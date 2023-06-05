This is the loneliest galaxy in the known Universe

All throughout the cosmos, stars and galaxies appear everywhere.
In our own backyard, we inhabit the Local Group of galaxies.
We’re one of many groups on the outskirts of a large galaxy cluster.
On grander cosmic scales, our Universe clusters into a great filamentary network.
Galaxies inhabit these filaments, with clusters forming at their nexuses.
But the matter-poor space between these filaments creates great cosmic voids.
These underdense regions lose their matter to the surrounding denser areas.
They typically have fewer, smaller, and fainter galaxies than the richer clustered regions.
However, one relatively deep void possesses the remarkable galaxy MCG+01-02-015.
This impressive, Milky-Way like spiral has many classic features.
It has a gas-rich disk, dusty arms, central bar and bulge, and abundant heavy elements.
But it’s centrally located within a particularly sparse, underdense “void” region.
Our best telescopes identify no other substantial galaxies within ~100 million light-years.
Contrariwise, four galaxies beyond the Milky Way are visible to naked human eyes.
Their extragalactic nature was confirmed with 1920s technology.
This cosmic companionship first revealed the expanding Universe.
But uncovering another galaxy, from within MCG+01-02-015, requires 1960s-level telescopes.
From this isolated perspective, discovering our cosmic origins would’ve been far more challenging.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.