Disturbing images reveal bacteria flying out of toilet when flushing
A new study shows you should put down the toilet lid when flushing to avoid coronavirus and other illnesses.
- Slow-motion images show thousands of small droplets and aerosol particles flying up from a toilet during flushing.
- The bacteria in these particles can contain coronavirus and other illnesses.
- Closing the lid while flushing can prevent the germs from hitting your body or face.
You should put the toilet lid down when you flush, proves a graphic new study. Images show just how much contamination can be spread by one of our most common everyday experiences.
A survey of 2,000 UK adults found 55% of the respondents not putting the lid down before flushing. This is while a majority (72%) said they were paying much more attention to cleanliness than before. The catch is that toilet bowl water is full of harmful bacteria and pathogens, even if flushed several times.
What's so bad flushing with the toilet lid up, you ask? To make it painfully obvious the researchers demonstrated how germs propel out of a toilet during a flush. They used high-speed camera technology to capture thousands of small droplets and aerosol particles flying up from a toilet if the lid isn't there to stop them. The power of the toilet flush can disperse the largely invisible aerosol droplets full of germs to surfaces in the vicinity as well as people's faces.
Toilet flushing.
Credit: Harpic
The new study by carried out by One Poll and was commissioned by Harpic, which makes cleaning products.
"There has never been a more important time to take extra care around our homes, although the risks associated with germ spread in unhygienic bathrooms are high, the solution to keeping them clean is simple," an R&D associate at Harpic shared in a statement.
Toilet flushing.
Credit: Harpic
The study also inquired why people aren't putting the lid down and found that 47% of the surveyed just didn't know there was anything potentially risky about that. About 25% didn't like touching toilet bowl lids at all, while 15% generally forgot to do it. Shown the striking images, however, 95% of the responded vowed to make changes.
Interestingly, a previous report in Physics of Fluids found a similar problem for men who use urinals. 57% of the splash from flushing the urinal can travel to the person at the urinal in seconds, spreading germs and potentially even viruses (like coronavirus). This was also confirmed by a study from Chinese researchers, which found that toilet flushing can cause "clouds of virus-containing particles" to be formed.
Suffice it to say, you might want to lower that toilet lid next time.
NASA's idea for making food from thin air just became a reality — it could feed billions
Here's why you might eat greenhouse gases in the future.
- The company's protein powder, "Solein," is similar in form and taste to wheat flour.
- Based on a concept developed by NASA, the product has wide potential as a carbon-neutral source of protein.
- The man-made "meat" industry just got even more interesting.
Seriously sustainable<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTk0MDIzNS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjM4NTMzMX0.BCEfYnn6C3z1zUHIS38xOWjXktgamNBi5iyqklSMYK8/img.png?width=980" id="ea524" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="50533380eeb18eb5833b6b6aa3abec38" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: Solar Foods<p>Solar Foods makes Solein by extracting CO₂ from air using <a href="https://www.fastcompany.com/90356326/we-have-the-tech-to-suck-co2-from-the-air-but-can-it-suck-enough-to-make-a-difference" target="_blank">carbon-capture technology</a>, and then combines it with water, nutrients and vitamins, using 100 percent renewable solar energy from partner <a href="https://www.fortum.com" target="_blank">Fortum</a> to promote a natural fermentation process similar to the one that produces yeast and lactic acid bacteria.</p><p>When the company claims its single-celled protein is "free from agricultural limitations," they're not kidding. Being produced indoors means Solar Foods is not dependent on arable land, water (i.e., rain), or favorable weather.</p><p>The company is already working with the European Space Agency to develop foods for off-planet production and consumption. (The idea for Solein actually began at NASA.) They also see potential in bringing protein production to areas whose climate or ground conditions make conventional agriculture impossible.</p><p>And let's not forget all those <a href="https://www.bk.com/menu-item/impossible-whopper" target="_blank">beef-free burgers</a> based on pea and soy proteins currently gaining popularity. The environmental challenge of scaling up the supply of those plants to meet their high demand may provide an opening for the completely renewable Solein — the company could provide companies that produce animal-free "meats," such as <a href="https://www.beyondmeat.com/products/" target="_blank">Beyond Meat</a> and <a href="https://impossiblefoods.com" target="_blank">Impossible Foods</a>, a way to further reduce their environmental impact.</p>
