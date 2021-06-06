Follow Us
Mystery of the gigantic Oort cloud from deep space explained
Astronomers possibly solve the mystery of how the enormous Oort cloud, with over 100 billion comet-like objects, was formed.
- The Oort cloud is a gigantic "cloud" at the edge of the solar system, about 3,000 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun.
- Astronomers used computer simulations to reconstruct the first 100 million years of the Oort cloud's existence.
- The Oort cloud may consist of the "leftovers" from the solar system's formation
Astronomers have calculated the first 100 million years of the history of the gigantic Oort cloud – a theoretical entity that contains 100 billion or so comet-like objects and forms a giant spherical shell around the sun and the rest of the solar system. NASA describes it as "a big, thick-walled bubble made of icy pieces of space debris the sizes of mountains and sometimes larger."
The Oort cloud was named after Dutch astronomer Jan Hendrik Oort, who discovered it in the 1950s. He was looking to understand why some comets in the solar system have elongated orbits. Scientists now believe the Oort Cloud is the source of most such comets.
The cloud is believed to be extremely far from the sun, many times more distant than the outer reaches of the Kuiper belt, the area of the solar system past the orbit of Neptune that contains comets, asteroids, and small icy space bodies as well as the dwarf planet Pluto.
According to NASA, the inner edge of the Oort cloud is likely between 2,000 and 5,000 AU (astronomical units or Earth-Sun distances) from the sun. The outer edge is probably 10,000 to 100,000 AU from the sun. By comparison, the Kuiper belt is about 30 to 50 AU away from the sun.
Oort cloud: the leftovers of the solar system
In a preprint article (accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics), a team of astronomers from Leiden University in the Netherlands describe how they used sophisticated computer simulations to determine how the Oort cloud formed.
They took a new approach by starting from separate events that might have happened in the early days of the universe and connecting them together. This allowed them to map out the full history of the origins of the gargantuan cloud.
As explained in their press release, the scientists used the ending calculations from one event as the starting calculation for the next event.
Protoplanetary disk.Credit: Pat Rawlings / NASA
Their simulations confirmed that the Oort cloud is what remained of the protoplanetary disk of gas and debris from which it is believed our solar system formed about 4.6 billion years ago.
The cloud has comet-like objects made of debris from two places in the universe. Some of them are from nearby parts of the solar system, such as asteroids expelled by giant planets like Jupiter. Another group of objects in the Oort cloud comes from a thousand or so stars that were around when our sun was born, eventually drifting apart from each other.
"With our new calculations, we show that the Oort cloud arose from a kind of cosmic conspiracy," said astronomer and simulation expert Simon Portegies Zwart from Leiden University, adding, "in which nearby stars, planets, and the Milky Way all play their part. Each of the individual processes alone would not be able to explain the Oort cloud. You really need the interplay and the right choreography of all the processes together."
He added that the Oort cloud was ultimately produced by "the interplay and the right choreography of all the processes together."
As it is so far away, humanity hasn't yet built a telescope powerful enough to see the small, faint objects of the Oort cloud directly. By some estimates, it would take telescopes that are 100 billion times better than what we currently have to see into the cloud. Even the new James Webb Telescope that's launching later in 2021 is unlikely to be able to see that far, confirmed Nobel laureate (and James Webb Telescope scientist) Dr. John Mather.
It would also take humanity a long time to reach the Oort cloud. As NASA estimated, even if you consider that the Voyager 1 probe can cover about a million miles every day, it would take it about 300 years to reach the inner edge of the Oort Cloud. And to get all the way through, it would likely require another 30,000 years.
An ancient device too advanced to be real gives up its secrets at last
Researchers present what they’ve learned now that they can read the tiny text inside the Antikythera mechanism.
Update: UCLA scientists now believe they've worked out exactly what the Antikythera mechanism looked like and what it did.
