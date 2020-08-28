Follow Us
NASA scientists propose sending a submarine to explore Titan's seas
The mission could launch as soon as the 2030s, the researchers said.
- A team of scientists have been developing a proposal that would send a semi-autonomous submarine to explore the seas of Titan, Saturn's largest moon.
- Titan is the only body in our solar system that has large bodies of liquid on its surface.
- It's also a top candidate in the search for alien life.
What lies in the alien seas of Titan, Saturn's largest moon?
To find out, a team of researchers has spent years developing a plan that would send a submarine to explore the moon's extremely inhospitable lakes and seas, potentially as soon as the 2030s. NASA hasn't approved the mission, but the agency has granted the researchers two rounds of funding through the Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program.
If approved, the mission would be a massive undertaking, requiring the transport of a semi-autonomous, nuclear-powered submarine that's 20 feet long and 3,300 pounds on a seven-year journey to Saturn.
In a NASA blog post, Steven Oleson of NASA's Glenn Research Center wrote:
"The mission concept we propose to study will investigate a full spectrum of oceanographic phenomena: chemical composition of the liquid, surface and subsurface currents, mixing and layering in the 'water' column, tides, wind and waves, bathymetry, and bottom features and composition."
Later in the post, Oleson added that the mission could help scientists better understand how life evolved on Earth, and potentially on Titan. In a presentation with NASA's Future In-Space Operations working group earlier this month, Oelson said:
"We feel that the Titan submarine is kind of a first step before you go do a [sub mission on] Europa or Enceladus."
Why study Titan?
Titan has long been a top candidate for space research and the search for alien life within our solar system. But scientists didn't know much about the Mercury-sized moon until 2004, when NASA's Cassini spacecraft began conducting flybys of Titan, and later landed the Huygens probe on the moon's surface.
That mission revealed that Titan is actually more like Earth than our Moon: Titan has an atmosphere with organic molecules and complex chemistry. It has rain and storms, which help to shape the dunes on its surface. And it has maria (seas) and lacus (lakes), some larger than the Great Lakes of North America. Besides Earth, no other body in our solar system has liquid on its surface like Titan does.
Titan
Still, it might be more accurate to think of Titan as a "deranged Earth," as Caitlin Griffith, a professor in the UA Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, put it to Forbes. After all, Titan's orangeish atmosphere is incredibly smoggy, made mostly of nitrogen and a bit of methane. Its surface is incredibly cold, at about -290 degrees Fahrenheit. And its frigid seas are made of ethane or methane, not water.
But the strange composition of Titan's seas might not be a bad thing: It should be relatively easy for a submarine to travel through Titan's seas, and the salty liquid wouldn't interfere with radio signals. (Depending on the mission design, those signals would be beamed directly to Earth, or to a relay orbiter outside of Titan.)
The submarine would likely explore two of Titan's largest northern seas, Kraken Mare and Ligeia Mare, which cover thousands of square miles and reach depths of 115 feet and 560 feet, respectively.
It's unclear what the submarine might find. Organisms as we know them on Earth would have a tough time surviving in Titan's seas, but scientists do generally agree that it's possible the moon may harbor microbial life.
If the mission is approved, the submarine would likely need to reach Titan during the moon's spring or summer, when there's visible light. Given that each of Titan's seasons last about seven years, that means the submarine would need to launch in the 2030s, if it's going to happen in the mid-term future.
In 2026, NASA plans to launch a rotorcraft to Titan as part of a separate mission.
"With the Dragonfly mission, NASA will once again do what no one else can do," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "Visiting this mysterious ocean world could revolutionize what we know about life in the universe. This cutting-edge mission would have been unthinkable even just a few years ago, but we're now ready for Dragonfly's amazing flight."
4 ways women can become strong, confident leaders—without acting like men
Big Think co-founder and CEO Victoria Brown breaks down the process of transitioning from founder to boss in her new book, Digital Goddess.
- In her forthcoming book, Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur, Big Think's founder and CEO, Victoria Montgomery Brown, discusses the challenges of transitioning from founder to boss.
