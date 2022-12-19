Hubble lives! See its top 10 images from 2022

The stars of the Peekaboo galaxy, also known as HIPASS J1131–31, can be seen by Hubble even in the glare of the nearby foreground star from our own Milky Way. The stars within the Peekaboo galaxy are exceedingly low in chemical enrichment, indicating very little star-formation within it over the Universe’s history. Perhaps remarkably, the only stars identified in the Peekaboo galaxy are a few billion years old; there is no old population of stars from the earliest stages in the Universe, a mystery that has yet to be solved.