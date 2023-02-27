A look back at JWST’s predecessor: NASA’s Spitzer

This view of about 0.15 square degrees of space reveals many regions with large numbers of galaxies clustered together in clumps and filaments, with large gaps, or voids, separating them. Each point of light is not a galaxy, but a supermassive black hole, revealing just how ubiquitous these cosmic objects are. This region of space is known as the ECDFS, as it images the same portion of the sky imaged previously by the Extended Chandra Deep Field South: a pioneering X-ray view of the same space. The earliest supermassive black holes observed are more “grown up” than we expect, but we don’t yet understand how these black holes grow up over cosmic time, however, and that is not an invitation to explain it by whatever mechanism you can dream up.