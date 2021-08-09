Follow Us
Light from other side of black hole shows Einstein is right (again)
For the first time, light that comes from behind a black hole has been spotted.
- A new study shows how X-rays bent behind a black hole can be observed by telescopes.
- The findings were predicted by the theory of general relativity but never previously observed.
- The researchers plan to develop a 3D model.
Few interstellar objects entice the imagination quite like black holes, massive objects with gravity so powerful nothing — not even light — can escape them. Once you go in, barring the existence of a wormhole to somewhere else, you are not coming back out. (For a scientific but fictional narrative of what it would be like to fall into a black hole, read this essay by Marcelo Gleiser.)
But now, a new study investigating the wild effects these objects have on magnetic fields and superheated gases has revealed the seemingly impossible: light from behind a black hole.
How to see a black hole
As you might expect from their primary claim to fame, it is difficult to directly observe black holes. The light that would typically be reflected off an object, allowing us to see it, simply falls into the hole.
However, Einstein told us that gravity works less like a giant vacuum cleaner sucking things toward large bodies and more like a heavy object placed on a rubber sheet. Gravity is the dip in the sheet near the object. Things moving past this dip, be it caused by a star or black hole, can pass by it without necessarily falling into it, though their paths will be altered.
Similarly, light — which consists of both visible and invisible portions of the electromagnetic spectrum — emitted by distant objects can be warped or bent slightly by large objects. This makes the object that emitted the light appear to be in a different place to an observer. This phenomenon, known as "gravitational lensing," was used to validate elements of relativity a century ago: light from distant stars was bent when passing by the sun, just as Einstein predicted.
When astronomers examine black holes, they tend to take advantage of this warping. For instance, they look for distant light that is bent or focused by the black hole or to X-rays emitted from near the black hole (but far enough away not to fall in) to ascertain information about the black hole, such as its location.
This new study began in much the same way. A team of researchers was examining the coronas that form around black holes as material falls into them. This superheated material turns to plasma (ionized gas) as it falls in, though some of it is tossed about by the black hole's spin and magnetic field. This turmoil continuously produces huge amounts of vibrant X-ray light around the hole, which can be observed to learn more about it.
ESA
While observing the expected X-Rays, the researchers noticed something odd; smaller, strangely "colored" X-ray flashes. The flashes were in line with predictions that X-rays would be bent and reflected behind the black hole before becoming visible again as "echoes" of light.
As Stanford University astrophysicist Dan Wilkins and study co-author explains, this was both a surprise and in line with theory:
"Any light that goes into that black hole doesn't come out, so we shouldn't be able to see anything that's behind the black hole. The reason we can see that is because that black hole is warping space, bending light and twisting magnetic fields around itself."
While relativity tells us that we should be able to see X-rays from behind a black hole because of its powerful gravity, this has never actually been seen before now. Study co-author Roger Blandford of Stanford explained in a press release why finding it now is so exciting for those who have long worked on the problem:
"Fifty years ago, when astrophysicists starting [sic] speculating about how the magnetic field might behave close to a black hole, they had no idea that one day we might have the techniques to observe this directly and see Einstein's general theory of relativity in action."
The initial investigations into the coronas of black holes will continue, likely using more powerful X-ray telescopes as they become available. There are also plans for making a 3D model to map these findings. The theory of relativity likely will continue to prove its worth for the foreseeable future.
Why we can stop worrying and love the particle accelerator
By delving into the mysteries of the Universe, colliders have entered the Zeitgeist and tapped the wonders and fears of our age.
What would happen if you stuck your body inside a particle accelerator?
The scenario seems like the start of a bad Marvel comic, but it happens to shed light on our intuitions about radiation, the vulnerability of the human body, and the very nature of matter. Particle accelerators allow physicists to study subatomic particles by speeding them up in powerful magnetic fields and then tracing the interactions that result from collisions. By delving into the mysteries of the Universe, colliders have entered the Zeitgeist and tapped the wonders and fears of our age.
As far back as 2008, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), operated by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), was charged with creating microscopic black holes that would allow physicists to detect extra dimensions. To many, this sounds like the plot of a disastrous science-fiction movie. It came as no surprise when two people filed a lawsuit to stop the LHC from operating, lest it produce a black hole powerful enough to destroy the world. But physicists argued that the idea was absurd and the lawsuit was rejected.
Then, in 2012, the LHC detected the long-sought Higgs boson, a particle needed to explain how particles acquire mass. With that major accomplishment, the LHC entered popular culture; it was featured on the album cover of Super Collider (2013) by the heavy metal band Megadeth, and was a plot point in the US television series The Flash (2014-).
Yet, despite its accomplishments and glamour, the world of particle physics is so abstract that few understand its implications, meaning or use. Unlike a NASA probe sent to Mars, CERN's research doesn't produce stunning, tangible images. Instead, the study of particle physics is best described by chalkboard equations and squiggly lines called Feynman diagrams. Aage Bohr, the Nobel laureate whose father Niels invented the Bohr model of the atom, and his colleague Ole Ulfbeck have even gone as far as to deny the physical existence of subatomic particles as anything more than mathematical models.
