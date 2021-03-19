Follow Us
NASA's Perseverance records first-ever sounds of rover driving on Mars
Sound waves behave quite differently on Mars than on Earth.
- NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars on February 18, and is currently preparing to begin its main mission of searching for signs of ancient life.
- The rover contains two microphone systems, one of which was recently used to capture sounds of the rover traveling at speeds below .01 mph.
- NASA hopes to return Perseverance's rock collection to Earth by 2031.
It's been nearly a month since Perseverance landed on Mars, where the rover will search for evidence of ancient life. Since the landing on February 18, Perseverance has returned images, conducted tests of its robotic arm and steering system, and recorded the sound of wind on the red planet.
This week, NASA released audio of the six-wheeled rover driving on the surface of Mars, captured by Perseverance's Entry Descent and Landing (EDL) microphones. The 16-minute recording features raw, unedited audio of the rover traveling 90 feet across the Martian surface at speeds approaching about .01 mph.
It's the first time a NASA rover has captured audio of itself driving.
It's also not the most pleasant recording.
"If I heard these sounds driving my car, I'd pull over and call for a tow," Dave Gruel, lead engineer for Mars 2020's EDL Camera and Microphone subsystem, told NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "But if you take a minute to consider what you're hearing and where it was recorded, it makes perfect sense."
It sounds like that partly because the rover's off-the-shelf EDL microphones weren't intended to capture sounds from the Martian terrain, but rather to record audio as the rover made its descent. And then there's the wheels.
"A lot of people, when they see the images, don't appreciate that the wheels are metal," Vandi Verma, a senior engineer and rover driver at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, told NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "When you're driving with these wheels on rocks, it's actually very noisy."
Sound waves also behave differently on Mars. Compared to Earth, the red planet's atmosphere is colder, less dense and contains far more carbon dioxide. That means sound waves travel more slowly and quietly, and the atmosphere would absorb more higher-pitched sounds, an effect known as attenuation.
"The variations between Earth and Mars – we have a feeling for that visually," Verma said. "But sound is a whole different dimension: to see the differences between Earth and Mars, and experience that environment more closely."
NASA released an edited version of the audio that filters out some of the screeches and rattles.
Perseverance has a second microphone system included in its SuperCam instrument, which was designed to identify organic compounds on the Martian surface. SuperCam works by firing a laser at rocks and soil, and using a camera and spectrometers to study the composition of the materials.
"SuperCam's laser is uniquely capable of remotely clearing away surface dust, giving all of its instruments a clear view of the targets," Roger Wiens, the project's principal investigator, told NASA.
How do we fly a helicopter on Mars? It takes ingenuity and perseverance. Tune in on Thursday, March 11, 7pm PT (10p… https://t.co/FxHpBCMw8L— NASA JPL (@NASA JPL)1615339147.0
What's next for Perseverance? In April, NASA plans to conduct a test flight of the Ingenuity helicopter, which will fly near the rover to monitor the environment and provide imaging support. Soon after, Perseverance will spend one Mars year (687 Earth days) on its main mission: Collecting arguably the most scientifically significant rock collection in human history. NASA hopes the rocks will contain evidence that life once existed on Mars.
But it might take years to find out, considering that the ultimate goal is to send another spacecraft to Mars to return the rocks to Earth for closer inspection. For that retrieval mission, NASA and the European Space Agency have their sights on launching 2028 and returning in 2031.
How your social media data can become a ‘mental health X-ray’
In the future, you might voluntarily share your social media data with your psychiatrist to inform a more accurate diagnosis.
- About one in five people suffer from a psychiatric disorder, and many go years without treatment, if they receive it at all.
- In a new study, researchers developed machine-learning algorithms that analyzed the relationship between psychiatric disorders and Facebook messages.
- The algorithms were able to correctly predict the diagnosis of psychiatric disorders with statistical accuracy, suggesting digital tools may someday help clinicians identify mental illnesses in early stages.
