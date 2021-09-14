Follow Us
Exoplanets with moons may be likelier to host life
Life finds a way — particularly if it has a moon.
- A new study suggests that exomoons are common in multistar systems.
- Thus far, only a few exomoon candidates have been identified.
- Exoplanets with moons may be likelier to host life than those without moons.
Though Earth has only one (very special and precious) moon, the average planet in our solar system has 26 moons. (The range is from zero moons for Mercury and Venus to 82 moons for Saturn.) If the Milky Way has about 100 billion exoplanets, as astrophysicists suppose, then we can expect many more exomoons.
Finding these exomoons is the subject of a new paper recently published in the Astronomical Journal. By using the same techniques to find exoplanets, the researchers hope to show that exomoons are also common — and potentially a harbinger of life.
Hunting for exomoons
How do we know that stars other than our sun host planets? One common method of exoplanet detection is observing stars for slight dimming events that occur regularly — a telltale sign of a planet in transit around the star. This method, in use for about two decades, has proven very effective, and thousands of exoplanets have been identified using it.
Obviously, this is an indirect method of detection. The exoplanet itself is not observed but rather the effects it has on its star. Direct observation of an exoplanet is a bit more difficult — and an exomoon even more difficult. This does not mean it cannot be done, of course. It is just harder, so a lot exomoon candidates probably will end up being false positives.
It is only recently that strong evidence for exomoons has been gathered. The Atacama Large Millimeter Array in Chile recently recorded evidence that the exoplanet PDS 70c has a circumplanetary disk of material that could be forming into a moon. That planet, a gas giant twice the size of Jupiter, is one of the first serious contenders for an exoplanet with exomoons around it — or at least ones in formation.
In this new paper, the authors propose a method for making it a little easier to find exomoons around binary star systems, that is, pairs of stars that orbit one another. These systems are not uncommon; roughly 50 percent of stars are in multistar systems, with binary systems being the most common. (Some scientists suppose that the sun might once have been part of a binary pair, but this is unlikely.)
Binary systems change the math for how gravity impacts planets and how the transit method can be used. While a planet's transit times can be impacted by having an exomoon, they are further impacted by other exoplanets as well as by the companion star. The new paper, therefore, demonstrates how a moon would impact the transit times of a planet in a system with two stars. In a certain number of cases, only a moon can explain the observed effects.
The study's lead author, Billy Quarles of the Georgia Institute of Technology, expanded on this idea in a press release:
"The major difference with binary systems is the companion star acts like the tide at the beach, where it periodically comes in and etches away the beachfront. With a more eccentric binary orbit, a larger portion of the stable 'real estate' is removed. This can help out a lot in our search for moons in other star systems."
Additionally, exoplanets too close to their stars are likely to not have moons at all as stellar forces can blow away the material that might combine to form a moon in the first place. (This possibly explains why Mercury and Venus do not have moons.) Indeed, in the PDS 70 star system, the planet closest to its star does not appear to have a moon.
Moons may be essential to life
In a press release, study co-author Siegfried Eggl of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign explained further applications of the method in determining the habitability of exoplanets:
"If we can use this method to show there are other moons out there, then there are probably other systems similar to ours. The moon is also likely critical for the evolution of life on our planet, because without the moon the axis tilt of the Earth wouldn't be as stable, the results of which would be detrimental to climate stability. Other peer-reviewed studies have shown the relationship between moons and the possibility of complex life."
Maybe the discovery of exomoons is the first step to finding life elsewhere in the cosmos. Understanding the similarities and dissimilarities with our solar system is a great place to start.
Tardigrades' kryptonite? Climate change.
Not so indestructible after all.
- Tardigrades, also known as water bears, are microscopic creatures best known for their ability to withstand a variety of extreme conditions, such as high heat, extreme cold, high pressure, and even the vacuum of space.
- However, new research shows that the famously durable creatures aren't so robust against the long-term heat of climate change.
- The findings underscore how fundamentally humans have affected life at every level.
The water bear — those minuscule, nigh-indestructible, spacefaring, radiation-proof, eight-footed, weirdly adorable creatures that hang out in mosses and lichens the world over. Turns out these microscopic supermen may not be as impervious as we thought. In fact, new research suggests that there is a kryptonite for tardigrades: climate change.
What are tardigrades?
For the unfamiliar, tardigrades — commonly referred to as water bears — are 0.5 mm-long (0.02 inches) creatures with four pairs of legs who have garnered internet fame for their extreme durability and their half-cute, half-terrifying appearance. They are extremophiles, capable of withstanding incredible heat, cold, and pressure. For instance, they can survive for a few minutes at 151°C (304°F) and a few days at -200°C (-328°F), they can withstand the vacuum of space and greater pressures than those found in the Marianas Trench, they can survive dehydration for decades, and they can handle 1,000 times more radiation than what would prove fatal to other animals.