Which returns us to our original question: what happens when a beam of subatomic particles travelling at nearly the speed of light meets the flesh of the human body? Perhaps because the realms of particle physics and biology are conceptually so far removed, it's not only laypeople who lack the intuition to answer this question, but also some professional physicists. In a 2010 YouTube interview with members of the physics and astronomy faculty at the University of Nottingham, several academic experts admitted that they had little idea what would happen if one were to stick a hand inside the proton beam at the LHC. Professor Michael Merrifield put it succinctly: 'That's a good question. I don't know is the answer. Probably be very bad for you.' Professor Laurence Eaves was also cautious about drawing conclusions. '[B]y the scales of energy we notice, it wouldn't be that noticeable,' he said, likely with a bit of British understatement. 'Would I put my hand in the beam? I'm not sure about that.'
Such thought experiments can be useful tools for exploring situations that can't be studied in the laboratory. Occasionally, however, unfortunate accidents yield case studies: opportunities for researchers to study scenarios that can't be experimentally induced for ethical reasons. Case studies have a sample size of one and no control group. But, as the neuroscientist V S Ramachandran has pointed out in Phantoms in the Brain (1998), it takes only one talking pig to prove that pigs can talk. On 13 September 1848, for example, an iron rod pierced through the head of the US railway worker Phineas Gage and profoundly changed his personality, offering early evidence of a biological basis for personality.
And on 13 July 1978, a Soviet scientist named Anatoli Bugorski stuck his head in a particle accelerator. On that fateful day, Bugorski was checking malfunctioning equipment on the U-70 synchrotron – the largest particle accelerator in the Soviet Union – when a safety mechanism failed and a beam of protons travelling at nearly the speed of light passed straight through his head, Phineas Gage-style. It's possible that, at that point in history, no other human being had ever experienced a focused beam of radiation at such high energy. Although proton therapy – a cancer treatment that uses proton beams to destroy tumours – was pioneered before Bugorski's accident, the energy of these beams is generally not above 250 million electron volts (a unit of energy used for small particles). Bugorski might have experienced the full wrath of a beam with more than 300 times this much energy, 76 billion electron volts.
Proton radiation is a rare beast indeed. Protons from the solar wind and cosmic rays are stopped by Earth's atmosphere, and proton radiation is so rare in radioactive decay that it was not observed until 1970. More familiar threats, such as ultraviolet photons and alpha particles, do not penetrate the body past skin unless a radioactive source is ingested. Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko, for instance, was killed by alpha particles that do not so much as penetrate paper when he unknowingly ingested radioactive polonium-210 delivered by an assassin. But when Apollo astronauts protected by spacesuits were exposed to cosmic rays containing protons and even more exotic forms of radiation, they reported flashes of visual light, a harbinger of what would welcome Bugorski on the fateful day of his accident. According to an interview in Wired magazine in 1997, Bugorski immediately saw an intense flash of light but felt no pain. The young scientist was taken to a clinic in Moscow with half his face swollen, and doctors expected the worst.
Ionising radiation particles such as protons wreak havoc on the body by breaking chemical bonds in DNA. This assault on a cell's genetic programming can kill the cell, stop it from dividing, or induce a cancerous mutation. Cells that divide quickly, such as stem cells in bone marrow, suffer the most. Because blood cells are produced in bone marrow, for instance, many cases of radiation poisoning result in infection and anaemia from losses of white blood cells and red blood cells, respectively. But unique to Bugorski's case, radiation was concentrated along a narrow beam through the head, rather than being broadly distributed from nuclear fallout, as was the case for many victims of the Chernobyl disaster or the bombing of Hiroshima. For Bugorski, particularly vulnerable tissues, such as bone marrow and the gastrointestinal track, might have been largely spared. But where the beam shot through Bugorski's head, it deposited an obscene amount of radiation energy, hundreds of times greater than a lethal dose by some estimates.
And yet, Bugorski is still alive today. Half his face is paralysed, giving one hemisphere of his head a strangely young appearance. He is reported to be deaf in one ear. He suffered at least six generalised tonic-clonic seizures. Commonly known as grand mal seizures, these are the seizures most frequently depicted in film and television, involving convulsions and loss of consciousness. Bugorski's epilepsy is likely a result of brain tissue-scarring left by the proton beam. It has also left him with petit mal or absence seizures, far less dramatic staring spells during which consciousness is briefly interrupted. There are no reports that Bugorski has ever been diagnosed with cancer, though that is often a long-term consequence of radiation exposure.
Despite having nothing less than a particle accelerator beam pass through his brain, Bugorski's intellect remained intact, and he successfully completed his doctorate after the accident. Bugorski survived his accident. And as frightening and awesome as the inside of a particle accelerator might be, humanity has thus far survived the nuclear age.
Joel Frohlich
This article was originally published at Aeon and has been republished under Creative Commons.
This chart shows when each new sport joined the Olympic Games
Our chart shows new additions since 1984 that have stuck around.
This year's Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo will see the addition of five new sports, out of which three will stick around.