Identifying psychiatric disorders<p>The goal was for the algorithms to analyze patterns in these datasets, then predict which group participants belonged to: schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD), mood disorders (MD), or healthy volunteers (HV). The results were promising, showing that the algorithms correctly identified:</p><ul><li>The SDD group with an accuracy of 52% (chance was 33%)</li><li>The MD group with an accuracy of 57% (chance was 37%)</li><li>The HV group with an accuracy of 56% (chance was 29%)</li></ul><p>The study also showed interesting differences in Facebook activity among the groups, such as:</p><ul><li>The SSD group was more likely to use language related to perception (hear, see, feel).</li><li>The MD and SSD groups were far more likely to use swear words and anger-related language.</li><li>The MD group was more likely to use language related to biological processes (blood, pain).</li><li>The SSD group was more likely to express negative emotions, use second-person pronouns and write in netspeak (lol, btw, thx).</li><li>The MD group was more likely to post photos containing more blues and less yellows.</li></ul><p>These differences tended to become more apparent in the months before a patient was hospitalized. But even 18 months before hospitalization, the results revealed signals that hinted participants might be on the path to developing a psychiatric disorder. That's where these tools may someday help improve early-identification efforts.</p><p>"In psychiatry, we often get a snapshot of somebody's life, for 30 minutes once a month or so," he said. "There's the potential to get much greater granularity with some of these new assessment tools. Facebook, for example, can allow us to understand somebody's thoughts and behaviors in a more real-time, longitudinal fashion, as opposed to cross-sectional moments in time."</p><p>Dr. Birnbaum noted that everyone has a unique style of <a href="https://www.northwell.edu/behavioral-health/news/insights/digital-activity-provides-more-clues-to-its-impact-on-mental-health" target="_blank">online behavior</a> and that certain behavioral changes may contain clues about mental health.</p><p>"The way that we're understanding this is that everybody has a digital baseline, a way they typically act and behave on social media and the internet," he said. "So, ultimately here we would want to identify this baseline for each individual—a fingerprint—and then monitor for changes over time, and identify which changes are concerning, and which are not."</p><p>Using digital tools to better identify psychiatric conditions could someday reduce the number of people who suffer without treatment.</p><p>"There's an alarming gap between the number of people who experience mental illness and those who receive care," said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. "It's especially troubling when you consider that the health disparity between people with mental illness and those without is larger than disparities attributable to race, ethnicity, geography or socioeconomic status."<a href="#_msocom_1" target="_blank"></a></p>
A step toward the future of psychiatry<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU1NzkzNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjMyNTU2OX0.EP0V-l7aldnzNJKupUq4otg8r3UIE_f7vH7M4Pdisg4/img.jpg?width=980" id="6c141" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b2303ef4ce0c88f0669e2d72a04b63d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="2000" data-height="1125" />
Credit: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images<p>Although previous research has examined the relationship between online activity and psychiatric disorders, the new study is unique because it paired online behavior with clinically confirmed cases of psychiatric disorders.</p><p>"The vast majority of the data thus far has been extracted from anonymous, or semi-anonymous individuals online, without any real way to validate the diagnosis or confirm the authenticity of the symptoms," Dr. Birnbaum said.</p><p>But before clinicians can use these kinds of digital approaches, researchers have more work to do.</p><p>"I think that we need much larger datasets," Dr. Birnbaum said. "We need to repeat these findings. We need to better understand how demographic differences, like age, ethnicity and gender, can play a role."</p><p>Privacy is another consideration. Dr. Birnbaum emphasized that these kinds of approaches would only be conducted on a voluntary basis, and that the Facebook data used in the recent study was anonymized, and the algorithms examined only individual words, not the context or meaning of sentences.</p><p>"This isn't about surveillance, or that Facebook should somehow be monitoring us," Dr. Birnbaum said. "It's about giving the power to the patient. I imagine a world where patients could come into the doctor's office and express their concerns, but also provide some additional clinically meaningful information that they own."</p><p>Dr. Birnbaum said the long-term goal isn't for algorithms to make official diagnoses or replace physicians, but rather to serve as supplementary tools. He added that these tools would be used only for people seeking help or information about their risk of developing a psychiatric condition, or suffering a relapse.</p><p>"Hopefully one day, we'll be able to incorporate this and other information to inform what we do, the same way you go to a doctor and you get an X-ray or a blood test to inform the diagnosis," he said. "It doesn't make the diagnosis, but it informs the doctor. That is where psychiatry is heading, and hopefully this is a step in that direction."</p>
Iron Age discoveries uncovered outside London, including a ‘murder’ victim
A man's skeleton, found facedown with his hands bound, was unearthed near an ancient ceremonial circle during a high speed rail excavation project.
