are so useful, why is cap set at 100-some-odd years? Because our evolution did not invest in longevity beyond that. Nerve cells do not replicate, brains shrink, hearts weaken, and we die. If evolution needed us to hang around longer, maybe these kill switches would have been weeded out, but evolution as we know it requires death to promote adaptive life.
At this age, however, it is likely that our children may be entering their grandparent years themselves, and our genes will continue to be cared for in subsequent generations.
Six places to find water in the solar system
Water is vital for life. Luckily for spacefaring humans, the solar system is full of it.
- Water is actually fairly common in the solar system.
- Two Jovian moons each have more water than exists in all of Earth's oceans.
- While plenty of places have liquid water, getting to it may be another problem.
Life as we know it requires liquid water. For this reason, it is widely assumed that any extraterrestrial life would also require access to the stuff. Even if we end up being alone in the universe or at least in our corner of it, knowing the location of water is important if we ever decide to venture far away from our planet.
Luckily, finding water is something that humans are very good at. Modern science lets astronomers do it across vast distances and under obstacles as varied as opaque clouds and miles of ice. Here are seven locales in the solar system with liquid water.
Mars
Though the notion that Mars is home to vast canals filled with enough water to sustain lush vegetation has been debunked since the 1920s, Mars does have as much water as Lake Superior. The overwhelming majority of it is frozen in its polar ice caps, and trace amounts of it can be found in the atmosphere.
Liquid water only exists in small lakes below the glaciers at the poles. Identified via radar, the lake is 1.5 km below the ice cap and is thought to be kept liquid by the anti-freezing properties of some of the minerals in the Martian soil.
Europa
One of the Galilean moons of Jupiter, Europa, is well known for its surface of solid ice and subsurface, moon-spanning oceans. The icy crust on the planet is estimated to be anywhere from a few thousand meters to 30 km thick. The ocean below that is estimated to be 100 km deep, with some of it possibly a slushy mixture near the top and mostly liquid below that. If correct, this would mean that Europa has more water on it than exists in all of Earth's oceans nearly three times over.
These vast oceans, kept warm by Europa's volcanic core and the effects of tidal forces on the moon from Jupiter, are thought to be a possible habitat for extraterrestrial life. Vents, similar to hydrothermal vents on Earth, could provide the energy and conditions for life in an environment that never even glimpses the sun.
Ganymede
Ganymede is another Galilean moon of Jupiter and the ninth largest object in the solar system — bigger than both Mercury and Pluto. It is known for being the only moon in the solar system with a magnetic field, which helped indicate that it has a massive ocean under its icy surface.
By watching the motion of the magnetic field of the moon, caused in part by its interactions with Jupiter, astronomers noted subtle changes that indicated the existence of a large saltwater ocean. This ocean is estimated to lie under a 150-km thick crust of ice and to be up to 100 km deep. Like Europa, it also could have more water in it than all of Earth's oceans.
More recent observations have confirmed the existence of water vapor in the moon's thin atmosphere, likely caused by sublimation from the water ice on the surface.
Ice giants: Uranus and Neptune
By Lunar and Planetary Institute - https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/galleries/gas-giant-interiors, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=245924
Uranus and Neptune are known as "ice giants" because they are composed primarily of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium gas combined with a large amount of water, ammonia, and methane ice.
Unlike the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn, which rely on gas to provide 85 percent of their mass, the ice giants are both believed to have oceans of supercritical water — that is, water at a temperature and pressure above its so-called critical point, in which liquids and gases become indistinguishable. This supercritical water constitutes two-thirds of their total mass.
Ice giants are thought to be common around other stars. Exactly how they form is still unknown, but a future mission to find out is being discussed.
Titan
The largest and most interesting moon of Neptune, Titan, is a strange place.
The second largest moon in the solar system (after Ganymede), Titan is characterized by an atmosphere of nitrogen and so much liquid methane that a "methane cycle" not unlike the water cycle on Earth exists — complete with rain, lakes, rivers, and seas of the stuff at the chilly temperature of -179° C (−290° F).
However, even here there is water. Water ice is thought to lie below the rocky surface, and liquid water mixed with enough ammonia to keep it from freezing is thought to lie below the surface as well. This was determined by the Cassini probe, which examined tidal forces on the moon. Astrophysicists believe the forces are strong enough to implicate a subsurface ocean, which is quite likely composed of water.
Cracking a mystery about Vesta, our solar system’s second largest asteroid
How did the troughs form?
The asteroid Vesta is the second largest asteroid in the solar system's asteroid belt, with a diameter of about 330 miles. (Ceres is the biggest.) It is the brightest asteroid up there, too, sometimes visible to the naked eye from Earth. Astronomers consider it a planetesimal because, like a mini-Earth, it has an iron core and rock in its crust and mantle.
The asteroid has long been an object of interest to star-gazers. The first book Isaac Asimov published was called Marooned off Vesta, and in 2011, the NASA spacecraft Dawn paid it a visit on its way to Ceres.
Dawn found two massive impact craters on Vesta — Rheasilvia and Veneneia — evidence of collisions large enough that they ejected about one percent of Vesta out into space. Indeed, roughly six percent of the meteorites we have found on Earth come from Vesta. Dawn also observed that there are two enormous troughs roughly around Rheasilvia and Veneneia. It has been assumed that they are somehow related to the two giant impacts.
A new study revisits this assumption and proposes a novel hypothesis about what exactly these mysterious troughs are.
Counting craters
Vesta's topography, color-enhanced, from Dawn.Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / UCLA / MPS / DLR / IDA / PSI
If the troughs were produced by the Rheasilvia and Veneneia impacts, then they must be roughly the same age as the craters. Counting craters is one way to determine age.
"Our work used crater-counting methods to explore the relative age of the basins and troughs," says co-author Jupiter Cheng. Since a newly formed body is free of impact craters, one can estimate its age by counting the number of craters present. While this is obviously an imprecise way of figuring out the absolute age of an asteroid, it is useful for determining the relative age of specific features. If the features are surrounded by a similar number of impacts, they are probably roughly the same age.
"Our result," says Cheng, "shows that the troughs and basins have a similar number of the crater of various sizes [sic], indicating they share a similar age. However, the uncertainties associated with the crater counts allow for the troughs to have formed well after the impacts."
This timeline fits with the researcher's proposed explanation for the troughs.
Low gravity and the troughs
Credit: University of Georgia / NASA / JPL
It has been assumed, says Cheng, that the "troughs are fault-bounded valleys with a distinct scarp on each side that together mark the down-drop (sliding) of a block of rock."
However, there is a problem with this theory. It is based on the way rocks and debris behave under the force of gravity on Earth; Vesta's gravitational pull is far less. Indeed, Dawn found Vesta's gravity consistent with an iron core having a 140-mile diameter; the Earth's, by comparison, is about 2,165 miles in diameter.
Cheng notes that "rock can also crack apart and form such troughs, an origin that has not been considered before. Our calculations also show that Vesta's gravity is not enough to induce surrounding stresses favorable for sliding to occur at shallow depths. Instead, the physics shows that rocks there are favored to crack apart."
Cheng summarizes, "Taken all together, the overall project provides alternatives to the previously proposed trough origin and geological history of Vesta, results that are also important for understanding similar landforms on other small planetary bodies elsewhere in the solar system."
So while still consistent with the prevailing theory that the impacts resulted in the troughs, the researchers suggest that they did not cause landslides on Vesta. The impacts cracked it.
Europe’s oldest map shows tiny Bronze Age kingdom
Discovered in 1900, the Saint-Bélec slab languished unrecognized in a castle basement for over a century.