Skateboarding, climbing and surfing will be added to the Olympics' roster, while karate and baseball/softball will go the route of many other sports which have made short-lived appearances over the years.
Our chart shows new additions since 1984 that have stuck around – some reflecting new trends in sporting, while others were added by host countries trying to highlight their strong points.
In the flair of the 1980s, artistic swimming and rhythmic gymnastics introduced colorful outfits and contemporary music to the event. The 1990s newly introduced trends like beach volleyball and mountain biking, while the 2000s did the same with trampolining, triathlon and BMX. The only sports added in the 2010s era were rugby and golf, re-introduced to the Olympics at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.
Image: Statista
Attentive observers will detect another trend in new Olympic additions. In 1988, table tennis debuted in Seoul. It being a popular sport in many Asian countries, South Korea has since bagged 18 medals in the competition, including combined gold and silver medals in the men's singles during the inaugural event. The same pattern is apparent for the additions of Judo in 1964 in Tokyo, handball in 1936 in Berlin or boxing in 1904 in St. Louis. All events led to at least one inaugural gold medal.
More than 30 new additions have stuck since the Olympics of the modern age started in 1896 in Athens. That year, the Olympic staples athletics and gymnastics were on the schedule, while competitions in current Olympic sports fencing, cycling, shooting, swimming, tennis, weightlifting and wrestling also took place. Seven more current-era sports were added four years later in Paris, including rowing and equestrian sports.
Several other disciplines did not establish themselves. The most famous discontinued sport might be tug-of-war, which was featured from 1896 until 1920, but it's by no means the only curious one. Lacrosse was played in 1904 and 1908, while athletes competed in polo on and off between 1896 and 1936. The 1908 Olympics in London even included a competition in water motorsports. Other than rugby and golf, which were featured several times in the early 1900s before reappearing in 2016, tennis took the longest hiatus between 1928 and 1984 (13 games), followed by archery from 1924 to 1968 (10 games). The only sports that have featured in all Olympic Summer Games since 1896 are gymnastics, athletics, cycling, fencing and swimming. Rowing and water polo have been continuously featured since their inaugurations in 1900.
Reprinted with permission of the World Economic Forum. Read the original article.
Helmet worn at home shrank man's brain tumor by a third
The new brain tumor treatment targets a cancer that kills 75% of patients within a year.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
A new brain tumor treatment appeared to shrink a man's aggressive glioblastoma tumor by nearly a third — and all he had to do was wear a noninvasive helmet at home.
The challenge: Glioblastoma is a rare but aggressive type of brain cancer that is almost always fatal in adults — 75% of patients die within a year of diagnosis, and only 5% live more than five years.
Treatment usually starts with risky surgery to remove the bulk of the brain tumor, after which a patient might undergo chemo or radiation therapy.
"Our results…open a new world of non-invasive and nontoxic therapy for brain cancer."
DAVID S. BASKIN
Not only can the side effects of those treatments hurt a patient's quality of life, but the treatments themselves can't actually cure the brain cancer — they just buy the patient a little more time.
Why it matters: Survival rates for glioblastoma have remained mostly stagnant over the past few decades, meaning our ability to treat the deadly brain cancer isn't getting much better.
If that doesn't change, we'll continue to lose about 200,000 people to the disease every year, worldwide.
New brain tumor treatment: In a past study, researchers at Houston Methodist Neurological Institute found they could kill glioblastoma cells in the lab by subjecting them to oscillating magnetic fields, which they created by using electricity to rotate magnets in a precise way.
They believe the fields disrupt the transportation of electrons during the process used to create energy for cells. However, compounds produced by tumor cells are needed to trigger this disruption, meaning healthy cells should be spared while glioblastoma cells die.
The case study: In 2019, the researchers received approval under the FDA's compassionate use protocol to test the therapy on a man whose brain tumor wasn't responding to aggressive cancer treatments.
"Imagine treating brain cancer without radiation therapy or chemotherapy."
DAVID S. BASKIN
Over the course of three days, they trained the man and his wife how to deliver the therapy using a helmet equipped with three rotating magnets.
They then sent him home with the helmet and instructions to administer the brain tumor treatment for two hours every day at first and then work his way up to six hours.
The results: The man used the helmet for 36 days before suffering an unrelated head injury that led to his death. His family gave the researchers permission to autopsy his brain, and they found that his tumor had shrunk by 31% since the start of study.
"Thanks to the courage of this patient and his family, we were able to test and verify the potential effectiveness of the first noninvasive therapy for glioblastoma in the world," corresponding author David S. Baskin said in a press release.
Looking ahead: While this study is encouraging, the researchers will need to prove their brain tumor treatment can help more than a single patient.
The unlucky head injury also means we don't know if shrinking the tumor in the short-run improves survival rates. But if it can, the helmet could mark a turning point in the battle against glioblastoma.
"Imagine treating brain cancer without radiation therapy or chemotherapy," Baskin said. "Our results in the laboratory and with this patient open a new world of non-invasive and nontoxic therapy for brain cancer, with many exciting possibilities for the future."
Robots may be more like animals than humans
Meet MIT's Kate Darling, a robot ethicist who says that we should rethink our relationship with robots.