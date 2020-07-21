Follow Us
Do vegetarians really have better sex than meat-eaters?
There are many reasons why this could be true.
- A new study explains the differences in libido and sexual satisfaction between vegetarians and meat-eaters, with vegetarians coming out on top.
- According to this survey, 57 percent of vegetarians claim to have sex 3-4 times per week compared to 49 percent of meat-eaters. Also, 58 percent of vegetarians (compared to 35 percent of meat-eaters) claim to be "givers" rather than "takers" in the bedroom.
- There are many reasons why vegetarians may be having better sex, from a healthier, easier-to-digest diet, to actually appearing physically more attractive due to the benefits of the vitamins in their food.
A 2020 study that surveyed 500 vegetarians (38 percent of which identified as vegans) and 500 meat-eaters has suggested that vegetarians are having better, more fulfilling sexual encounters than meat-eaters.
This survey was conducted by Illicit Encounters, the UK's largest extramarital dating site. According to survey poll results, vegetarians are more likely to enjoy foreplay and dirty talk than their meat-eating counterparts.
The majority of vegetarians polled (57 percent) claimed to have sex 3-4 times per week, whereas most meat-eaters (49 percent) claimed to have sex 1-2 times per week. Additionally, 84 percent of vegetarians reported being satisfied with their sex lives compared to 59 percent of meat-eaters. Surprisingly, the polls showed that 95 percent of strictly vegan participants claimed to be completely satisfied with their sex life.
The survey went even further, diving into what specifically the participants were enjoying about their sex lives the most:
- 58 percent of vegetarians and 35 percent of meat-eaters claim they are "givers" rather than "takers" in the bedroom
- Most vegetarians and meat-eaters enjoy making out (92 percent versus 79 percent) and foreplay (88 percent versus 68 percent)
- Dirty talk was enjoyed by 48 percent of vegetarians compared to 35 percent of meat-eaters
- Bondage was enjoyed by 26 percent of vegetarians and 15 percent of meat-eaters
Vegetarians really could be having better sex...and here's why
There are many reasons why vegetarians may be having more satisfying sex...
Image by svtdesign on Shutterstock
Vegetarian or vegan diets can promote optimal body function
"Never underestimate the power of a plant-based diet," writes Delfina Ure in Muscle and Fitness. "Every plant, seed, herb, nut, and fruit has a powerful chemical makeup and nutrient profile that promotes optimal body function for a healthy libido…"
Along with packing a punch with nutrients, eating less meat may also mean you have more energy to burn doing other things (like having sex). "Vegetarians have the one up on digestion with plants being easier on the body than a flank of meat," that same article explains. Plants tend to be easier to break down into nutrients which can give your body a quick energy boost without a heavy feeling.
Erectile dysfunction may be more common in meat-eaters
Studies show around 75 percent of men who suffer from heart disease also suffer from erectile dysfunction. And medical evidence indicates meat-eating can cause impotence because the meat clogs up the arteries going to all the organs, not just the heart.
Diet and digestion can interrupt sleep, which can impact your sex life
A good night's sleep naturally regulates athletic performance, according to Muscle and Fitness. Not only that, but sleep can impact hormone production, mood regulation, memory, and mental functions, and all of those can impact your sex drive. According to research, 1 in 3 Americans struggle with a sleep disorder and among those, the biggest culprit is diet and digestion.
"If you're a heavy meat-eater overloading your body with protein you can't break down, toxins you're not removing and nutrients your body can't get to, over time your body's natural biorhythms will pay the toll…"
Vegetarians may be "more attractive"
According to a 2006 study from Charles University (in the Czech Republic), women may prefer the scent of a man who is vegetarian over the scent of a man who is a meat-eater. This makes sense, considering unprocessed toxins from meat can be released into the bloodstream and large intestines, and then get pushed out of the pores of the skin, causing meat-eaters to have a harsher body odor than vegetarians or those on a plant-based diet.
Someone on a vegetarian or vegan diet may also have better skin. Typical vegetarian diets consist of a lot of vitamins A and C, chlorophyll, and other vitamins/antioxidants that naturally work to clean, detox and revitalize the body (including our skin).
5 of Albert Einstein's favorite books
Some books had a profound influence on Einstein's thinking and theories.
- Einstein had a large library and was a voracious reader.
- The famous physicist admitted that some books influenced his thinking.
- The books he preferred were mostly philosophical and scientific in nature.
