Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Mars had up to 20 separate ice ages, discover scientists
A new study analyzed Martian glaciers to discover that the planet had numerous ice ages.
Geologists unraveled the mysteries of Martian glaciers, concluding that the planet had up to 20 separate ice ages. The groundbreaking new analysis promises to substantially boost our understanding of the Red Planet.
Mars is covered in glaciers, frozen upon the surface of the Red Planet for over hundreds of millions years. Geologists have debated whether the glaciers were all a result of one long Ice Age or caused by individual ice ages over a long span of time. As ice ages are caused by the changing tilt of a planet's axis (also known as obliquity), the results promise to show scientists the variations in the Martian orbit and climate. Pinpointing the timeline of the ice ages can also help understand what kinds of things may be trapped under the ice, including rocks, fossils, microbes, and gases.
The study was led by geology professor Joe Levy of Colgate University. The team also involved scientists from NASA, the University of Arizona, Fitchburg State University, and the University of Texas–Austin.
"There are really good models for Mars' orbital parameters for the last 20 million years," said Levy in a press release. "After that the models tend to get chaotic."
Levy's team looked at 45 glaciers using high-resolution images from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter satellite. It's able to achieve resolution of 25 cm per pixel, which is good enough to "see things the size of a dinner table," explained Levy.
Boulders were found grouped in distinct bands on the surfaces of the Martian glaciers, suggesting multiple ice ages over hundreds of millions of years.
Credit: Levy et al./ PNAS/ Colgate University.
The professor used both artificial intelligence and 10 university students, who over two summers analyzed about 60,000 rocks. They focused on the distribution, clustering, and the sizes of the rocks, looking for signs of erosion. The team's so-called "virtual field work" allowed the scientists to map the boulders across Martian glaciers.
The scientists saw that to their surprise, the rocks moved along the inside of the glaciers, rather than eroding in predicted fashion. The rocks also seemed grouped across the glaciers, suggesting separate flows that took place over time, rather than being caused by one major event.
Using the data, the researchers found that Mars went through from six to 20 distinct ice ages over 300 to 800 million years.
"These glaciers are little time capsules, capturing snapshots of what was blowing around in the Martian atmosphere," shared Levy. "Now we know that we have access to hundreds of millions of years of Martian history without having to drill down deep through the crust — we can just take a hike along the surface."
Levy's team is currently mapping new Martian glaciers, looking to reveal more of the planetary history of Mars.
Check out the paper for yourself, published in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).
- Just how cold was the Ice Age? New study finds the temperature ... ›
- Was life on Mars found 40 years ago? - Big Think ›
Can better data defeat the next pandemic?
Northwell Health has built an elaborate data system to track and fight COVID-19. If this system goes global, it could prevent a future pandemic.
- This coronavirus pandemic is very much still ongoing, but now is the time to discern its lessons so that we are more prepared for the next one. Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, shares how their health system is collecting and utilizing vast amounts of health data to best care for patients and to quickly identify and manage COVID-19 surges.
- "I would say that we probably had the most elaborate dashboard of any health system dealing with this crisis," says Dowling. Northwell Health has also developed a "local surveillance tracking system" which has allowed them to react to COVID spikes early. Dowling hopes that these systems will be adopted by and improved upon by other networks.
- In addition to improvements to New York State's illness surveillance system, Dowling hopes to see a more global approach to fighting the pandemic where infection data is tracked shared between nations and warning signs can be acted on early enough to avoid another crisis.
Which Countries Have the Best Passports — And Which Have the Worst
Passport specifications are regulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the relative power of your country's passport says a lot about its standing in thew world.
Sweden and Germany have the world's most useful passports. If your government-issued travel document says Sverige or Deutschland on the front cover, you have visa-free access to 157 countries across the globe. That's more than the holders of any other passport.
Study: Language (not geography) major force behind India’s gene flow
The study found that people who spoke the same language tended to be more closely related despite living far apart.
- Studies focusing on European genetics have found a strong correlation between geography and genetic variation.
- Looking toward India, a new study found a stronger correlation between gene variation and language as well as
- social structure.
- Understanding social and cultural influences can help expand our knowledge of gene flow through human history.
A new kind of mother tongue<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTU0ODY2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODQ4MjEyMH0.Ag7iKSgWxyUn6-v3wbIk7ADkxtbyiuUaodlxjRYmDkk/img.jpg?width=980" id="e0037" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0624bd5ae5c2c18e87d89e6549ef3131" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="815" data-height="450" />
A map showing the locations of 33 Indian populations alongside plot graphs showing the relations between sociolinguistic groups and genetic structures.
