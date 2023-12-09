Starts With A Bang podcast #100 – Galaxies in the JWST era

It’s hard to believe, but it was only back just a year and a half ago, in mid-2022, that we had yet to encounter the very first science images released by JWST. In the time that’s passed since, we’ve gotten a revolutionary glimpse of our Universe, replete with tremendous new discoveries: the farthest black hole, the most distant galaxy, the farthest red supergiant star, and many other cosmic record-breakers.

What is it like to be on the cutting edge of these discoveries, and what are some of the most profound ways that our prior understanding of the Universe has been challenged by these observations? I’m so pleased to welcome Dr. Jeyhan Kartaltepe to the program, who’s not only a member of the CEERS (Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science) collaboration, but who has spearheaded a number of novel discoveries that have been made with JWST.

In the quest to understand not only what our Universe is and how we fit into that cosmic story, but also the story of how the Universe evolved and grew up to be the way it is today, these are some of the most important questions, concepts, and ideas to consider. It’s our 100th episode, and I promise: it’s one you won’t want to miss!