5. “Analysis of Sensations” by Ernst Mach<p>Einstein's development of the theory of relativity was by his own admission influenced by the work of <strong>Ernst Mach</strong> – a 19th-century Austrian philosopher and physicist. In his <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Analysis-Sensations-Ernst-Mach/dp/0486605256" target="_blank">Analysis of Sensations,"</a> Mach wrote about the elusive nature of the human senses and the mutability of the ego. </p><p>Mach's work also included criticism of Newton's theories of time and space – another source of inspiration for Einstein's own ideas. In fact, Einstein named a hypothesis that he derived from Mach as 'Mach's Principle' – the idea that inertia is originated in an interaction between bodies, which was an idea Einstein himself saw as instrumental. </p><p>In a <a href="http://www.scienceforums.com/topic/3025-einsteins-intellectual-debt-to-david-hume/" target="_blank">1915 letter</a> he wrote to Moritz Schlick, Einstein explained what writers influenced his thinking in coming up with the theory of relativity, saying:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"You have also correctly seen that this trend of thought [positivism] was of great influence on my efforts, and specifically E. Mach and still much more Hume, whose treatise on understanding I studied with fervor and admiration shortly before the discovery of the theory of relativity. It is very well possible that without these philosophical studies I would not have arrived at the solution."</p><p>While he revealed in this letter that the work of Ernst Mach and David Hume inspired his thinking, it is known also that in later years Einstein came to repudiate Mach's work and positivism in particular – the logic-centered philosophy that rejects theology and metaphysics, maintaining that every rational assertion can be scientifically verified and that "positive" knowledge is based on natural phenomena and their properties.</p>
Ernst Mach.
Photo by H. F. Jütte. 1902.
4. “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes<p>Leopold Infeld, who worked with Einstein, wrote in his autobiography <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Quest-Autobiography-AMS-Chelsea-Publishing/dp/0821840738" target="_blank">"The Quest"</a> about how much Einstein loved Cervantes's classic tale of the chivalrous knight <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Don-Quixote-Dover-Thrift-Editions/dp/0486821951/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548853658&sr=1-1-spons&keywords=don+quixote&psc=1" target="_blank"><strong>Don Quixote:</strong></a></p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"Einstein lay in bed without shirt or pajamas, with Don Quixote on his night table. It is the book which he enjoys most and likes to read for relaxation…"</p>
3. “Ethics” by Baruch Spinoza<p><strong>Baruch Spinoza</strong> was a 17th-century Jewish-Dutch philosopher whose writings provided the groundwork for the Enlightenment and contemporary biblical criticism. Spinoza's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ethics-Benedict-Spinoza/dp/163600055X" target="_blank">"Ethics"</a> is one of the fundamental works of Western thinking, describing full cosmology and a picture of reality, while providing instruction for leading an ethical life. The book describes God as the natural order, with humans being the "modes" of God. Everything that happens, per Spinoza's thinking, follows from the nature of God.</p><p>This "pantheism" of Spinoza was part of Einstein's own spiritual view of the world, <a href="https://bigthink.com/did-einstein-pray-what-the-great-genius-thought-about-god" target="_self">as he told</a> to Rabbi Herbert S. Goldstein:</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;"> <em></em>"I believe in Spinoza's God, who reveals himself in the harmony of all that exists, not in a God who concerns himself with the fate and the doings of mankind."<em></em></p><p> Check out this video on Spinoza's philosophy:</p>
The philosophy of Baruch Spinoza<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7aeb3240af61a2a0aa64f6460f3093b"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pVEeXjPiw54?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
2. “A Treatise of Human Nature” by David Hume<p> By his own admission, this book by an 18th-century Scottish philosopher, that looked to understand the link between science and human nature, had a big influence on Einstein. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1466297468?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creativeASIN=1466297468&linkCode=xm2&tag=favobooks0b-20" target="_blank">Hume's accomplishment</a> of articulating a scientifically moral philosophy appealed to the physicist as did the book's call to move from metaphysical speculation towards facts you can observe. There was also an important caveat to this, according to Hume, that observation alone cannot grasp the laws of nature. This implication had a profound impact on the development of Einstein's counter-intuitive ideas.</p>
1. Johann von Goethe’s oeuvre<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTEzMjAyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTA2NTQ2Mn0.q9TpNDHid8xpFVSOXksNQZx9pDIJbZWsFTfrD4GTqOo/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C110%2C0%2C1552&height=700" id="e212c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c2fc8aea936b01d506c1d776c1f8fbc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Johann Wolfgang von Goethe " />