In part, this incredible durability comes from their ability to enter into a state known as cryptobiosis. In this state, their metabolism decreases to 0.01 percent of normal levels, and they form a protein in their cells in place of water that protects their DNA in a glassy coating.
For these reasons, scientists believe that tardigrades may be capable of spreading life to different planets. If an asteroid were to strike Earth, shooting chunks of land out into space with a few hitchhiking tardigrades, the plucky creatures would hunker down, enter cryptobiosis, and endure the highly irradiated vacuum of space while they waited for their ride to crash into a planet suitable for life.
An Achilles' heel
A) An image of a tardigrade in its active state, and B) an image in its cryptobiotic state. During desiccation, an active state tardigrade contracts its body longitudinally and withdraw its legs to enter cryptobiosis.
Neves et al., 2020
Unfortunately, however, tardigrades do seem to have a fatal weakness. "We had found their Achilles' heel," researcher Ricardo Neves told Newsweek. "Tardigrades are definitely not the almost indestructible organism as advertised in so many popular science websites."
As it turns out, tardigrades are unable to survive sustained high temperatures. Even though they can endure a few minutes at 151°C, long-term exposure to far less than that blistering temperature killed half of the water bears in the researchers' sample.
Specifically, these scientists collected tardigrades from roof gutters in Denmark, the country where the study was conducted, and exposed them to temperatures of 37.1°C (98°F) for 24 hours. Half of the sample perished, a worrying result considering that the highest temperature recorded in Denmark is 36.4°C. Since global temperatures are rising, more and more tardigrade populations could be put at risk.
The researchers also tested out whether a more gradual heating process would improve survivability — after all, the environment doesn't just suddenly jump from mild to boiling. Unfortunately, improvements were marginal in this case — half of the tardigrade sample had died once temperatures reached 37.6°C.
What about their famous ability to enter cryptobiosis? When the tardigrades were first dried out to coax them into entering this state, they fared a bit better. In this case, half of the sample was able to survive 24 hours at 63.1°C (145.6°F). It's important to note, too, that this study examined the tardigrade species Ramazzottius varieornatus, which is known to be one of the hardier varieties of water bear.
"Before our study," said Neves, "tardigrades were regarded as the only organism on Earth to survive a cataclysmic event, but now we know this is not true. [While tardigrades are] among the most resilient organisms inhabiting our planet, it is now clear that they are vulnerable to high temperatures. Therefore, it seems that even tardigrades will have a hard time handling rising temperatures due to global warming."
Still sturdier than us
Still, it looks like tardigrades will certainly outlast us regardless. Most humans would die from hyperthermia within 10 minutes of exposure to temperatures in the 60°C range, compared to cryptobiotic tardigrades' 24 hours. Considering that climate change will increase drought conditions and gradually raise temperatures, it seems likely that they'll adapt to these new conditions — it's not a stretch of the imagination to think that they might enter cryptobiosis as a kind of heatwave hibernation, waiting until a bit of rain falls or temperatures drop.
As the globe heats up and humanity abandons the hottest regions of Earth, it seems likely that only the hardiest species will remain behind. Cockroaches, D. radiodurans, and tardigrades will likely inhabit the places we once did until it gets too hot for them, too.
Could fundamental physical constants not be constant across space and time?
Signals from across the universe point toward a fascinating possibility.
- We assume that physical constants do not change from time to time or location to location.
- Measurements aimed at calculating the fine-structure constant, however, challenge this assumption.
- A big puzzle remains unsolved to this day: why do quasars appear to show small but significant differences in the inferred value of the fine-structure constant?
Whenever we examine the universe in a scientific manner, there are a few assumptions that we take for granted as we go about our investigations. We assume that the measurements that register on our devices correspond to physical properties of the system that we are observing. We assume that the fundamental properties, laws, and constants associated with the material universe do not spontaneously change from moment to moment. And we also assume, for many compelling reasons, that although the environment may vary from location to location, the rules that govern the universe always remain the same.
But every assumption, no matter how well-grounded it may be or how justified we believe we are in making it, has to be subject to challenge and scrutiny. Assuming that atoms behave the same everywhere — at all times and in all places — is reasonable, but unless the universe supports that assumption with convincing, high-precision evidence, we are compelled to question any and all assumptions. If the fundamental constants are identical at all times and places, the universe should show us that atoms behave the same everywhere we look. But do they? Depending on how you ask the question, you might not like the answer. Here is the story behind the fine-structure constant, and why it might not be constant, after all.
