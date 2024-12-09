How large is the biggest galaxy in the Universe?

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
Compared to our Solar System, galaxies simply outclass us.
The smallest known galaxy, Segue 2, only contains ~1000 stars total.
Even these dwarfs extend for hundreds of light-years: billions of times larger than even the largest stars.
Galaxies can obtain tremendous sizes, but illustrations are often woefully inaccurate.
Our relatively typical Milky Way exceeds 100,000 light-years in diameter.
Andromeda’s diameter roughly doubles our own: 220,000 light-years.
Interacting galaxies, however, become tidally disrupted, vastly increasing their extent.
The Tadpole galaxy’s tail alone is 280,000 light-years long.
Severely disrupted, UGC 2885 is our largest spiral: 832,000 light-years in extent.
Elliptical galaxies, however, are the largest galaxies of all.
Messier 87, the Virgo supercluster’s largest galaxy, is 980,000 light-years across.
The Coma Cluster’s biggest, NGC 4889, spans 1,300,000 light-years in diameter.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix Cluster’s brightest central galaxy measures 2.2 million light-years across.
But the biggest galaxy of all? That’s IC 1101.
Half its light is contained within a central, 2 million light-year radius.
It spans a full 5.5 million light-years across: greater than the Local Group’s extent.
Showing the true relative sizes of galaxies highlights our cosmos’s diversity.
Only large-scale galactic jets,
enormous galaxy clusters,
and large-scale cosmic features surpass them.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