Johann Goethe.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images<p>Perhaps the most sizable part of Einstein's large collection of books belonged to the German author <strong>Johann von Goethe.</strong> The physicist owned the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Essential-Goethe-Johann-Wolfgang-von/dp/0691162905/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548764454&sr=1-1&keywords=johann+von+goethe" target="_blank">collected works</a> of the author in a 36-volume edition, along with an additional 12 volumes as well as 2 volumes of the "Optics" (including a letter exchange between Goethe and Schiller), and another volume of "Faust".</p><p>Einstein kept a bust of Goethe and was known to quote the writer to his German-speaking assistants. In a <a href="https://books.google.com/books?id=G_iziBAPXtEC&pg=PA125&lpg=PA125&dq=%E2%80%9CI+admire+Goethe+as+a+poet+without+peer,+and+as+one+of+the+smartest+and+wisest+men+of+all+time.+Even+his+scholarly+ideas+deserve+to+be+held+in+high+esteem,+and+his+faults+are+those+of+any+great+man%E2%80%9D.&source=bl&ots=NQ86cmgtWp&sig=ACfU3U1p4QlIemFnBV1YNv-6GGGrO4mJ2w&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi_7OHe0JXgAhVokeAKHYC6DUAQ6AEwAHoECAEQAQ#v=onepage&q=%E2%80%9CI%20admire%20Goethe%20as%20a%20poet%20without%20peer%2C%20and%20as%20one%20of%20the%20smartest%20and%20wisest%20men%20of%20all%20time.%20Even%20his%20scholarly%20ideas%20deserve%20to%20be%20held%20in%20high%20esteem%2C%20and%20his%20faults%20are%20those%20of%20any%20great%20man%E2%80%9D.&f=false" target="_blank">1932 letter</a> to Leopold Casper, Einstein wrote that he admired Goethe as <em></em>"a poet without peer, and as one of the smartest and wisest men of all time." He added that "even his scholarly ideas deserve to be held in high esteem, and his faults are those of any great man."<em></em></p><p>If you're looking for more great books enjoyed by the world-changing scientist, it is known that he also loved <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0374528373/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=390957&creativeASIN=0374528373&linkCode=as2&tag=favobooks0b-20" target="_blank">"The Brother Karamazov"</a> by Fyodor Dostoyevsky and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Isis-Unveiled-Master-Key-Mysteries-Illustrated/dp/1979194122/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1548866911&sr=1-1&keywords=%22Isis+Unveiled%22" target="_blank">"Isis Unveiled" </a>– a mystical tract by the theosophist Helena Petrovna Blavatsky.</p>
Special glasses help colorblind people see more hues, even with glasses off
A new study enhanced color vision for individuals with the most common type of red-green color blindness.
- Special glasses constructed with technically advanced "spectral notch filters" enhance color vision for individuals with the most common type of red-green color blindness.
- The ability for colorblind participants to experience expanded color channels was demonstrated even after they took the glasses off.
- At least 8 percent of men and .5 percent of women have red-green color vision deficiency (CVD).
Red-green color blindness<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9f521754a6251282533be2acd7174568"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l6AVQOxkzxQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>At least 8 percent of men and .5 percent of women have red-green color vision deficiency (CVD). That's 13 million people in the United States and 350 million globally. </p><p>Someone with "normal" color vision is able to experience one million hues and shades, but those with CVD see a diminished range of colors. They see colors that are more muted and washed out, and some colors are difficult to distinguish and may cause confusion. </p><p>This UC Davis study analyzed the impact of spectral notch filters—EnChroma glasses—on boosting the chromatic responses of observers with red-green CVD over a two-week period of usage. The filters are engineered to increase the separation between color channels to assist colorblind individuals in seeing colors more vibrantly and precisely.</p>
Research findings<p>The study, which was published in the journal <a href="https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0960982220307417" target="_blank">Current Biology</a>, had participants with CVD color blindness wear either the special filter glasses or placebo glasses.</p><p>"Over two weeks, [the participants] kept a diary and were re-tested on days 2, 4 and 11 but without wearing the glasses," UC Davis Health detailed in a news release <a href="https://health.ucdavis.edu/health-news/contenthub/study-finds-that-special-filters-in-glasses-can-help-the-color-blind-see-colors-better/2020/07" target="_blank">statement</a>. "The researchers found that wearing the filter glasses increased responses to chromatic contrast response in individuals with red-green color blindness." It's still not clear how long the enhancement to vision lingers after the filtered glasses are taken off, however evidence shows that the effect lasts for a substantial amount of time.</p>"Extended usage of these glasses boosts chromatic response in those with anomalous trichromacy (red-green color vision deficiency)," <a href="https://health.ucdavis.edu/health-news/newsroom/study-finds-that-special-filters-in-glasses-can-help-the-color-blind-see-colors-better/2020/07" target="_blank">said John S. Werner</a>, a professor of ophthalmology and a leader in vision science at UC Davis Health. "We found that sustained use over two weeks not only led to increased chromatic contrast response, but, importantly, these improvements persisted when tested without the filters, thereby demonstrating an adaptive visual response."
Seeing color<p>The researchers in this study think that the study's results suggest that modifications of photoreceptor signals activate a plastic post-receptoral substrate in the brain that could possibly be exploited for visual rehabilitation.</p><p>"When I wear the glasses outside, all the colors are extremely vibrant and saturated, and I can look at trees and clearly tell that each tree has a slightly different shade of green compared to the rest," said Alex Zbylut, one of the colorblind study participants who got the placebo glasses first and then tried the special filter version afterwards. "I had no idea how colorful the world is and feel these glasses can help colorblind people better navigate color and appreciate the world."</p><p>Read the study in Current Biology <a href="https://www.cell.com/current-biology/pdf/S0960-9822(20)30741-7.pdf?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0960982220307417%3Fshowall%3Dtrue" target="_blank">here.</a></p>
