How “bound together” is our Universe?

Our Universe’s matter, fundamentally, is composed of elementary particles.

On the right, the gauge bosons, which mediate the three fundamental quantum forces of our Universe, are illustrated. There is only one photon to mediate the electromagnetic force, there are three bosons mediating the weak force, and eight mediating the strong force. This suggests that the Standard Model is a combination of three groups: U(1), SU(2), and SU(3). Credit: Daniel Domingues/CERN

But those interacting particles exist within spacetime.

At the high temperatures achieved in the very young Universe, not only can particles and photons be spontaneously created, given enough energy, but also antiparticles and unstable particles as well, resulting in a primordial particle-and-antiparticle soup. As the Universe expands and cools, an incredible amount of evolution happens, but the neutrinos created early on will remain virtually unchanged from 1 second after the Big Bang until today: the oldest particle signature we think we can hope to observe. Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Quarks and gluons bind together, forming protons and neutrons.

After quark/antiquark pairs annihilate away, the remaining matter particles bind themselves into protons and neutrons, amidst a background of neutrinos, antineutrinos, photons, and electron/positron pairs. There will be an excess of electrons over positrons to exactly match the number of protons in the Universe, keeping it electrically neutral. How this matter-antimatter asymmetry arose is a great unanswered question of contemporary physics, but hadrons inevitably form once the Universe is older than about ~1 microsecond. Credit: E. Siegel/Beyond the Galaxy

Protons and neutrons bind together, making atomic nuclei.

The lightest elements in the Universe were created in the early stages of the hot Big Bang, where raw protons and neutrons fused together to form isotopes of hydrogen, helium, lithium and beryllium. The beryllium was all unstable, leaving the Universe with only the first three elements prior to the formation of stars. The observed ratios of the elements allows us to quantify the degree of the matter-antimatter asymmetry in the Universe by comparing the baryon density to the photon number density, and leads us to the conclusion that only ~5% of the Universe’s total modern energy density is allowed to exist in the form of normal matter, and that the baryon-to-photon ratio, except for the burning of stars, remains largely unchanged at all times. Credit: E. Siegel/Beyond the Galaxy (L); NASA/WMAP Science Team (R)

Electrons and nuclei form bound states, creating neutral atoms.

At early times (left), photons scatter off of electrons and are high-enough in energy to knock any atoms back into an ionized state. Once the Universe cools enough, and is devoid of such high-energy photons (right), they cannot interact with the neutral atoms, and instead simply free-stream, since they have the wrong wavelength to excite these atoms to a higher energy level. However, when you make a neutral atom in the ground state, you emit a high-energy photon from that process, and if a new atom then absorbs that photon, it gets excited and becomes easily ionized. This “bottleneck” must be passed, and cosmic expansion helps, but isn’t the only (or even the dominant) factor. Credit: E. Siegel/Beyond the Galaxy

Those atoms can link together, creating molecules in limitless combinations.

The raw ingredients that we believe are necessary for life, including a wide variety of carbon-based molecules, are found not only on Earth and other rocky bodies in our Solar System, but in interstellar space, such as in the Orion Nebula: the nearest large star-forming region to Earth. Credit: ESA, HEXOS and the HIFI consortium

Molecular components can assemble to compose living, megafaunal organisms, including human beings.

Although human beings are made of cells, at a more fundamental level, we’re made of atoms. All told, there are close to ~10^28 atoms in a human body, mostly hydrogen by number but mostly oxygen and carbon by mass. Credit: Jim Marsh at RationalDiscoveryBlog.com

But an even greater force binds matter together on cosmic scales: gravitation.

The largest-scale observations in the Universe, from the cosmic microwave background to the cosmic web to galaxy clusters to individual galaxies, all require dark matter to explain what we observe. At both early times and late times, that same 5-to-1 dark matter-to-normal matter ratio is required. As cosmic time continues to pass, simple, small, low-mass, primitive structures grown and evolve into mature galaxies and groups/clusters of galaxies. Credit: Chris Blake and Sam Moorfield

With no “negative” gravitational charges, only “positive” mass/energy, gravitation is always attractive.

There is a large suite of scientific evidence that supports the picture of the expanding Universe and the Big Bang, complete with dark energy. The late-time accelerated expansion doesn’t strictly conserve energy, but the presence of a new component to the Universe, known as dark energy, is required to explain what we observe. Credit: NASA / GSFC

However, the expanding Universe drives particles with large spatial separations farther apart.

