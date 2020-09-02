Follow Us
Social isolation is hard. New research identifies a potential intervention.
A team at Mount Sinai has discovered the neural mechanism behind social isolation.
- Researchers at Mt. Sinai discovered the neural mechanism behind social isolation.
- While the studies were conducted on mice, the team hopes this could lead to treatments in humans.
- This could shed light on social difficulties experienced by autistic and schizophrenic populations.
Out of all the unforgettable lyrics by The Beatles, George Harrison's line, "Ah, look at all the lonely people," is one for the ages. How could you possibly live in a city surrounded by millions of people and be lonely? The paradox is stunning.
The world has changed quite a bit since 1966. Social isolation has gotten worse due to electronic communications—another paradox we must contend with. Loneliness is a leading indicator of depression; rates of anxiety and depression are quadruple 2019 levels. The pandemic has exploited a worrying trend.
Sadly, twenty-somethings appear to be suffering the worst, a trend that was in progress before lockdowns began. Children are also suffering. A recent report from the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families suggests that children might be suffering from PTSD due to quarantines.
We know isolation is especially damaging during childhood. Being separated from their peers predicts that children will have a difficult time acclimating to social situations as they age. A new study, published in Nature Neuroscience, has discovered the neural circuit mechanisms responsible for this phenomenon—in mice, at least.
A team at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai identified brain cells in the prefrontal cortex that regulate social behavior as being responsible for also regulating social isolation. This particular role was previously unknown.
Male mice were isolated for two weeks. The researchers, led by senior author Hirofumi Morishita, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Neuroscience, and Ophthalmology, noticed the mice were unable to activate these medial prefrontal cortex neurons after spending an extended period of time alone. They could no longer be social, even after being weaned back into society.
Photo: eldar nurkovic / Shutterstock
The team used optogenetics (the use of light to control neurons) and chemogenetics (non-invasive chemical control of cells) to reacclimate the mice. As Morishita explains,
"We checked the presence of social behavior deficits just prior to stimulation and when we checked the behavior while the stimulation was ongoing, we found that the social behavior deficits were reversed."
The team writes that childhood may be a particularly sensitive time for behavioral plasticity. Once the mice become accustomed to social isolation, they may not learn the skills necessary for readjusting their social strategy later in life. They believe this is the first time the exact neural mechanisms for this process have been identified.
Of course, neurological correlation is not causation. Being alone is the condition that turned these neural connections off. That said, understanding the neuronal correlation could result in new therapies.
If this research can be replicated in humans, the team believes therapeutic interventions for autism and schizophrenia, disorders that involve difficulty with social integration, may be on the horizon.
As the team concludes, since these cells appear to be sensitive to "experience-dependent modulation, they are promising targets for treatments of social behavior deficits associated with psychiatric disorders that use noninvasive brain modulation techniques such as transcranial magnetic stimulation and/or transcranial direct current stimulation."
Behavioral problems are going to continue due to the current pandemic. For parents dealing with young children experiencing difficulty acclimating to these circumstances, Dr. Julie Pajek at Cleveland's MetroHealth Medical Center suggests the following methods.
- Talk to your child about how they are feeling and validate their feelings.
- Provide structure for them such as consistent bedtimes or playtimes.
- Set up virtual or safe socially distanced playdates for them to help combat social isolation.
- Make sure they are eating healthy and getting enough exercise.
Octopus-like creatures inhabit Jupiter’s moon, claims space scientist
A leading British space scientist thinks there is life under the ice sheets of Europa.
- A British scientist named Professor Monica Grady recently came out in support of extraterrestrial life on Europa.
- Europa, the sixth largest moon in the solar system, may have favorable conditions for life under its miles of ice.
- The moon is one of Jupiter's 79.
Sex, condoms, and STDs: CDC warns about teen risk behaviors
The CDC's latest youth risk survey houses some scary numbers but shows that evidence-based sex education is working.
A graph showing the prevalence of condom and primary contraceptive use among high school students during their last sex act.
Having the talk<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="07beb46b7a9ac3b2862b3d61df3e6b04"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4IPrw0NYkMg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>What can be done to bolster positive trends and reverse negative ones? Continue advancing sex education and outreach programs. In the survey, the CDC notes the proven effectiveness of risk reduction education—that is, not fearmongering but comprehensive, evidence-based teaching. </p><p>Unfortunately for adults hoping to avoid <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-51385831" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">awkward conversations with banana stand-ins</a>, this means doing away with abstinence-only programs. <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17138906/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A review of the scientific literature</a> found that these programs contain "scientifically inaccurate information, distort[ed] data on topics such as condom efficacy, and [promotion] of gender stereotypes." It concluded that abstinence-only programs put teens at greater risk of unintended pregnancies and STDs. With the gap between <a href="https://www.publichealth.columbia.edu/public-health-now/news/abstinence-only-until-marriage-programs-and-policies-are-failure" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">sexual maturity and marriage ever-widening</a>, such programs, no matter how well-intended, are simply unrealistic. </p><p>As Laura Grubb, author of the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines on adolescent barrier protection, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/21/health/teens-unsafe-behavior-health-risks-wellness/index.html" target="_blank">told CNN</a>:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">It does not have to be a controversial position. There is no evidence that providing contraception to adolescents makes them more sexually active or promotes risky behavior. […] In fact, comprehensive evidence-based sexuality education results in adolescents delaying sexual behavior, using contraception at first intercourse, and having less sexual partners at a young age."</p><p>The CDC also recommends strong partnerships between communities and clinics. Teens should have access to well-trained care providers to provide the information and services they need.</p><p>Sex comes with risks, and it is impossible to reduce a teen's risk factor to zero. That's not necessarily a bad thing. Risk-taking is how teenagers develop their independence and form the identities that will carry over into their adult lives. It helps them experience qualities of the world that were hidden to them as children. But without comprehensive education, the consequences of those risks may stay hidden until it's too late. And without access to proper outreach and resources, they may not have the means to mitigate those risks.</p><p>As for drugs, drinking, shoplifting, and drag racing down the L.A. river for pinks, those are topics for other surveys and articles.</p>
Fossil reveals 'cute' baby dinosaur's skull features
A rare titanosaur embryo was discovered with its skull preserved in 3 dimensions.