- Part of the problem is that women may think they need to act like men in order to be successful.
- Brown offers four pieces of solid advice to not only survive but thrive on the way to becoming a CEO.
Credit: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography / Getty Images<h3>Nurture your business</h3><p>As Brown writes, women tend to be nurturers—a positive attribute for growing a business. In fact, female-led private tech startups have a <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/allysonkapin/2019/01/28/10-stats-that-build-the-case-for-investing-in-women-led-startups/#1daa8a3959d5" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer dofollow">35 percent higher return on investment</a> than male-led companies. That fact could at least in part be due to a nurturing attitude.</p><p>Not that Brown always toed that line. She originally adopted a command and control attitude—the wrong approach. She thought it was what she was <em>supposed to do</em>. Modern businesses adopt a militarized language, one quite suited to the male competitive temperament. </p><p>Rising above competition doesn't require a slaughter. Some people are better at jiu jitsu than taekwondo; both have a place. Brown believes command and control might work in the short term, but she's not convinced it's a sustainable approach. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"A business is not an army, and the concept of 'controlling' them will not get the best out of people." </p><p>In nurturing Big Think, Brown hired employees who shared the values of the company. As Simon Sinek recommends, she <a href="https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leaders_inspire_action?language=en" target="_blank">started with why</a>, then found workers dedicated to that why. In the process, she found the best means for growing people's talent, not sticking them into a box and hoping they succeed.</p>
Get an exclusive online course with Big Think founder Victoria Montgomery Brown, only when you preorder the new book Digital Goddess: The Unfiltered Lessons of a Female Entrepreneur.
The trouble with judging historical figures by today’s moral standards
Monuments are under attack in America. How far should we go in re-examining our history?
- Historical American monuments and sculptures are under attack by activists.
- The monuments are accused of celebrating racist history.
- Toppling monuments is a process that often happens in countries but there's a danger of bias.
Mob pulling down the statue of George III at Bowling Green, New York City, 9 July 1776.
Painting by William Walcutt. 1854.
People in Rome tear down the statues of Mussolini. July 25, 1943.
Photo by Fototeca Gilardi/Getty Images.
Statue of Lenin in Berlin, Germany On November 13, 1991.
Photo by Patrick PIEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Statue of Lenin taken down in Ulan Bator, Mongolia. October 2012.
Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
Remembering Sir Ken Robinson, the educationalist who changed thinking on schools
Sir Ken Robinson died on August 21 of cancer at the age of 70.
- Robinson was a world-renowned educationalist who promoted creativity and more diverse and individualized curricula.
- Robinson's 2006 TED Talk "Do Schools Kill Creativity?" remains the organization's most popular presentation.
- He also authored five books and advised numerous organizations around the world.
More holistic education<p>After growing up in a poor neighborhood in Liverpool, Robinson earned a Bachelor of Education degree at Bretton Hall College, which he said specialized in the performing arts, the humanities, and education. Robinson went on to chair Artswork, the UK's national youth arts development agency; become an advisor to multiple international arts and education organizations; and be knighted in 2003 for his service to the arts.</p><p>In a 2018 interview with <a href="https://tophat.com/blog/sir-ken-robinson-academic-admissions/" target="_blank">Top Hat</a>, Robinson said:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"I don't claim to have originated all the ideas and principles I promote. People have been arguing for them from ancient days. From the beginnings of mass education in the 18th and 19th centuries, there have been passionate advocates and practitioners of more holistic, humanitarian, progressive forms of education, which take account of the complex creatures we are and of the conditions in which we do best. I'm one of many who've taken up that torch. I continue to wave it because the need to act on these principles is becoming more urgent, not less. The nature of education is not an academic debate for me. We're dealing with people's lives and it's vital to get this right."</p>
The promise of using WhatsApp for low-tech distance learning
Teaching community organizers via WhatsApp yields encouraging results in South Africa, according to MIT Governance Lab research.
Study: autistic brains develop differently before birth
New research shows that neurons in autistic brains begin to developmentally diverge in early prenatal stages.