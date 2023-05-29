Remembering the fallen heroes of spaceflight

Exploring new territory is always costly.
We walked on the Moon, but only after great sacrifice.
Four T-38 Talon astronaut/trainee pilots perished in the 1960s:
In 1967, the infamous Apollo 1 fire occurred.
All three astronauts,
- Gus Grissom,
- Ed White,
- and Roger Chaffee,
were burned alive.
Later in 1967, astronauts Michael J. Adams and Robert Henry Lawrence, Jr. succumbed in accidents.
Neil Armstrong barely escaped death during training in 1968.
However, humanity persevered; just two years later, lunar landings were achieved.
All 24 lunar-bound astronauts safely returned to Earth.
No further American space-related fatalities occurred until January 28, 1986.
The explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger killed all 7 astronauts:
- Gregory Jarvis,
- Christa McAuliffe,
- Ronald McNair,
- Ellison Onizuka,
- Judith Resnik,
- Francis Scobee,
- and Michael Smith.
From 1986-2001, four other NASA astronauts were killed in aircraft crashes:
Finally, all of Space Shuttle Columbia’s crew perished during re-entry on February 1, 2003.
Rest in peace to:
- Michael Anderson,
- David Brown,
- Kalpana Chawla,
- Laurel Clark,
- Rick Husband,
- William McCool,
- and Ilan Ramon.
All future endeavors owe an unpayable debt to these fallen spaceflight heroes.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.