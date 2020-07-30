Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

ESA's 'interplanetary cargo ship' to carry Mars rocks to Earth in 2031

The Earth Return Orbiter is part of a long-term mission to search for ancient alien life on Mars.

 Stephen Johnson
30 July, 2020

ESA's Earth Return Orbiter

ESA
  • On July 30, NASA is set to launch the Perseverance rover toward Mars on a mission to search for biosignatures of ancient life within the planet's Jerezo Crater.
  • The soil samples collected by the rover would then be launched from the Martian surface into orbit, where a European-made "cargo ship" will intercept the container.
  • The cargo ship — a satellite called the Earth Return Orbiter — could return the samples to Earth for further study by 2031.

Was Mars ever home to alien life? If so, scientists believe astrobiological evidence may lie in the ancient rocks and soil of the planet's Jezero Crater, where a lake existed 3.5 billion years ago.

Over the next decade, NASA and European space agencies plan to collect samples from the Jezero Crater and return them to Earth. The mission began at 7:50 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 30, with the launch of NASA's Perseverance rover, which will embark on a seven-month journey to Mars.

The six-wheeled rover is set to descend to the Martian surface in February 2021. It will then start collecting rock and soil samples that could contain biosignatures of ancient microorganisms — a project that the European Space agency likens to an "interplanetary treasure hunt." Perseverance, previously named the Mars 2020 rover, will store its samples in protective tubes, which it will leave behind for a smaller "fetch rover" to pick up on a future mission.

If all goes well, the fetch rover will transport the samples to a craft called the Mars Ascent Vehicle, which will launch a rocket containing the samples (protected inside of a basketball-sized container) into orbit. A satellite will then intercept the container. To do this, the satellite — an Airbus-France spacecraft dubbed Earth Return Orbiter (ERO) — must carefully position itself to catch the container at the right moment.

In 2031, the ERO will return to Earth, where it will drop the container through our atmosphere to a landing site in North America.

\u200bJerezo Crater

Jerezo Crater landing site

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/USGS/University of Arizona via Wikimedia Commons

It would be the first mission to return Martian matter to Earth.

"This is not just twice as difficult as any typical Mars mission; it's twice squared — when you think about the complexity involved," Dr. David Parker, the director of human and robotic exploration at the European Space Agency (ESA), told BBC News.

"And this satellite that Airbus will build - I like to call it 'the first interplanetary cargo ship', because that's what it will be doing. It's designed to carry cargo between Mars and Earth."

ESA\u2019s Earth Return Orbiter

ESA's Earth Return Orbiter

ESA

Finding signs of alien life isn't the rover's only function. The 2,300-pound Perseverance will be equipped with the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, a small 4-pound drone designed to help scientists learn more about the feasibility of achieving flight on Mars, a planet with an atmosphere that's 99 percent less dense than Earth's.

Perseverance will also carry technology designed to analyze the chemical composition of the Martian surface, study weather, take images of the Martian subsurface, and produce oxygen from Martian atmospheric carbon dioxide — a proof-of-concept method that could someday allow astronauts to produce oxygen for rocket propellant or breathing.

Illustration of the Mars Ascent Vehicle

Illustration of the Mars Ascent Vehicle

NASA

But Perseverance's main mission is to find signs of alien life. If it does, that would suggest that life may be relatively common throughout the universe, as Kenneth Farley, the project scientist for Perseverance and a professor at the California Institute of Technology, told The Verge:

"The central question of 'Is there life on other planets?' — it really comes down to: is the origination of life some kind of magic spark that happens only incredibly rarely, or alternatively, is it the kind of thing that is inevitable?" Farley said. "What we can do is we can go to such place in our own solar system on Mars and ask the question, 'Is life ubiquitous?'"

You can watch the Perseverance launch on NASA's YouTube channel at 7:50 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 30.

From Your Site Articles
space technology flight nasa mars

Live! These improv skills can supercharge your career

Improv isn't just an art, it's a business tool.

Big Think LIVE

Add event to your calendar

AppleGoogleOffice 365OutlookOutlook.comYahoo


Keep reading Show less

Map of the World's Countries Rearranged by Population

China moves to Russia and India takes over Canada. The Swiss get Bangladesh, the Bangladeshi India. And the U.S.? It stays where it is. 

Strange Maps

What if the world were rearranged so that the inhabitants of the country with the largest population would move to the country with the largest area? And the second-largest population would migrate to the second-largest country, and so on?

Keep reading Show less

Why the U.S. Space Force just hired this handsome horse

America's Space Force has acquired a horse for an important mission.

Ghost

Credit: U.S. Space Force
Surprising Science
  • U.S. Space Force has acquired a new horse named Ghost.
  • The horse is part of the Conservation Military Working Horse program.
  • The horses help patrol a large territory, supporting threatened species.
Keep reading Show less
space military nasa environment Conservation animals

Mexico City just outlawed gay conversion therapy. These cities have not

Mexico City, already progressive, takes more steps to protect its LGBT+ citizens.

Mexico City's Pride Parade

John Moore/Getty Images
Politics & Current Affairs
  • Mexico City has just issued a ban protecting its citizens from "conversion therapy."
  • "Conversion therapy" is a loose term covering a wide variety of "treatments" which claim to alter a person's sexuality.
  • With the law, Mexico City joins a small club of countries, provinces, and municipalities with such a law.
Keep reading Show less
news psychology law social change lgbt civil rights gay rights
Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast