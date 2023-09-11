Did JWST plus ALMA just reveal how pulsars form?

In 1987, humanity observed the closest supernova since 1604.
From 165,000 light-years away, a blue supergiant star’s core collapsed.
The first observed signals were neutrinos: arriving in a ~12-second burst.
Hours later, the light arrived, indicating a core-collapse supernova.
Subsequently, we’ve meticulously observed the expanding, evolving remnant.
On the outskirts, gaseous shells blown off centuries earlier continue expanding.
Interior to them, supernova shockwaves heat a spheroidal halo of material.
Energy injection causes irregular changes in brightness, X-rays, and radio emissions.
But the inner region of this explosion remains mysterious.
The collapsing core should create a massive remnant: a neutron star.
1054’s similar supernova gave rise to today’s Crab pulsar.
Nevertheless, no pulsing neutron star is associated with SN 1987a.
However, two clues suggest that one may be developing.
ALMA observations reveal enormous quantities of interior gas and dust.
A central “hot spot” suggests a newborn neutron star’s presence.
Now, JWST has chimed in, showcasing its unique views.
Newly revealed features include “crescents” appearing in the gas.
Are they mundane ejecta, or shapes carved by magnetic fields?
The supernova remnant’s evolution will ultimately reveal whatever object is inside.
It’s possible we are witnessing the formation of our Local Group’s newest pulsar.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.