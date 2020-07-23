Follow Us
from the world's big
thinkers
Study finds the real reason you get goosebumps
No, its not just to keep you warm with hair you don't have.
- A new study suggests that goosebumps are part of a larger system that not only keeps us warm, but also helps hair to heal.
- The sympathetic nerve system reacts to cold air with goose skin. If it stays on long enough, it orders new hair growth.
- The authors note that other, currently unknown, connections between this system and other parts of the body are likely to exist.
Everybody gets goosebumps, but have you ever wondered why? Until now, the leading hypothesis was that by elevating hair-follicles on the skin, goosebumps helped keep the body warm by providing more space for warm air to be collect near the body. However, many scientists have puzzled over this explanation, as the lack of body hair on modern humans leaves us with the ability to have goose skin but without the ability to benefit from it.
Evolutionarily, that makes little sense, if it really was that useless we'd expect more than a few people to not have the ability to get them by now.
A new study published in Cell suggests a different reason for this reaction. Its authors argue that the same cells that cause goosebumps might be responsible for helping hair growth in the first place, giving a reason for evolution to retain this familiar phenomenon.
A hair-raising study
In animals, many organs are made of three kinds of tissue: epithelium, mesenchyme, and nerve. In the skin, which is an organ, a nerve connects to muscle in the mesenchyme. This nerve is part of the sympathetic nervous system and helps maintain homeostasis. The muscle itself is connected to stem cells in the epithelium that heal wounds and regenerate hair follicles.
The researchers focused on mice, as is typical in these studies, but suggest that the findings are also applicable to humans given the similarity between our skin and hair cells.
The researchers examined the behavior and structure of the nerve under an electron microscope. To their surprise, the nerve was not only attached to the previously mentioned muscle tissue but also wrapped around hair follicle stem cells.
In normal conditions, the sympathetic nervous system is always operating at a low level. This keeps the body functioning normally. When the researchers observed this behavior, they noticed signals being sent by the nervous system to the stem cells in the hair follicles. These signals seem to keep the stem cells at the ready for potential use.
However, when the researchers exposed the tissues to the cold, the activity ramped up. A flood of neurotransmitters was released, and the stem cells activated. This prompted new hair growth to begin.
Another experiment dove into how the nerve reached the stem cells in the first place. Co-Author Yulia Shwartz explained the findings in a press release:
"We discovered that the signal comes from the developing hair follicle itself. It secretes a protein that regulates the formation of the smooth muscle, which then attracts the sympathetic nerve. Then in the adult, the interaction turns around, with the nerve and muscle together regulating the hair follicle stem cells to regenerate the new hair follicle. It's closing the whole circle -- the developing hair follicle is establishing its own niche."
Putting this together, it appears that goosebumps are part of a two-phased response to cold. In the first, the muscle below the skin is stimulated to form goosebumps. If this stimulation lasts long enough, the second phase kicks in, with the sympathetic nervous system calling for new hair growth and repairs for the old ones to be made in response to the cold.
This is interesting and all, but what possible application could this information have?
In their press release, the authors suggest that further research can focus on how the body repairs itself in response to environmental stimuli in various situations. The findings also imply that other currently unsuspected connections between the sympathetic nervous system and other parts of the body exist. These potential interactions will undoubtedly be searched for and examined.
Everybody gets goosebumps now and then. We've always assumed we knew why we still get them, even though the hypothesis had some holes. This study's findings show that the benefits of getting goosebumps are more complex than initially thought. It just goes to remind us that we still have much to learn about even the most mundane things.
Thinking of reselling jewelry? You need to know about Worthy.
Worthy returns 2-3x more money than local jewelers and pawn shops.
- The jewelry resale market notoriously undervalues the true worth of many pieces.
- Sellers that investigate their options tend to receive higher returns than those who go to local jewelers. Keeping jewelry that you do not wear can be a bad financial choice; the value of diamonds is down more than 10% over the last 5 years, while the Fortune 500 index is up 40%+ over the same period.
- Local marketplaces like Craigslist or Ebay are fraught with scammers who can leave sellers empty handed.
