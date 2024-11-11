How a companion can change a star’s fate

Sign up for the Starts With a Bang newsletter
When isolated stars form, their fates are pre-determined.
Stellar lifespans rely primarily on initial mass and heavy element content.
Below 7.5% of the Sun’s mass, you’re only a failed star: a brown dwarf.
Above that but below 0.4 solar masses, you’re a red dwarf.
Fully convective, its ultimate fate is a helium white dwarf.
Stars above that but below 8 solar masses are Sun-like.
After helium fusion initiates, these red giants leave standard white dwarf remnants.
Higher-mass stars achieve carbon fusion and beyond, dying in core-collapse supernovae.
Lower-mass supernovae leave neutron stars; others leave black hole remnants.
But a companion can alter these fates.
Brown dwarfs can merge, creating a true star.
Low-mass stars can merge, producing blue stragglers.
The more massive companion evolves faster: creating a stellar corpse.
These remnants then siphon mass off of their remaining counterparts.
Exotic, hydrogen-deficient stars can arise.
Tidal disruption can destroy stars entirely.
Binary companions may trigger direct-to-black-hole collapse.
Swallowing neutron stars can create Thorne-Żytkow objects.
When stars expand, mass loss via siphoning becomes easier.
Sufficiently stripped stars become exotic white dwarfs.
Finally, white dwarf and/or neutron star mergers produce Universe-enriching cataclysms.
Environment, not just initial mass, determines a star’s ultimate fate.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words.