This simplified animation shows how light redshifts and how distances between unbound objects change over time in the expanding Universe. Note that the objects start off closer than the amount of time it takes light to travel between them, the light redshifts due to the expansion of space, and the two galaxies wind up much farther apart than the light-travel path taken by the photon exchanged between them. Credit: Rob Knop

Over time, gravitation collects and collapses neutral gas clouds, forming stars: generation upon generation.

This multiwavelength view of the two largest, brightest galaxies in the M81 group shows stars, plasmas, and neutral hydrogen gas. The gas bridge connecting these two galaxies infalls onto both members, triggering the formation of new stars. Both galaxies are smaller and lower in mass than the Milky Way, but both house much more massive supermassive black holes than we do. Credit: R. Gendler, R. Croman, R. Colombari; Acknowledgement: R. Jay GaBany; VLA Data: E. de Block (ASTRON)

Star clusters grow and merge, forming galaxies, galaxy groups, and rich clusters of galaxies.

Here, galaxy cluster MACS J0416.1-2403 isn’t in the process of collision, but rather is a non-interacting, asymmetrical cluster. It also emits a soft glow of intracluster light, produced by stars that are not part of any individual galaxy, helping reveal normal matter’s locations and distribution. Gravitational lensing effects are co-located with the matter, showing that “non-local” options for modified gravity do not apply to objects like this. Clusters of galaxies contain all sorts of small-scale structures within them, from black holes to planets to star-forming gas and more. Credit: NASA, ESA and M. Montes (University of New South Wales)

Within them, black holes, stellar remnants, new stars, planets, and complex, organic ingredients continually accumulate.

This snippet from a structure-formation simulation, with the expansion of the Universe scaled out, represents billions of years of gravitational growth in a dark matter-rich Universe. Note that filaments and rich clusters, which form at the intersection of filaments, arise primarily due to dark matter; normal matter plays only a minor role. Credit: Ralf Kaehler and Tom Abel (KIPAC)/Oliver Hahn

On even grander cosmic scales, filamentary networks and superclusters begin to form.

The Sloan Great Wall is one of the largest apparent, thought likely transient, structures in the Universe, at some 1.37 billion light-years across. It may just be a chance alignment of multiple superclusters, but it’s definitely not a single, gravitationally bound structure. The galaxies of the Sloan Great Wall are depicted at right. Credit: Willem Schaap (L); Pablo Carlos Budassi (R)/Wikimedia Commons

But dark energy prevents them from remaining stable.

The different possible fates of the Universe, with our actual, accelerating fate shown at the right. After enough time goes by, the acceleration will leave every bound galactic or supergalactic structure completely isolated in the Universe, as all the other structures accelerate irrevocably away. We can only look to the past to infer dark energy’s presence and properties, which require at least one constant, but its implications are larger for the future. Credit: NASA & ESA

Over time, these pseudostructures are driven apart, breaking the cosmos into lonely, isolated clumps.

The Laniakea supercluster, containing the Milky Way (red dot), is home to our Local Group and so much more. Our location lies on the outskirts of the Virgo Cluster (large white collection near the Milky Way). Despite the deceptive looks of the image, this isn’t a real structure, as dark energy will drive most of these clumps apart, fragmenting them as time goes on. Credit: R.B. Tully et al., Nature, 2014

Galaxy groups and clusters remain the Universe’s largest stable structures.

This illustrated map of our local supercluster, the Virgo supercluster, spans more than 100 million light-years and contains our Local Group, which has the Milky Way, Andromeda, Triangulum, and about ~60 smaller galaxies. The overdense regions gravitationally attract us, while the regions of below-average density effectively repel us relative to the average cosmic attraction. However, the individual groups-and-clusters are not gravitationally bound together, and are receding from one another as dark energy dominates the cosmic expansion. Credit: Andrew Z. Colvin/Wikimedia Commons

Beyond our Local Group, the unbound Universe forever recedes into oblivion.

The impressively huge galaxy cluster MACS J1149.5+223, whose light took over 5 billion years to reach us, is among the largest bound structures in all the Universe. On larger scales, nearby galaxies, groups, and clusters may appear to be associated with it, but are being driven apart from this cluster due to dark energy; superclusters are only apparent structures, but the largest galaxy clusters that are bound can still reach hundreds of millions, and perhaps even a billion, light-years in extent. Credit: NASA, ESA, and S. Rodney (JHU) and the FrontierSN team; T. Treu (UCLA), P. Kelly (UC Berkeley), and the GLASS team; J. Lotz (STScI) and the Frontier Fields team; M. Postman (STScI) and the CLASH team; and Z. Levay (STScI)

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.