- Researchers have uncovered what the facial features of a baby titanosaurus embryo looked like using cutting-edge imaging technology.
- This in the first-ever discovery of a 3D embryonic titanosaurian sauropod skull.
- The embryo reveals that titanosaur babies had binocularly focused vision in the front of the head rather than on each side, retracted openings on their snout, and a single horn in the front of their head.
The discovery<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwNDExNy9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNjU4MTE2M30.zH4IHuxgHrhpEo2otDlOrEjQf9jDWy7yVilpCs6_k1k/img.png?width=1245&coordinates=42%2C0%2C43%2C0&height=700" id="697d6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ac8d1beadf2cc442bb5a9c98763e7520" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="3D scan of fossil" />
Kundrát et al., Current Biology, 2020<p>About 20 years ago, a dinosaur egg was illegally smuggled into the United States from Argentina, so the researchers aren't exactly sure where it was found. (The egg has since been returned to Argentina.) Unknown to the thief, it contained one of the most exquisitely preserved skulls of a dinosaur embryo ever found.</p><p>"The preservation of embryonic dinosaurs preserved inside their eggs is extremely rare," said John Nudds, study co-author and palaeontology professor at The University of Manchester, in a statement. "Imagine the huge sauropods from 'Jurassic Park' and consider that the tiny skulls of their babies, still inside their eggs, are just a couple of centimetres long."</p><p>The embryo comes from a group of dinosaurs named titanosaurian sauropods, who are known for their long necks and tails, and tiny heads. While their species also lay claim on the largest terrestrial animal ever known to have existed, they start off small enough to fit inside an egg roughly the size of that of an ostrich. The uncovered titanosaur skull is about the size of a table grape. </p><p>Understanding the species origins may give scientists a better idea of how they grew and developed. But the task hasn't been easy. Twenty-five years ago researchers struck a bonanza when they uncovered a Cretaceous-era nesting ground of these dinosaurs in Patagonia — a site where titanosaurian sauropods once laid their eggs 80 million years ago. But unfortunately, the eggs the researchers found in the area were flattened, thus lacking key information only a 3 dimensional skull could give them. </p><p>This latest finding, detailed in a paper published last week in the journal <a href="https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(20)31150-7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Current Biology</a>, is 3-D enough to contain all those revealing details. Including the befuddling facial features that titanosaur babies apparently wore in their first days of life. </p>
Inside the egg<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwNDA5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDM3NTYwOH0.AfJaAsSEiTO1fy4URsrFuOrJLDrMaoyVKBzSVW9n7wI/img.jpg?width=1200&coordinates=0%2C15%2C0%2C193&height=800" id="c93d7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="173a70baad139b140326acfb73cd297b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Kundrát et al., Current Biology, 2020<p>The research team used synchrotron microtomography, a cutting edge imaging technology, to view the embryo's bones, teeth, and soft tissues, like the calcified remains of the baby's brain case and jaw muscles.</p><p>While the prehistoric long-necked beasts have always been depicted in their adult forms, the high tech images reveal that the babies actually had some unusual physical traits. They had binocularly focused vision in the front of the head rather than on each side, retracted openings on their snout, and a single horn in the front of their head. The researchers have speculated that the horn may have helped them crack out of their shell at birth and assisted these vulnerable newborns in defending themselves. There is currently no evidence of parental care in this dinosaur species, so the baby titanosaurus would have likely been fending for itself for food and protection.</p><p>"You could call it a unicorn baby dinosaur, because it has a single horn on its head. But unlike the mythical unicorn, where the horn is on the forehead, this dinosaur has a small bumpy horn at the tip of its snout," University of Edinburgh vertebrate paleontologist Stephen Brusatte, who wasn't involved in the new study, told the New York Times. "This little embryo is one of the cutest dinosaurs I've seen, and at the same time, one of the weirdest looking."</p><p>As the dinosaur matured, its head and face would have morphed into the features we imagine them as today; their vision likely changed as their eyes shifted laterally to the sides of the head. Their snout and face may have grown faster than their braincase to get rid of the horn. This is all speculation, of course, as more examples are needed. </p><p>"We expect that the specimen will become one of the most important fossils in the study of reproduction and development of the gigantic quadrupedal dinosaurs," said Martin Kundrát in an email to CNN, study author and head of the PaleoBioImaging Lab at Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Slovakia.</p><p>Though the researchers acknowledge that it is possible that they stumbled upon an entirely new species, the embryo is the most similar to Tapuiasaurus — a titanosaurus dinosaur that lived in Brazil between 66 million and 100.5 million years ago. </p>