The larger promise<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTk0MDI0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjU4MTg2OX0.7dZZYT5WEV_EupBuLVFwHynarTiz8RYR9aJtC6Ts2C4/img.jpg?width=980" id="3415d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2e6eebe06d795f844752f9e9d30040d7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: Solar Foods<p>The impact of the beef — and for that matter, poultry, pork, and fish — industries on our planet is widely recognized as one of the main drivers behind climate change, pollution, habitat loss, and antibiotic-resistant illness. From the cutting down of rainforests for cattle-grazing land, to runoff from factory farming of livestock and plants, to the disruption of the marine food chain, to the overuse of antibiotics in food animals, it's been disastrous.</p><p>The advent of a promising source of protein derived from two of the most renewable things we have, CO₂ and sunlight, <a href="https://solarfoods.fi/environmental-impact/" target="_blank">gets us out of the planet-destruction business</a> at the same time as it offers the promise of a stable, long-term solution to one of the world's most fundamental nutritional needs.</p>
Solar Foods' timetable<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTk0MTEzMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjYzMTMwMn0.Rb_oH3gSXFpgvhI4DgKgy1VcI5161NgHyMpe18TC7uU/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=172%2C146%2C62%2C135&height=700" id="cc81c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="125c9a98ec818f5c241fa28ef1423e67" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image source: Lubsan / Shutterstock / Big Think<p>While company plans are always moderated by unforeseen events — including the availability of sufficient funding — Solar Foods plans a global commercial rollout for Solein in 2021 and to be producing two million meals annually, with a revenue of $800 million to $1.2 billion by 2023. By 2050, they hope to be providing sustenance to 9 billion people as part of a $500 billion protein market.</p><p>The project began in 2018, and this year, they anticipate achieving three things: Launching Solein (check), beginning the approval process certifying its safety as a Novel Food in the EU, and publishing plans for a 1,000-metric ton-per-year factory capable of producing 500 million meals annually.</p>
The protein powder Solein. Image source: SOLAR FOODS
Why you should cut back on social media and how to do it
Social media seems to stress some people out. Maybe its time for a break?
- Social media can make people anxious, depressed, lonely, and stressed out.
- There are several ways to cut back your use of it.
- Even using it slightly less has been shown to reduce depressive symptoms.
We used to smoke during five-minute breaks at work; now, we check the feeds.<p> A variety of studies show that too much time spent on social media can stress us out, leave us <a href="https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/digital-world-real-world/202002/anxiety-and-social-media-use" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">anxious</a> and <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/12/cutting-back-on-social-media-reduces-loneliness-depression-study-finds.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">depressed</a>, and ironically increase feelings of <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/12/cutting-back-on-social-media-reduces-loneliness-depression-study-finds.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">loneliness</a>. These findings have been confirmed for both adults and <a href="https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0706743719885486?journalCode=cpab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">children</a>. <br> <br> These effects are caused by several factors. The curated images of other people's lives we see on the screen can leave us feeling like we're comparatively inadequate. The often spoken of "<a href="https://psychcentral.com/blog/fear-of-missing-out/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">fear-of-missing-out</a>" is a real thing. When you have dozens of people doing something once, with continual updating it can appear like everybody is doing something all the time. The political aspects of social media can make things worse. Even when people agree with you, the slew of information can be too much, says Dr. Erin Elfant, a clinical psychologist working out of California. <br> <br> She goes on to mention that social media provides a perverse incentive for being <a href="https://www.ksby.com/news/social-medias-impact-on-stress-during-contentious-election-season" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">stressed</a>:<br> <br> "When we tend to say something that is a strongly worded opinion, we tend to get more response for that which also means that it positively reinforces us getting really stressed."</p><p>It seems like a vicious cycle. Posting things that make people react is the point, even if that reaction is to make them stressed. Whatever works at getting a reaction will be posted again. <br></p>
How to spend less time on social media<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fE_QoebLUFQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> There are a variety of ways to make avoiding checking your feeds every six seconds a little easier. </p><p> <strong>Delete your apps</strong></p><p> Making it a little harder to get to social media can help you use it less. Beyond making a kind of initiative sense, this method is supported by empirical evidence. <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nudge_theory" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Nudge Theory </a>in behavioral economics is based around this. People often do what's easiest, and that can be manipulated for good. Having to spend that much more effort getting to your social media page might be the thing that keeps you off it. <br> <strong><br> Set time limits on your usage.</strong></p><p>If you don't want to delete the apps outright, that's fine; there are other options. Most smartphones can show you a breakdown of how much time you're spending on an app, either through included features or through third-party apps that are readily <a href="https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/5-ways-to-cut-back-on-social-media" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">available</a>. You can easily track your screen time and change your behavior accordingly. </p><p>If you use a web browser to access these sites, you can use a variety of <a href="https://launchparty.org/google-chrome-extensions-that-help-block-time-wasting-websites/" target="_blank">extensions</a> to control how long you're allowed to browse before blocks kick in. Others allow you to set times when you can't access the sites, like working hours, or to set other conditions. <br> </p><p> <strong>Consider what you're following</strong></p><p> If you're like me, you've been invited to endless pages by other people, which you accepted to be polite. After a few years, you start to wonder why you still get updates from these random pages that mean nothing to you. If you aren't going to cut back, you can reduce your stress and your feed's clutter with a review of what pages you're following. Is there a page (or person) whose posts only make you mad? You should consider not following them anymore. </p><p> Plus, if there is less to look at, you may find yourself spending less time on social media as a result. A feed with only 1 pages will have fewer updates to review than one with 20. </p><p> <strong>Set a day of rest</strong></p><p> There's a reason most cultures had a designated day of rest; we need it. <br> <br> The idea of a <a href="https://www.verywellmind.com/why-and-how-to-do-a-digital-detox-4771321" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">digital detox</a> is increasingly popular, and an offshoot of that is setting a "<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/digital-sabbath-20_b_5288740" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">digital sabbath</a>." Much like the religious one, the idea here is that you take a set amount of time (either the weekend or a part of it) as a day of rest during which you cannot use or check social media. <br> <br> This solution has the added benefits that you're not giving up on social media, just limiting your use to specific days, and that you can make the rules for it as strict or lax as you require. You could ban all internet use outside of email on the sabbath, or you could just keep yourself from looking at Twitter. </p><p> <strong>Turn off notifications</strong></p><p> If all else seems like too much, try just turning off your notifications. You should be deciding when you want to look at social media, not the social media pages. Who knows, if you aren't told every time your aunt posts a new image of her cat, you might not find the need to look at each one of the pictures. </p><p> Social media has an extremely mixed track record of doing what it was supposed to do in terms of bringing people together in a new and fun way. Given how much stress it's caused us lately, maybe cutting back can do us all some good. </p>
Should we pay ex-drug users to help them get clean?
What is more important, that a treatment helps keep people healthy or that it meshes with our morals?
- A novel treatment aims to help former drug users by paying them to stay clean.
- Some moral objections to the idea of paying people to not use drugs help keep the program underused.
- Many other treatment methods face similar issues.
Kind of surprising it took us this long to try that idea.<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HLwUi7r7_T8" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> The idea of positive reinforcement to encourage good behavior is familiar to most people. Using a technique dubbed "c<a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contingency_management" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">ontingency management</a>," these programs apply the concept in a new way. When someone undergoing treatment attends enough meetings and appointments or goes a particular length of time without relapsing, they are given <a href="https://drugabuse.com/contingency-management/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">rewards</a>, often in the form of <u><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/27/health/meth-addiction-treatment.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">money</a></u>.</p><p>How this is done differs by program; some just hand out cash prizes, others give out coupons, a few hand out tokens. Many don't offer a consistent amount, and some use systems where cash prizes are mixed with other rewards on a random basis. Despite these variations, the principle remains the same: good behavior that moves somebody towards their goal is rewarded. </p><p> The idea has been extensively studied and found to be very effective, more so than many other procedures frequently used in addiction treatment. It is also very effective when used in conjunction with other <a href="https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article/file?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1002715&type=printable" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">therapies</a>. While most of the studies of contingency management appear to focus on its use against <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17907865/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">stimulant addiction,</a> studies on its effectiveness against alcohol abuse also <a href="https://pubs.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/arh23-2/122-127.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">exist</a>. <br> <br> However, you can probably already see the difficulties of spreading the program; the idea of giving people cash for staying off drugs can be a hard sell. Most of the internet pages that explain the idea mention that no study has found people spend the money particularly irresponsibly, suggesting that the notion that they would is widespread. </p><p> A recent <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/27/health/meth-addiction-treatment.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">New York Times article</a> on the subject included the coordinator of a treatment program voicing his concern that this very thing could happen. The same article pointed out that these programs might also, technically, be illegal. Many insurance companies won't pay for treatments that utilize this method. </p><p>This is a shame, as the benefits of this method are beyond doubt.<br></p>
The moral questions of treating addiction<iframe width="730" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HWrbUwNGoWc" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe><p> As you might expect, this isn't the only area where moral considerations crash into what is proven to help people beat their addictions or be healthier people. </p><p>The idea of government-backed needle <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/ssp/syringe-services-programs-faq.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">exchanges</a>, where people in need of needles for what are often illegal purposes can get a clean one despite why they may need it, goes back to a Dutch program in the 1980s. It has a long history of doing what it sets out to do in terms of keeping dirty, disease-causing needles, off the streets. </p><p> Proponents of these programs cite evidence that they reduce the instances of diseases (such as AIDS) often spread by dirty needles, they provide easier access to social services for those who need them most, and they are generally agreed to improve the condition of people struggling with addiction. <strong><br> <br> </strong>Despite this data, many people still oppose the idea on the grounds that providing needs or a space to use them amounts to an endorsement <a href="https://khn.org/news/conservative-indiana-adopted-needle-exchanges-but-still-faces-local-resistance/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">of their use</a>. <br> <br> Limited studies suggest therapies incorporating LSD have shown promise in treating <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/lsd-should-be-considered-for-alcoholism-treatment-study-says/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">alcoholism</a>. While the lack of extensive research on the use of psychedelics in this area is enough to prevent a pilot program from coming to a town near you, the objections to treating alcohol addiction with powerful hallucinogens also make it unlikely. </p><p> A similar problem exists with specific treatments currently used to help those recovering from opioid addiction. Methadone, an opioid drug, is used to prevent withdrawal symptoms in patients battling an addiction to make it easier for them to stay off illicitly acquired drugs. These programs are strongly supported by studies demonstrating their <a href="https://researchonline.lshtm.ac.uk/id/eprint/5044/1/5044.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">effectiveness</a>. </p><p> Despite this, some still object to the idea of using one painkiller to wean people off <a href="https://www.careinnovations.org/wp-content/uploads/MATOpioidOvercomingObjections.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">another</a>. </p><p> Drug addiction is a painful thing. Humanity still isn't great at dealing with it. While the evidence in favor of contingency management and various other treatments is increasingly robust, their usage is limited by several factors, including moralizing. If we will end up using this treatment to help end addiction in our communities or shun it in favor of moral purity currently remains unknown. </p>
