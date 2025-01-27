Skip to content
Starts With A Bang

The great stellar dimming of T Tauri has begun

It’s the ultimate game of cosmic “cover up,” as the dimming occurs when a circumbinary disk from a nearby star passes in front of T Tauri North.
A dark nebula with dimming T Tauri stars nestled among dust and gas. The nebula casts a shadowy silhouette against a backdrop of numerous smaller stars in space.
This visible light image shows the T Tauri system along with the nearby nebula NGC 1555. Discovered way back in 1852, it is now known to be a young triple star system with a dusty disk of material surrounding the binary component, T Tauri South, which is too extincted to be observable in visible light.
Credit: Adam Block/Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona
Key Takeaways
  • In this Universe, there are many reasons that stars can vary in brightness: because the star is evolving, because it’s pulsing, because it ejects something, or because of some external factor.
  • One nearby, faint triple star system, the T Tauri system, has a member that’s an analogue of a young Sun-like star: T Tauri North, which has been seen to vary in the past. After a long period of steady brightness, it’s dimming again in a novel way.
  • For the first time, we’re detecting an occultation of a circumbinary ring of material passing in front of a new, young star. We can expect this dimming to last for 100+ years, which may make T Tauri North disappear entirely.
Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all

The story of how our own Sun was born remains a cosmic mystery.

This glimpse into the stars found in the densest region of the Orion Nebula, near the heart of the Trapezium Cluster, shows a modern glimpse inside a star-forming region of the Milky Way. However, star-formation properties vary over cosmic time, from galaxy to galaxy, at different radii from the galactic center, etc. All of these properties and more must be reckoned with to compare the Sun with the overall population of stars within the Universe. Note that our Sun, born 4.6 billion years ago, is younger than 85% of all stars.
Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/Penn State/E.Feigelson & K.Getman et al.; Optical: NASA/ESA/STScI/M. Robberto et al.

Formed 4.6 billion years in the past, we can only see what presently survives.

protoplanetary disk
Although we now believe we understand how the Sun and our Solar System formed, this early view of our past, protoplanetary stage is an illustration only. While many protoplanets existed in the early stages of our system’s formation long ago, today, only eight planets survive. Most of them possess moons, and there are also small rocky, metallic, and icy bodies distributed across various belts and clouds in the Solar System as well.
Credit: JHUAPL/SwRI

But elsewhere in the galaxy, Sun-like stars form continuously.

This animation switches between an optical view of the dark molecular cloud that houses protostar L1527 (red circle), and infrared data from the WISE mission that showcases the protoplanetary system and its outflows directly. Many protostars are analogues of Sun-like stars, except they show us what our Sun may have been like 4.6 billion years ago: back when it was first forming.
Credit: Yizhou Zhang (optical), NASA/ESA/ALLWISE (infrared)

One young example, T Tauri, became notable in the mid-1800s.

A celestial scene of the NGC 1333 reflection nebula showcases bright stars, dark dust clouds, and a glowing center. Amidst this starry backdrop, dimming T Tauri stars weave tales of youthful stellar evolution.
This expansive view of the T Tauri system and its surroundings reveals T Tauri itself next to a bright shining nebula: NGC 1555. Although other bright stars abound, not visible here are T Tauri (North)’s two trinary companions: T Tauri South a and b. Those two stars have a dusty disk around them, which may have begun passing in front of T Tauri North in recent years only.
Credit: T.A. Rector/University of Alaska Anchorage, H. Schweiker/WIYN and NOIRLab/NSF/AURA

Not only does its brightness vary with time, but a nearby nebula shows variability as well.

A bright star, possibly a dimming T Tauri, is enveloped by a swirling red and orange nebula, with smaller stars scattered in the background. Axes show coordinates labeled "RA (ICRS)" and "Dec (ICRS).
This three-color image of T Tauri and its surrounding environment (with the variable nebula NGC 1555) was acquired with the Gemini North telescope on Mauna Kea. As the star brightens and faintens, so does the nearby nebula, which shines due to the reflected light from the star T Tauri North.
Credit: T.L. Beck et al., Astrophysical Journal, 2020

These emission line-rich, variable stars represent young Sun-like stars: under 3 million years old.

This view of protostar L1527 shows the NIRCam and MIRI views from JWST rotated and stretched in order to transition between them. Although both views showcase important features of the outflows from this object, near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths are sensitive to different features: gas, dust, molecules, and more.
Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI); Animation: E. Siegel

In 1980, an infrared companion star was discovered: T Tauri South.

Bright blue gases and particles spread outward in a nebulous cloud against a dark background, with a brighter central area reminiscent of a dimming T Tauri star.
This image of the T Tauri system takes advantage of adaptive optics and uses the Canada-France-Hawaii telescope. While T Tauri North is prominent, hints of T Tauri South’s two stellar components can be spotted poking out in the data as well.
Credit: C. & F. Roddier et al., Proceedings of ESO/OSA topical meeting, 1998

Then, in 1997, T Tauri South was shown to be a binary, making T Tauri a triplet system.

