Just 1 month in greener play areas could boost kids’ immune systems, study says

The researchers say their findings support the idea that low biodiversity in modern living environments could lead to "uneducated" immune systems.

 Victoria Masterson
09 November, 2020
Finnish study finds that just one month of play in greener areas could boost children's immune systems.
Making outdoor play areas greener and more biodiverse could improve children's immune systems in one month, a new study suggests.

Scientists in Finland covered the playgrounds of city preschools with forest undergrowth, lawn turf and planter boxes.

After 28 days, the experimental study found the children (aged three to five) in the modified playgrounds appeared to have a greater diversity of microbes on their skin and in their guts than those children in playgrounds surfaced with paving, tiles and gravel. It says this could improve the regulation of their immune systems.

Although the Finnish experiment was small – involving only 75 children at 10 venues – Aki Sinkkonen, research scientist at the Natural Resources Institute Finland, who led the work, says the results are strong and that further studies are now underway.

"The yard areas of all daycare centres should be transformed into green areas," Sinkkonen says, "because this will improve the regulation of children's immune systems in only a month."

Bacteria richness and biodiversity in playgrounds with forest turf.

The diversity and richness of bacteria was markedly greater in the playgrounds with forest turf.

Image: Science Advances

The 'biodiversity hypothesis'

When we are in contact with nature, we expose ourselves to a broad range of microbes, activating different parts of our defensive system, the study explains. Reduced contact with natural environments and biodiversity, however, may adversely affect the immune system – this is known as the 'biodiversity hypothesis'.

The Finnish researchers say their findings support the idea that low biodiversity in modern living environments could lead to "uneducated" immune systems and an increased prevalence of immune-mediated diseases.

Previous studies have found that children who live in rural areas and who are in contact with nature have a lower probability of catching an illness resulting from disorders in the immune system, says Sinkkonen.

The number of autoimmune diseases – where the immune system attacks the body – is on the rise in developed nations. The conditions include type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and coeliac disease.

While the underlying cause of autoimmune disease is still unknown, the most common theory, according to Harvard Medical School, is that a particular genetic background makes certain people prone to immune-system "misfiring". So when they encounter an environmental trigger – such as an infection or toxin – this sets off autoimmune disease.

The health benefits of being in nature have long been promoted around the world. For example, "forest bathing" – essentially, being in the presence of trees – has been part of the public health programme in Japan since the 1980s.

Spending at least 120 minutes a week in nature is associated with good health and well-being, according to research led by the European Centre for Environment and Human Health in the UK.

Writing in the journal Nature, the report's authors say: "A growing body of epidemiological evidence indicates that greater exposure to, or 'contact with', natural environments (such as parks, woodlands and beaches) is associated with better health and wellbeing, at least among populations in high income, largely urbanized, societies.

In adults, living in greener urban areas is associated with lower probabilities of cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, asthma hospitalization, mental distress and, ultimately, mortality, the report says. In children, the associated outcomes are lower risks of obesity and myopia (short-sightedness).

Reprinted with permission of the World Economic Forum.

NASA's idea for making food from thin air just became a reality — it could feed billions

Here's why you might eat greenhouse gases in the future.

Jordane Mathieu on Unsplash
Technology & Innovation
  • The company's protein powder, "Solein," is similar in form and taste to wheat flour.
  • Based on a concept developed by NASA, the product has wide potential as a carbon-neutral source of protein.
  • The man-made "meat" industry just got even more interesting.
Should parents de-emphasize gender norms?

The color of toys has a much deeper effect on children than some parents may realize.

Videos
  • The idea that blue is for boys and pink is for girls plays out in gender reveals and in the toy aisle, but where does it come from and what limits is it potentially placing on children?
  • Lisa Selin Davis traces the gendering of toys and other objects back to the 1920s and explains how, over time, these marketing strategies were falsely conflated with biological traits.
  • The "pink-blue divide" affects boys and girls on a psychological level. For example, psychologists discovered that when girls exit their intense 'pink princess' phase between ages 3-6 and move into a tomboy 'I hate pink' phase at age 6-8 "that is actually a moment of girls realizing that what's marked as feminine is devalued and so they're distancing themselves from it to prop themselves up higher on the ladder," says Selin Davis.
Future of pain relief – tiny robots based on parasites invented

Researchers design microdevices that can gradually deliver medicine by latching on to intestines.

Dozens of theraggrippers on a swab.

Credit: Johns Hopkins University.
Surprising Science
  • A research team from Johns Hopkins University designs microdevices that can deliver medicine.
  • The tiny robots are based on parasite hookworms.
  • The machines can latch on to the intestines and gradually release pain-relieving drugs.
Surprising Science

Disturbing images reveal bacteria flying out of toilet when flushing

A new study shows you should put down the toilet lid when flushing to avoid coronavirus and other illnesses.

