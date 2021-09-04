AI avatars bring deepfakes to the business world

Deepfakes featuring your digital double could replace emails and zoom presentations.

 Kristin Houser
04 September, 2021
AI avatars bring deepfakes to the business world
Credit: Wayhome Studio / Mspoint / Adobe Stock

A financial consulting firm has created AI avatars for its staff, which they can use to quickly create deepfakes of themselves for presentations, emails, and more.

The challenge: During the pandemic, remote work became the norm at many companies, and meetings that might have once taken place over lunch happened over the internet instead.

This transition was more difficult for some industries than others, and those that traditionally relied on face-time with clients to build relationships and secure deals may have struggled to find their footing.

"As opposed to sending an email and saying 'Hey we're still on for Friday,' you can see me and hear my voice."
—JARED REEDER

"[W]hile much has been written about how to collaborate remotely with coworkers … companies still are trying to figure out the best way to connect with clients over teleconferencing platforms," Snjezana Cvoro-Begovic and James Hartling, execs at the software company Cognizant Softvision, wrote in Fast Company.

Navigating this new online-first world isn't just a temporary problem, either — even if the pandemic ended tomorrow, experts predict that the emphasis on remote work would stick around.

AI avatars: EY, the firm formerly known as Ernst & Young, thinks "artificial reality identities" (ARIs) are part of the solution.

To create the AI avatars, you just read a script in front of a camera for about 40 minutes. Software developed by U.K. startup Synthesia then uses that data to create a virtual double of you.

After that, the double can be told to say anything you type out, even if it's written in a language you don't speak.

Simple Video Personalization Platform - Synthesia www.youtube.com

Personal touch: Synthesia's AI avatars aren't perfect, but EY employees have embraced them in emails, presentations, and more.

"We're using [them] as a differentiator and reinforcement of who the person is," EY employee Jared Reeder told Wired. "As opposed to sending an email and saying 'Hey we're still on for Friday,' you can see me and hear my voice."

The company has also fulfilled partners' requests for their own AI avatars, but only time will tell if the digital doubles have staying power — or end up being a pandemic-era novelty.

From Your Site Articles
Artificial intelligence

10 new things we’ve learned about death

If you don't want to know anything about your death, consider this your spoiler warning.

Photo credit: Frank on Unsplash

Culture & Religion
  • For centuries cultures have personified death to give this terrifying mystery a familiar face.
  • Modern science has demystified death by divulging its biological processes, yet many questions remain.
  • Studying death is not meant to be a morbid reminder of a cruel fate, but a way to improve the lives of the living.
Keep reading Show less
death animals evolution human body nature time anthropology humanity

Six places to find water in the solar system

Water is vital for life. Luckily for spacefaring humans, the solar system is full of it.

By NASA / Jet Propulsion Lab-Caltech / SETI Institute - http://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/catalog/PIA19048Also described here: http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?release=2014-406, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36913012
Surprising Science
  • Water is actually fairly common in the solar system.
  • Two Jovian moons each have more water than exists in all of Earth's oceans.
  • While plenty of places have liquid water, getting to it may be another problem.
Keep reading Show less
planets cosmos space astronomy

Cracking a mystery about Vesta, our solar system’s second largest asteroid

How did the troughs form?

Dawn's last look at the asteroid Vesta

Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / UCLA / MPS / DLR / IDA
Surprising Science
  • Vesta is the second largest asteroid in our solar system and believed to be a proto-planet.
  • NASA's Dawn spacecraft visited Vesta in 2011.
  • The mission revealed two massive impact craters and some odd troughs encircling them.
    • Keep reading Show less
    astronomy geology nasa planets space vesta asteroids
    Strange Maps

    Europe’s oldest map shows tiny Bronze Age kingdom

    Discovered in 1900, the Saint-Bélec slab languished unrecognized in a castle basement for over a century.

    Quantcast