Weight gain affects the efficacy of antidepressants, new study finds
Weight gain is a side effect of antidepressants, adding another layer of problems.
- A comprehensive scoping review of 12 studies found that being overweight negatively affects the efficacy of antidepressants.
- McGill University researchers investigated SSRIs, SNRIs, tricyclic antidepressants, and tetracyclic antidepressants.
- A double-edged sword: obesity impacts antidepressants, yet a side effect of these drugs is weight gain.
The initial European trials for gaboxadol produced positive results. Merck and Lundbeck were convinced they had a blockbuster drug on their hands. Researchers considered it a major improvement on Ambien, which sometimes left users feeling groggy the next day. Gaboxadol also didn't produce negative effects when mixed with alcohol, making it a rare sleeping pill. Then the US trials began.
The drug bombed. In 2007, the pharmaceutical giants canceled development of the drug; Lundbeck sold the rights to it in 2015. While no specific reason for its failure has been stated, pharmacology professor Richard J Miller writes that the protein molecule that carries gaboxadol also transports amino acids, such as tryptophan, across the blood-brain barrier. Since Americans consume 20 percent more daily calories from meat than Europeans, gaboxadol likely failed because it was competing with extra tryptophan.
Drugs are complex. A one-size-fits-all approach to drug development often doesn't work. If gaboxadol works for vegetarians, should it be reconsidered? Perhaps in a research field focused on individualized medicine, but that's not the system we live in. Gaboxadol is now being studied for use in treatments of Fragile X syndrome and Angelman syndrome.
There are many reasons a drug might work for you and not me. This is true of antibiotics and vaccines, though these classes of drugs have a solid track record. When considering more controversial treatments, such as antidepressants, the story changes.
Antidepressants Make it Harder to Empathize, Harder to Climax, and Harder to Cry. | Julie Holland
Add to this tale a new study, published in Journal of Affective Disorders, investigating the efficacy of antidepressants in overweight users. A team at McGill University reviewed 12 studies that focused on SSRIs, SNRIs, tricyclic antidepressants, and tetracyclic antidepressants conducted between 2004-2019. Eleven of them found that weight class or body mass index (BMI) negatively affect the efficacy of these antidepressants.
This comprehensive scoping review from the McGill team is troubling for two reasons. First, obesity is already a predictor for depression. Second, weight gain is also a side effect of antidepressants, implying that their efficacy could dwindle with long-term usage. Recent evidence confirms that extended usage of antidepressants results in withdrawal symptoms that persist for over a year, obesity included in that list.
According to the study, over 300 million people suffer from depression around the world. The WHO reports that depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Pharmaceutical intervention is problematic with roughly half of prescription users. While the reasons for this are not well understood, obese and overweight patients suffer from treatment-resistant depression at higher rates than those with normal weight.
Posters of an exhibition entitled "LSD, the 75 Years of a Problem Child" are seen at the entrance of the Swiss National Library on September 21, 2018 in Bern.
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
The researchers offer a few possibilities for why being overweight could negatively affect antidepressants.
- Antidepressants might not dissolve as effectively in increased body fat.
- Variations in plasma concentrations are caused by extra adipose tissue.
- Obese patients are more likely to be on other drugs, any of which could effect the efficacy of antidepressants.
- Obesity is a state of systemic low grade inflammation that impacts how drugs act in the body.
- Excess adipose tissue secretes more adipokines, suppressing neurotransmitter systems.
- Levels of leptin, the hormone that signals hunger, are compromised as weight gain increases.
- Genetic factors, such as neurotransmitter receptors and drug metabolizing enzymes, could play a role.
- Comorbid medical conditions—sleep apnea, asthma, metabolic syndrome—can contribute to depression as well as dampen the response to medications.
