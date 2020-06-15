Follow Us
The great white shark has surprising dining habits
Scientists are befuddled by where the shark gets most of its food.
- A University of Sydney research team found that the great white shark spends an unexpectedly large amount of time feeding close to the sea bed.
- The group examined the contents in the stomachs of 40 juvenile white sharks and found the remains of a variety of fish species that typically inhabit the sea floor or are buried in the sand.
- The scientists hope that the information gained from this research will assist conservation and management efforts for the species.
In the first-ever study detailing the eating habits of great white sharks, researchers found that the predator spends an unexpectedly large amount of time feeding close to the sea bed.
Fresh findingsblack shark in blue waterPhoto by Gerald Schömbs on Unsplash
A research team from the University of Sydney looked at sharks off the east coast of Australia and found that in their stomachs were remains from a variety of fish species that typically inhabit the sea floor or are buried in the sand. Specifically, the group examined the contents in the stomachs of 40 juvenile white sharks, scientifically known as Carcharodon carcharias, who were caught in the NSW Shark Meshing Program.
"This indicates the sharks must spend a good portion of their time foraging just above the seabed," explained lead author Richard Grainger, a Ph.D. candidate at the Charles Perkins Centre and School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney, in a press release. "The stereotype of a shark's dorsal fin above the surface as it hunts is probably not a very accurate picture."
The study was published on June 8, World Oceans Day, in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science. It's an important step forward for scientists trying to better understand the great white's diet and migratory behavior.
"We discovered that although mid-water fish, especially eastern Australian salmon, were the predominant prey for juvenile white sharks in NSW, stomach contents highlighted that these sharks also feed at or near the seabed," said Vic Peddemors, Ph.D., a co-author from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (Fisheries).
The research team compared this new dietary information with published data on great white feeding habits from other parts of the world where the sharks make home, mostly South Africa. From there they were able to establish a nutritional framework for the species.
What's in a great white's diet?
According to the research, the juvenile great white sharks' diets relied primarily on pelagic — mid-water ocean swimming — fish, such as Australian salmon. This made up 32.2 percent of the shark's diet. Bottom-dwelling fish like stargazers, sole or flathead made up 17.4 percent; batoid fish such as stingrays 14.9 percent; and reef fish, like eastern blue gropers, 5 percent.
The remaining species eaten by the sharks were unidentified fish or less abundant prey. Grainger pointed out that other marine mammals, sharks, and cephalopods — squid and cuttlefish — were eaten at lower rates.
"The hunting of bigger prey, including other sharks and marine mammals such as dolphins, is not likely to happen until the sharks reach about 2.2 meters in length," Grainger said.
Another discovery was that bigger sharks tended to have diets that were higher in fat. Similarly to other animals, this is likely an adaptation to their higher energy needs for migration. Great white's migrate seasonally along Australia's east coast, traveling from southern Queensland to northern Tasmania. The range of distance covered increases with age.
"This fits with a lot of other research we've done showing that wild animals, including predators, select diets precisely balanced to meet their nutrient needs," said co-author Professor David Raubenheimer, Chair of Nutritional Ecology in the School of Life and Environmental Sciences.
Species conservation and management
Ultimately, the scientists hope that the information gained from this research will assist conservation and management efforts for the sharks, who are considered a vulnerable and declining species due to overfishing and accidental catching in gill nets.Of particular interest to scientists is better management of relations between humans and great whites. According to National Geographic, of the over 100 annual shark attacks that happen worldwide, a whopping one-third to half can be attributed to great whites. Yet, research has found that the sharks, who tend to have a curious disposition, are often just taking sample nibble before releasing their human prey. So, at least we know humans aren't a great white delicacy.
Higher ed wasn’t built for today’s student. Let’s not go back to business as usual.
If a crisis like this only comes once in a hundred years, so does this opportunity.
- Across the US, only half of those who start college ever graduate—and that's before you disaggregate for race or class. That means 45 million Americans adults have tried college and not yet earned a degree.
