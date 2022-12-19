Hubble lives! See its top 10 images from 2022

Astronomy’s greatest story for 2022 was the JWST.
With spectacular infrared views, it’s unveiling our Universe like never before.
But in optical wavelengths, Hubble remains unsurpassed.
Launched back in 1990, Hubble’s world-class capabilities still generate cutting-edge scientific results.
From here to its observational limits, let’s count down 2022’s top 10 Hubble images.
10.) Galaxy-quasar hybrid GNz7q. This bright, dusty object showcases a cosmic transformation in action.
9.) A microlensing black hole. Their gravitational passing temporarily brightens background stars; microlensing reveals otherwise unseeable black holes.
8.) A DART-created double tail. After colliding with asteroid Dimorphos, twin dust tails were captured by Hubble.
7.) Peekaboo galaxy HIPASS J1131–31. This dwarf galaxy contains near-pristine material, visible despite a bright foreground star.
6.) A triply-lensed supernova. Hubble saw the same event on triple replay, 8 days apart.
5.) Dwarf starburst galaxy Henize 2-10. Hubble reveals stars, pink clouds, dust lanes, and a supermassive black hole inside.
4.) A fading supernova. Whose light, over time, reveals a bright, surviving companion star.
3.) Hickson Compact Group 40. This five-galaxy smashup spans just ~200,000 light-years across.
2.) Lensed star Earendel. Inside the “Sunrise Arc,” Hubble discovered Earendel: our most distant individual star.
1.) Colliding galaxy pair Arp 143. These distorted, interacting galaxies create gas-rich splashes of star-formation.
