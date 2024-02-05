See Io, our most volcanic moon, erupt like never before

In our Solar System, many planets are volcanically active.
Earth, Mars, and Venus all have active volcanoes, driven by internal processes.
But the most volcanically active world is Jupiter’s innermost large moon: Io.
Io experiences tidal forces ~10,000 times stronger than Earth’s.
This heats and cracks the giant moon, leading to rapid, frequent resurfacing events.
It’s the only known Solar System world without craters: evidence of its surface’s youth.
Two spacecraft from the 20th century imaged it up close: Voyager 1 and Galileo.
Those images revealed a pock-marked surface: craterless but littered with volcanoes.
As tidal forces form cracks, internal lava fills in any lowland regions.
Active volcanoes create “hotspots” visible even from afar.
But the best views always come from up close.
NASA’s Juno mission presently captures Io with increasing sharpness.
As Juno nears perijove — the closest point to Jupiter in its orbit — it frequently approaches Io.
At very close approach, you can make out Io’s surface features.
What appears to be mountains, lowlands, and flow channels, however, are all driven by lava.
Features include:
- and cooled, solidified lava flows.
Through Juno’s eyes, all these still-hot features on Io are alight, volcanically glowing.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.