Though it seemed to be just a corroded lump of some sort when it was found in a shipwreck off the coast of Greece near Antikythera in 1900, in 1902 archaeologist Valerios Stais, looking at the gear embedded in it, guessed that what we now call the “Antikythera mechanism" was some kind of astronomy-based clock. He was in the minority—most agreed that something so sophisticated must have entered the wreck long after its other 2,000-year-old artifacts. Nothing like it was believed to have existed until 1,500 years later.
Image source: Louisa Gouliamaki/Stringer
In 1951, British historian Derek J. de Solla Price began studying the find and by 1974 he had worked out that it was, in fact, a device from 150 to 100 BC Greece. He realized it used meshing bronze gears connected to a crank to move hands on the device's face in accordance with the Metonic cycle, the 235-month pattern that ancient astronomers used to predict eclipses.
By 2009, modern imaging technology had identified all 30 of the Antikythera mechanism's gears, and a virtual model of it was released.
Understanding how the pieces fit together confirmed that the Antikythera mechanism was capable of predicting the positions of the planets with which the Greeks were familiar—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn—as well as the sun and moon, and eclipses. It even has a black and white stone that turns to show the phases of the moon. Andrew Carol, an engineer from Apple, built a (much bigger) working model of the device using Legos to demonstrate its operation.
In June of 2016, an international team of experts revealed new information derived from tiny inscriptions on the device's parts in ancient Greek that had been too tiny to read—some of its characters are just 1/20th of an inch wide—until cutting-edge imaging technology allowed it to be more clearly seen. They've now read about 3,500 characters explaining the device.
The writing verifies the Antikythera mechanism's capabilities, with a couple of new wrinkles added: The text refers to upcoming eclipses by color, which may mean they were viewed as having some kind of oracular meaning. Second, it appears the device was built by more than one person on the island of Rhodes, and that it probably wasn't the only one of its kind. The ancient Greeks were apparently even further ahead in their astronomical understanding and mechanical know-how than we'd imagined.
Tiny genetic differences add up to big behavioral effects
Millions of different genetic variants are responsible for complex behavior.
- Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) allow us to correlate genetic differences with behavioral traits.
- There is no single gene that explains behavior; rather, behavior arises from the complex interaction of many different genes, each of which only plays a small role.
- Society must be cautious as we learn more about behavioral genetics.
Life flourishes with diversity, as diversity gives nature something to choose from, providing flexibility to adapt to change. Variation between humans seems endless, both in appearance and in behavior. Variation between humans is largely due to our flexible nature that allows us to adapt to a wide variety of potential life trajectories, and partly due to set dimensions of variation in our biological make-up carefully molded by the hands of time.
Genome-wide association studies
Four billion years of natural selection crafted the refined machinery we all share — encoded in most of our DNA — as well as carefully selected room for variation — encoded in a minority of DNA differences. If the 3.2 billion nucleotides in our DNA would fit into a 300-page book, the differences between two random people would barely add up to two pages. Many decades of research in twins and family members suggest that considerable portions of differences in human behavior are associated with some of the tiny differences within those two pages.
If the 3.2 billion nucleotides in our DNA would fit into a 300-page book, the differences between two random people would barely add up to two pages.
It is hard to uncover the evolutionary stories behind these differences, but it would probably help to first find out how these genetic differences exactly give rise to the diversity in our behavioral repertoire. Recent advances in genetics research allow us to link specific DNA nucleotides on those two pages to complex behavioral outcomes. Studies that link genetic variation on a molecular level with complex traits are called genome-wide association studies (GWAS). In a GWAS, millions of single DNA nucleotides are tested one by one in order to quantify their relationship with the most complex of human traits, including behavior.
Professor Karin Verweij and I recently published an article in Nature Human Behavior, in which we review what we have learned so far from GWAS on human behavior and what steps we need to take to learn more. Here, I will summarize some highlights from our article and reflect on their societal relevance.