- A skeleton representing a man who was tossed face down into a ditch nearly 2,500 years ago with his hands bound in front of his hips was dug up during an excavation outside of London.
- The discovery was made during a high speed rail project that has been a bonanza for archaeology, as the area is home to more than 60 ancient sites along the planned route.
- An ornate grave of a high status individual from the Roman period and an ancient ceremonial circle were also discovered during the excavations.
Foul play?<p>A skeleton representing a man who was tossed face down into a ditch nearly 2,500 years ago with his hands bound in front of his hips was dug up during a high speed rail excavation.</p><p>The positioning of the remains have led archaeologists to suspect that the man may have been a victim of an ancient murder or execution. Though any bindings have since decomposed, his hands were positioned together and pinned under his pelvis. There was also no sign of a grave or coffin. </p><p>"He seems to have had his hands tied, and he was face-down in the bottom of the ditch," <a href="https://www.livescience.com/iron-age-murder-victim-england.html" target="_blank">said archaeologist Rachel Wood</a>, who led the excavation. "There are not many ways that you end up that way."</p><p>Currently, archaeologists are examining the skeleton to uncover more information about the circumstances of the man's death. Fragments of pottery found in the ditch may offer some clues as to exactly when the man died. </p><p>"If he was struck across the head with a heavy object, you could find a mark of that on the back of the skull," Wood said to <a href="https://www.livescience.com/iron-age-murder-victim-england.html" target="_blank">Live Science</a>. "If he was stabbed, you could find blade marks on the ribs. So we're hoping to find something like that, to tell us how he died."</p>
Other discoveries at Wellwick Farm<p>The grim discovery was made at Wellwick Farm near Wendover. That is about 15 miles north-west of the outskirts of London, where <a href="https://www.hs2.org.uk/building-hs2/hs2-green-corridor/" target="_blank">a tunnel</a> is going to be built as part of a HS2 high-speed rail project due to open between London and several northern cities sometime after 2028. The infrastructure project has been something of a bonanza for archaeology as the area is home to more than 60 ancient sites along the planned route that are now being excavated before construction begins. </p><p>The farm sits less than a mile away from the ancient highway <a href="http://web.stanford.edu/group/texttechnologies/cgi-bin/stanfordnottingham/places/?icknield" target="_blank">Icknield Way</a> that runs along the tops of the Chiltern Hills. The route (now mostly trails) has been used since prehistoric times. Evidence at Wellwick Farm indicates that from the Neolithic to the Medieval eras, humans have occupied the region for more than 4,000 years, making it a rich area for archaeological finds. </p><p>Wood and her colleagues found some evidence of an ancient village occupied from the late Bronze Age (more than 3,000 years ago) until the Roman Empire's invasion of southern England about 2,000 years ago. At the site were the remains of animal pens, pits for disposing food, and a roundhouse — a standard British dwelling during the Bronze Age constructed with a circular plan made of stone or wood topped with a conical thatched roof.</p>
Ceremonial burial site<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUzMTk0Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDgwNTIyMX0.I49n1-j8WVhKjIZS_wVWZissnk3W1583yYXB7qaGtN8/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C82%2C0%2C83&height=700" id="44da7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dda1941470024b1552cf212b2baec982" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="top down view of coffin" data-width="1245" data-height="700" />
A high status burial in a lead-lined coffin dating back to Roman times.
Photo Credit: HS2<p>While these ancient people moved away from Wellwick Farm before the Romans invaded, a large portion of the area was still used for ritual burials for high-status members of society, Wood told Live Science. The ceremonial burial site included a circular ditch (about 60 feet across) at the center, and was a bit of a distance away from the ditch where the (suspected) murder victim was uncovered. Additionally, archaeologists found an ornately detailed grave near the sacred burial site that dates back to the Roman period, hundreds of years later when the original Bronze Age burial site would have been overgrown.</p><p>The newer grave from the Roman period encapsulated an adult skeleton contained in a lead-lined coffin. It's likely that the outer coffin had been made of wood that rotted away. Since it was clearly an ornate burial, the occupant of the grave was probably a person of high status who could afford such a lavish burial. However, according to Wood, no treasures or tokens had been discovered. </p>
Sacred timber circle<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzUzMTk0Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDAwOTQ4Mn0.eVJAUcD0uBUkVMFuMOPSgH8EssGkfLf_MjwUv0zGCI8/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C149%2C0%2C149&height=700" id="9de6a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d41a3de8f5d906996dc808c5c9ad164c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="An aerial view of the sacred circular monument." data-width="1245" data-height="700" />
An aerial view of the sacred circular monument.