A number of fundamental constants, as reported by the Particle Data Group in 1986. Although many advances have occurred in the intervening 35 years, the values of these constants have changed very little, with the largest difference being a slight but significant increase in the precisions of these Credit: Particle Data Group / LBL / DOE / NSF
When most people hear the idea of a fundamental constant, they think about the constants of nature that are inherent to our reality. Things like the speed of light, the gravitational constant, or Planck's constant (the fundamental constant of the quantum universe) are often the first things we think of, along with the masses of the various indivisible particles in the universe. In physics, however, these are what we call "dimensionful" constants, which means that they rely on our definitions of quantities like mass, length, or time.
An alternative way to conceive of these constants is to make them dimensionless instead: so that arbitrary definitions like kilogram, meter, or second make no difference to the constant. In this conception, each quantum interaction has a coupling strength associated with it, and the coupling of the electromagnetic interaction is known as the fine-structure constant and is denoted by the symbol alpha (α). Fascinatingly enough, its effects were detected before quantum physics was even remotely understood, and remained wholly unexplained for nearly 30 years.
The Michelson interferometer (top) showed a negligible shift in light patterns (bottom, solid) as compared with what was expected if Galilean relativity were true (bottom, dotted). The speed of light was the same no matter which direction the interferometer was oriented.Credit: Albert A. Michelson (1881); A.A. Michelson and E. Morley (1887)
In 1887, arguably the greatest null result in the history of physics was obtained, via the Michelson-Morley experiment. The experiment was brilliant in conception, seeking to measure the speed of Earth through the "rest frame" of the universe by:
- sending light beams in perpendicular directions,
- bringing them back together,
- thereby constructing an interference pattern,
- and measuring how that pattern shifted as the experimental apparatus was rotated.
Michelson originally performed a version of this experiment by himself back in 1881, detecting no effect but recognizing the need to improve the experiment's precision.
Six years later, the Michelson-Morley experiment represented an improvement by more than a factor of ten, making it the most precise electromagnetic measuring device at the time. While again, no shift was detected, demonstrating no need for the hypothesized aether, the apparatus they developed was also spectacular for measuring the spectrum of light emitted by various atoms. Puzzlingly, where a single emission line was expected to occur at a specific wavelength, sometimes there was just a single line, but at other times there were a series of narrowly-spaced emission lines, providing empirical evidence (but without a theoretical motivation) for a finer-than-expected structure to atoms.
In the Bohr model of the hydrogen atom, only the orbiting angular momentum of the point-like electron contributes to the energy levels. Adding in relativistic effects and spin effects not only causes a shift in these energy levels, but causes degenerate levels to split into multiple states, revealinCredit: Régis Lachaume and Pieter Kuiper / Public domain
What is actually happening became clearer with the development of modern quantum mechanics. Electrons orbit around the atomic nucleus in fixed, quantized energy levels only, and it is known that they can occupy different orbitals, which correspond to different values of orbital angular momentum. These are required to balance by both relativity and quantum physics. First derived by Arnold Sommerfeld in 1916, it was recognized that these narrowly-spaced lines were an example of splitting due to the fine-structure of atoms, with hyperfine structure from electron/nucleon interactions discovered shortly thereafter.
Today, we understand the fine-structure constant in the context of quantum field theory, where it is the probability of an interacting particle having what we call a radiative correction: emitting or absorbing an electromagnetic quantum (that is, a photon) during an interaction. We typically measure the fine-structure constant, α, at today's negligibly low energies, where it has a value that is equal to 1/137.0359991, with an uncertainty of ~1 in the final digit. It is defined as a dimensionless combination of dimensionful physical constants: the elementary charge squared divided by Planck's constant and the speed of light, and the value we measure today is consistent across all sufficiently precise experiments.
In quantum electrodynamics, higher-order loop diagrams contribute progressively smaller and smaller effects. However, as the energy increases, these higher-order processes become more efficient, and thus the value of the fine-structure constant increases with energy.Credit: American Physical Society, 2012
At high energies in particle physics experiments, however, we notice that the value of α gets stronger at higher energies. As the energy of the interacting particle(s) increases, so does the strength of the electromagnetic interaction. When the universe was very, very hot — such as at energies achieved just ~1 nanosecond after the Big Bang — the value of α was more like 1/128, as particles like the Z-boson, which can only exist virtually at today's low energies, can more easily be physically "real" at higher energies. The interaction strength is expected to scale with energy, an instance where our theoretical predictions and our experimental measurements match up remarkably well.