Many genes with tiny effects
Credit: Mario Tama via Getty Images
In the last decade or so, we have been able to link thousands of genetic variants to human behavioral traits, including personality, education, cognition, sexuality, and mental health. The effects of these genetic variants on behavior are, individually, very weak. Twin and family studies have estimated that, on average, about half of the individual differences in behavioral outcomes are due to genetic differences, which would mean that tens of thousands of genetic variants would be needed to account for these heritability estimates.
The tiny effects of individual genetic variants are hard to estimate, unless unusually large groups are studied. In a typical GWAS, we study millions of DNA variants from hundreds of thousands of individuals. The sum of these small effects can be used to predict people's genetic risk for all kinds of outcomes. The predictive power of DNA is increasing as our studies grow, but we still understand very little about the nature of these predictions.
There are probably no genes that directly influence complex behavioral outcomes. Instead, the many small genetic effects travel through many cascades of mostly unknown biological processes that react to and influence the physical and social environments that people live in.
Before we let DNA prediction reach the clinic or other uses with unpredictable ramifications, such as embryo selection or mate selection, it is important that we first invest in better understanding the nature of the relationship between genetic differences and behavioral outcomes.
Everything is connected
The physical machinery that carries our emergent minds and behaviors consists of many intricate and interconnected systems. Modifying one part will affect multiple other outcomes. This is visible at the level of genes: genetic effects are often shared between different behavioral outcomes in a systematic way. Genes that increase the chances of getting addicted to alcohol tend to increase the risk of feeling lonely. Genes that increase the risk for autism increase the chances of a higher IQ. Genes that increase the risk for anorexia increase the chances of getting a higher education.
These shared genetic effects are widespread among behavioral outcomes. The genetic effects we estimate reflect a patchwork of multiple underlying behavioral outcomes. While many are eager to use these genetic effects to dive into the biology of behavior, we argue that we first need to put more effort into dissecting these genetic effects into their subcomponents.
For educational attainment, for example, we recently split up the part of the genetic effects associated with IQ, which makes up 43 percent of genetic effects on educational attainment, and a "non-IQ" part, making up the remaining 57 percent. We are not sure yet what that remaining 57 percent exactly entails, but we do see that those genes increase the risk for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. This could be because people with a higher genetic risk for schizophrenia or bipolar disorder tend to be more creative and more open to new experiences.
These shared genetic effects teach us a lot about the genetic architecture of human behavior and also make us realize that it is difficult to select for one trait without also influencing many others. This is a strong argument against using DNA prediction to influence your offspring's DNA through embryo selection, a service that, unfortunately, some companies have already started to offer.
Behavioral genetics is controversial
Credit: LLUIS GENE via Getty Images
The highest portion of shared genetic effects was observed between educational attainment and income. These associations have been reported in separate publications, and the genetic effect on each is roughly the same. Both publications received much attention in the media and on social media. While for educational attainment, the reactions were mostly positive, the publication on genetic effects on income was met mostly with criticism.
These opposite reactions to the same genetic signal might have to do with income being more closely associated in people's minds with social inequalities. Trying to explain social inequalities in terms of something that people are born with may instill the fear that science is being misused to justify the position of marginalized groups. Instead, these molecular genetic effects are helping to elucidate an inherent unfairness in the way we organize our societies.
A closer look at these genetic effects shows that they contain substantial amounts of environmental influences. Our initial studies had trouble separating the two because they are highly correlated. When your genes predispose you to a higher education, that means that your parents also carry those genes and are thus more likely to also have a higher education, giving them better resources (money) to nurture you with a better environment. If you are born with genes that make it easier for you to learn, it will also increase the chances that you will move to a richer neighborhood with healthier living circumstances. These "double advantages" and "double disadvantages" make us mistake the impact of systematic social disadvantages for genetic effects, inflating heritability estimates.
These gene-environment correlations were recently detected studying DNA from people that were exclusively of white European origin. Systematic differences in environmental influences are likely much worse between different ethnic groups, casting more doubts on white supremacists' claims who love to use these inflated heritability estimates to support their genetic explanations for socio-economic group differences.