Photo Credit: HS2<p>One of the most compelling archaeological discoveries at Wellwick Farm are the indications of a huge ceremonial circle once circumscribed by timber posts lying south of the Bronze Age burial site. Though the wooden posts have rotted away, signs of the post holes remain. It's thought to date from the Neolithic period to 5,000 years ago, according to Wood.</p><p>This circle would have had a diameter stretching 210 feet across and consisted of two rings of hundreds of posts. There would have been an entry gap to the south-west. Five posts in the very center of the circle aligned with that same gap, which, according to Wood, appeared to have been in the direction of the rising sun on the day of the midwinter solstice. </p><p>Similar Neolithic timber circles have been discovered around Great Britain, such as one near <a href="https://bigthink.com/culture-religion/stonehenge-sarsens" target="_blank">Stonehenge</a> that is considered to date back to around the same time. </p>
Can you be scientific and spiritual?
Spirituality can be an uncomfortable word for atheists. But does it deserve the antagonism that it gets?
- While the anti-scientific bias of religious fundamentalism requires condemnation, if we take a broader view, does the human inclination towards spiritual practice still require the same antagonism? The answer, I think, is a definitive "No."
- Rather than ontological claims about what exists in the universe, the terms spiritual and sacred can describe the character of an experience. Instead of a "thing" they can refer to an attitude or an approach.
- One can be entirely faithful to the path of inquiry and honesty that is science while making it one aspect of a broader practice embracing the totality of your experience as a human being in this more-than-human world.
Mystery unsolved: ghost ships circling off California
Circle spoofing is an advanced form of GPS manipulation – but nobody knows exactly how, or why.
- 'Circle spoofing' is an as-yet unexplained version of GPS interference.
- It shows ships moving in virtual circles while they're somewhere else.
- Is this the cheaper, off the shelf version of a well-known cyberweapon?
Impossible journey<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg0OTAyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2ODI2NjYyN30.JAVFhG5lU2vWTnZcMK5oBAoVH8HFRUfzXP0pOIIp-AI/img.jpg?width=980" id="c7adc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cc8ce14897d94442b4db1caba96366c0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Analysis from SkyTruth and Global Fishing Watch shows ship tracks jumping thousands of miles from their true locations." data-width="3507" data-height="2480" />
The Princess Janice, seen travelling from Point Reyes inland. Inset top right: moving around Utah, in circles. Inset bottom right: back home in Nigeria.
Credit: Courtesy of SkyTruth/Global Fishing Watch/Orbcomm/Spire<p>On June 5, 2019, the Nigerian crew boat <em>Princess Janice</em> made an impossible journey. Instead of ferrying crews to and from oil rigs in the Gulf of Guinea, it was somehow transported thousands of miles to the Pacific coast of northern California, just off Point Reyes. Even more amazingly, after a while it started to sail <em>inland</em>, ploughing across mountains and deserts all the way to Utah.</p><p>The <em>Princess Janice</em> was just one of a dozen ghost ships observed circling the seas off Point Reyes. And <em>circling</em> is the right word, as some ships seemed to ply the Pacific waters in mysteriously elliptical movements, at a constant speed of exactly 20 knots. Except that they didn't. The <em>Princess Janice</em> never left its home waters. Nor did any of the other ships, which all continued to sail the seas off Equatorial Guinea, Malaysia, Norway, and other far-flung places.</p><p>It wasn't the actual, physical ships that flew halfway across the globe, just their virtual positions, as reported by their AIS (1) transponders. Some ships were displaced for just a few hours, but the <em>Princess Janice</em>'s virtual trip to North America lasted about two weeks. And not all hung around Point Reyes. Some showed up near Madrid or Hong Kong. <br></p>
Malfunction or manipulation?<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg0OTAyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTY4MzA1Mn0.S_b_-bv4ZJeGOSkN-zcqs2V3Z6VoJnvpdoL7EXA2KUA/img.jpg?width=980" id="a3360" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="40651acf4cc691610a101cb2b10cb0ec" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The colored lines show AIS tracks from five of the ships whose broadcast positions jumped suddenly to Point Reyes, California, northwest of San Francisco. The time of the tracking disruption varies from less than one hour for one vessel to about two weeks for some others. Two of the vessels (Princess Janice and Alkahfi Maryam) also have tracks appearing over land in North America. The reason for this displacement is unknown although some of the vessels are in areas where GPS disruption has been reported (Eastern Mediterranean and Sea of Azov)." data-width="1790" data-height="990" />
AIS tracks from five ships who 'jumped' to Point Reyes, from places all over the globe.
