Finding organics on Mars means absolutely nothing for life

While sampling ancient, dry riverbed rocks on Mars, NASA’s Perseverance rover found something astonishing.
An unusual rock contained organic, carbon-bearing minerals.
Reaction fronts were enriched with iron, phosphorous, and sulfurous compounds.
That organic carbon must have participated in post-depositional reduction/oxidation (redox) reactions.
Many call this a potential biosignature, accompanied by extraordinary claims about Martian life.
But finding “organics” anywhere says little-to-nothing about life.
In common parlance, “organic” is synonymous with life: implying creation through biological processes.
But in science, an “organic” molecule is just a carbon atom bonded to almost any other atom.
“Organic molecules” include methane, cyanide, benzene, and alcohols.
Carbon is the 4th most abundant element in the Universe, behind only hydrogen, helium, and oxygen.
256 unique organic compounds have been found in interstellar dust clouds.
Alcohols, acids, aldehydes, amines, and hydrocarbons abound in star-forming regions.
Cyanides and ethyl formate populate the galactic center.
Denser, solid bodies, like asteroids, contain highly complex organics.
Even Curiosity, prior to Perseverance, found organics on Mars.
All hitherto discovered Martian minerals can also be produced abiotically: without life’s involvement.
We’ve only attained Level 1 on the Confidence of Life Detection (CoLD) scale.
Even study lead Joel Hurowitz emphatically warned against premature overreactions.
