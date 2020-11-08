Follow Us
Tiny robots based on parasites invented to relieve pain
Researchers design microdevices that can gradually deliver medicine by latching on to intestines.
- A research team from John Hopkins University designs microdevices that can deliver medicine.
- The tiny robots are based on parasite hookworms.
- The machines can latch on to the intestines and gradually release pain-relieving drugs.
Researchers created tiny devices that can deliver drugs to the body by attaching themselves to a person's intestines.
The research team was led by engineering professor David Gracias and gastroenterologist Florin M. Selaru from Johns Hopkins University. The scientists took inspiration from the hookworm – parasitic worm that is known to dig its sharp teeth into the intestines of the host. The scientists created shape-shifting microdevices called "theragrippers" that can mimic the worm and latch on to the intestinal mucosa of a patient.
The six-pointed devices, as large as a dust speak each, are made of metal and thin film that can allow them to change shapes. They are covered by a heat-sensitive paraffin wax and have the potential to release a drug gradually into the body. This method improves upon other extended-release drugs that tend to go all the way through the gastrointestinal tract before fully dispensing all medicine.
"Normal constriction and relaxation of GI tract muscles make it impossible for extended-release drugs to stay in the intestine long enough for the patient to receive the full dose," explained Selaru." We've been working to solve this problem by designing these small drug carriers that can autonomously latch onto the intestinal mucosa and keep the drug load inside the GI tract for a desired duration of time."
The scientists say that thousands such devices can be let loose in a GI tract. As the wax coating on tiny robots matches the body's inside temperature, theraggrippers automatically close and latch on to the wall of the colon. As they do so and dig into the mucosa, they start slowly releasing the stored medicine. In time, the devices lose their grip on the intestine tissue and leave the organ through usual gastrointestinal function.
March of the microscopic robots
The very small robots don't rely on electricity or wireless signals, and don't have room for batteries, antennas, or any external controls, explained Gracias. Instead, the grippers work like "small, compressed springs with a temperature-triggered coating" which releases the stored energy.
In the trial, the researchers managed to fit about 6,000 such devices on a 3-inch silicon wafer. Experiments on rats showed a successful dispersion of pain-relieving drugs into the bloodstreams.
Check out the new study published in Science Advances.
NASA's idea for making food from thin air just became a reality — it could feed billions
Here's why you might eat greenhouse gases in the future.
- The company's protein powder, "Solein," is similar in form and taste to wheat flour.
- Based on a concept developed by NASA, the product has wide potential as a carbon-neutral source of protein.
- The man-made "meat" industry just got even more interesting.
Seriously sustainable<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTk0MDIzNS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjM4NTMzMX0.BCEfYnn6C3z1zUHIS38xOWjXktgamNBi5iyqklSMYK8/img.png?width=980" id="ea524" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="50533380eeb18eb5833b6b6aa3abec38" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: Solar Foods<p>Solar Foods makes Solein by extracting CO₂ from air using <a href="https://www.fastcompany.com/90356326/we-have-the-tech-to-suck-co2-from-the-air-but-can-it-suck-enough-to-make-a-difference" target="_blank">carbon-capture technology</a>, and then combines it with water, nutrients and vitamins, using 100 percent renewable solar energy from partner <a href="https://www.fortum.com" target="_blank">Fortum</a> to promote a natural fermentation process similar to the one that produces yeast and lactic acid bacteria.</p><p>When the company claims its single-celled protein is "free from agricultural limitations," they're not kidding. Being produced indoors means Solar Foods is not dependent on arable land, water (i.e., rain), or favorable weather.