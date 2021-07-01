Follow Us
New study darkens hope for Earth-like planets
Most planets can't host plant life.
- A new study examines if exoplanets get enough stellar radiation to support photosynthesis.
- Many planets within the habitable zones of stars do not receive enough energy to support plant life.
- Earth-like planets are probably very rare.
Since 1961, astrobiologists and others interested in finding extraterrestrial life have used the Drake equation to speculate on the possible number of technologically advanced alien civilizations in the Milky Way. By multiplying factors like the number of new stars in the galaxy per year, how many planets those stars have, the number of planets suited to life, and how long intelligent civilizations emit radio waves, one can get an estimate of how many other intelligent species are out there right now.
The problem is that the equation is almost entirely speculative because many of the factors have unknown values. But every once in a while, new information helps to narrow down the range of reasonable values to plug in.
Bad news for E.T. enthusiasts: a new study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society offers a further narrowing of those values. By examining the conditions needed for photosynthesis, the authors propose that biospheres suitable for life might be rarer than we thought.
Let there be (a little more) light
The study's authors looked at what conditions are needed for the biochemical process that makes most life on Earth possible, oxygenic photosynthesis. By combining carbon dioxide with water and light, species capable of oxygenic photosynthesis produce sugar and oxygen. The latter is released as a waste product.
The authors, like many before them, conjecture that photosynthesis is common throughout the galaxy on account of how much stellar radiation there is to collect, the (comparative) simplicity of the process, and the abundance of the other input elements.
Unlike others before them, they set out to see if any known exoplanets in the habitable zones of their stars actually got enough photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) — a term for solar radiation in the wavelength range between about 400 and 700 nm that most plants can use — to support life. By analyzing how much PAR known exoplanets are getting from their stars, the researchers were able to estimate which of them are getting enough stellar energy to have an Earth-like biosphere filled with photosynthesizing plants.
As it turns out, good real estate is hard to come by in the Milky Way.
Stars that burn at half the heat of the sun do not provide enough energy for a rich biosphere to ever arise. Red dwarf stars, which are small, numerous, and burn at about a third of the sun's temperature, were even worse. They couldn't provide the energy needed for much photosynthesis at all.
This is a particular issue for the search for alien life. As lead author Prof. Giovanni Covone of the University of Naples explained:
"Since red dwarfs are by far the most common type of star in our galaxy, this result indicates that Earth-like conditions on other planets may be much less common than we might hope. This study puts strong constraints on the parameter space for complex life, so unfortunately it appears that the 'sweet spot' for hosting a rich Earth-like biosphere is not so wide."
On the other end of the scale, very large and bright stars do produce enough light to drive photosynthesis. However, these stars also run out of fuel and either burn out or explode before advanced life would have a chance to evolve.
The Rare Earth hypothesis
Aliens biology: How much do we know? | Michio Kaku, E.O. Wilson, & more | Big Think
This doesn't mean that we are alone in the universe. While the study does suggest that the number of planets suitable for life is lower than we thought, the number is not impossibly small. The authors mention the existence of some planets, such as Kepler-442b, which do get enough solar radiation to sustain an Earth-like biosphere.
The study supports the argument known as the "Rare Earth hypothesis." It is, as the name suggests, the idea that planets like Earth — that is, planets that have the right combination of factors for complex life to evolve — are comparatively rare in the cosmos. (Those who object claim that life could evolve in ways unknown on Earth.)
The hunt will continue for alien life. Just don't get your hopes up.
How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine
How were mRNA vaccines developed? Pfizer's Dr Bill Gruber explains the science behind this record-breaking achievement and how it was developed without compromising safety.
- Wondering how Pfizer and partner BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time without compromising safety? Dr Bill Gruber, SVP of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, explains the process from start to finish.
- "I told my team, at first we were inspired by hope and now we're inspired by reality," Dr Gruber said. "If you bring critical science together, talented team members together, government, academia, industry, public health officials—you can achieve what was previously the unachievable."
- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent COVID-19 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the emergency declaration unless ended sooner. See Fact Sheet: cvdvaccine-us.com/recipients.
Horseshoe crabs are drained for their blue blood. That practice will soon be over.
