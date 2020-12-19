MIT's extremely precise new atomic clock can help detect dark matter

Researchers from MIT invent a highly accurate clock using quantum entanglement that can lead to new physics.

 Paul Ratner
19 December, 2020
MIT's extremely precise new atomic clock can help detect dark matter

The new atomic clock uses the technique of trapping cooled atoms in an optical cavity composed of two mirrors. When a laser is set through the cavity, entangling the atoms. Then their frequency is measured with another laser.

Credit: MIT
  • Scientists from MIT create a new, extremely precise atomic clock that uses quantum entanglement.
  • The researchers employed ytterbium atoms and lasers for their technique.
  • The wide-ranging applications of the accuracy of these clocks can aid in the search for dark matter and new physics.

MIT scientists designed a new kind of atomic clock that is not only more precise, but can help detect dark matter and gravitational waves. The researchers hope that their new clock, which uses atoms in a state of quantum entanglement, can lead to the discovery of new physics.

Atomic clocks are known as the most accurate in existence. They utilize lasers to keep tabs on the vibrations of oscillating atoms, which move back and forth with regular frequency like tiny synchronized pendulums swinging back and forth. Cesium atoms, most often used in atomic clocks, have come to define what we consider a second, which is the time it takes for 9,192, 631,770 cycles of the standard Cesium-133 transition.

Atomic clocks are so good that if they were running from the first moments of our universe, they'd only go off by just half a second up to now, as the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) press release explains. While such precision is already quite remarkable, scientists are making efforts to make these clocks even more accurate, banking that an improvement in sensitivity could lead to the detection of new particles and understanding better the nature and effects of time.

To accomplish this feat, the new clock from MIT scientists uses atoms in a state of quantum entanglement rather than ones that randomly oscillate. A somewhat counterintuitive concept, quantum entanglement describes the effect whereby entangled particles are connected in such a way that affecting one impacts the other, even if they are at great distances. In other words, measuring the properties of one particle influences the properties of the other particle.

This concept, breaking away from the laws of classical physics, helped the researchers measure atomic vibrations with much more exactitude. In fact, their new clock can get to the same level of precision four times faster than un-entangled clocks.

How Do Atomic Clocks Work?

The study's lead author Edwin Pedrozo-Peñafiel, an MIT postdoc, thinks their approach is very promising.

"Entanglement-enhanced optical atomic clocks will have the potential to reach a better precision in one second than current state-of-the-art optical clocks," said Pedrozo-Peñafiel.

To create the new atomic clock, the scientists entangled about 350 atoms of ytterbium. It has the same oscillation frequency as visible light and vibrates 100,000 times more frequently in a second than cesium. Tracking these oscillations with more accuracy allowed the scientists to pinpoint ever-smaller periods of time, making the clock more precise.

Making the clock work required cooling a gas made of the atoms and capturing them in an optical cavity between two mirrors. A laser beam shot at the mirrors produced a ping-pong effect while hitting the atoms thousands of times. This, in turn, created quantum entanglement between the atoms, giving them similar properties.

The study's co-author Chi Shu explained how this worked: "It's like the light serves as a communication link between atoms," Shu elaborated. "The first atom that sees this light will modify the light slightly, and that light also modifies the second atom, and the third atom, and through many cycles, the atoms collectively know each other and start behaving similarly."

Once the entanglement was established, another laser was employed to measure the average frequency.

The researchers write that their work will result in many applications across science and technology, with greater advances in the accuracy of timekeeping and precision tests of the fundamental laws of physics, geodesy and gravitational-wave detection.

Vladan Vuletic, the study's other co-author, is bullish on the implications of their finding:

"As the universe ages, does the speed of light change? Does the charge of the electron change?" Vuletic asked. "That's what you can probe with more precise atomic clocks."

Check out the new study published in the journal Nature.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
physics dark matter quantum entanglement invention technology quantum mechanics
Badge
Charles Koch Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation

Believe in learners. Education that empowers people, empowers society.

For too many people, a poor education is a destructive barrier in their lives—a source of limitation rather than opportunity. Together, we can change this.

A Mount San Antonio College graduating student arrives to receive his diploma from his car window at the school's first drive-thru commencement ceremony, June 18, 2020 in Walnut, California.

Credit: Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
  • Education should fuel lifelong learning that encourages every individual to discover, develop, and deploy their unique aptitudes to improve their life and society.
  • To improve education, we need more approaches that are individualized — based on a student's aptitudes and interests.
  • We can make a difference by empowering people to create bottom-up solutions that help individuals unlock their potential.

Keep reading Show less
education future big problems united states Education

Masturbation boosts your immune system, helping you fight off infection and illness

Can an orgasm a day really keep the doctor away?

Sexual arousal and orgasm increase the number of white blood cells in the body, making it easier to fight infection and illness.

Image by Yurchanka Siarhei on Shutterstock
Sex & Relationships
  • Achieving orgasm through masturbation provides a rush of feel-good hormones (such as dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin) and can re-balance our levels of cortisol (a stress-inducing hormone). This helps our immune system function at a higher level.
  • The surge in "feel-good" hormones also promotes a more relaxed and calm state of being, making it easier to achieve restful sleep, which is a critical part in maintaining a high-functioning immune system.
  • Just as bad habits can slow your immune system, positive habits (such as a healthy sleep schedule and active sex life) can help boost your immune system which can prevent you from becoming sick.
Keep reading Show less
human body biology medicine science vaccines public health health sex masturbation

The woman who created the technology behind internet calls explains what it takes to innovate

She's the reason you're able to work and chat from home.

New America / Wikimedia Commons
Technology & Innovation

If you've ever wondered how a Zoom call works, you might want to ask Marian Croak, Vice-President of Engineering at Google.

Keep reading Show less
technology women internet google global development innovation

Researchers say food prices don’t reflect environmental costs

Agriculture is responsible for a quarter of greenhouse emissions, but who pays for these environmental costs?

Credit: Gratisography at Pexels
Surprising Science
  • A new study shows that food products fail to include their environmental costs in their price.
  • If meat products included the cost of their carbon footprints, their prices would more than double.
  • Policies to factor in these costs could change food consumption in ways that lower carbon emissions.
Keep reading Show less
climate change agriculture food Carbon emissions environment
Videos

Is there life after death?

Is death the final frontier? We ask scientists, philosophers, and spiritual leaders about life after death.

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast