A quasar-galaxy hybrid could be astronomy’s “missing link”

Out in the distant Universe, a cosmic mystery awaits a solution.
The first star-forming galaxies are the most distant objects yet discovered.
Intrinsically bright and blue, many appear in our deepest views of space.
They’re very dusty, as copious neutral matter is required to rapidly form hot, newborn stars.
Later, the first quasars appear, dominated by central, supermassive black holes.
These supermassive black holes reach billions of solar masses in relatively short order.
Both jets and luminous accretion disks, in X-ray and ultraviolet light, reveal these black holes’ properties.
Dust-rich starburst galaxies should evolve into quasars, feeding and growing their central black holes.
But such objects were always either galaxy or quasar, never a hybrid of the two.
Until, in the GOODS-N deep field, the object GNz7q was discovered.
The GOODS fields contain multiwavelength data from ground and space-based observatories, providing our deepest wide-field views.
GNz7q is a bright, dust-rich, star-forming galaxy, also possessing many quasar features.
The “disk emission” light is missing, while the total quasar light is severely reddened.
This indicates the quasar-containing core is dust-obscured, alongside extraordinarily high star-formation rates.
From just 750 million years after the Big Bang, GNz7q makes a perfect target for the JWST.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.