Ultraviolet image from 2004 depicts T Tau N and T Tau S, capturing the dimming features of these T Tauri stars with labeled circumstellar characteristics.
This image of the T Tauri system, from the Hubble Space Telescope, is overlaid with infrared flux contours in red, showing the positions of all three components of the T Tauri system: T Tauri North, T Tauri South a, and T Tauri South b. A circumbinary ring around T Tauri South a and b creates a silhouette in the ultraviolet data.
Credit: T.L. Beck et al., Astrophysical Journal, 2020

The “southern” binary, shrouded in a ring of dusty material, is completely blocked in visible light.

A black and white image captures the dimming T Tauri star system, highlighting labeled areas like T Tauri N, Disk silhouette, and T Tauri S set against a dark space background.
This set of Hubble observations of the T Tauri system contains no infrared light, but instead focuses on ultraviolet emissions. The star T Tauri North is clearly visible, as are extended emission features. The T Tauri South component, consisting of two stars, appears as a dark dust lane only, as both ultraviolet and optical light are extincted, or blocked off, so significantly that no emissions can get through the circumbinary disk.
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA; Meli thev/Wikimedia Commons

The original, now called T Tauri North, remained at a constant brightness from 1970-2016.

A graph illustrates the dimming light curve of T Tauri from 1860 to 2020, with visual magnitudes fluctuating between 9 and 14. Data points become more frequent from 1930 to 2010, highlighting significant changes in brightness.
This data shows the light-curve for T Tauri (North): the optically visible component of the T Tauri triple system. First recorded in the mid-1800s, it was highly variable throughout the 1800s but became a source of steady brightness throughout the 20th and early 21st centuries. The very recent past, however, has shown a re-dimming.
Credit: AAVSO (data), PopePompus/Wikimedia Commons (image)

Then, starting in 2017, T Tauri North began dimming significantly.

The graph illustrates visual magnitude from 1970 to 2020, with noticeable dimming after 2010. A zoomed inset, focusing on T Tauri data from 2015 to 2021, highlights these trends in greater detail.
Although the brightness of T Tauri North was steady for about 46 years, at magnitude 10.5 or so, a recent series of observations have shown that, since 2017, it has faintened by around 2 astronomical magnitudes. This has been theorized to be due to an “overlapping” of the circumbinary disk around T Tauri South with the line-of-sight to T Tauri North.
Credit: T.L. Beck, Astronomical Journal accepted/arXiv:2501.06378, 2025

Why? Because the dusty disk around the T Tauri South binary is passing in front of it!

Composite image showing left: a blue-hued celestial object with coordinates, potentially a dimming T Tauri star, and right: a graph depicting orbital data with labeled axes and trajectory lines.
This ultraviolet (blue) and infrared (yellow) composite image of the T Tauri system from ~20 years ago shows the circumbinary ring around T Tauri South projected with a red line, with the expected migration path traced out at right. The circumbinary disk overlapping with T Tauri North’s position should coincide with the start of a new dimming event.
Credit: T.L. Beck et al., Astrophysical Journal, 2020

Predicted back in 2003, this dimming, and reddening, is now occurring.

A scatter plot reveals a correlation between B-V and R-I values, with error bars highlighting the data points clustered in the upper right and lower left quadrants around a dashed ISM Extinction line. This pattern suggests dimming effects typical of T Tauri stars.
This graph shows the time-evolution of different color filters, and their intensity differences, as a function of time for the star T Tauri North. The evolution of the color differences points to a recent reddening: consistent with the new appearance of a foreground population of dust.
Credit: T.L. Beck, Astronomical Journal accepted/arXiv:2501.06378, 2025

As the obscuration intensifies, T Tauri North may disappear completely in visible light.

Three panels show astronomical observations of OI 6300 A from 2004 and 2019. Labels indicate positional changes, with annotations marking circumstellar features and orbital motions. Notably, a dimming effect around T Tauri stars is observed, highlighting dynamic stellar activity over the years.
This three-panel set shows the observations of the T Tauri system in 2004 (left) and 2019 (middle), with the differences in the dust distribution of neutral oxygen (left) highlighted in the third panel.
Credit: T.L. Beck, Astronomical Journal accepted/arXiv:2501.06378, 2025

Absorption spectroscopy will study T Tauri South’s circumbinary disk: revealing its density, depth, and composition.

The diagram illustrates T Tau N and a dimming trajectory within a yellow disc against a starry background, capturing the mystique of T Tauri stars.
The observed optical dimming of T Tauri North is thought to be due to a circumbinary disk around the T Tauri South binary system passing in front of T Tauri North as seen from our position. Over the next ~100 years, the dimming should intensify, rendering T Tauri North potentially invisible at visible light wavelengths.
Credit: Tracy Beck, 2025

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.

In this article
Space & Astrophysics
Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Travel the universe with Dr. Ethan Siegel as he answers the biggest questions of all
Related
Up Next