This wide range of potential factors shows the complexity of drug interactions within the human body. One thing is clear from the McGill team's review: being overweight reduces the efficacy of the world's most popular antidepressants. This trend reiterates the need for better mental treatments, such as psychotherapy and psychedelic therapy. The time for an overhaul of the psychiatry industry and its reliance on this class of drugs has come.
Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter, Facebook and Substack. His next book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."
Our schools are built differently. That’s how we’re weathering this pandemic.
'Know thy students' is the principle that can change the form of education, worldwide.
- During the coronavirus pandemic, students in close to 200 Big Picture Learning (BPL) schools worldwide have continued their education, thanks to BPL's unique school design.
- At BPL, each student is part of a small learning community of 15-20 students called an Advisory, led by a teacher called an Advisor. Students have community mentors, do off-campus internships, and even tackle college courses.
- Each Advisor truly knows the students in their Advisory. These close ties have allowed learning at BPL to respond and adapt to the challenges presented by coronavirus.
How Big Picture Learning's schools work<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="43a2f898a024827ba61c7c28330cbf8c"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8O5fYxg0Qig?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
China grew a plant on the moon — it sprouted two leaves, data indicates
It marks the first time a plant has been grown on the moon.
- In January, China became the first nation to land a spacecraft on the far side of the moon.
- Chang'e-4 lunar rover carried among its payload a small biosphere that housed six lifeforms, including cotton seeds.
- Using data from that biosphere experiment, researchers constructed a digital image of the cotton plant that reveals it grew two leaves before dying from the cold.
Why NASA wants to grow plants in space<p>Learning how to reliably grow plants in space is necessary if NASA or other space agencies want to launch long-term missions.</p><p>"Simply packing some multi-vitamins will not be enough to keep astronauts healthy as they explore deep space," NASA <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/content/growing-plants-in-space" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">wrote</a> in April. "They will need fresh produce."</p><p>Why? Some reasons are logistical. For example, the nutrients in supplements and prepared meals will break down over time, and radiation could accelerate that process. So, growing fresh produce would give astronauts access to fresher nutrients, not to mention better tasting food. Also, if astronauts could grow plants on spaceships, they wouldn't have to carry as much prepared food onboard.</p><p>But there are also psychological benefits to growing plants in space.</p><p>"We already know from our pioneering astronauts that fresh flowers and gardens on the International Space Station create a beautiful atmosphere and let us take a little piece of Earth with us on our journeys," NASA wrote. "They're good for our psychological well-being on Earth and in space."</p><p>NASA is also interested in making dining in space a pleasant experience for astronauts. For example, the agency has packed comfort food and <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/audience/forstudents/k-4/home/F_Holiday_Dinner_in_Space.html" target="_blank">holiday meals</a> on recent missions, and has conducted research on astronauts' preference for <a href="https://www.eater.com/2015/9/17/9338665/space-food-nasa-astronauts-mars" target="_blank">communal versus solo dining</a>, as well as whether they benefit from cooking food themselves. Other researchers are exploring how space dining can fulfill astronauts' emotional needs, and also how to counteract phenomenon specific to space travel, <a href="https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/space-food/overview/" target="_blank">such as the loss of the sense of smell</a>.</p>"At the end of the day, we're not worried about the muscle cells," NASA nutritionist Scott Smith told <a href="https://www.eater.com/2015/9/17/9338665/space-food-nasa-astronauts-mars" target="_blank"><em>Eater</em></a>. "We're worried about the human."
Experiment proves old theory how aliens might use black holes
Researchers create a device to test a 50-year-old physics theory from the famed Roger Penrose.
- Scientists prove a 50-year-old physics theory by Roger Penrose.
- The theory explains how energy could be harvested from black holes by advanced aliens.
- Researchers from the University of Glasgow twisted sound waves to show that the effect Penrose described is real.
Check out how the researchers explain their work<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="18cab22ba8605e6eaba8784df05eeb1d"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ES2VxhRAkUM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
The set-up of the experiment.
Credit: University of Glasgow