The blood of horseshoe crabs is harvested on a massive scale in order to retrieve a cell critical to medical research. However, recent innovations might make this practice obsolete.
- Horseshoe crabs' blue blood is so valuable that a quart of it can be sold for $15,000.
- This is because it contains a molecule that is crucial to the medical research community.
- Today, however, new innovations have resulted in a synthetic substitute that may end the practice of farming horseshoe crabs for their blood.
One of humanity's strangest and most macabre activities is slowly coming to an end, a trend that every horseshoe crab should celebrate. For the time being, however, hundreds of thousands of horseshoe crabs are being harvested from the ocean off the US's east coast and drained of their valuable blue blood.
It's a surreal practice, but there's good reason for it. Limulus Polyphemus—the Atlantic horseshoe crab—has extremely valuable blood. Unlike the blood of vertebrates, horseshoe crabs do not use hemoglobin to transport oxygen throughout their body. Instead, they use hemocyanin, a chemical that gives their blood that distinctive blue color – but this isn't what makes their blood so valuable. Instead, it's the kind of immune cells they carry.
Life-saving blue blood
Vertebrates carry white blood cells in their blood streams; invertebrates like the horseshoe crab carry amebocytes instead. When an amebocyte comes into contact with a pathogen, it releases a chemical that causes the local blood to clot, which researchers believe is a mechanism for isolating dangerous pathogens. Specifically, the amebocytes in horseshoe crab blood solidifies when it comes into contact with endotoxins, a pervasive and sometimes deadly product of bacteria that kicks immune systems into gear, sometimes resulting in fever, organ failure, or septic shock.
The presence of endotoxins in drugs, needles, or anything that comes into contact with human blood is a serious problem. Researchers used to give rabbits a sample of whatever material or substance they were interested in and observe them for hours to see if their immune system reacted, implying the presence of endotoxins. But the amebocytes in horseshoe blood were a game changer—instead of conducting time-consuming tests on rabbits, horseshoe crab amebocytes could be added to a sample of a substance. If the sample started to clot, then endotoxins were there.
The substance derived from horseshoe blood is called Limulus Amebocyte Lysate, or LAL, and it quickly became nearly as valuable as gold. Thanks to the ubiquity of endotoxins and the dire need to test for their presence, a quart of horseshoe crab blood could fetch $15,000. To cash in, companies harvest as many as 600,000 crabs a year. Up to 30% of their blood is drained before they are returned to the ocean, although a procedure this traumatic obviously entails some mortality. Estimates vary wildly. Some official sources put the mortality estimate at around 3 or 4%, but these figures typically represent mortality directly resulting from transportation and handling. Other organizations put the mortality rate as high as 30%.
A new substitute
A horseshoe crab heading for the ocean.
Photo: Shutterstock.
Fortunately for horseshoe crabs, this practice may be dying out. Researchers discovered that a molecule in LAL called factor C was responsible for its clotting action. Researchers genetically modified the guts of insects—who belong to the same phylum as horseshoe crabs, Arthropoda—to produce factor C. As a result, the insects began pumping out factor C, which could then be sold as recombinant factor C (rFC) on the market as a viable substitute to horseshoe crab blood.
Though rFC has been on the market since 2003, it's been slow to gain traction. Initially, it was only being produced by one manufacturer, the Lonza Group. Pharmaceutical companies are wary to rely on a single manufacturer in case an emergency occurs, and their supply is cut off. The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) regulatory process was quite slow as well. But these obstacles are gradually being overcome. Hyglos GmbH, another pharmaceutical manufacturer, began producing rFC in 2013. European regulatory bodies have approved its use, which lays the groundwork for future approval by the FDA. Major pharmaceutical companies who have used rFC have confirmed that it works just as well as LAL. Today, experts believe that rFC will become the dominant method of detecting endotoxins, letting horseshoe crabs off the hook.
Recidivism: breaking the cycle from father to son
Our program lowers reincarceration rates by 44 percent.
- The average incarcerated person will return to prison seven times. A child with an incarcerated parent is six times likelier to become incarcerated.
- To break the recidivism cycle, our program provides resources that address mental health and addiction issues and teach life skills.
- Participants in our program have a 44 percent lower reincarceration rate.