However, there is an entirely different way to measure the fine-structure constant at today's low energies: by measuring spectral lines, or emission and absorption features, from distant light sources throughout the cosmos. As background light from a source strikes the intervening matter, some portion of that light is absorbed at specific wavelengths. The exact wavelengths that are observed depend on a number of factors, such as the redshift of the source but also on the value of the fine-structure constant.
The light from ultra-distant quasars provide cosmic laboratories for measuring the gas clouds they encounter along the way, with exact properties of those absorption lines revealing the fine structure constant's value.Credit: Ed Janssen / ESO
If there are any variations in α, either over time or directionally in space, a careful examination of spectral features from a wide variety of astrophysical sources, particularly if they span many billions of years in time (or billions of light-years in distance), could reveal those variations. The most straightforward way to look for these variations is through quasar absorption spectroscopy: where the light quasars, the brightest individual sources in the universe, encounter every intervening cloud of matter that exists between the emitter (the quasar itself) and the observer (us, here on Earth).
There are very intricate, precise energy levels that exist for both normal hydrogen (with an electron bound to a proton) and its heavy isotope deuterium (with an electron bound to a deuteron, which contains both a proton and a neutron), and these energy levels are just slightly different from one another. If you can measure the spectra of these different quasars and look for these precise, very-slightly-different fine and hyperfine transitions, you would be able to measure α at the location of the quasar.
Narrow-line absorption spectra allow us to test whether constants vary by looking at variations in line placements. Large numbers of systems investigated for fine and hyperfine splitting can reveal if there's an overall varying effect.Credit: M. T. Murphy, J. K. Webb, V. V. Flambaum, and S. J. Curran
If the laws of physics were the same everywhere throughout the universe, then based on the observed properties of these lines, which includes:
- the same wavelengths and frequencies,
- the same ratios between transitions within atoms,
- and the same sets of absorption features across a wide variety of distances,
you would expect to be able to infer the same value of α everywhere. The only difference you would anticipate would be redshift-dependent, where all the wavelengths for a specific absorber would be systematically shifted by the same redshift-dependent factor.
Yet, that is not what we see. Everywhere we look in the universe — at every quasar and every example of fine or hyperfine structure in the intervening, absorptive gas clouds — we see that there are tiny, minuscule, but non-negligible shifts in those transition ratios. At the level of a few parts-per-million, the value of the fine-structure constant, α, appears to observationally vary. What is remarkable is that this variation was not expected or anticipated but has robustly shown up, over and over again, in quasar absorption studies going all the way back to 1999.
Spatial variations in the fine-structure constant are inferred from quasar absorption data. Unfortunately, these individual variations between systems are significantly larger than any overall variation seen in space or time, casting severe doubt on those conclusions.Credit: J.K. Webb et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 107, 191101 (2011)
Beginning in 1999, a team of astronomers led by Australian astrophysicist John K. Webb started seeing evidence that α was different from different astronomical measurements. Using the Keck telescopes and over 100 quasars, they found that α was smaller in the past and had risen by approximately 6 parts-per-billion over the past ~10 billion years. Other groups were unable to verify this, however, with complementary observations from the Very Large Telescope showing the exact opposite effect: that the fine-structure constant, α, was larger in the past, and has been slowly decreasing ever since.
Subsequently, Webb's team obtained more data with greater numbers of quasars, spanning larger fractions of the sky and cutting across cosmic time. A simple time-variation was no longer consistent with the data, as variations were inconsistent from place-to-place and did not scale directly with either redshift or direction. Overall, there were some places where α appeared larger than average and others where it appeared smaller, but there was no overall pattern. Even with the latest 2021 data, the few-parts-in-a-million variations that are seen are inconclusive.
Variations in the fine-structure constant across a wide variety of quasar systems, sorted by redshift. This latest work leverages four separate systems at high redshift, but sees no net evidence for a time-variation in the constant itself.Credit: M.R. Wilczynska et al., Sci Adv. 2020 Apr; 6(17): eaay9672
It is often said that "extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence," but the uncertainties associated with each of these measurements were at least as large as the suspected signal itself: a few parts-per-million. In 2018, however, a remarkable study — even though it was only of one system — had the right confluence of properties to be able to measure α, at a distance of 3.3 billion light-years away, to a precision of just ~1 part-per-million.
