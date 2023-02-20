Watch: The scale of the entire Universe versus JWST’s views

In July of 2022, JWST’s eyes unveiled the Universe.
Even familiar objects showed details never previously revealed.
JWST’s superior resolution and greater wavelength coverage outclass even Hubble.
With long-exposure times, it’s already revealed record-breaking faint, distant objects.
But one limitation it possesses is a very narrow field-of-view.
It would take 16.3 million NIRCam images to cover the entire near-infrared sky.
The mid-infrared is even worse, requiring 63.9 million MIRI images to cover the full Universe.
Larger regions of space can be imaged by JWST, but there’s a cost.
Many adjacent and overlapping images need to be taken, spanning several different wavelengths.
They then need to be stitched together: creating a mosaic without gaps.
Revealing greater detail requires longer exposures, monopolizing JWST’s observing time.
But the science, and the associated sights, are well worth it.
It’s incredibly impressive to see even a tiny part of the Universe in such great detail.
Inspired by this, visual artists at Perihelion created videos showing iconic JWST images, to scale, within the Universe.
You can tour the famed Cosmic Cliffs,
the Southern Ring Nebula,
and Stephan’s Quintet,
while appreciating the enormity of the Universe.
Imagine what else is out there, just waiting to be revealed.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.