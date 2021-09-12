Follow Us
What do Putin and Bieber have in common? A lot, if you think they look alike
A study reports that people think those with similar personality traits look alike and vice versa.
- A study finds that people associate personality traits with faces.
- People thought to have similar personalities were viewed as looking alike; people thought to look alike were viewed as having similar personalities.
- The research holds a surprise for Vladimir Putin and Justin Bieber.
Humans are so good at identifying faces that we see them in places where they do not exist, such as on the moon or Mars or in combinations of circles, line segments, and dots. It is a particularly useful skill for a social animal. Yet, how exactly we recognize faces and process them is not exactly known. For instance, the Thatcher effect shows that our brains do not simply accept sensory input when deciding what a normal face looks like.
Now, a new study published in the journal Cognition shows that what we think of a person influences our perception of their facial features. In other words, we think people with similar personality traits look the same.
The social aspect of facial recognition
Knowledge of a person's personality can warp the perception of a face's identity and bias it toward alternate identities that are ostensibly unrelated. For example, if Vladimir Putin and Justin Bieber (above) have more similar personalities in your mind, then they visually appear more similar to youImage courtesy of NYU's Jonathan Freeman.
The initial study, carried out with the help of roughly 200 volunteers, had famous faces placed next to each other above a test picture of one of them. Volunteers had to then move their cursor from the test picture to the image of the same person as quickly as possible. Subjects then rated the likelihood that each famous person in the study had particular personality traits.
The people used in the study, all white men for the sake of consistency, were Justin Bieber, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Gosling, Matthew McConaughey, Bill Murray, Bill Nye, Vladimir Putin, Keanu Reeves, John Travolta, and Mark Wahlberg, among others.
The results showed that the volunteers were inclined to think that people with similar traits looked more alike than those with differing traits. Three more studies followed to confirm the original findings. Two of them focused on showing that the effect works backward — that is, people with similar faces were thought to have similar traits.
The final test sealed the deal. Participants were shown faces that none of them had ever seen before. Once again, they reported that faces looked similar if they were told the people shared similar personality traits and vice versa.
Senior author Jonathan Freeman of New York University's Department of Psychology summarized the findings in a press release:
"Our findings show that the perception of facial identity is driven not only by facial features, such as the eyes and chin, but also distorted by the social knowledge we have learned about others, biasing it toward alternate identities despite the fact that those identities lack any physical resemblance."
Pootie-Poot and the Bieb
This study adds to the evidence for a "social-conceptual" approach to facial recognition. According to the authors, these models suggest that our ideas of a person are difficult to separate from how we view their faces. As they explain in the introduction of their study:
"[A]ccording [to] these models, after presented with a face, the processing of visual features begins activating identity representations… and these in turn begin activating social-conceptual representations, such as personality traits (e.g., bold, diligent, competent)."
Other studies have shown that setting is also important to our ability to recognize faces. Why volunteers think that Justin Bieber and Vladimir Putin look alike remains a bit of a mystery.
Tardigrades' kryptonite? Climate change.
Not so indestructible after all.
- Tardigrades, also known as water bears, are microscopic creatures best known for their ability to withstand a variety of extreme conditions, such as high heat, extreme cold, high pressure, and even the vacuum of space.
- However, new research shows that the famously durable creatures aren't so robust against the long-term heat of climate change.
- The findings underscore how fundamentally humans have affected life at every level.
The water bear — those minuscule, nigh-indestructible, spacefaring, radiation-proof, eight-footed, weirdly adorable creatures that hang out in mosses and lichens the world over. Turns out these microscopic supermen may not be as impervious as we thought. In fact, new research suggests that there is a kryptonite for tardigrades: climate change.
What are tardigrades?
For the unfamiliar, tardigrades — commonly referred to as water bears — are 0.5 mm-long (0.02 inches) creatures with four pairs of legs who have garnered internet fame for their extreme durability and their half-cute, half-terrifying appearance. They are extremophiles, capable of withstanding incredible heat, cold, and pressure. For instance, they can survive for a few minutes at 151°C (304°F) and a few days at -200°C (-328°F), they can withstand the vacuum of space and greater pressures than those found in the Marianas Trench, they can survive dehydration for decades, and they can handle 1,000 times more radiation than what would prove fatal to other animals.
In part, this incredible durability comes from their ability to enter into a state known as cryptobiosis. In this state, their metabolism decreases to 0.01 percent of normal levels, and they form a protein in their cells in place of water that protects their DNA in a glassy coating.
For these reasons, scientists believe that tardigrades may be capable of spreading life to different planets. If an asteroid were to strike Earth, shooting chunks of land out into space with a few hitchhiking tardigrades, the plucky creatures would hunker down, enter cryptobiosis, and endure the highly irradiated vacuum of space while they waited for their ride to crash into a planet suitable for life.
An Achilles' heel
A) An image of a tardigrade in its active state, and B) an image in its cryptobiotic state. During desiccation, an active state tardigrade contracts its body longitudinally and withdraw its legs to enter cryptobiosis.
Neves et al., 2020
Unfortunately, however, tardigrades do seem to have a fatal weakness. "We had found their Achilles' heel," researcher Ricardo Neves told Newsweek. "Tardigrades are definitely not the almost indestructible organism as advertised in so many popular science websites."
As it turns out, tardigrades are unable to survive sustained high temperatures. Even though they can endure a few minutes at 151°C, long-term exposure to far less than that blistering temperature killed half of the water bears in the researchers' sample.