On Father's Day, when you heard the ancient proverb, "Like father, like son," you likely assumed it was a compliment that the son has taken after his father. It's spoken to show reverence for being the same, from generation to generation.
The prison cycle
Unfortunately, in our society, experiencing incarceration is what remains the same for many fathers and sons, generation after generation. In fact, a child who has experienced parental incarceration is, on average, six times more likely to become incarcerated themselves. Approximately 10 million children in the United States already face these odds, having had one or both parents in prison at some point in childhood.
Helping parents successfully re-enter society can improve their children's outcomes in life. Research shows that the strength of the parent-child bond and quality of the family's social support system are big factors in a successful re-entry experience. Yet, when the opportunity to reunite presents itself, odds are the reunion will not last. Typically, four out of five people released from prison are rearrested within five years. Thus, a parent cycling in and out of being physically present can be a recurring experience for millions of children. In fact, the average recidivist will return to prison not once, but seven times.
Typically, four out of five people released from prison are rearrested within five years.
As America engages in tough conversations and collaborates on solutions, we want the issue of recidivism and the far-reaching consequences of the perpetual cycle of reincarceration to be addressed. Recidivism is among our most complex and urgent societal issues. In fact, we challenge anyone to find another issue that has so many ripple effects across our communities.
The ripple effects of incarceration
Economics, wellness, mental health, housing, employment — all of these are intimately interconnected. Formerly incarcerated individuals are far more likely to suffer from extreme poverty, homelessness, lower educational achievement, substance use, mental health disorders, and reincarceration.
Even during periods of economic growth, low success rates after prison are a major driver of poverty in the U.S. When fathers are incarcerated, the average family income decreases by 22 percent. Finding and keeping stable housing is also an issue. The formerly incarcerated are five times more likely than the general population to be homeless.
Health and wellness are paramount. Our research indicates that most incarcerated individuals have experienced horrific trauma at a young age, having been shot, stabbed, raped, severely beaten, or seen a loved one die in front of them. It's no surprise then to learn that upon release, the vast majority (about 80 percent) of formerly incarcerated individuals exhibit signs of behavioral health and substance use disorders. This group is also the largest segment to die from drug overdose.
These and other issues correlate with low educational achievement. On average, justice-involved individuals reach only the 9th grade. Almost two thirds (72 percent) of formerly incarcerated individuals do not obtain full-time jobs after release from prison. For those that do, their wages are as much as 40 percent lower than their never-incarcerated counterparts.
Our holistic solution breaks the cycle of recidivism
Credit: Nik Shuliahin via Unsplash
The cycle of recidivism has a holistic effect on individuals, families, children, and society. These facts and root causes led us to recognize that a holistic problem needs a holistic solution. To give formerly incarcerated individuals a chance to succeed for themselves and those who depend upon them, we realized that we needed holistic programming to support that outcome.
This realization inspired us to form Concordance, a non-profit re-entry program in 2015. We began providing re-entry services to justice-involved individuals a year later — exactly five years ago this month. Headquartered in St. Louis, our holistic, integrated, and evidence-informed program starts with helping participants heal from trauma, mental health disorders, and substance use disorders. From there, we help our participants learn the skills they need to earn a sustainable living and put strategies into daily practice that reduce their likelihood of reincarceration.
Five years later, Concordance can report having lowered reincarceration rates among our participants by 44 percent, exceeding our original goal. Concordance graduates are heads of households, leading families, and engaging in their children's lives. They have secured living-wage jobs and achieved food and housing security, as well as improved their physical and mental health. Many volunteer in their neighborhoods, becoming role models for their children and communities.
Before founding Concordance, we researched the cycle of reincarceration alongside the best minds in the country. Dr. John Roman is among them. He is a senior fellow of NORC, one of the largest independent social research organizations in the country, and based at the University of Chicago.
Our method works
A national expert on evaluating re-entry programs, Dr. Roman attests that he has never seen a comprehensive, scalable program that is as promising at reducing reincarceration and helping people re-enter into society as Concordance. Our collaborative research and analysis of the results of the Concordance program indicate that participants do substantially better than people who are returned to society without getting the intensive wraparound support that Concordance offers.