New York Public Library's 10 most checked-out books of all time
The most popular books of the past 125 years, and where to get them.
- New York Public library is celebrating its 125th birthday in 2020. With over 90 locations across New York City's boroughs, it is the nation's largest public library system.
- Based on circulation data, popularity, trends, and other criteria dating back to 1895, these books are considered the library's most checked-out titles of all time.
- "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats was checked out 485,583 times and takes the top spot, but one librarian's hatred of another book may have robbed it of the crown.
"The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="8JTYB91579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Snowy-Day-Ezra-Jack-Keats/dp/0140501827?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0140501827" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/513yYB6cDJL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">The Snowy Day</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Snowy-Day-Ezra-Jack-Keats/dp/0140501827?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0140501827" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$7.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$3.99</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$1.48</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Published in 1962, this Caldecott Award-winning children's book tells the story of a Black boy named Peter exploring his city after the first snowfall of the season. Keats' book has since been translated into 10 different languages, has appeared on postage stamps, and has been adapted into an animated Christmas special. It tops the list with 485,583 checkouts.<br><br>Limited edition NYPL library cards featuring Keats' cover illustration are <a href="https://125.nypl.org/125/snowydaycard" target="_blank">now available</a> for eligible residents.</p>
"The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="DLOAU01579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cat-Hat-Dr-Seuss/dp/039480001X?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=039480001X" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51NpGEKBQoL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">The Cat in the Hat</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cat-Hat-Dr-Seuss/dp/039480001X?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=039480001X" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$9.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$3.77</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$0.25</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>In the number two spot with 469,650 checkouts is Dr. Seuss's iconic book about a tall feline who talks and visits two children on a rainy day while their mother is away. Originally published in 1957, the book has spawned animated and live-action film adaptations, games, theme park rides, and lots of merchandise and licensed apparel. You can now read about Thing One and Thing Two in 17 languages.</p>
"1984" by George Orwell<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="1M0MBU1579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/1984-Signet-Classics-George-Orwell/dp/0451524934?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0451524934" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/31lWUHDG7uL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">1984 (Signet Classics)</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/1984-Signet-Classics-George-Orwell/dp/0451524934?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0451524934" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$9.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.89</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$1.49</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Published in 1949, this novel (set in the imagined 1984 of the future) has become synonymous with the idea of a dystopian society. Checked out 441,770 times from New York Public Library, Orwell's book is a staple in classrooms and widely considered one of the most influential books of all time. </p>
"Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="MLTGJP1579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Where-Wild-Things-Maurice-Sendak/dp/0060254920?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0060254920" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/61zGOvBSgAL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Where the Wild Things Are</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Where-Wild-Things-Maurice-Sendak/dp/0060254920?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0060254920" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$19.95</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$11.97</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$2.67</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>This picture book from 1963 was written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. After misbehaving and being sent to bed without dinner, Max is transported to a jungle with other "wild things." He becomes their king but eventually misses his family and returns home. There are only 388 words in the book, but the great story and even greater artwork inspired parents and young readers to check the book out 436,016 times in New York.</p>
"To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="252CKD1579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kill-Mockingbird-Harper-Lee/dp/0060935464?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0060935464" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51IXWZzlgSL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">To Kill a Mockingbird</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kill-Mockingbird-Harper-Lee/dp/0060935464?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0060935464" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$15.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$7.02</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$2.97</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Another staple on reading lists around the country, this Pulitzer Prize winning book by Harper Lee has been seen as both a masterpiece and as a text worth banning. Dealing with themes of racial injustice and classism, the book is set in a small town in Alabama where a Black man has been falsely accused of sexually assaulting a white woman. NYPL patrons have read the story of Scout, Atticus, Tom Robinson, and Boo Radley 422,912 times since it was published in 1960.</p>
"Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="R3LRPE1579109652" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Charlottes-Web-B-White/dp/0061124958?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0061124958" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/61%2B3z1o4oUL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Charlotte's Web</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Charlottes-Web-B-White/dp/0061124958?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0061124958" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$9.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.00</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$1.48</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>An artistic spider and an exceptional pig navigate the harsh realities of farm life and of mortality in this 1952 novel by E.B. White. If you haven't read the book, chances are you've seen the animated film that was released 21 years later in 1973. Around 337,948 readers have picked this one up so far, so maybe it's time for you to join them in the adventure.</p>
"Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="CFYK391579109653" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fahrenheit-451-Ray-Bradbury/dp/1451673310?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=1451673310" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41qI9quGIdL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Fahrenheit 451</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fahrenheit-451-Ray-Bradbury/dp/1451673310?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=1451673310" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$15.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.95</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$2.40</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>Burning books is bad, but reading a classic novel about burning books is good. This highly awarded title was first published in 1953 and has stood the test of time, as more young readers discover it in school and older readers revisit its McCarthy era themes of censorship and freedom of thought. "Fahrenheit 451" has been checked out 316,404 times, according to NYPL. </p>
"How to Win Friends & Influence People" by Dale Carnegie<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="XQ3MIZ1579109653" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/How-Win-Friends-Influence-People/dp/0671027034?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0671027034" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41AKuWAA8yL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">How to Win Friends & Influence People</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/How-Win-Friends-Influence-People/dp/0671027034?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0671027034" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$16.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$11.22</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$3.82</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>One of the best-selling self-help titles of all time, this book by Dale Carnegie was published way back in 1936. Friend seekers are apparently still finding wisdom in its pages, because it has been borrowed from the library system over 284,524 times. What advice does Carnegie give? You'll have to grab a copy to find out.</p>
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="PA8OSY1579109653" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Harry-Potter-Sorcerers-Stone-Rowling-ebook/dp/B0192CTMYG?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=B0192CTMYG" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41lnLrvBnML.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Harry-Potter-Sorcerers-Stone-Rowling-ebook/dp/B0192CTMYG?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=B0192CTMYG" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>The first of seven books in the wildly successful series, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (née Philosopher's Stone) is still J.K. Rowling's best-selling work, so the fact that it has been checked out 231,022 times is not surprising. Overall, the series has sold over 500 million copies worldwide and has been translated into <a href="https://www.wizardingworld.com/news/500-million-harry-potter-books-have-now-been-sold-worldwide" target="_blank">80 languages</a>.</p>
"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="HSW3RK1579109653" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Very-Hungry-Caterpillar-Eric-Carle/dp/0399226907?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0399226907" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41I%2BObE%2BG3L.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">The Very Hungry Caterpillar</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Very-Hungry-Caterpillar-Eric-Carle/dp/0399226907?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0399226907" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$5.60</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$1.00</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>At only 22 pages long, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" is the shortest book on the list but perhaps the most vibrant. Eric Carle's illustrations of a caterpillar and its delicious environment have crawled out of the library at least 189,550 times in New York and millions more at other libraries and bookstores around the world. If you don't already own it, grab a copy now.</p>
Honorable Mention: "Goodnight Moon" by Margaret Wise Brown<div class="rm-shortcode amazon-assets-widget" data-rm-shortcode-id="679ROS1579212718" contenteditable="false"> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Goodnight-Moon-Margaret-Wise-Brown/dp/0694003611?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0694003611" target="_blank"> <img src="https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/51%2BmV1XUUQL.jpg" class="amazon-assets-widget__image"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__description"> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__title" style="display: block;">Goodnight Moon</div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__by-amazon"><!-- <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Goodnight-Moon-Margaret-Wise-Brown/dp/0694003611?SubscriptionId=AKIAJGTABWIBL2VADPUA&tag=bigthink00-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=0694003611" target="_blank">by now at amazone</a> --></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__list-price"><span class="grey">List Price: </span><span class="list-price">$8.99</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__new-price"><span class="grey">New From: </span><span class="new-price">$2.51</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> <div class="amazon-assets-widget__used-price"><span class="grey">Used From: </span><span class="used-price">$0.25</span> <span class="grey">in Stock</span></div> </div> </a> </div> <p>There was one really interested asterisk to the NYPL list that is worth sharing. It turns out, the personal tastes of one librarian kept the 1947 book "Goodnight Moon" from appearing on library shelves for nearly three decades, which undoubtedly skewed its circulation numbers. The library explains:<br></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">By all measures, this book should be a top checkout (in fact, it might be <em>the</em> top checkout) if not for an odd piece of history: extremely influential New York Public Library children's librarian Anne Carroll Moore hated "Goodnight Moon" when it first came out. As a result, the Library didn't carry it until 1972.</p>
A catastrophic asteroid shower hit Earth & moon 800 million years ago
The impact might have triggered the Ice Age.