New dimensions for understanding ancestry<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2f6780bd878e2434da8e19bff5481d8"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hu4pjmBTN2Y?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>None of this is to say that geography played no part in the ancestral gene flow of India, nor that social and cultural factors didn't influence genotypes across Europe. They most certainly did. That Nature study, for example, discovered genetic clusters in Switzerland that were language-based. And Europe's geographic distribution may have more to do with historical sociopolitical realities than environmental ones.</p><p>The point of both studies, however, is not to tie our genetic history to land or language, but to understand how genes flowed throughout historical societies.</p><p>"It sheds light on how genetics work in our society," Bose said in the same release. "This is the first model that can take into account social, cultural, environmental and linguistic factors that shape the gene flow of populations. It helps us to understand what factors contribute to the genetic puzzle that is India. It disentangles the puzzle."</p><p>With an improved knowledge of historic gene flow, scientists may be able to further biomedical research to better detect rare genetic variants, assess individual risks to certain diseases, and predict which populations may be more or less susceptible to particular drugs. By opening the avenues we use to understand our genetic history, we can hopefully advance such knowledge and understanding.</p>
Does fact-checking really work? Timing matters.
New research from MIT is unintuitive but could lead to a better system.
- MIT researchers conducted a study with 2,683 volunteers on the efficacy of fact-checking.
- Showing "true" or "false" tags after the headline proved more effective than showing it before or during.
- The researchers believe this counterintuitive discovery could lead to better fact-checking protocols in the future.
Neil deGrasse Tyson: How science literacy can save us from the internet | Big Think<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6cb0460c30e72cb9d6c478ce4017319a"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7fMDR1nMlmE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>For the study, 2,683 people viewed 18 true and 18 debunked news headlines. Three groups saw the words "true" or "false" written before, during, or after the headlines, while a control group saw no tags. They then rated the accuracy of each headline. A week later everyone returned and again rated headline accuracy, only this time no one received "true" or "false" prompts.</p><p>As with everything in life, the researchers discovered that timing matters. And it really matters, given that 44 percent of Americans visited "untrustworthy websites" leading up to the 2016 presidential election—certainly enough of an impact to sway an electorate.</p><p>When volunteers were shown the label immediately <em>before</em> the headline, inaccuracies were reduced by 5.7 percent; <em>while</em> reading the headline, 8.6 percent; and <em>after</em> the headline, 25.3 percent. Rand notes his shock at discovering this sequence. </p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Going into the project, I had anticipated it would work best to give the correction beforehand, so that people already knew to disbelieve the false claim when they came into contact with it. To my surprise, we actually found the opposite. Debunking the claim after they were exposed to it was the most effective." </p>
AFP journalist views a video on January 25, 2019, manipulated with artificial intelligence to potentially deceive viewers, or "deepfake" at his newsdesk in Washington, DC.
Credit: Alexandra Robinson/AFP via Getty Images<p>While there's no silver bullet for battling misinformation, the researchers speculate that allowing people to form an opinion and then providing feedback might help the information "stick." Prebunking headlines might seem like the best strategy, though it actually has an opposite effect: readers gloss over the headline knowing it to be false. When later asked to judge, they didn't properly categorize the news as they weren't actually paying attention.</p><p>By contrast, showing the tags directly after reading the headline seems to "boost long-term retention" of truthfulness. One interesting phenomenon: the sense of surprise after a low-confidence guess turns out true reinforces the stickiness of the information. Learning the truth after an initial judgment seems to be the best course of action. </p><p>How this could be implemented in the age of infinite scrolling remains to be seen. But it does run counter to current practices by Facebook and Twitter, which mark false stories with a warning <em>before</em> you're allowed to view them. While this seems to be the right way to go, recall human nature: we love forbidden fruit. Tell us "this is wrong" and watch the results. </p><p>In fact, you don't need to—the MIT researchers did it for us. We know we need new models of news gathering and consumption. This study could provide at least one mechanism for achieving such a model. </p><p>--</p><p><em>Stay in touch with Derek on <a href="http://www.twitter.com/derekberes" target="_blank">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeresdotcom" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Facebook</a>. His most recent book is</em> "<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08KRVMP2M?pf_rd_r=MDJW43337675SZ0X00FH&pf_rd_p=edaba0ee-c2fe-4124-9f5d-b31d6b1bfbee" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy</a>."</em></p>
Bitcoin and blockchain 101: Why the future will be decentralized
A crash course in the history of money, the birth of Bitcoin, and blockchain technology.