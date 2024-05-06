JWST uncovers new secrets within the Horsehead Nebula

The Horsehead Nebula is an iconic astronomical sight.
Most nebulae are luminous: shining red and/or blue.
Energetic light ionizes hydrogen atoms, leading to red “emission” nebulae as electrons de-excite after recombining.
Neutral atoms also reflect bright starlight, creating bluish “reflection” nebulae.
But the Horsehead is a different beast: a dark nebula.
Cool gas clouds in the foreground of stars and star-forming regions block the background light.
Their silhouettes create intricate “dark nebulae” against the illuminated backdrop.
With internal and external heating, infrared eyes reveal intricate features within the Horsehead Nebula.
Euclid, Hubble, and JWST’s NIRCam views all expose this neutral gas.
Different features appear at longer, mid-infrared wavelengths in JWST’s MIRI instrument.
But inside, with JWST’s high-resolution instruments, many new secrets are exposed.
Background galaxies are just as abundant near the Horsehead’s boundary as they are farther away.
Individual stars appear to be forming inside the nebula, poking through the neutral gas in infrared light.
Some new stars are identifiable by their diffraction spikes in NIRCam imagery.
Other “lights” revealed inside, however, correspond to highly luminous background galaxies.
One includes a potentially active supermassive black hole.
Just 1300 light-years away, infrared views reveal the internal workings within the Horsehead.