Instead of looking at hydrogen and deuterium, isotopes of the same element with the same nuclear charges but different nuclear masses, researchers using the Arecibo telescope in one of its last major discoveries found two absorption lines of a hydroxyl (OH-) ion: at 1720 and 1612 megahertz in frequency around a rare and peculiar blazar. These absorption lines have different dependencies on the fine-structure constant, α, as well as the proton-to-electron mass ratio, and yet these measurements combine to show a null result: consistent with no variation over the past ~3 billion years. These are, to date, the most stringent constraints on tiny changes in the fine-structure constant's value from astronomy, consistent with no effect at all.
The Arecibo radio telescope as viewed from above. The 1000 foot (305 m) diameter was the largest single-dish telescope from 1963 until 2016, and leaves behind a legacy of tremendous scientific discovery.Credit: H. Schweiker/Wiyn and NOAO/Aura/NSF
The observational techniques that have been pioneered in quasar absorption spectroscopy have allowed us to measure these atomic profiles to unprecedented precision, creating a puzzle that remains unsolved to this day: why do quasars appear to show small but significant differences in the inferred value of the fine-structure constant between them? We know there has been no significant variation over the past ~3 billion years, from not only astronomy but from the Oklo natural nuclear reactor as well. In addition, the value is not changing today to 17 decimal places, as constrained by atomic clocks.
It remains possible that the fundamental constants did actually vary a long time ago, or that they varied differently in different locations in space. To untangle whether that is the case or not, however, we first have to understand what is causing the observed variations in quasar absorption lines, and that remains an unsolved puzzle that could just as easily be due to an unidentified error as it is to a physical cause. Until there is a confluence of evidence, where many disparate observations all come together to point to the same consistent conclusion, the default assumption must remain that the fundamental constants really are constant.
Clever wild boar brings rescue party to save young from a trap
A female boar's intelligence, resolve, and empathy stun researchers.
- Researchers observe in a series of photos an unexpected rescue of two young wild boars from a trap.
- The whole rescue took less than half an hour thanks to a clever adult female wild boar.
- Aside from the fact of the rescue, there are signs that the rescuer was exhibiting and acting out of empathy for the captives.
There is a danger in attributing human-like motivations to animal behavior. We have no way, after all, of really knowing what is going on in a non-human's mind. Controlled experiments can sometimes strongly suggest intent, but it is difficult to be sure. Every now and then, though, there is just no escaping the obvious.
One such case is reported in a new study by a team of scientists from the Czech University of Life Sciences at the Voděradské Bučiny National Nature Reserve. The team was actually researching African swine fever protection measures until their motion-triggered camera caught something amazing.
The researchers observed a female adult wild boar coming to the quick rescue of two young boars caught in a trap. The adult boar's response was quick, and it was smart. If its actions were not enough to convince an observer of prosocial behavior, it is difficult to interpret its signs of distress during the rescue as anything but empathy for the terrified captives.
What counts as a rescue?
According to the study, to qualify as a deliberate rescue, four things must be true:
- The captive has to be in distress.
- The rescuer must put himself or herself in harm's way to make the rescue.
- The rescuer's actions must amount to an effective solution, even if unsuccessful.
- The rescuer derives no immediate benefit "in terms of food rewards, social contact, protection, or mating opportunities."
Credit: Kevin Jackson / Unsplash
The rescue
The rescue occurred just before and after midnight on the morning of January 29, 2020. The camera captured 93 photos.
The box trap had two sides held open by a wire. When the wire is tripped by an animal inside, the walls swing down into place and are held by logs that roll down from the top of the box. Essentially, the box is "locked" shut.
The researchers had set their box trap using corn as bait, and two young wild boars fell for the lure. Two hours and six minutes later, four other boars were seen wandering around the front and back of the trap for about four minutes, after which they left.
A couple of hours later, around 11 pm, a rescue party of at least eight boars led by a female adult appeared in the photos. Once underway, the entire rescue took just 29 minutes, with the first log removed after only six minutes.
The inescapable conclusion, judging by the speed of the jailbreak, is that the rescue team — particularly the lead female — was clever enough to understand what was locking the captives in. The adult female kept charging the logs until they were dislodged. (See the headline image.) Once the logs were removed, the young boars pushed through and out.
Credit: Masilkova, et al., Scientific Reports, 2021. CC 4.0
Prosocial indicators
Aside from the obvious fact of the situation — that the adult boar cared enough about the victims' welfare to effect a rescue, meeting all the requisite criteria above — a physiological clue confirms it.
When wild boars become distressed, they exhibit piloerection. Essentially, the hairs on their manes (that is, the backs of their necks) stand up on edge. The photos reveal that the adult female's mane was clearly showing piloerection, revealing that she was viscerally distressed by the captives' plight.
Wisdom of Daoism: why Yin-Yang is so much more than a tattoo
Harmony and moderation make for a happier life.