Credit: Courtesy of SkyTruth/Global Fishing Watch/Orbcomm/Spire<p>The Point Reyes incident, publicized by Bjorn Bergman, a researcher for environmental watchdogs SkyTruth and Global Fishing Watch, was the latest example of a phenomenon known as 'circle spoofing', a refined and as yet unexplained cousin of GPS (2) spoofing. It is unclear what–or who–caused these circles, and why: malfunction or manipulation?</p><p>Now, messing with GPS signals is not new. It's been part of the electronic warfare arsenal for decades. Russia, notably, has been singled out as a 'pioneer' in this area. A report by the Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS) in Washington DC claims the Russians have a mobile electronic warfare team that jams GPS signals whenever and wherever President Putin appears in public.</p><p>One step up from mere jamming is spoofing: tricking someone that a GPS-geolocated object is somewhere else than it actually is. The AIS transponders of ships seem particularly prone to this.</p><p>Russia has used GPS spoofing in a number of places, notably Crimea, Syria, and the Black Sea, says the C4ADS report. For example, in 2017, 20 ships in the Black Sea reported a position 32 km inland, near Gelendzhik Airport. It's also been claimed Russia uses 'spoofing' to hide Putin's now-infamous Black Sea palace, <a href="https://www.dw.com/en/is-russia-distorting-gps-sig..." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">the existence of which was revealed</a> by controversial dissident Alexei Navalny.<br></p>
Strategic implications<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg0OTAzMC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODQ4MjE3N30.RjOpMYWtFJ3lJlBosl7yk7m8LRT_LWxLb4mVSL9fRD4/img.png?width=980" id="f394c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3c7e9eb46053260f84498b0e75009b8e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A world map of Russian GPS spoofing: not just in and near Russia, but also in Syria." data-width="2052" data-height="1486" />
A world map of Russian GPS spoofing: not just in and near Russia, but also in Syria.
Credit: Above us Only Stars – Exposing GPS Spoofing in Russia and Syria (C4ADS, 2019)<p>GPS spoofing has obvious strategic implications. Iran in particular has proved a quick student and seems to have learned to use spoofing to its advantage.</p><ul><li>In 2011, Iran claimed to have used GPS spoofing to trick a Lockheed Martin RQ-170 'Sentinel' drone, operated by the CIA above Afghanistan, to land at an Iranian airfield. The capture helped Iran clone its own drone within a year.</li><li>In 2016, Iran probably used GPS spoofing to lure two US Navy boats into Iranian territorial waters, where the Iranian Navy appeared to be ready and waiting for them.</li><li>And in 2019, British intelligence warned merchant vessels in the Gulf that Iran might use GPS spoofing to lure them into Iranian waters, as a pretext to seizing them. </li></ul>And then there's one step up from GPS spoofing: circle spoofing. In 'regular' GPS spoofing, the location (typically of a ship) is 'transported' to a static point somewhere else. In circle spoofing, the location is moved to a dynamic position, rotating in a circular pattern. This makes circle spoofing more difficult to read, and potentially more dangerous – although the actual intention behind the phenomenon remains unclear.<br><br>Circle spoofing came to light after July 2019 (3).That's when the American container ship MV <em>Manukai</em>, upon entering Shanghai harbor, experienced total failure of both its AIS transponder and its two GPS units. Just before all the alarms went off, its AIS display behaved in a very peculiar manner. It showed another ship approaching, disappearing, showing up docked, and then again moving towards the <em>Manukai</em>. All the while, a visual check confirmed, the other ship had been at dock.
A spoofing epidemic<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg0OTAzNy9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2ODUxNjg3OH0.diy0qgD2xDfhyWXOx9Lr2u-TxVGF4h3PvZRoBp3fFPg/img.png?width=980" id="6abd3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c39d0a55d2b76cad9d8d0387499afae" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Chinese cargo ship Huai Hia Ji 1 Hao (yellow) transits southeast on the Huangpu river. Upon nearing the center of GPS interference area the track jumps to the ring on land and to other random positions nearby. Positions from other affected vessels are shown in red. AIS data courtesy Global Fishing Watch / Orbcomm / Spire." data-width="1718" data-height="1218" />
When approaching the center of the disturbance, the AIS signature of the Chinese cargo ship Hua Hia Ji Hao (in yellow) jumps from the Huangpu River onto dry land. Red: positions of other vessels.
Credit: Courtesy of SkyTruth/Global Fishing Watch/Orbcomm/Spire<p>The crew of the <em>Manukai</em> reported the incident stateside, where analysts discovered an epidemic of spoofing attacks in Shanghai harbor which had started the previous summer and culminated on the day the <em>Manukai</em> was attacked, just one of around 300 vessels that were being 'spoofed' that day.</p><p><span></span>It's unclear who's doing the spoofing. Could it be the Chinese government testing out cyberweapons? Or perhaps criminals trying to confound the authorities? Illegal sand dredgers and oil smugglers are desperate to use any means to evade capture. The latter option would explain why one particular patrol boat operated by the Maritime Safety Authority, Shanghai's river police, was spoofed almost 400 times over a nine-month period.</p><p><span></span>But what was even more remarkable than the sheer volume of the spoofing was its cartographic shape: the ships jumped from one location to another in a circular movement, centered on the eastern bank of the Huangpu River.</p><p>Why? How? Those questions have yet to be answered satisfactorily, but C4ADS found an ingenious way to discount the possibility that the ships' AIS was somehow at fault. Analysts looked at anonymized location data provided by the Strava fitness app, used by a considerable number of Shanghai's 10 million cyclists. <br></p>
Crop circles<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTg0OTAzOC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3ODgxNDU5MX0.vOTQTgapWDoVNNjbXwJeZ1sYCM1bzfzYoCN9bQJrj8I/img.png?width=980" id="4f5d7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d98be57f0c0d8866d9030c7fa644b5b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="GPS interference can be pinpointed based on this ring of false AIS positions. Approximately 200 meters in diameter, many of the positions in the ring had reported speeds near 31 knots (much faster than a normal vessel speed) and a course going counterclockwise around the circle. AIS data courtesy Global Fishing Watch / Orbcomm / Spire." data-width="1715" data-height="1219" />
The eye of the storm: a spoof circle about 200 meters in diameter. Most positions on the ring move at 31 knots, much faster than normal vessel speed, and appear to be going counterclockwise.