- The reason is simple: College wasn't built for today's student, a majority of whom are over the age of 24, are working 30+ hours per week, or have children.
- PelotonU, a hybrid college in Austin, TX, has redesigned the college experience to ensure it works for all of today's students, especially in a pandemic. Its co-founder, Sarah Saxton-Frump, is urging other colleges not to go back to business as usual post-COVID-19.
Photo: Courtesy of PelotonU
These are the college students of today. Let's redesign higher education for them.
Photos: Courtesy of PelotonU
Scientists create the 5th form of matter for 6 minutes
It's exotic, incredibly cold stuff.
- It was the first Bose-Einstein condensate made in space
- Creating the condensate in low gravity allows it to hold longer
- Scientists hope Bose-Einstein condensate will allow finer detection of subtle quantum phenomena
The BEC on Earth<p>In 2010, scientists at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics <a href="https://phys.org/news/2010-06-quantum-gas-free-fall-physicists.html" target="_blank"><u>packed a cylindrical capsule</u></a> about the size and width of a door with a few million rubidium atoms trapped on an atom chip, lasers, the required energy supply, solenoids, and a camera. They dropped the capsule 146 meters from the top of a tower. It fell for about four seconds, and during the zero gravity of free-fall, they remotely generated a BEC on the atom chip in less than a second. (In the lab, it takes up to a minute.) Once the BEC formed, they released the trap and the camera allowed them to see its spread as it fell. They were able to observe the BEC for a few seconds before it hit bottom.</p><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODc5Nzg1OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNDg0MjA0MX0.xIbFUZ-RYXMpgBArRSrqteyTxGfeKaWTEJQaV7lH1kA/img.jpg?width=980" id="8ee53" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b3f0960e24b1233597c8b25780dd89f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The 2010 experiment, close-up.
(Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics)
The mid-winter 2017 space BEC<p>The January 23rd experiment was the first time anyone's created the Bose-Einstein condensate in space. The low gravity allowed them to extend the viewing time too the BEC to six minutes, a massive improvement, allowing researcher to race through 110 remote-controlled experiments. The team's apparatus was launched into space under the auspices of the <a href="https://www.dlr.de/dlr/en/desktopdefault.aspx/tabid-10212/332_read-20337/#/gallery/25194" target="_blank">MAIUS 1</a>, or Matter-Wave Interferometry in Microgravity.</p><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODc5Nzg2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzI1MDU2OX0.nWEG6nPG_JYSYtF5onWQg26lhpYXXA5mKOKH7_1FGtQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="c40c6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c84635d33ecc4d526f570a21ba3d9f07" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
a. MAUIS launch vehicle; b. The launch compartment; c. The vacuum-sealed device holding the atom chip
(Becker, et al)
The atomic chip<p>A magneto-optical trap holding the rubidium atoms formed by laser beams (C) is loaded on an atom chip via a cold-atom beam (A). The BEC is created in, transported by, and released from the magnetic trap of the atom chip. Two additional light beams (BD) induce <u><a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bragg%27s_law" target="_blank">Bragg diffraction</a></u> scattering the BEC, and a charge-coupled device (CCD) camera records the BEC using laser light (D).</p><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODc5Nzg2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTUxOTg2NX0.YN4nwJEVq8T8HTPikOMLgbYWihETxtDAyj-McdqBt-E/img.jpg?width=980" id="88e77" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bd55601a9c09b90bb874f440e21c0008" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image: Becker, et al.
