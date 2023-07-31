Are the “missing baryons” simply too hot to see?

Dark matter remains a great unsolved cosmic mystery.
Unlike what we see, our Universe is mostly non-luminous.
To form galaxies,
galaxy clusters,
and the large-scale cosmic web,
both normal and dark matter are required.
Today, our Universe’s composition is:
- 5% normal matter,
- 27% dark matter,
- and 68% dark energy.
But much of the normal matter remains elusive.
Galaxies contain stars, planets, gas, dust, and black holes, but not enough.
The intergalactic medium, rich in ionized plasma, helps, but insufficiently so.
Where’s the rest of the Universe’s normal matter?
X-ray astronomy suggests a solution to this “missing baryons” problem: the circumgalactic medium.
This sparse, diffuse material surrounds every massive galaxy: ranging far beyond their stellar extents.
With such low densities, very high temperatures are achieved.
Its constituent atoms, as a result, lose most of their electrons.
Several recent X-ray studies have detected this hot, ionized, galaxy-surrounding material.
Light from distant sources must travel through the circumgalactic medium to reach us.
Ionized atoms can absorb light at very specific frequencies.
We see this for our Milky Way,
including omnidirectionally,
for many different extragalactic sources,
and even around faraway galaxies.
The hot, diffuse circumgalactic medium may finally solve our Universe’s “missing baryons” problem.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.