Of course, we are thrilled with the results from the past five years of helping transform lives and creating real change, but we know greater gains are possible. A growing contingent of diverse and influential change makers agree, which is helping accelerate our plans to scale the Concordance model nationally by expanding to eleven additional U.S. cities by 2025.
The expectation is that as we take a proven solution with demonstrated results in one region and expand it to other cities, we can bring about real societal change to thousands of communities across our country. We can even help some men and boys recast what it means to be the same, generation after generation. Like father, like son.
Danny Ludeman is president and CEO of Concordance. He previously served as CEO of Wells Fargo Advisors. John K. Roman, Ph.D., is a senior fellow in the Economics, Justice and Society Department at NORC at the University of Chicago.
Study finds new ways of detecting dark matter in black holes
A new study proposes that Hawking radiation could be used to find dark matter in places like primordial black holes.
- A new paper narrowed down what type of black holes may be the best candidates for containing dark matter.
- So far, dark matter has not been directly observed.
- The research team also developed new techniques to spot Hawking radiation that potentially comes from black holes.
Predicted to account for over 80 percent of all matter in the universe, so far, no one has directly seen dark matter. This is perhaps not surprising for a substance that doesn't reflect or emit any light. Now, a new study examines the possibility of finding dark matter in primordial black holes (PBHs), structures that hypothetically formed in the early life of the universe.
The paper, authored by scientists at the University of Amsterdam and the University of California-Santa Cruz and published in Physical Review Letters, looked to narrow down the parameters PBHs would need to contain dark matter. The authors also proposed a technique that could find dark matter by looking for so-called Hawking radiation.
What is Hawking radiation?
The late Stephen Hawking proposed the existence of thermal radiation that spontaneously emanates from black holes. He hypothesized the radiation was created by quantum effects near the black hole's event horizon, the boundary beyond which no light can escape. Furthermore, Hawking believed that over time, the radiation would result in enough energy and mass being taken away from a black hole to make it evaporate completely.
Hawking Radiation www.youtube.com
In the new paper, the researchers calculated the likely mass constraints of PBHs that could be composed of dark matter. Specifically, they concluded that PBHs similar to an asteroid in size (around 1017 grams to 1022 grams) could "make up all the dark matter" in the universe. Furthermore, the study looked at new techniques for finding dark matter, examining the possibility of using MeV (megaelectron volt) gamma-ray telescopes to detect Hawking radiation coming from the primordial black holes.
In an interview with Phys.org, researcher Adam Coogan explained why their approach could work.
"The main idea behind our work was to think about a particular way of looking for asteroid-mass PBHs," Coogan shared. "Light PBHs are expected to emit Hawking radiation consisting of a mix of photons and other light particles, such as electrons and pions. Telescopes can then search for this radiation by observing our galaxy or other galaxies."
Paving the way for future telescopes
Coogan added that the goal of their paper was to evaluate if future telescopes would be able to spot this radiation and "how much of the asteroid-mass PBH parameter space they could probe."
What the researchers discovered is that previous studies have not yet analyzed data from NASA's COMPTEL gamma-ray telescope aboard the Compton Gamma Ray Observatory (CGRO). Utilizing the telescope's data could help narrow down the PBHs that need to be examined to those just below the asteroid-mass gap (that is, below 1017 grams). These would comprise the strongest constraints found so far and could lead to further discovery.
Two ways dark energy could destroy the universe | Katie Mack | Big Think www.youtube.com
The scientists also refined the calculations necessary to spot the spectrum of the hypothesized Hawking radiation supposedly emitted by a primordial black hole. Specifically, they improved upon the detection of radiation produced by electrons and pions within the spectrum.
The team's calculations could help determine how much PBHs of particular masses contribute to the overall amount of dark matter in the universe. Comparing their calculations of the radiation spectrums to observed data from areas believed to contain a lot of dark matter, like the center of the Milky Way, could help scientists rule out or zero in on certain black holes as dark matter candidates.
Looking ahead, the researchers believe that the next generation of MeV gamma-ray telescopes would be able to find dark matter in primordial black holes by directly detecting Hawking evaporation.
How the “Bomber Mafia” planned to win World War II with just a few dozen bombs
Can a war be won from the air? A group of renegade pilots in the 1930s thought so.