- A new study examined data on lunar craters to gain a better understanding of ancient impact events on Earth.
- Although scientists know of some ancient impacts on Earth, weather and erosion makes it hard to study impacts that occurred beyond 600 million years ago.
- Studying craters on the moon can provide some clues.
Chicxulub impact crater
NASA<p>In a new study published in <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17115-6" target="_blank">Nature Communications</a>, a team of researchers examined data collected by Japanese Space Agency's lunar orbiter Kaguya. The team determined that a massive asteroid shower hit the Earth-Moon system about 800 million years ago, when Earth's early multicellular animals were just undergoing their first splits.</p><p>This catastrophic event likely occurred after an asteroid 62 miles in diameter was disrupted and struck both the moon and Earth. The total mass of the shower was far greater than that which created the Chicxulub crater, and it might've triggered the ice age, according to the researchers.</p>
Eight lunar craters that were likely formed simultaneously.
Terada et al.<p style="margin-left: 20px;">"...it is not strange that an asteroid shower 800 million years ago might have triggered the Ice age, because a total mass flux 800 million years ago is 10 -100 times larger than those of Chicxulub impact and/or a meteoroid shower 470 million years ago," Kentaro Terada, lead study author and professor at Osaka University in Japan, told <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/21/world/moon-earth-asteroid-shower-scn/index.html" target="_blank">CNN</a>.</p><p>By measuring the density of the smaller lunar craters that lie inside bigger ones, the team determined that eight of the moon's 59 craters likely formed at the same time. NASA data supports this hypothesis. In 1969, the Apollo 12 mission collected lunar samples ejected from the 58-mile-wide Copernicus crater. The samples were estimated to be 800 million years old.</p>
Terada et al.<p>Although no complex animals would've been around to witness the impact on Earth, the asteroid shower could've brought elements to Earth that "influenced marine biogeochemical cycles" and caused "severe perturbations to Earth's climate system and the emergence of animals," the authors wrote.</p><p>Catastrophic impacts like these are extremely rare, occurring only once every 100 million years or so. In modern history, the most recent major impact was likely the <a href="http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tunguska_event" target="_blank">Tunguska event</a>, which occurred in Eastern Russia in 1908 when a meteor blitzed through the atmosphere and exploded, leveling some 80 million trees over 830 square miles, possibly killing several people.</p>
A time capsule of computer code is buried deep in the Arctic
We're safeguarding the world's seeds in the Arctic, why not our most precious data?
- Buried underground near the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is the Arctic World Archive safeguarding humanity's books, documents, and data.
- The Archive includes the massive GitHub library of software code behind the world's open-source applications.
- Information in the vault is stored on special media said to be durable for 1,000 years.
For a place that's so cold, Norway's Svalbard archipelago is downright hot when it comes to safeguarding some of humanity's most precious stuff. We've written before about the Svalbard Global Seed Vault that holds the world's backup supply of seeds capable of replanting our planet's flora should some horrible catastrophe occur. Since 2017, there's been another critical repository embedded about 91 meters down in that Svalbardian mountain: It's called the Arctic World Archive (AWA) and it holds the world's books, documents, and data from across the globe.
The Arctic World Archive
The AWA describes itself as "home to manuscripts from the Vatican Library, political histories, masterpieces from different eras (including Rembrandt and Munch), scientific breakthroughs and contemporary cultural treasures." Government and research facilities can store their data at AWA, as can private companies and individuals, for a price.