Credit: Courtesy of SkyTruth/Global Fishing Watch/Orbcomm/Spire<p>Turns out they too were apparently going in circles, when approaching the waterfront. This proved the spoofing attacks targeted all GPS devices, not just the ships' AIS transponders.</p><p><span></span>But that still did not resolve the mystery of the circular spoofs, which were quickly dubbed 'crop circles' – an allusion to the mysterious figures that regularly appear in the grain fields of southern England.</p><p><span></span>Do the positions at which the circles are centered offer any clue? One such circle is positioned exactly around the Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company. Does that suggest state involvement cloaked as private enterprise, or rather a rogue 'commercial' venture? Or are the circles themselves clever misdirections, activated by devices stationed elsewhere?</p><p><span></span>What does seem certain, is that circle spoofing is catching on. Following the incidents in Shanghai (involving vessels close by) and off Point Reyes (involving ships very far away), a report came in from Iran in March of 2020, where a GPS device was observed moving in a large circle in downtown Tehran (so nowhere near any coast), at a constant speed of 22 miles per hour.</p>
Spoofing theories<video controls id="39a33" width="100%" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4f5f5b1d4220522019e2eed52a65a55a" expand="1" feedbacks="true" mime_type="video/mp4" shortcode_id="1616096356635" site_id="18943713" url="https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/runner%2F22887-Spoofing-film.mp4" videoControls="true"> <source src="https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/runner%2F22887-Spoofing-film.mp4" type="video/mp4"> Your browser does not support the video tag. </video><p><em>Credit: Courtesy of C4ADS, </em><a href="https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/11/15/131940..." target="_blank"><em>MIT Review</em></a></p><p><span></span>The spoofing occurred near the AJA University of Command and Staff – the staff college for Iran's Army, also known as the country's 'War University'. Again, a Strava heat map showed local athletes running (or cycling) in circles in that same area, apparently oblivious to local roads and buildings.</p><p><span></span>Meanwhile, the mysteries of circle spoofing–who is doing it, how and why–have yet to be cracked. Reports of circle spoofing near various oil terminals in China suggests that it may be a way to defend these installations from attack – in fact, a Saudi oil facility suffered major damage in an attack by an unidentified drone (rumored to be Iranian in origin) in 2019.</p><p>Another theory is that circle spoofing could be a sign that GPS spoofing, once so complex and expensive that it must have required state involvement, has now been 'commoditised': it can now be used by low-power, short-range devices that can target single ships instead of having to cover a wider area.</p><p>And that's a scary thought: it could open up maritime traffic to a whole new kind of piracy – spoofing luxury yachts or ships with valuable cargo right into the lair of the 21st-century disciples of Long John Silver, armed with keyboards instead of cutlasses. <br></p><p><em>Many thanks to Dana Goward (President, <a href="https://rntfnd.org/" target="_blank">Resilient Navigation & Timing Foundation</a>), Bjorn Bergman (Project Manager, <a href="https://skytruth.org/" target="_blank">SkyTruth</a>; analyst, <a href="https://globalfishingwatch.org/" target="_blank">Global Fishing Watch</a>) and Thomas Ewing (Chief of Analysis, <a href="https://c4ads.org/" target="_blank">C4ADS</a>).</em></p><em>For more information, see:<br></em><ul> <li><em><a href="https://www.maritime-executive.com/editorials/gps-jamming-and-spoofing-at-port-of-shanghai" target="_blank">GPS Jamming and Spoofing Reported at Port of Shanghai</a> (The Maritime Executive, 13 August 2019)</em></li><li><em><a href="https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/11/15/131940..." target="_blank">Ghost ships, crop circles and soft gold</a> (MIT Review, 15 November 2019)</em></li><li><em><a href="https://skytruth.org/2019/12/systematic-gps-manipu..." target="_blank">Systematic GPS Manipulation Occurring at Chinese Oil Terminals and Government Installations</a> (SkyTruth, 12 December 2019)</em></li><li><a href="https://skytruth.org/2020/05/ais-ship-tracking-dat..." target="_blank"><em>AIS Ship Tracking Data Shows False Vessel Tracks Circling Above Point Reyes, Near San Francisco</em></a><em> (SkyTruth, 26 May 2020)</em></li></ul><p><br><strong>Strange Maps #1074</strong></p><p><span></span><em>Got a strange map? Let me know at </em><a href="mailto:strangemaps@gmail.com">strangemaps@gmail.com</a><em>.</em></p><p><br>(1) AIS stands for Automatic Identification System, which supplements radar as a means to avoid collisions and determine locations of ships. It uses GPS (or similar positioning systems) to transmit information on a ship's identity, position and movements to nearby ships and monitoring facilities in a range of 10-20 nautical miles. Mandatory for most seafaring vessels, AIS is fitted on around 300,000 passenger and cargo ships worldwide. </p><p>(2) GPS is short for Global Positioning System. It's a system for radio navigation based on a network of (currently 31) US satellites, operated by the US Space Force. The network sends exact geolocation and time information to any GPS receiver on earth (if within an unobstructed line of sight of at least four GPS satellites). Started in the 1970s as a military project, it was opened for civilian use in the 1980s. In 2000, restrictions were lifted, allowing accuracy to within 5 meters.</p><p>(3) The Point Reyes incidents were discovered later. </p><div><i></i></div>
Is computer code a language or math? MIT study uses brain scans for answers
How our brains interpret computer code could impact how we teach it.