Conclusions
After two decades of reading out human genomes, we are still only scratching their surface. We are just starting to dissect only a fraction of the total heritability that we are currently able to capture with molecular genetic data. Large parts of humanity are still underrepresented in our measurements, which makes it difficult to make more general claims. We outline in more detail in our Nature Human Behavior paper which steps we need to take in our methods and data collection strategies to better understand the differences in our DNA.
Reference
Abdel Abdellaoui & Karin J.H. Verweij (2021). Dissecting polygenic signals from genome-wide association studies on human behavior. Nature Human Behavior. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-021-01110-y
Scientists can induce out-of-body experiences without drugs
This discovery could lead to better treatments for PTSD, borderline personality disorder, and epilepsy.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
Feeling centered and in control of your body is a part of being human that we take for granted in our daily lives. But for millions of people suffering from post-traumatic stress, epilepsy, or another neuropsychiatric condition, this sense of self can slip out their hands in moments of "dissociation."
These dissociated states, which are often described as out-of-body experiences, are not inherently harmful in themselves, but they can be extremely disorienting and affect a person's quality of life. And even stranger than these moments is that scientists do not have a good understanding of how or why these states occur.
But new research published this September in the journal Nature may have just gotten closer to figuring it out than ever before — using mice, a human, and some advanced brain-scanning technology. This new knowledge could bring us closer to targeted treatments for PTSD and epilepsy.
The "God Helmet" Can Give You Near-Death and Out-of-Body Experiences www.youtube.com
Starting With What We Know
While scientists did not know exactly what in the brain causes dissociative states, they did know that certain drugs, like ketamine, could also induce these states. So, to start, the researchers wanted to look into the brains of mice to see what was happening when ketamine sent them into the mouse-equivalent of a dissociative state.
To determine whether ketamine was in fact eliciting a unique brain state, researchers gave the mice a sampling of different sedative or hallucinogenic drugs, including two other drugs like ketamine known to cause dissociation.
The brain activity of these drugged mice showed electric oscillations in a part of the brain called the retrosplenial cortex — an area of the brain responsible for memory and navigation. Importantly these oscillations did not occur in response to other types of drugs, like LSD.
On a closer look, the researchers saw that these low-frequency oscillations were restricted to just a small part of the retrosplenial cortex. For a drug like ketamine, which causes activity across a wide swath of the brain, it was unexpected to see activity like this in such a concentrated area.
A Stimulating Time
To determine if these specific brain patterns and the dissociative states were actually connected, the researchers tried to elicit this response in the mice without ketamine, using neural stimulation. (Since mice can't actually express to scientists whether they're experiencing a dissociative state, the researchers went off their responses to physical indicators, like feeling their paws touch a hot plate but not licking them to cool down, instead.)
In these undrugged mice, scientists modified two proteins in the retrosplenial cortex to be sensitive to light and exposed them to alternating blue and yellow light as stimulation. When exposed to these lights, the mice displayed the same blunted responses to stimuli as they had when under the ketamine-induced state.
But what does this mean for humans? In a patient with pre-existing electrode implants in their brain, the research team stimulated an analogous part of the human brain and found they were able to reliably stimulate a dissociative state.
Future Implications
In addition to being an exciting discovery in itself, the researchers are also hopeful that further exploration of dissociative experiences in humans could lead to new targeted treatments for disorders that cause them, including PTSD, borderline personality disorder, and epilepsy.
Less tangible — but just as interesting — the study's senior author, Karl Deisseroth, said that this could help scientists better understand what chemical reactions in our brain create our sense of self.
"This study has identified brain circuitry that plays a role in a well-defined subjective experience," Deisseroth, a professor of bioengineering and psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University, said. "Beyond its potential medical implications, it gets at the question, 'What is the self?' That's a big one in law and literature, and important even for our own introspections."