"Our ambition is to be a secure world archive to help preserve the world's digital memory and ensure that the world's most irreplaceable digital memories of art, culture and literature are secured and made available to future generations." — Arctic World Archive
AWA's first deposits were made by the National Archives of Mexico and Brazil, and have been joined by a growing number of entities from over 15 countries. These include the National Museum of Norway, the European Space Agency, the Museum of the Person, and major global corporations.
The AWA is a collaboration between SNSK, a 100-year-old local coal mining company, and piql, which has developed a unique means of storage employed in the vault we'll explain below.
GitHub’s vault with a vault
Within the AWA is the GitHub Arctic Code Vault, located roughly 76 meters below the Svalbard surface. GitHub is the preeminent library of programming code for those who develop open-source software applications. Each directory — think: folder — of code is a GitHub repository. Together, it's a massive resource used continually by countless programmers storing and sharing their source code. GitHub says it has 37 million users and holds over 100 million repositories.
21 terabytes of GitHub data have already been moved to the code vault — or copied, presumably, since GitHub remains an active day-to-day resource — beginning with the 2019 deposit of 6,000 of the most important repositories GitHub held at the time. The latest transfer contains a snapshot of all of GitHub's active libraries as of February 2, 2020.
Says GitHUb's director of strategic programs, Julia Metcalf, "Our mission is to preserve open-source software for future generations by storing your code in an archive built to last a thousand years." It's hoped that the source code in the vault will provide insight into today's programming and provide a trail of bread-crumbs that reveals the workings of apps from our era, apps that may become foundational for future applications.
How to store data for the future
The lifespan of any given storage medium is brief. Gone the way of the dinosaurs are floppy disks, cassettes, and so on — a 10-year-old may even wonder what a CD was. "It is easy to envision a future in which today's software is seen as a quaint and long-forgotten irrelevancy, until an unexpected need for it arises," says the GitHub Archive Program website. So, AWA data is stored on a specially developed, digital archival film called piqlFilm — GitHub alone has filled up 186 reels of it so far. This may at first seem sort of a retro approach, but it's not.
piql, one of the two partners behind the AWA, developed the film. The company claims it can "keep data alive" for over 1,000 years, so long as one has an app that can read it, such as the open-source app GitHub has created. piql asserts that their film has undergone "extensive longevity testing," and can withstand electromagnetic exposure.
piqlFilm is made up of layers of silver halide on a polyester backing. The data, when written, looks similar to a QR code, although it can hold far more information: Each frame in piqlFilm can pack about 8.8 million microscopic pixels. A reel of piqlFilm loaded with these frames is almost a kilometer long and can thus store a truly massive amount of data.
Of course, it remains impossible to guess the capabilities of future humans (presumably) trying to decode all this data, so GitHub has a backup plan, a human-readable document called the "Tech Tree," which they describe as "a roadmap and Rosetta Stone for future curious minds inheriting the archive's data."
Warming up to Svalbard
Svalbard has a number of attributes that have made it attractive as a permanent storage site. It's a demilitarized zone by agreement between 42 nations. It's also quite remote. Plus, it's very cold and dry, for now.
When the seed vault was first contemplated, Svalbard seemed a place that could be counted on to remain frigid, with the underground vaults dug deep into the area's permafrost safe from moisture damage. However, conditions are changing more rapidly than anticipated thanks to climate change. The Arctic, says NOAA, is warming at "twice the rate relative to the rest of the globe."
Between 1971 and 2017, the temperature in the Svalbard area has risen by 3-5° Celsius. Svalbard's current average temperature is -8.7° C, but models suggests that with moderate global emission levels going forward it will go up by 7° C, and with heavy emissions up by 10° C.
Already, there has been at least one incident of ice melting and then freezing in the entrance to a seed vault tunnel. Also, less snow and ice means more rain, which can cause landslides in the previously stable local environment, and glaciers nearby are breaking up more frequently.
The seed vault's managers say, for now, that it looks like their vaults will be okay, and the people running the AWA and the GitHub Arctic Code Vault are also optimistic.
How "thinking about thinking" can help children in school and in life
Teaching your child metacognitive techniques can improve their learning and life skills.