Hurry up and experiment<p>In one significant experiment, researchers split the BEC with a laser and then were able to watch it rejoin. This could be an important technique because upon parting, the two halves were identical on a quantum level, and any differences observed after rejoicing would indicate some sort of interference, such as a gravitational wave. </p><p>NASA has their own <a href="https://coldatomlab.jpl.nasa.gov/" target="_blank"><u>Cloud Atom Lab</u></a>, an ice-chest-sized environment deployed on the ISS for low-gravity BEC research. While Becker's team made the first space BEC, the NASA team has reportedly been <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/research/experiments/2477.html" target="_blank"><u>extending the time</u></a> a BEC can be maintained.</p><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODc5Nzg4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDk3ODYxNH0.GGXoTBoYoVFUWUiQT-K40SNWaHb9dWDekuScAAEgxbc/img.jpg?width=980" id="84498" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fcfd82824181901c3a99b9e8d9b67be3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
January's experiments
(Becker, et al)
LIVE TOMORROW | Do the 'Great Midlife Edit' with Airbnb alum Chip Conley
Did you know that shifting to a positive perspective on aging can add 7.5 years to your life? Or that there is a provable U-curve of happiness that shows people get happier after age 50?
This ancient crocodile walked on two legs 'like humans'
Batrachopus grandis, an ancient crocodylomorph, may have chased down land prey on its own two feet.
Walking the walk<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5MjIyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMDM5NDYxN30.vSptOKk7U7Vi6UGUrVSrlDZDA0KE27a4Hi506qS7_MQ/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C0%2C145%2C0&height=700" id="4984d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca91bf364c9dcf5752919b5105bbcb2f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A photograph of Batrachopus grandis track impressions found at Jinju Formation." />
A photograph of Batrachopus grandis track impressions found at Jinju Formation.
An evolving understanding<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="bM8XiiEp" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="217e12c49e7fd202232637b5487313ba"> <div id="botr_bM8XiiEp_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/bM8XiiEp-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/bM8XiiEp-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/bM8XiiEp-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div> <p>For now, the only evidence for <em>Batrachopus grandis</em> exists in the footprints, so there's still much to learn about it. In the study, the researchers note the possibility that this crocodylomorph didn't take to the land but used its hind legs to propel itself through waterways.</p><p>Not all paleontologists agree with the study's conclusions. Phil Manning, a paleontologist at the University of Manchester, who was not part of the research, <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-53011567" target="_blank">told the BBC</a><u> </u>he found the trace fossils interesting but didn't think a crocodilian was capable of producing them.</p><p>"Look at any videos of living crocs and the rotation of their feet when they're galloping: it's outwards, not inwards towards the midline of the trackway. Just from their orientation, it looks more like some kind of dinosaurian track-maker to me. But whether it's a croc - unfortunately, we just don't have the fossil bones to tell us," he said.</p>
Plenty of crocs in the fossilized sea<p>If you had your heart set on a land-roaming, bipedal crocodile, don't be disappointed. The ancient world was filled with enough strange and eerie crocodylomorphs to fill many a nightmarish menagerie.</p><p>In 2015, for example, paleontologists discovered a crocodile relative in North Carolina. This 9-foot-long apex predator also walked on two feet and ruled its Pangaean stomping grounds until the Triassic-Jurassic extinction event ended its reign. Paleontologists christened this species <em>Carnufex carolinensis</em>, or the "<a href="https://www.pbs.org/newshour/science/newly-discovered-bipedal-crocodile-ancestor-terrorized-pre-dinosaur-world" target="_blank">Carolina Butcher</a>."</p><p>There's also evidence for crocodiles that <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qruxOVmSfyY" target="_blank">snatched sauropods from the water's edge</a>, crocodiles that bounded through ancient forests <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmdcewIjXi0" target="_blank">on hooves</a>, and crocodiles that enjoyed <a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/ancient-crocodiles-would-have-ordered-salad-180972518/" target="_blank">leafy flexitarian diets</a>. Even their modern relatives continue to surprise us, such as their <a href="https://www.wired.com/2014/02/crocodiles-can-climb-trees/" target="_blank">surprisingly agile tree-climbing abilities</a>.</p><p>So while these ancient creatures may be extinct, they continue to evolve in our imaginations. We'll have to see what science has in store for <em>Batrachopus grandis</em> as we discover more about it. </p>
10 lessons from the COVID-19 frontline for a more gender-equal world
Women and girls must be front and centre of coronavirus response and recovery.