</p><p>The company is already working with the European Space Agency to develop foods for off-planet production and consumption. (The idea for Solein actually began at NASA.) They also see potential in bringing protein production to areas whose climate or ground conditions make conventional agriculture impossible.</p><p>And let's not forget all those <a href="https://www.bk.com/menu-item/impossible-whopper" target="_blank">beef-free burgers</a> based on pea and soy proteins currently gaining popularity. The environmental challenge of scaling up the supply of those plants to meet their high demand may provide an opening for the completely renewable Solein — the company could provide companies that produce animal-free "meats," such as <a href="https://www.beyondmeat.com/products/" target="_blank">Beyond Meat</a> and <a href="https://impossiblefoods.com" target="_blank">Impossible Foods</a>, a way to further reduce their environmental impact.</p>
The larger promise<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTk0MDI0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjU4MTg2OX0.7dZZYT5WEV_EupBuLVFwHynarTiz8RYR9aJtC6Ts2C4/img.jpg?width=980" id="3415d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2e6eebe06d795f844752f9e9d30040d7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: Solar Foods<p>The impact of the beef — and for that matter, poultry, pork, and fish — industries on our planet is widely recognized as one of the main drivers behind climate change, pollution, habitat loss, and antibiotic-resistant illness. From the cutting down of rainforests for cattle-grazing land, to runoff from factory farming of livestock and plants, to the disruption of the marine food chain, to the overuse of antibiotics in food animals, it's been disastrous.</p><p>The advent of a promising source of protein derived from two of the most renewable things we have, CO₂ and sunlight, <a href="https://solarfoods.fi/environmental-impact/" target="_blank">gets us out of the planet-destruction business</a> at the same time as it offers the promise of a stable, long-term solution to one of the world's most fundamental nutritional needs.</p>
Solar Foods' timetable<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTk0MTEzMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjYzMTMwMn0.Rb_oH3gSXFpgvhI4DgKgy1VcI5161NgHyMpe18TC7uU/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=172%2C146%2C62%2C135&height=700" id="cc81c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="125c9a98ec818f5c241fa28ef1423e67" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: Lubsan / Shutterstock / Big Think<p>While company plans are always moderated by unforeseen events — including the availability of sufficient funding — Solar Foods plans a global commercial rollout for Solein in 2021 and to be producing two million meals annually, with a revenue of $800 million to $1.2 billion by 2023. By 2050, they hope to be providing sustenance to 9 billion people as part of a $500 billion protein market.</p><p>The project began in 2018, and this year, they anticipate achieving three things: Launching Solein (check), beginning the approval process certifying its safety as a Novel Food in the EU, and publishing plans for a 1,000-metric ton-per-year factory capable of producing 500 million meals annually.</p>
The protein powder Solein. Image source: SOLAR FOODS
Disturbing images reveal bacteria flying out of toilet when flushing
A new study shows you should put down the toilet lid when flushing to avoid coronavirus and other illnesses.
- Slow-motion images show thousands of small droplets and aerosol particles flying up from a toilet during flushing.
- The bacteria in these particles can contain coronavirus and other illnesses.
- Closing the lid while flushing can prevent the germs from hitting your body or face.
Toilet flushing.
Credit: Harpic
Toilet flushing.
Credit: Harpic
Why you should cut back on social media and how to do it
Social media seems to stress some people out. Maybe its time for a break?
- Social media can make people anxious, depressed, lonely, and stressed out.
- There are several ways to cut back your use of it.
- Even using it slightly less has been shown to reduce depressive symptoms.
We used to smoke during five-minute breaks at work; now, we check the feeds.<p> A variety of studies show that too much time spent on social media can stress us out, leave us <a href="https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/digital-world-real-world/202002/anxiety-and-social-media-use" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">anxious</a> and <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/12/cutting-back-on-social-media-reduces-loneliness-depression-study-finds.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">depressed</a>, and ironically increase feelings of <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/12/cutting-back-on-social-media-reduces-loneliness-depression-study-finds.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">loneliness</a>. These findings have been confirmed for both adults and <a href="https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0706743719885486?journalCode=cpab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">children</a>. <br> <br> These effects are caused by several factors. The curated images of other people's lives we see on the screen can leave us feeling like we're comparatively inadequate. The often spoken of "<a href="https://psychcentral.com/blog/fear-of-missing-out/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">fear-of-missing-out</a>" is a real thing. When you have dozens of people doing something once, with continual updating it can appear like everybody is doing something all the time. The political aspects of social media can make things worse. Even when people agree with you, the slew of information can be too much, says Dr. Erin Elfant, a clinical psychologist working out of California. <br> <br> She goes on to mention that social media provides a perverse incentive for being <a href="https://www.ksby.com/news/social-medias-impact-on-stress-during-contentious-election-season" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">stressed</a>:<br> <br> "When we tend to say something that is a strongly worded opinion, we tend to get more response for that which also means that it positively reinforces us getting really stressed."</p><p>It seems like a vicious cycle. Posting things that make people react is the point, even if that reaction is to make them stressed. Whatever works at getting a reaction will be posted again. <br></p>
How to spend less time on social media<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fE_QoebLUFQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> There are a variety of ways to make avoiding checking your feeds every six seconds a little easier. </p><p> <strong>Delete your apps</strong></p><p> Making it a little harder to get to social media can help you use it less. Beyond making a kind of initiative sense, this method is supported by empirical evidence. <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nudge_theory" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Nudge Theory </a>in behavioral economics is based around this. People often do what's easiest, and that can be manipulated for good. Having to spend that much more effort getting to your social media page might be the thing that keeps you off it. <br> <strong><br> Set time limits on your usage.</strong></p><p>If you don't want to delete the apps outright, that's fine; there are other options. Most smartphones can show you a breakdown of how much time you're spending on an app, either through included features or through third-party apps that are readily <a href="https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/5-ways-to-cut-back-on-social-media" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">available</a>. You can easily track your screen time and change your behavior accordingly. </p><p>If you use a web browser to access these sites, you can use a variety of <a href="https://launchparty.org/google-chrome-extensions-that-help-block-time-wasting-websites/" target="_blank">extensions</a> to control how long you're allowed to browse before blocks kick in. Others allow you to set times when you can't access the sites, like working hours, or to set other conditions. <br> </p><p> <strong>Consider what you're following</strong></p><p> If you're like me, you've been invited to endless pages by other people, which you accepted to be polite. After a few years, you start to wonder why you still get updates from these random pages that mean nothing to you. If you aren't going to cut back, you can reduce your stress and your feed's clutter with a review of what pages you're following. Is there a page (or person) whose posts only make you mad? You should consider not following them anymore. </p><p> Plus, if there is less to look at, you may find yourself spending less time on social media as a result. A feed with only 1 pages will have fewer updates to review than one with 20. </p><p> <strong>Set a day of rest</strong></p><p> There's a reason most cultures had a designated day of rest; we need it. <br> <br> The idea of a <a href="https://www.verywellmind.com/why-and-how-to-do-a-digital-detox-4771321" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">digital detox</a> is increasingly popular, and an offshoot of that is setting a "<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/digital-sabbath-20_b_5288740" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">digital sabbath</a>." Much like the religious one, the idea here is that you take a set amount of time (either the weekend or a part of it) as a day of rest during which you cannot use or check social media. <br> <br> This solution has the added benefits that you're not giving up on social media, just limiting your use to specific days, and that you can make the rules for it as strict or lax as you require. You could ban all internet use outside of email on the sabbath, or you could just keep yourself from looking at Twitter. </p><p> <strong>Turn off notifications</strong></p><p> If all else seems like too much, try just turning off your notifications. You should be deciding when you want to look at social media, not the social media pages. Who knows, if you aren't told every time your aunt posts a new image of her cat, you might not find the need to look at each one of the pictures. </p><p> Social media has an extremely mixed track record of doing what it was supposed to do in terms of bringing people together in a new and fun way. Given how much stress it's caused us lately, maybe cutting back can do us all some good. </p>
Should we pay ex-drug users to help them get clean?
What is more important, that a treatment helps keep people healthy or that it meshes with our morals?