Specifically, these scientists collected tardigrades from roof gutters in Denmark, the country where the study was conducted, and exposed them to temperatures of 37.1°C (98°F) for 24 hours. Half of the sample perished, a worrying result considering that the highest temperature recorded in Denmark is 36.4°C. Since global temperatures are rising, more and more tardigrade populations could be put at risk.
The researchers also tested out whether a more gradual heating process would improve survivability — after all, the environment doesn't just suddenly jump from mild to boiling. Unfortunately, improvements were marginal in this case — half of the tardigrade sample had died once temperatures reached 37.6°C.
What about their famous ability to enter cryptobiosis? When the tardigrades were first dried out to coax them into entering this state, they fared a bit better. In this case, half of the sample was able to survive 24 hours at 63.1°C (145.6°F). It's important to note, too, that this study examined the tardigrade species Ramazzottius varieornatus, which is known to be one of the hardier varieties of water bear.
"Before our study," said Neves, "tardigrades were regarded as the only organism on Earth to survive a cataclysmic event, but now we know this is not true. [While tardigrades are] among the most resilient organisms inhabiting our planet, it is now clear that they are vulnerable to high temperatures. Therefore, it seems that even tardigrades will have a hard time handling rising temperatures due to global warming."
Still sturdier than us
Still, it looks like tardigrades will certainly outlast us regardless. Most humans would die from hyperthermia within 10 minutes of exposure to temperatures in the 60°C range, compared to cryptobiotic tardigrades' 24 hours. Considering that climate change will increase drought conditions and gradually raise temperatures, it seems likely that they'll adapt to these new conditions — it's not a stretch of the imagination to think that they might enter cryptobiosis as a kind of heatwave hibernation, waiting until a bit of rain falls or temperatures drop.
As the globe heats up and humanity abandons the hottest regions of Earth, it seems likely that only the hardiest species will remain behind. Cockroaches, D. radiodurans, and tardigrades will likely inhabit the places we once did until it gets too hot for them, too.
What are dormant volcanoes good for? Copper mining
Instead of digging for metals, we could extract them from salty, subterranean water.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
Oxford scientists have proposed what they believe is a more sustainable approach to copper mining: digging deep wells under dormant volcanoes to suck out the metal-containing fluids trapped beneath them.
The status quo: Currently, most copper mining is done via open pits. Drills and explosives blast away rock near the surface, which is then transported to a processing facility. There, the rock is crushed so that the tiny portion of copper in it can be extracted.
This extraction process often involves toxic chemicals, and once the copper is removed, the waste rock that remains must be shipped to a disposal site so that it doesn't contaminate the environment.
The challenge: All of the digging, extracting, and transporting involved in copper mining can be energy intensive and environmentally damaging — but the world needs more copper today than ever before.
Electric vehicles contain four times the copper of their fossil fuel-powered counterparts, and the metal is a key component of solar, wind, and hydro generators. That makes copper a key player in the transition to a more sustainable energy system.
The idea: Rather than focusing our copper mining efforts on rock, the Oxford team suggests we look to water — specifically, the hot, salty water trapped beneath dormant volcanoes.
"Volcanoes are an obvious and ubiquitous target."
JON BLUNDY
These brines contain not only copper, but also gold, silver, lithium, and other metals used in electronics — and we might be able to extract them without wreaking havoc on the environment.
"Getting to net zero will place unprecedented demand on natural metal resources, demand that recycling alone cannot meet," lead author Jon Blundy said in a press release.
"We need to be thinking of low-energy, sustainable ways to extract metals from the ground," he continued. "Volcanoes are an obvious and ubiquitous target."
Brine mines: After years of research, the Oxford team has published a study on the mining of metals from dormant volcanoes, and according to that paper, the process has tremendous potential — but it wouldn't be easy.
The wells would need to be more than a mile deep, and there's a small chance the extraction could trigger a volcanic event — something that would need to be assessed in advance of any drilling.
The equipment used for the extraction process would also need to be able to withstand corrosion from the brine and temperatures in excess of 800 degrees Fahrenheit.
Worth exploring: If these technical and safety challenges can be overcome, they predict that copper mining at dormant volcanoes would be more cost effective than at open pits.
It would also be less environmentally damaging, as geothermal energy from the volcanoes themselves could be harnessed to power the process.
And because dormant volcanoes are widespread, copper mining wouldn't be limited to just a handful of countries, as is the case currently.
The next steps: The team is now looking for a site to dig an exploratory well, which should help them better understand both potential of tapping into this new source of metal and the challenges involved in the process.
"Green mining is a scientific and engineering challenge which we hope that scientists and governments alike will embrace in the drive to net zero," Blundy said.
Is reality real? These neuroscientists don’t think so.
Reality is more distorted than we think.
- Is there an external reality? Is reality objective? Is the information your senses are feeding you an accurate depiction of reality? Most neuroscientists and scientific leaders believe that we can only comprehend a sliver of what is true reality.
- Although we assume our senses are telling us the truth, they're actually fabricated to us. Considering senses are unique from person to person, and through our unique senses we can only intemperate a fraction of what is real, there is no all-encompassing and true perspective one individual can hold. Because of this, we need to take our perceptions seriously, but not literally.
- Multiple perspectives have to be taken as each new perspective will hold some sliver of truth. Seeing partial truth in multiple perspectives is fundamental to navigating the world and making informed life decisions.
Glow-in-the-dark milky seas of maritime lore really exist – satellite proves it
To date, only one research vessel has ever encountered a milky sea.